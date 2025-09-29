Singapore and UAE Lead the World in Crypto Adoption, According to Latest Report

Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have emerged as the world's leading nations in terms of crypto engagement, according to a recent study by ApeX Protocol. Singapore took the top spot with a perfect composite score of 100. This achievement was largely driven by the impressive 24.4% of its population holding digital assets and a dominant position in global crypto-related search activity. In fact, Singapore led the world in search volume with an astounding 2,000 crypto-related queries per 100,000 residents. This surge in adoption is significant, as just a year ago, only 11% of Singaporeans owned cryptocurrency. The UAE came in a close second with a score of 99.7, primarily fueled by the 25.3% of its population that owns crypto. Over the past few years, the Gulf nation has witnessed a massive 210% increase in crypto adoption. The country experienced a remarkable surge in 2022, when over 34% of residents reported holding crypto assets. Factors Driving Crypto Adoption Across Nations The ApeX Protocol report assessed each country's crypto involvement based on four key indicators: ownership rate, adoption growth, search activity, and the availability of ATMs. The United States followed in third place, scoring 98.5. The US stands out due to its robust infrastructure, including more than 30,000 crypto ATMs, the highest number in the world. Additionally, the country has seen a 220% rise in crypto adoption since 2019. Canada, which ranks fourth with a score of 64.7, recorded the highest adoption growth rate among the nations studied, with a 225% increase in crypto ownership. Approximately 10.1% of Canada's population holds crypto, and the country boasts over 3,500 crypto ATMs. Turkey rounded out the top five with a score of 57.6. Nearly 19.3% of Turkey's population owns crypto, and the country continues to show strong interest in the digital asset space, ranking third globally in terms of ownership. Other countries in the top 10 include Germany, Switzerland, Australia, Argentina, and Indonesia. These nations are also witnessing significant increases in adoption, coupled with strong infrastructure and growing public interest in digital currencies. This surge in global crypto adoption reflects a broader shift toward digital assets, signaling a change in how people around the world are interacting with technology, finance, and trust in the digital age. Crypto is no longer a niche investment; it has become an integral part of the financial ecosystem for many nations. The post Singapore and UAE Lead the World in Crypto Adoption, According to Latest Report appeared first on 36Crypto.