2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Bitcoin Behaves Like Nvidia, Expect Corrections Before New ATH: Analyst

The post Bitcoin Behaves Like Nvidia, Expect Corrections Before New ATH: Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The path to new Bitcoin (BTC) all-time highs will continue to feature major corrections of 20% or more, including possible corrections during Q4, despite it typically being a good quarter for crypto asset prices, according to market analyst Jordi Visser. Visser said Bitcoin is part of the AI trade and compared BTC to Nvidia, a high-performance computer chip manufacturer that has become the world’s most valuable publicly traded company and the first public company to hit a $4 trillion valuation. Visser said: “I just want to remind people that Nvidia is up over 1,000% since ChatGPT’s launch. During that time period, which is less than three years, you’ve had five corrections of 20% or more in Nvidia before it went back up to all-time highs. Bitcoin’s going to do the same thing.” Nvidia’s stock performance shown as price candles, while Bitcoin is displayed as a magenta line. Both have experienced sharp corrections despite the bull market. Source: Tradingview As artificial intelligence takes over more sectors of the economy and replaces human labor, it will erode traditional companies and make stocks obsolete, driving investors to BTC, which will be the best store of value in the digital age, Visser predicted. The price of Bitcoin is one of the most debated and analyzed topics in crypto, as market analysts attempt to forecast the digital currency’s price trajectory amid a time of rapid technological innovation, market disruption, and fiat currency debasement. Related: Bitcoin’s ‘biggest bull catalyst’ may be the next Fed chair pick: Novogratz Analysts grapple with slow-moving Bitcoin performance Market analysts are watching gold and stocks hit new all-time highs while Bitcoin’s price remains near the $110,000 level, down by about 11% from its all-time high of over $123,000. Investors are divided on whether new highs are possible in Q4, catapulting BTC…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 07:26
In ‘Born Lucky,’ NewsNation’s Leland Vittert Shares His Struggle With Autism

The post In ‘Born Lucky,’ NewsNation’s Leland Vittert Shares His Struggle With Autism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NewsNation anchor Leland Vittert. NewsNation Leland Vittert is doing something this week that viewers don’t often see TV anchors attempt: Telling his own story, one that’s been shaped by autism, a tough childhood, and a loving father by his side every step of the way. In his new memoir Born Lucky: A Dedicated Father, A Grateful Son, and My Journey with Autism (Harper Horizon, Sept. 30), the NewsNation anchor opens up for the first time about his childhood autism diagnosis that influenced his early years—long before viewers would come to associate him with live shots from the White House and foreign datelines. He writes about how he didn’t actually speak for the first time until age three, and of being bullied so harshly at times that he cried himself to sleep. Growing up, he didn’t understand why making friends was a struggle. In one memory from fifth grade gym class, a teacher assigned him to the girls’ team—a gesture meant to protect him from the boys. Luckily, Vittert had a secret weapon in his corner that would help him not only overcome those challenging years but develop the resilience that would eventually lead to personal and professional success. It’s his father, Mark, who loved his son so much that he quit his job to help coach and raise him. NewsNation anchor Leland Vittert’s story of resilience Born Lucky, basically, is Vittert’s thank-you note to his loving and long-suffering father. It describes, among other things, a boyhood training regimen, courtesy of the elder Vittert, that ran the gamut from requiring young Leland to practice eye contact and decode humor to learning when to stop talking by reading social cues. At restaurants, if Vittert was too loud or talking too much, his dad would tap his watch—a private signal to wrap it…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 07:04
As Bitcoin Fear Grips Markets, GBC Mining Offers Stable Cloud Mining Returns for Passive Income Seekers

The crypto market's recent turbulence has investors searching for stability. With the Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index sliding into fear territory and BTC dropping below critical support levels, many are reconsidering their investment strategies.
Cryptodaily2025/09/29 06:20
Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025: BlockDAG, Tron, Chainlink & Hyperliquid Take the Spotlight

The race for strong crypto picks is intensifying as 2025 pushes toward its final quarter. People are watching closely for […] The post Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025: BlockDAG, Tron, Chainlink & Hyperliquid Take the Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/29 06:00
XRP Price Analysis at $3, Litecoin Holds $114, BlockDAG Presale Dominates Top Crypto Coins of 2025

The post XRP Price Analysis at $3, Litecoin Holds $114, BlockDAG Presale Dominates Top Crypto Coins of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fresh XRP market analysis shows the coin stabilizing near $3, backed by ETF excitement and regulatory clarity. For Litecoin (LTC) price analysis, attention stays on whether bulls can crack resistance at $127–135 or risk slipping back toward $110. Both show potential, but they still leave long-term momentum uncertain. So where’s the project already proving itself with undeniable numbers? That’s BlockDAG (BDAG). With over 312,000 holders, $411M+ raised, 3M+ mobile miners, 20,000+ hardware units shipped, and presence in 130+ countries, it’s moving faster than most networks can dream of. Retail has rushed in, and whales are now circling. For anyone focused on the top crypto coins of 2025, BlockDAG is leading the conversation. BlockDAG Presale Gains $411M+ as Demand Surges Globally BlockDAG’s presale is showing unstoppable momentum. With $411M+ already raised and $40M added in just the last month, over $1M flows in daily.The project now has 312,000+ holders, proving retail adoption is locked in. Whales are watching closely, as this level of traction rarely goes unnoticed. The urgency is clear: early entry windows don’t last forever. The adoption metrics speak loudly. More than 3M people mine daily through the X1 mobile app, while 20,000+ hardware miners operate across 130+ countries. This isn’t hype, it’s infrastructure, real users, and a growing community. That global footprint is exactly what whales look for before deploying large capital. For those chasing the top crypto coins of 2025, BlockDAG offers the perfect setup. Presale pricing remains far below listing levels, with bonuses stacked in for early entries. Batch 30 sits at $0.0013, setting up over 3,000% upside before the $0.05 launch. Missing this stage could mean watching future buyers take the biggest rewards. This presale isn’t only about buying coins; it’s about becoming part of a network already proving scale. The blend of $1M daily…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 06:00
Here’s the XRP Price If Ripple Captures a Massive Share of SWIFT Payments by 2030

A bold forecast from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has the crypto community buzzing. At a recent conference, he said XRP could handle 14% of SWIFT’s global transactions by 2030. That statement has traders asking how such adoption might shape XRP price over the next few years. Ripple’s Big SWIFT Target Garlinghouse explained that SWIFT moves
Coinstats2025/09/29 05:30
Poland’s crypto law met with criticism and backlash

Lawmakers in Poland have approved a bill designed to regulate the country’s cryptocurrency market in accordance with the latest EU rules. Critics say, however, that the legislation goes beyond European requirements, stirring controversy, not just in the crypto community, but in Polish politics as well. Crypto act passed amid concerns over excessive regulation The Sejm, […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 05:23
Researchers Build Microscopic Gears Powered by Light in Milestone for Nano-Scale Machines

Breakthrough “metamachines” show how beams of light can drive gears and levers smaller than a grain of dust—opening doors to future lab-on-a-chip devices, optical switches, and biomedical tools.
Coinstats2025/09/29 05:01
Bitcoin at a critical level: Bulls eye $120K rebound ahead

Bitcoin’s Buy/Sell Pressure Delta enters the opportunity zone as U.S. demand quietly builds momentum.
Coinstats2025/09/29 05:00
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone (9/28/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 28, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Falcon 1 is launched in 2008, Dissolution of the United Arab Republic in 1961, California Discovered in 1542, and we present you with these top quality stories. From How Science Fiction’s Clarke Belt Became our Geostationary Satellite Reality to How Solar Sails, Aerogel Tiles and Engineered Microbes Could Transform the Red Planet, let’s dive right in. Hurry! One Month Left to Win from 15,000 USDT in the Spacecoin Writing Contest By @hackernooncontests [ 3 Min read ] Enter Round 2 of the Spacecoin Writing Contest by Oct 7! Write on #spacetech, #blockchain-use-case, or #decentralized-internet and more to win from 15000 USDT! Read More. How We Built a Professional iOS Onboarding at inDrive By @indrivetech [ 4 Min read ] Discover how inDrive built a structured two-week iOS onboarding program that helps new developers master architectures, navigation, and workflows faster. Read More. Terraforming Mars Could Save Earth (or Doom Us All) By @kingdavvd [ 6 Min read ] Explore how space technology helps fight climate change, from satellites tracking emissions to innovations driving sustainability. Read More. How Solar Sails, Aerogel Tiles and Engineered Microbes Could Transform the Red Planet By @ezikielemmanuel [ 6 Min read ] Discover how solar sails, aerogel tiles, and engineered microbes could revolutionize Mars exploration and pave the way for future colonization. Read More. 12 Best Proxy Service Providers in 2025 By @oxylabs [ 12 Min read ] Discover the top 12 proxy providers of 2025, tested and ranked. Compare pricing, features, and performance to find the perfect proxy service for your needs. Read More. How To Add Integrations to Lovable Apps: A Step-By-Step Guide with Membrane By @membrane [ 5 Min read ] Use Membrane (Integration App) to build integrations to any app with AI. Read More. Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone By @ruslan4ezzz [ 9 Min read ] PnL can lie. This hands-on guide shows traders how hypothesis testing separate luck from edge, with a Python example and tips on how not to fool yourself. Read More. How Science Fiction’s Clarke Belt Became our Geostationary Satellite Reality By @ivyhackwell [ 6 Min read ] Discover how the fictional Clarke Belt in science fiction became the foundation for todays geostationary satellites, revolutionizing global communication. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/09/29 00:03
නැගී එන පුවත්

