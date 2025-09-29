2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

Hyperliquid Brings Permissionless Spot Quote Assets to Mainnet

The post Hyperliquid Brings Permissionless Spot Quote Assets to Mainnet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid launches permissionless spot quote assets on mainnet, starting with USDH, enabling decentralized trading pairs, Dutch auctions, and transparent liquidity. In a significant move, Hyperliquid has introduced permissionless spot quote assets on its mainnet. The feature creates automated trading of any token as a quote asset, and the potential for new trading pairs from Dutch auctions. The first stable asset to be deployed under this system is the USDH and HYPE/USDH trading has already gone live. The launch is a significant expansion of the protocol’s decentralized trading functionality and represents a step towards more open and equitable on-chain markets. USDH Becomes First Quote Asset in Permissionless Market The new feature permits stable asset deployers to provide quote asset status subject to requirements which are specified onchain in Hyperliquid’s documentation. Assets can now be quoted assets in the first spot pair of a HIP-1 deployment. Additional base and quote pairs can be added via a Dutch auction, which is completely independent of the HIP-1 token auction. Related Reading: Bitwise Files to Launch Hyperliquid (HYPE) ETF | Live Bitcoin News Native Markets made USDH the first permissionless quote asset. This instantly provided the stablecoin with utility within the system. With the launch, a HYPE/USDH trading pair came into being, creating a stage for further asset pairings. Hyperliquid confirmed the framework is open for further issuer and community adoption and expansion. Investigators see the feature as a revolutionary change in access. The criteria for quote assets are now fully decentralized, so token projects can create assets without a central authority. Consequently, this approach allows communities to build markets more flexibly and also gives issuers a new way to access early liquidity. Dutch Auctions Drive Transparency and Liquidity Growth The use of Dutch auctions by Hyperliquid creates an element of fairness and inclusivity. Instead…
Durov Reveals Hidden Push by French Intelligence to Censor Telegram Channels

The post Durov Reveals Hidden Push by French Intelligence to Censor Telegram Channels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Telegram is pushing back hard against mounting political pressure, as founder Pavel Durov exposed explosive interference attempts tied to censorship demands ahead of key elections. Durov Breaks Silence on Political Interference Attempt Through Platform Control Governments pressuring digital platforms has drawn growing scrutiny, and Telegram’s founder Pavel Durov has now raised concerns about political influence. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/durov-reveals-hidden-push-by-french-intelligence-to-censor-telegram-channels/
How The US Lost The Ryder Cup

The post How The US Lost The Ryder Cup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 28: Rory McIlroy of Team Europe reacts alongsidse the Ryder Cup trophy as Team Europe celebrates their 15-13 win over Team America during the trophy presentation ceremony during the Sunday singles matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 28, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images Europe stormed into New York City, reminiscent of the 1776 New York Campaign, and easily secured a 15–13 victory over the United States at Bethpage Black Golf Course. The lone bright spot for the U.S. was Ryder Cup rookie Cameron Young. The New York native went 3-1-0, the best record on his team. He earned two points—one in foursomes, one in fourball—before closing out his week with a singles win. “I think I would have set the course up differently, but I don’t know. They just played better than us,” said Captain Keegan Bradley. Xander Schauffele matched Young for the most U.S. points, finishing with three after wins in fourball, foursomes, and singles. JJ Spaun and Justin Thomas both earned USA two points a piece. Overall, Team USA’s performance can only be described as poor. Heading into Sunday, they trailed 11.5–4.5. After Viktor Hovland’s cervical spine disc issue forced him to withdraw from singles, the teams split the points, putting Europe up 12–5. The U.S. play on Friday and Saturday was so poor that Europe needed only to split the remaining matches to tie the largest Ryder Cup victory margin in history. FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 27: Shane Lowry of Team Europe reacts after making a birdie to tie the 15th hole during the Saturday afternoon four-balls matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course…
CoinUp Debuts on Nasdaq Screen in Times Square

The post CoinUp Debuts on Nasdaq Screen in Times Square appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: CoinUp featured on Nasdaq screen in Times Square. Increases its global brand visibility. Impacts primarily reputational, with broader market implications uncertain. CoinUp, a major cryptocurrency derivatives platform, was prominently displayed on the Nasdaq screen in Times Square, New York, signaling a significant stride toward global market presence. This move underscores CoinUp’s ambition to solidify its influence in the digital financial landscape, potentially spurring short-term interest in core cryptocurrencies BTC and ETH. CoinUp’s Nasdaq Showcase: Strategic Global Visibility Move CoinUp made a strategic public appearance on the Nasdaq screen, signaling its expansion into the international arena. This move underscores its commitment to raising brand awareness in significant financial forums. Known for its comprehensive trading platform, CoinUp has consistently strived to integrate digital assets with traditional finance. Changes may involve increased short-term trading activity, especially in core trading pairs like BTC and ETH, commonly associated with visibility campaigns. However, any sustained market impact or shifts in user demographics remain speculative without substantial trading volume alterations or liquidity changes. The response to the event has been largely focused on photographic documentation and brand discussions across social media, with no immediate reactions from key crypto figures or institutional announcements being noted. Influence of Nasdaq Displays on Crypto Market Trends Did you know? CoinUp follows similar Nasdaq showcase events like Tron in July 2025, which temporarily boosted TRX visibility without lasting market shifts. According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin’s current position reflects its robust market presence. As of this update, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $111,685.68. The market cap is at formatNumber(2225608090320, 2), accompanied by a 24-hour trading volume of $28.96 billion, marking a 1.80% increase over 24 hours. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 22:24 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from Coincu’s research team highlight potential for increased platform…
Trump Deletes Post Referencing Bizarre 'Medbed' Conspiracy Theory

The post Trump Deletes Post Referencing Bizarre ‘Medbed’ Conspiracy Theory appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump shared and then deleted a seemingly AI-generated video in which he was seen promising Americans access to “medbeds,” a fictional technology popular with some far-right conspiracy theorists who believe they secretly exist and hold miracle cures for every illness. Trump’s account on Truth Social posted the strange video on Saturday. NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts The video, which was posted Saturday evening on his Truth Social account, featured an apparently AI generated video of the president promising “medbed cards” for Americans, which would grant access to hospitals “designed to restore every citizen to full health and strength.” It is unclear why the president’s account posted the video, which was taken down hours later, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Forbes. The video, which appears to show an AI-generated Lara Trump conducting an interview on Fox News, never aired, the network confirmed to multiple outlets. What Do “medbed” Conspiracy Theorists Believe? Proponents of the “medbed” conspiracy theory believe the government is hiding advanced healing technology to treat a variety of illnesses or diseases—a claim that has appealed to people suffering from chronic pain, The New York Times reported. Key Background The medbed conspiracy theory grew in recent years among splinter groups from the wider Qanon conspiracy theory, which promised Trump during his first term in office was working behind the scenes to prosecute accused child traffickers in the government and bring down the so-called deep state. In the years since, several splinter groups have fixated on medbeds. One group, led by now-deceased Qanon influencer Michael “Negative 48” Protzman, believed the technology was being used to keep former President John F. Kennedy alive, the Daily Beast reported in 2022. Protzman, whose faction was sometimes described as a cult, died…
Has the U.S. lost the AI race to China?

The post Has the U.S. lost the AI race to China? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There’s an awful lot of hype surrounding AI, and even more capital behind it. AI data centers are propping up the U.S economy right now, accounting for over 1% of GDP. So when someone suggests the race may not be being won, or worse, that the AI race may be over, it makes people sit up in their seats. That’s what Adam Livingston, author of The Bitcoin Age, claims: it’s already game over: China has pulled far ahead, not by out-coding the U.S., but by quietly cornering the one resource frontier AI needs most—energy, specifically nuclear power. But how much truth is there to this narrative, and are things really so black and white? Nuclear scoreboard: fact vs. fiction Livingston highlights a striking disparity. China is currently building 16 nuclear power plants, while the United States has zero. He’s not far off with his numbers. As of late 2025, China has about 30 reactors under construction, with repeated yearly approval for more, making up nearly half the world’s new builds. Some analysts say China aims to reach 65 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by the end of this year and 200 gigawatts by 2040 (roughly a tenfold growth). By contrast, the U.S. completed its Vogtle 3 and 4 reactors after lengthy delays and cost overruns. Currently, there are no brand-new large-scale nuclear projects at the ground-breaking stage. Yet, this isn’t the whole picture. For the first time in years, there are new plans for U.S. nuclear. Following recent executive orders and policy reforms, Westinghouse announced intentions to construct 10 big reactors by 2030. Work is expected to begin in the next few years. However, regulatory hurdles, public skepticism, and the sheer complexity of nuclear buildouts mean execution is far from guaranteed, and actual new construction is not yet underway. Energy: the…
Crypto.com Gains CFTC and NFA Approvals to Expand U.S. Derivatives Operations

The post Crypto.com Gains CFTC and NFA Approvals to Expand U.S. Derivatives Operations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto.com secures CFTC and NFA approvals, expanding U.S. derivatives operations with margined products, futures clearing, and compliance-driven trading services. Crypto.com has secured major U.S. regulatory approvals to strengthen its derivatives business, receiving Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) clearance to offer margined derivatives and National Futures Association (NFA) registration to operate as a futures commission merchant. The move provides the platform with a comprehensive license framework in the American derivatives market, making it a rival to the top exchanges. Crypto.com Entities Secure Dual Regulatory Clearances The approvals are for two entities within the group that is considered to be the core of the business group. Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), the CFTC-registered exchange and clearinghouse, was awarded an amendment to its derivatives clearing organization (DCO) license. The amendment permits it to offer cleared relevant margined derivatives based on cryptocurrencies and other financial instruments. In parallel, the NFA recognized Foris DAX FCM LLC d/b/a Crypto.com | FCM, as a Futures Commission Merchant. This allows Crypto.com to serve as an intermediary for how retail and institutional clients undertake regulated derivative trading. Together, the series of licenses signify one of the most complete licensing feats in the United States for any global crypto exchange. Related Reading: Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg | Live Bitcoin News Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com, said the licenses would enable the company to provide an integrated and seamless trading experience. He confirmed that US retail clients will soon access regulated leveraged derivatives. Furthermore, this will happen through a unified platform. Crypto.com Executives Praise CFTC Chair for Advancing Derivatives Approvals Steve Humenik, Head of Clearing at CDNA, elaborated on the work of Acting CFTC Chair Caroline D. Pham in promoting long delayed approvals. He said CDNA will now be able to provide cleared…
Should Disney Drop Broadcasting ABC To Avoid Government Meddling?

The post Should Disney Drop Broadcasting ABC To Avoid Government Meddling? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Tucked amid the outcry over Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension, FCC threats against broadcast licensees, and all the rest, a modest analyst proposal surfaced that would short circuit the possibility of a future repeat of the mess. What if Disney stopped broadcasting, asked Needham Securities analysts Laura Martin and Dan Medina in a Sept. 23 research note? Don’t dismantle the network, just put all the news, sports, entertainment and more on Disney streaming service Hulu, where all of its FX shows run, and on the ABC app. That way, the next time FCC Chairman Brendan Carr threatens licenses over his upset about a comedian’s bad joke, or station groups decide to pre-empt programming, Disney could continue reaching its audiences and advertisers. The key: don’t sell the broadcast licenses when you stop broadcasting, because that puts the FCC back in position to commit political mischief, because it must approve license transfers. “We calculate that shutting down (not selling) ABC would force (Disney) to write off about $1.7 (billion) to $2.7 (billion) of free spectrum value, plus about $1.4 (billion) of lost (free cash flow) per year, which is worth about $8.3 (billion) of value based on current TV trading comps,” Martin wrote. That sounds like a fair amount of money, but Martin and Medina suggest, “Value destruction would be (as) low as a percent of (Disney’s $204 billion) market (capitalization), and (one-time) only, which Wall Street would add back.” And ABC, despite its top-rated evening news and hits such as Abbott Elementary, isn’t driving a lot of viewership overall. Nielsen estimates the network is averaging only 2.4 million viewers in prime time across broadcast and cable. Martin and Medina estimated the network and its owned & operated local stations generate only about…
XRP Market Analysis Holds $3, Litecoin Battles $127, But BlockDAG's $411M+ Presale Signals Explosive Growth

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/xrp-price-analysis-at-3-litecoin-holds-114-blockdag-presale-dominates-top-crypto-coins-of-2025/
Hyperliquid-based Hyperdrive loses $782,000 after smart contract exploit

An attacker exploited an arbitrary router call in Hyperdrive's smart contract in order to drain two pools of about $773,000 worth of tokens.
