2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Bitcoin ($BTC) Leads Top Layer-1 Projects By Social Activity

Bitcoin ($BTC) Leads Top Layer-1 Projects By Social Activity

The post Bitcoin ($BTC) Leads Top Layer-1 Projects By Social Activity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite bearish crypto market momentum, Bitcoin ($BTC) is still making waves in social media and leading the pack of Layer-1 projects. LunarCrush, a known platform for real-time metrics for crypto and web3 projects, has released the list of rankings of the Top 10 Layer-1 Projects based on their social activity over the past 24 hours. Fundamentally, social activity consists of engaging with posts and interacting with posts. Bitcoin ($BTC) is leading with 202.9K Engaged posts and 54.4M Interaction-based posts, according to the last 24-hour record on LunarCrush. It can be seen that $BTC is leading with a minor difference of 73.3K in Engaged Posts to its contemporary layer-1 project, Ethereum ($ETH). Ethereum ($ETH) stands with 129.6K and 21.4M by Engaged posts and Interactions, respectively. Phoenix has released this news through its official X account. $SOL, $ADA, and $BNB Struggle for Attention Solana($SOL) and CARDANO ($ADA) are fighting with 117.8K and 22.0K Engaged posts and 18.4M and 1.6M Interactions, respectively. These figures show that every coin has strong competition with its upline crypto coin. The data collected for these two layer-1 projects is based on social activity on different platforms. Moreover, BNB Chain ($BNB) struggles at 14.3K Engaged posts with 1.5M Interactions, while Sui ($SUI) is standing with 13.4K Engaged posts and 1.1M Interactions. Furthermore, Hyperliquid ($HYPE) is also fighting with 12.0K and 1.7M, Engaged posts and Interactions by social activity, over the last 24 hours. $KAS Slightly Outpaces $CRO in Engagement Race Bittensor ($TAO) shows 10.5K Engaged posts with 709.5K in Interactions. At the same time, Kaspa ($KAS) is also showing with 10.0K Engaged posts and 1.1M Interactions. The negligible difference in Engaged Posts shows that they are very close to each other, with only a 0.5K difference in Engaged posts. According to the ranking by Layer-1 projects, Cronos ($CRO)…
Bitcoin
BTC$114,384.85+0.33%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4008+0.60%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 06:38
බෙදාගන්න
$12M Inflows On Solana’s First ETF Day—Savvy Investors Now Target MAGAX For 24,900% ROI Potential

$12M Inflows On Solana’s First ETF Day—Savvy Investors Now Target MAGAX For 24,900% ROI Potential

The post $12M Inflows On Solana’s First ETF Day—Savvy Investors Now Target MAGAX For 24,900% ROI Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana’s ETF Launch Signals the Start of a New Era When the first Solana staking ETF hit the U.S. market, the response was immediate. Trading volumes exploded on the debut day, with $12 million in inflows recorded within hours. For many, this marked the official arrival of altcoins into the mainstream financial system. Institutional players are no longer limiting themselves to Bitcoin and Ethereum. By embracing Solana through ETFs, they’ve validated that investors are hungry for exposure to the wider crypto ecosystem. But the real question is: where will this wave of enthusiasm move next? Source: Nate Geraci Retail Investors Are Looking Beyond Solana Solana’s ETF debut is historic, but retail investors often find themselves at the back of the line. By the time institutions launch large-scale products, most of the early exponential gains have already been captured. ETFs usually bring stability and long-term growth, not rapid 100x opportunities. That’s why a new breed of investors is shifting attention toward presales. Instead of waiting for Wall Street to package altcoins into neat products, they are getting in before the crowd arrives. At the center of this shift sits MAGAX, a Meme-to-Earn token attracting massive buzz. MAGAX’s Unique Formula for Growth What makes MAGAX different from the countless tokens launched every month? The answer lies in its built-in reward system powered by Loomint AI. Unlike simple staking, MAGAX taps into the viral nature of internet culture. Users who participate, create, and share memes can directly earn from their activity. This isn’t just another meme coin—it’s a full ecosystem where community participation translates into tangible rewards. While Solana’s ETF provides exposure to staking yields, MAGAX offers a more engaging and accessible way to earn. It’s DeFi mixed with digital culture, built for the new generation of investors. Stage 2 Presale: The Sweet…
Nowchain
NOW$0.00592-4.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011109-11.68%
ERA
ERA$0.5076-0.03%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 06:17
බෙදාගන්න
Chainlink Price Seeks Momentum Around $20 Amid Short-Term Bearish Trend

Chainlink Price Seeks Momentum Around $20 Amid Short-Term Bearish Trend

The post Chainlink Price Seeks Momentum Around $20 Amid Short-Term Bearish Trend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainlink (LINK) is showing mixed signals as it trades near $20.70, facing strong selling pressure and key support tests. Recent chart updates from analysts highlight a sharp pullback toward the $20–$21 zone after a failed breakout attempt. Maintaining this crucial level is vital, as a breakdown could trigger deeper losses, while a rebound may spark a short-term recovery. Breakout Followed by Pullback Chainlink is trading near $20.71 after a 1.10% daily decline as market pressure persists. Early buying briefly lifted the price above $21.00, but sellers regained control, pushing the token lower. Trading volume fell to roughly $290 million, suggesting reduced activity through most of the session. Market capitalization remains about $14.05 billion, keeping it among the top fifteen cryptocurrencies. LINKUSD 24-Hr Chart | Source: BraveNewCoin The daily chart indicates a pattern of lower highs and lower lows, reflecting near-term weakness. Buyers attempted to defend the $21.00 mark several times, but each attempt faced selling pressure. A sustained close below $20.50 could open the path toward $20.00. Conversely, if the $20.50–$20.70 area holds, a rebound toward $21.40 may follow. Technical View from Gammichan Analyst Gammichan observed that the asset earlier broke above a long-term ascending trendline after multiple tests. A symmetrical triangle pattern formed in recent sessions, where price briefly dipped below support before rebounding strongly. A decisive upward candle then cleared the triangle’s upper boundary, projecting possible upside toward the $26.00–$27.00 range. This move suggested renewed buying pressure and the potential end of the previous corrective phase. LINKUSD Chart | Source:x However, the latest price action places Chainlink back below key trend levels. Sustaining the $22.00–$23.00 zone remains essential for a larger rally. Holding this base would enable a potential challenge of $26.00 and eventually $29.00. Without a firm defense of these levels, downside pressure could persist despite the…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011109-11.68%
Chainlink
LINK$21.21-1.98%
NEAR
NEAR$2.658-1.77%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 06:08
බෙදාගන්න
Inside The Bankruptcy Of Marvel’s ‘Eyes Of Wakanda’ Animation Studio

Inside The Bankruptcy Of Marvel’s ‘Eyes Of Wakanda’ Animation Studio

The post Inside The Bankruptcy Of Marvel’s ‘Eyes Of Wakanda’ Animation Studio appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Axis Studios has collapsed, despite making the critically acclaimed ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ for Marvel © 2025 MARVEL. All Rights Reserved. MARVEL Internal documents have revealed how a cashflow crisis caused the collapse of the external company which created the animation for Marvel Studios’ Eyes of Wakanda streaming show which was released last month. Eyes of Wakanda is a spinoff of Marvel’s 2018 blockbuster live action movie Black Panther which introduced the Dora Milaje, an all-female special forces team from the fictional African nation of Wakanda. The movie grossed a staggering $1.3 billion and made history at the 91st Academy Awards by becoming the first superhero film ever nominated for Best Picture. Despite the untimely passing of Chadwick Boseman, who played the eponymous hero, Black Panther spawned a sequel, Wakanda Forever, which hauled in an impressive $859.2 million at the box office despite being released at the height of the pandemic in 2022. The success of the series has been largely attributed to the talent of director Ryan Coogler and Marvel has made the most of it. In the wake of the movies, Coogler developed Eyes of Wakanda, a four-part animated show which follows Wakandan warriors as they travel the world throughout history to retrieve dangerous but valuable artefacts. The story focuses on Noni, a disgraced former Dora Milaje member who is voiced by Winnie Harlow and goes on a special mission to Minoan Crete in 1260 BC. The show was a hit with critics and has an average score of 92% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences weren’t so generous awarding it 52% though this didn’t stop the show from rising to the top of the Disney+ charts after only a few days. However, it didn’t come soon enough to save the company which created its distinctive animation. Disney is…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011109-11.68%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01501+9.80%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3021-3.78%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 06:07
බෙදාගන්න
BlockDAG, Tron, Chainlink & Hyperliquid Lead

BlockDAG, Tron, Chainlink & Hyperliquid Lead

The post BlockDAG, Tron, Chainlink & Hyperliquid Lead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 01:00 Learn why BlockDAG, Tron, Chainlink, and Hyperliquid are standing out as the best cryptos to buy, backed by adoption, utility, and rising trading volume. The race for strong crypto picks is intensifying as 2025 pushes toward its final quarter. People are watching closely for projects that show genuine adoption, powerful infrastructure, and serious growth potential. Many claim to offer big returns, but only a select few are proving it with numbers and community support. At the center of attention are four names: BlockDAG, Tron, Chainlink, and Hyperliquid. Each brings a different edge to the market, from mining adoption and stablecoin transfers to tokenized finance and high-volume DeFi trading. Together, they highlight why these projects are seen as some of the best cryptos to buy. 1. BlockDAG: Mining Power & Global Reach BlockDAG has become one of the most talked-about projects in 2025. With more than 312,000 coin holders, 3 million users mining through the X1 app, and over $410 million raised in presale, it is showing momentum rarely seen. Its strength lies in a dual mining model, blending hardware through X-Series miners with mobile access via the X1 app. Over 20,000 miners have already been shipped to 130 countries, making the network active even before mainnet launch. The Awakening Testnet, now live, adds another layer. It showcases key features like account abstraction, Stratum-based miner connectivity, and groundwork for EIP-4337. This approach of testing live before launch builds transparency and confidence. BlockDAG is also fueling excitement financially. It pulled in $40 million in the past month alone, attracting nearly 1,000 new holders daily. With Batch 30 priced at just $0.0013 for a limited time, ROI potential looks huge. For anyone searching the best cryptos to buy, BlockDAG is positioning itself as a network that’s…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011109-11.68%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0147+0.82%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.70%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 06:04
බෙදාගන්න
Bitcoin, XRP i nowa fala adopcji kryptowalut. Co przyniesie ostatni kwartał 2025 roku?

Bitcoin, XRP i nowa fala adopcji kryptowalut. Co przyniesie ostatni kwartał 2025 roku?

Rynek kryptowalut wchodzi w ostatni kwartał 2025 roku z dużą dynamiką. Decyzje amerykańskich regulatorów, rosnące zainteresowanie funduszy ETF oraz nowe projekty technologiczne sprawiają, że inwestorzy zastanawiają się, jak ulokować swoje środki. Nie chodzi już tylko o Bitcoina czy Ethereum. Dziś na radarze pojawiają się zarówno dojrzałe aktywa, jak XRP, jak i świeże inicjatywy w rodzaju […]
XRP
XRP$2.8387-2.24%
Wormhole
W$0.09989-3.25%
බෙදාගන්න
Bitcoinist2025/09/29 05:24
බෙදාගන්න
$8M Crypto Kidnapping Rocks Minnesota as Suspects Face Charges

$8M Crypto Kidnapping Rocks Minnesota as Suspects Face Charges

"This office will work tirelessly to hold accountable those responsible for this horrific crime," one FBI agent assured.
බෙදාගන්න
CryptoPotato2025/09/29 05:15
බෙදාගන්න
Dogecoin (DOGE) $1 Target Faces Skepticism as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains Attention With 45x Potential

Dogecoin (DOGE) $1 Target Faces Skepticism as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains Attention With 45x Potential

Dogecoin is still the most well-known meme coin in the crypto world, but many experts doubt it will reach $1 this cycle. Newer tokens like Little Pepe (LILPEPE) are getting more attention from investors because they are struggling in the market. Dogecoin’s $1 Ambition Under Scrutiny The price of Dogecoin is about $0.27 right now,
DOGE
DOGE$0.23326-0.07%
1
1$0.003706-30.29%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000929-0.53%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/29 04:45
බෙදාගන්න
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Lose $1.7 Billion as Institutions Retreat

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Lose $1.7 Billion as Institutions Retreat

Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States reversed course sharply last week, shedding more than $1.7 billion. This shift came amid Bitcoin and Ethereum price volatility during the past week as both assets shed more than 8% during the reporting period. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Bleed Cash Amid Market Volatility According to data from SoSoValue, spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $903 million in net withdrawals. The outflows ended a month-long streak of inflows that had reflected growing institutional confidence. That sentiment shifted as macroeconomic uncertainty deepened, prompting many institutional investors to trim exposure and adopt a defensive stance. Ethereum products mirrored the downturn but endured even heavier losses. Ethereum ETFs Net Daily Inflow This Week. Source: SoSoValue Data from SoSoValue shows that the nine US-listed spot Ethereum ETFs saw redemptions, amounting to $796 million in outflows. This is their largest weekly withdrawal since launching earlier this year. The synchronized retreat across both assets reflects a broader cooling in crypto ETF demand. Institutional allocators once viewed these vehicles as a convenient entry point into digital assets. They are now reassessing their strategies in light of growing macro headwinds. Over the past week, persistent inflation concerns, slowing global growth, and heightened uncertainty around US monetary policy have reduced appetite for volatile assets. In this environment, digital assets—long categorized as high risk—were among the first to be pared from portfolios. Meanwhile, institutional strategies have also grown more defensive, especially as investors are increasingly being exposed to losses. CryptoQuant data shows that Bitcoin treasury firms raising capital through PIPE deals are under pressure, as share prices trend toward discounted issuance levels. At the same time, investor attention is rotating toward newly launched ETFs tied to alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. These vehicles have drawn capital away from Bitcoin and Ethereum funds, introducing fresh competition and encouraging experimentation with underrepresented assets. The redirection of inflows suggests that while risk sentiment has cooled, appetite for diversification within crypto remains active — just more selective and opportunistic than before.
1
1$0.003706-30.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07371-5.28%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007579+1.64%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/29 04:34
බෙදාගන්න
The S&P 500 is nearing dot-com era valuations, but strategists argue it's the new normal

The S&P 500 is nearing dot-com era valuations, but strategists argue it's the new normal

The S&P 500 is now trading near levels it hasn’t touched since the dot-com bubble, and Wall Street isn’t running scared, but adjusting. According to Yahoo Finance, strategists across the board are now questioning what counts as “normal” in this market. Valuations that once screamed danger are now being treated as the new standard, as […]
Polkadot
DOT$3.91-0.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011109-11.68%
ERA
ERA$0.5076-0.03%
බෙදාගන්න
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 04:20
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network