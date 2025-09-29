2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Poland adopts controversial crypto law

Poland adopts controversial crypto law

The post Poland adopts controversial crypto law appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawmakers in Poland have approved a bill designed to regulate the country’s cryptocurrency market in accordance with the latest EU rules. Critics say, however, that the legislation goes beyond European requirements, stirring controversy, not just in the crypto community, but in Polish politics as well. Crypto act passed amid concerns over excessive regulation The Sejm, the lower house of Polish parliament, has adopted a new law implementing the European Union’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulations in the EU member state. The legislation, which has been in the making for quite some time, aims to impose order in Poland’s crypto space, arguably the largest in Central and Eastern Europe. It has been criticized, however, for attempting to overregulate the nation’s crypto industry, stifling innovation and threatening to kill the business of domestic firms that work with digital assets. On Friday, 230 members of the chamber voted in favor of the bill, another 196 rejected it, with no abstentions. The Crypto Assets Act will now go to the Senate, the upper house of parliament in Poland. The government-sponsored law should ensure protection for customers and other market participants from what has been described as “dishonest entities,” the Polish PAP news agency reported. It introduces criminal liability for certain violations such as provision of crypto services and issuance of digital tokens without authorization, and defines the obligations of approved platforms. Its provisions stipulate that Poland’s Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) will be tasked to supervise the sector and equipped with the appropriate tools to conduct oversight. The KNF will be responsible for registering violations of the new rules and fraudulent activities involving operations with cryptocurrencies. Perpetrators of the most serious offences will face harsh penalties, including fines of up to 10 million Polish złoty ($120,000) and even imprisonment for up to two years.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 05:34
XRP Futures Blaze Past $18.3B as CME Achieves 4-Month Milestone

XRP Futures Blaze Past $18.3B as CME Achieves 4-Month Milestone

The post XRP Futures Blaze Past $18.3B as CME Achieves 4-Month Milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP futures are gaining unstoppable institutional traction as CME Group smashes volume records and prepares to unleash new options on solana and XRP, signaling surging demand for regulated crypto exposure. XRP Futures Deliver $18.3B on CME in Just 4 Months of Trading Institutional momentum in crypto derivatives continues to expand, reflecting growing reliance on regulated […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/xrp-futures-blaze-past-18-3b-as-cme-achieves-4-month-milestone/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 05:32
3 Shiba Inu Alternatives Crypto Millionaires Are Silently Accumulating in 2025

3 Shiba Inu Alternatives Crypto Millionaires Are Silently Accumulating in 2025

The post 3 Shiba Inu Alternatives Crypto Millionaires Are Silently Accumulating in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite its meteoric rise in 2021, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has matured into a large‑cap meme coin with limited room for outsized returns. According to market data, SHIB traded around $0.00001293 on September 20 , 2025, and had a market capitalization of roughly $7.62 billion. With over 589 trillion tokens in circulation and trading volumes in the hundreds of millions, SHIB offers stability but lacks the explosive upside that early adopters crave. As a result, crypto millionaires are quietly rotating capital into smaller, high‑potential projects. Three of the most widely accumulated alternatives are Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Bonk (BONK), and Sui (SUI)—tokens that pair innovative technology or strong community dynamics with significantly lower valuations. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A presale‑backed memecoin with real infrastructure Little Pepe made headlines in September 2025 when it completed the twelfth stage of its presale, having raised over $25.48 million and distributed more than 15.75 billion tokens. The project immediately moved to stage 13 at a token price of $0.0022, marking a 120 percent increase from the first presale stage. Participants expect further upside because the confirmed listing price is $0.003, implying a 30% gain for Stage-13 buyers. Little Pepe isn’t just another meme coin; it operates on a purpose-built Layer 2 network designed to deliver high-speed, low-cost transactions. The project integrates launchpad functionality for new tokens and includes anti-sniper protection to ensure fair trading. A Certik audit and other independent reviews reinforce its security credentials. This mix of infrastructure and meme culture appeal has attracted significant presale investments—an early signal that influential investors expect LILPEPE to outgrow its current small market capitalization. Bonk, launched on Christmas 2022 as a holiday airdrop to the Solana community, has become Solana’s “main dog‑themed memecoin”. It has embedded itself in the Solana DeFi ecosystem and now counts nearly 983,000 holders. Real‑time data show…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 05:19
MoonBull Shines as the Best Crypto to Watch in Q4 2025 with 95% APY Rewards as Popcat and ApeCoin Gain Ground

MoonBull Shines as the Best Crypto to Watch in Q4 2025 with 95% APY Rewards as Popcat and ApeCoin Gain Ground

Have you ever wondered which cryptocurrency could transform a small investment into a massive payday? With meme coins surging into […] The post MoonBull Shines as the Best Crypto to Watch in Q4 2025 with 95% APY Rewards as Popcat and ApeCoin Gain Ground appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/29 05:15
Watch Out: Large Token Unlocking Events in 15 Altcoins This Week – Here's the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List

Watch Out: Large Token Unlocking Events in 15 Altcoins This Week – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List

The post Watch Out: Large Token Unlocking Events in 15 Altcoins This Week – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market experienced a significant decline last week, particularly among altcoins. Bitcoin is set to close the week with a 4.4% loss, while Ethereum (ETH) is experiencing a significant 10% loss. The losses are thought to have occurred following the liquidation wave following the FED’s 25 basis point interest rate cut, in line with expectations. However, there are a significant number of token unlocks for many altcoins this week. Here’s the token unlock calendar we’ve prepared specifically for you at Bitcoinsistemi.com. (All times are stated as UTC+3 Türkiye time) Ika (IKA) Market Value: $85.08 million Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $2.38 million (2.80% of market value) Date: September 29, 2025, 03:00 Treehouse (TREE) Market Value: $41.47 million Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $2.56 million (6.17% of market value) Date: September 29, 2025, 03:00 Optimism (OP) Market Value: $1.19 billion Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $21.62 million (1.81% of market capitalization) Date: September 30, 2025, 23:00 Kamino (KMNO) Market Value: $194.14 million Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $15.39 million (7.94% of market capitalization) Date: September 30, 2025, 23:00 GUNZ (GUN) Market Value: $25.76 million Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $1.85 million (7.19% of market value) Date: September 30, 2025, 23:00 AltLayer (ALT) Market Value: $125.42 million Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $6.73 million (5.37% of market value) Date: September 30, 2025, 09:00 Bonk (BONK) Market Value: $1.48 billion Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $9.66 million (0.65% of market capitalization) Date: October 1, 2025, 03:00 dYdX (DYDX) Market Value: $472.16 million Token Amount to Unlock: $2.50 million (0.53% of market value) Date: October 1, 2025, 18:00 Orbs (ORBR) Market Value: $104.40 million Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $3.25 million (3.12% of market capitalization) Date: October 2, 2025, 03:00 Quack AI (Q) Market Value: $45.56 million Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $11.21…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 04:53
XRP Could Face a 10% Dip Before Making a Rebound – Analyst

XRP Could Face a 10% Dip Before Making a Rebound – Analyst

The post XRP Could Face a 10% Dip Before Making a Rebound – Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP could experience a further 10% dip before rebounding. Liquidity has tightened for XRP amid a build-up of bearish pressure. XRP broke below the 0.5 Fibonacci support on the daily chart. On-chain data suggests a potential pullback for XRP in the coming days, following the cryptocurrency’s recent decline and break below the $2.81 significant support level. According to data from Glassnode, the leading on-chain market intelligence platform, liquidity tightened amid a build-up of bearish pressure for XRP after the cryptocurrency consolidated around $2.75. 🚨XRP TO FACE 10% DIP? $XRP consolidates near $2.75 as liquidity tightens and bearish pressure builds. Onchain data suggests a possible pullback before bulls step in. pic.twitter.com/bS5UsKfu7d — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) September 27, 2025 From a crypto analyst’s perspective, developing events surrounding XRP could trigger a further decline for the crypto token, with a 10% drop projection before the bulls return. Under the prevailing circumstances, TradingView data reveal that XRP broke below the 0.5 Fibonacci support level on the daily chart, converting it into resistance. Related: XRP’s $2.51–$2.73 ‘Gap’ Raises Stakes As Bulls Eye $3.20 Breakout Despite multiple attempts over the last three days, XRP bulls have failed to reclaim the crucial level, as the cryptocurrency sold for  $2.78 at the time of writing amid diminishing volume. Nonetheless, XRP supporters and the broader crypto market analysts remain optimistic about the cryptocurrency’s rally potential. Most of them consider the current pullback a temporary event that would plunge the digital asset into a zone of high demand. In the meantime, XRP remains one of the most profitable cryptocurrencies in 2025 despite the recent pullback. A $2.78 price leaves the cryptocurrency with a 461% profit margin in 2025, marking a renaissance for the cryptocurrency after suffering years of regulatory pressure and suppressed adoption. Most crypto users expect XRP’s price to surge higher,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 04:51
Bitcoin at $110,000: Consolidation Mode, ETF Outflows, and a Sneaky 'Uptober' Setup

Bitcoin at $110,000: Consolidation Mode, ETF Outflows, and a Sneaky ‘Uptober’ Setup

At 4:25 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, bitcoin has been tiptoeing around $110,324 to $110,595 over the last hour, acting like the cool kid at the party who won’t dance until the DJ drops a real banger. Bitcoin’s Range Game Bitcoin spent the past few days chopping inside a range, digesting a late-September shakeout and a […]
Coinstats2025/09/29 04:36
Singapore and UAE Lead the World in Crypto Adoption, According to Latest Report

Singapore and UAE Lead the World in Crypto Adoption, According to Latest Report

Singapore and UAE lead global crypto adoption, with impressive growth. US ranks third globally, driving crypto infrastructure with 30,000 ATMs. Canada sees remarkable 225% rise in crypto ownership and adoption. Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have emerged as the world’s leading nations in terms of crypto engagement, according to a recent study by ApeX Protocol. Singapore took the top spot with a perfect composite score of 100. This achievement was largely driven by the impressive 24.4% of its population holding digital assets and a dominant position in global crypto-related search activity. In fact, Singapore led the world in search volume with an astounding 2,000 crypto-related queries per 100,000 residents. This surge in adoption is significant, as just a year ago, only 11% of Singaporeans owned cryptocurrency. Also Read: Mike Novogratz Reflects on XRP’s Resilience Amid SEC Battle The UAE came in a close second with a score of 99.7, primarily fueled by the 25.3% of its population that owns crypto. Over the past few years, the Gulf nation has witnessed a massive 210% increase in crypto adoption. The country experienced a remarkable surge in 2022, when over 34% of residents reported holding crypto assets. Factors Driving Crypto Adoption Across Nations The ApeX Protocol report assessed each country’s crypto involvement based on four key indicators: ownership rate, adoption growth, search activity, and the availability of ATMs. The United States followed in third place, scoring 98.5. The US stands out due to its robust infrastructure, including more than 30,000 crypto ATMs, the highest number in the world. Additionally, the country has seen a 220% rise in crypto adoption since 2019. Canada, which ranks fourth with a score of 64.7, recorded the highest adoption growth rate among the nations studied, with a 225% increase in crypto ownership. Approximately 10.1% of Canada’s population holds crypto, and the country boasts over 3,500 crypto ATMs. Turkey rounded out the top five with a score of 57.6. Nearly 19.3% of Turkey’s population owns crypto, and the country continues to show strong interest in the digital asset space, ranking third globally in terms of ownership. Other countries in the top 10 include Germany, Switzerland, Australia, Argentina, and Indonesia. These nations are also witnessing significant increases in adoption, coupled with strong infrastructure and growing public interest in digital currencies. This surge in global crypto adoption reflects a broader shift toward digital assets, signaling a change in how people around the world are interacting with technology, finance, and trust in the digital age. Crypto is no longer a niche investment; it has become an integral part of the financial ecosystem for many nations. Also Read: XRP’s October Performance: Why ‘Uptober’ Is More Myth Than Reality The post Singapore and UAE Lead the World in Crypto Adoption, According to Latest Report appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/29 04:20
'The moral case for Bitcoin: How BTC ends the war machine' — Author

'The moral case for Bitcoin: How BTC ends the war machine' — Author

Sound money forces governments and individuals to embrace fiscal discipline, while currency inflation encourages reckless spending. Bitcoin (BTC), a supply-capped, decentralized, neutral hard money, can help reduce warfare by eliminating the currency printing that governments use to finance war through the hidden tax of inflation, according to author Adam Livingston.Livingston pointed to the World Wars of the 20th century, which saw the rise of central banking and the erosion of the gold standard, as the prime example of how fiat money fuels endless wars that the public would not have supported if a transparent wartime tax had been levied.He also cited the collapse of the paper currency under the Song dynasty in 13th-century China and the hyperinflation of Assignats in 18th-century France as examples of how governments financed war beyond their means and debased their currencies. Livingston said:Read more
Coinstats2025/09/29 04:13
Bitcoin Could Smash $200,000 If New Fed Chair Adopts Highly Dovish Stance, Says Mike Novogratz

Bitcoin Could Smash $200,000 If New Fed Chair Adopts Highly Dovish Stance, Says Mike Novogratz

Novogratz is convinced that Bitcoin could experience a price boost if the next US Federal Reserve chairman is extremely dovish.
Coinstats2025/09/29 04:08
