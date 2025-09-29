2025-10-01 Wednesday

Qian Zhimin Faces Trial for UK’s Largest Bitcoin Laundering Case

The post Qian Zhimin Faces Trial for UK’s Largest Bitcoin Laundering Case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Qian Zhimin trial tests cross-border crypto asset enforcement. Involves $6B laundering and Ponzi scheme activities. Chinese and UK authorities engage in judicial cooperation. Qian Zhimin, key suspect in the UK’s largest Bitcoin money laundering case, began her trial on September 29, 2025, at Southwark Crown Court in London. The trial represents a pivotal moment for international cooperation in digital asset law enforcement, highlighting challenges in asset recovery and coordination across jurisdictions. $6B Fraud Case Highlights Cross-Border Crypto Regulation Qian Zhimin, known by aliases Yadi Zhang and Huahua, is central to ongoing legal discussions in London and China. The focus rests on alleged RMB 43 billion fraud and laundering operations. The trial involves testimonies from Chinese officials and video-linked victim statements. This underscores demands for robust legal measures. “The investigation into Qian Zhimin underscores the need for international cooperation in addressing cryptocurrency-related offenses, emphasizing the legal complexities and the global impacts of such crimes.” Bitcoin Market Impact Amid Ongoing Trial Did you know? The Qian Zhimin case underscores global enforcement in crypto crimes, comparable to the landmark PlusToken scandal, indicating intensified regulation efforts across major jurisdictions. Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $112,136.45, with a market cap of $2.23 trillion. Dominating 57.81% of the crypto market, and recently noted a 2.34% 24-hour price rise, based on CoinMarketCap data. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:24 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research team suggests increased regulatory scrutiny following Qian Zhimin’s trial could encourage enhanced compliance protocols for international crypto trade and security frameworks. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing. Source: https://coincu.com/scam-alert/qian-zhimin-bitcoin-laundering-trial/
Bitcoin Discourages War by Forcing Fiscal Discipline: Author

The post Bitcoin Discourages War by Forcing Fiscal Discipline: Author appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC), a supply-capped, decentralized, neutral money, can help reduce warfare by eliminating the currency printing that governments use to finance war through the hidden tax of inflation, according to author Adam Livingston. Livingston pointed to the World Wars of the 20th century, which saw the rise of central banking and the erosion of the gold standard, as the prime example of how fiat money fuels endless wars that the public would not have supported if a transparent wartime tax had been levied. He also cited the collapse of the paper currency under the Song dynasty in 13th-century China and the hyperinflation of Assignats in 18th-century France as examples of how governments financed war beyond their means and debased their currencies. Livingston said: “Monetary power is political power. When a government can conjure currency with a few keystrokes, it acquires the means to project violence far beyond what citizens would ever approve of if the bill arrived as a direct tax. In other words, fiat money is the silent partner of every modern war.” The US dollar has lost over 90% of its value since 1913 due to currency inflation. Source: BitBo Sound money advocates have long touted Bitcoin’s power to separate money from the state and alter humanity’s trajectory, much in the same way foundational technologies like the printing press dramatically altered human civilization and helped erode centralized power structures. Related: A Bitcoin strategic reserve may be bad for BTC and USD — Crypto exec Fix the money, fix the world Bitcoin advocates argue that sound money is necessary for human flourishing, and moving the world to a Bitcoin standard helps promote technological innovation, social cohesion, artistic creation, and freedom. Earlier monetary media, including gold and paper currencies, are deeply flawed, with the former leading to the centralization of…
MoonBull Presale Launch Sparks Frenzy as Turbo and Apecoin Make Moves

The post MoonBull Presale Launch Sparks Frenzy as Turbo and Apecoin Make Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 02:15 MoonBull presale live with massive momentum, outperforming Turbo and Apecoin. Secure your spot in the top new meme coin to watch before listing gains explode. Have you ever wondered which cryptocurrency could turn your early investment into a life-changing windfall? The excitement around the top new meme coin to watch is undeniable as MoonBull, Turbo, and Apecoin make waves across the market. While Turbo recently surged with a notable price increase and Apecoin is catching eyes for its unique tokenomics, the spotlight is on MoonBull’s presale. With early access granting exclusive rewards and the lowest entry price yet, investors are racing against the clock. Every second counts as MoonBull’s presale is live and already creating an unstoppable buzz. This article will cover the developments and updates of all 3 coins: MoonBull, Turbo, and Apecoin. MoonBull’s Community Power and Mobunomics: Your Gateway to Massive Rewards MoonBull’s presale mechanics are designed to reward belief and engagement at every level. Beginning at Stage 12, the Community Voting Power empowers holders with proportional influence, with each $MOBU token equaling one vote and zero barriers to entry. Decisions will shape campaign execution, token burns, community feature rollouts, and allocation of incentive reserves. Transparency ensures that every vote has a direct impact on strategic outcomes. Coupled with MoonBull’s Mobunomics, the 73.2 billion total supply is divided to maximize value and growth. Fifty percent fuels the 23-stage presale, offering early believers the lowest entry price and building momentum with scarcity-driven phases. Ten percent goes to locked liquidity, ensuring resilient markets, twenty percent fuels a 95% APY staking program; eleven percent powers a referral pool rewarding both referrer and referee, five percent supports surprise airdrops and burns, and two percent each is reserved for influencers and the team, locked for months…
Launchpads Are Funding Ideas, Not Products

The post Launchpads Are Funding Ideas, Not Products appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Tim Hafner, founder and CEO of OpenServ Launchpads were introduced to give Web3 projects access to early investors. As they operate today, however, they too often result in cash grabs over long-term success. This has resulted in a flood of half-formed products hitting the market without real support for builders.  Virtuals Protocol has facilitated over 17,000 AI agent token launches as of February 2025, indicating that infrastructure for token launches is not slowing down. Questions remain, however, regarding the long-term sustainability and accountability of launchpads.  Projects with no substance are securing funding, ultimately resulting in failure, reflecting a deeper problem in the industry. Launchpads have become hollow funnels that fund projects without requiring a real product or technical foundation. What launchpads were meant to be Designed as the meeting point for builders and believers, launchpads help new projects raise funds and increase brand awareness while allowing global investors to get in early on promising technologies. This approach helps fill a significant gap by making it easier for teams to access funds and community support.  As the industry has matured, this model has revealed its limitations. Many launchpads remain focused on raising funds rather than achieving long-term success. In this sense, they are stuck in the past, acting like decentralized Shark Tanks rather than engines of innovation. Instead of leading the way for technical innovation, launchpads have removed it as a category altogether.  The problem with ‘launch whatever’  Many launchpads pride themselves on being chain-agnostic, positioning themselves as neutral arenas for protocols to raise funds. This neutrality also creates a lack of focus and standards, turning themselves into free-for-alls that fail to help the best projects stand out and grow. Some argue that innovation should not be policed, and anyone should be able to fundraise. But without a focus…
Singapore, UAE Rank as Most Crypto-Obsessed Nations: ApeX Report

The post Singapore, UAE Rank as Most Crypto-Obsessed Nations: ApeX Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Singapore and the United Arab Emirates rank globally as the most “crypto-obsessed” nations, according to a recent report by ApeX Protocol. Singapore claimed the number one spot with a composite score of 100, driven by 24.4% of its population owning crypto and leading the world in search activity, with 2,000 crypto-related queries per 100,000 people. In 2021, only 11% of Singaporeans held digital assets, but that figure more than doubled by the following year. Close behind, the UAE scored 99.7, ranking first globally for crypto ownership at 25.3%. The Gulf nation saw a 210% increase in adoption since 2019, with a significant boom in 2022 when over 34% of the population reported holding crypto. The study measured each country’s engagement across four indicators, including ownership rate, adoption growth, search activity and ATM availability, ApeX said in the report shared with Cointelegraph. Summary of ApeX’s report. Source: ApeX Related: Nation-state Bitcoin adoption to enter ‘suddenly’ phase soon The US leads in ATM availability The United States ranked third with a score of 98.5, backed by strong infrastructure. The US leads in ATM availability, with over 30,000 machines, ten times more than any other country, and a 220% rise in crypto usage since 2019. Canada came in fourth, boosted by the highest adoption growth rate in the report at 225%. With 10.1% of its population owning crypto and 3,500 ATMs nationwide, Canada’s composite score reached 64.7. Turkey, scoring 57.6, rounded out the top five with 19.3% of its population holding crypto, ranking third globally in ownership. Monthly search volumes also remain strong at nearly 1,000 queries per 100,000 people. Other countries in the top 10 include Germany (48.4), Switzerland (46.2), Australia (45.1), Argentina (37.6), and Indonesia (37.1), each showing a mix of rising adoption, strong infrastructure and growing public interest. “Crypto is…
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $123K And Beyond? Depends On…

The post Bitcoin Price Prediction: $123K And Beyond? Depends On… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC USD) price was consolidating around $110,000 in late September 2025. Analysts debated whether it could break above $123,000 in the coming months as political forecasts conflicted with technical indicators. The discussion highlighted the divide between speculative optimism and probability-based modeling. Bitcoin Price Faced Political Forecasts Eric Trump predicted that BTC USD could stage a parabolic rally within three months. He suggested that the Bitcoin price might reach $1 Million by the end of 2025. His statement drew attention because it tied a political figure’s outlook directly to market expectations. Trump’s forecast rested on two arguments. First, he pointed to the launch of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve in March 2025 under the Trump administration. This program was intended to secure Bitcoin reserves at a national level and reinforce the United States’ role in digital asset leadership. Second, he referred to Bitcoin’s historical tendency to perform strongly during the fourth quarter, noting previous periods of late-year rallies. Source: X However, prediction markets did not reflect the same confidence. Data from Polymarket assigned only a 5% probability that Bitcoin would exceed $125,000 by September 2025. This probability measure illustrated a sharp contrast between politically driven expectations and statistical pricing models used by market participants. Analysts noted that such political statements often influenced sentiment but rarely provided reliable guidance. Market structures and technical setups typically carried more weight in shaping actual price behavior than political endorsements. Bitcoin Price Showed Oversold Signals Technical analysts reviewed chart structures to assess near-term movement. Kamran Asghar said that BTC maintained critical support near $107,300. He argued that this level was important because holding it created a foundation for potential recovery. Asghar described a scenario he called a “three-wave pump.” He said this pattern was consistent with prior rally structures and could potentially push the Bitcoin (BTC…
Cathie Wood Highlights Rising Blockchain Star Hyperliquid

The post Cathie Wood Highlights Rising Blockchain Star Hyperliquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Cathie Wood praises Hyperliquid as a blockchain potential rising star. Compares to Solana’s early potential. Bitcoin remains core to ARK’s strategy. Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, likened the Hyperliquid protocol to Solana’s early promise in a recent Master Investor podcast interview on September 28. Wood’s endorsement reinforces Hyperliquid’s asset potential and highlights Bitcoin’s dominance, impacting investment strategies and market focus on new DEX protocols. Cathie Wood Sees Hyperliquid Echoing Solana’s Ascent Cathie Wood has identified Hyperliquid as reminiscent of Solana’s early potential, describing it as a “rising star in the blockchain space.” She noted in an interview with the Master Investor podcast that, while ARK Invest has indirect exposure to Solana through Breera Sports, it remains focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana in its public funds. Bitcoin continues to dominate ARK’s crypto investment strategy, spotlighting its fixed supply and resilience. The mention of Hyperliquid has gained traction, emphasizing new DEX protocols competing in perpetual futures trading. Meanwhile, competitor Aster, another perpetual futures DEX, has surpassed Hyperliquid in trading volume, generating attention within the sector. Wood’s endorsement has put Hyperliquid in the spotlight despite her not confirming any investments. Market reactions highlight interest in these evolving cryptocurrency dynamics, with Wood’s statements reinforcing investor focus on the assets ARK deems significant, such as Bitcoin and Solana. Bitcoin remains the core of my crypto investments, holding a dominant position in the pure cryptocurrency space, characterized by its fixed supply and risk resistance. — Cathie Wood, CEO, ARK Invest Institutional Focus on Bitcoin Amidst New Protocols Did you know? Solana’s rapid ascent mirrors early Hyperliquid interest, noted for proving its value and gaining mainstream traction in the blockchain space, similar to how early blockchain protocols cemented their market positions. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) stands at $111,977.44, holding 57.79% market dominance…
2025-2026 NBA Preview: Pacific Division

The post 2025-2026 NBA Preview: Pacific Division appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 3: Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) drives the lane during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers on April 03, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images The 2025-2026 NBA season is less than a month away, so let’s get into some division previews. Today, it’s the Pacific Division. Golden State Warriors While the Jonathan Kuminga situation remains unsolved, the Warriors are looking ahead by signing Al Horford to pair with Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. That foursome of players would have rocked the world a decade ago, but now, it raises more questions than answers, as the organization is old, and a concern of injuries hover above it. In a perfect world, Curry will carry this team to the playoffs, and he might still do that. But in a league with so much talent, asking four key guys all over the age of 35 to play big minutes is indeed risky. Los Angeles Clippers With the Kawhi Leonard situation still unclear, it’s difficult to currently evaluate the Clippers, given that Leonard is their best player, and we frankly aren’t sure of his involvement with the team next season. Should he play, the Clippers will enter the year as one of the deepest squads in the association, right on the heels of having acquired all of John Collins, Bradley Beal, and Chris Paul. The Clippers can realistically go 11 man deep during the regular season, which should provide them with an enormous leg up on the competition by the time the playoffs roll around. Los Angeles Lakers Lakers fans – and the Lakers themselves – all breathed a sigh of relief when Luka Dončić extended his…
Ethereum spot ETFs see record $795 mln outflows: What’s going on?

Are investors turning cautious, or is a bigger trend unfolding in crypto markets?
Pepe Coin Price Prediction: PEPE Hits Key Support But It’s Another Ethereum Meme Backed For 4600% Gains

The Pepe coin price prediction is back in focus after PEPE slipped toward a key support level that has traders debating its next big move. Some analysts believe a bounce is possible but others think momentum is fading as attention shifts to newer Ethereum-based tokens. Chief among them is Layer Brett (LBRETT), a presale project already drawing comparisons to the viral breakouts of past meme cycles — and being tipped by some to deliver gains of more than 4600%. Pepe coin price prediction The Pepe coin price prediction has split opinions. On one side, bulls argue that PEPE still commands strong brand recognition as one of the leading meme tokens launched in 2023. Supporters point to deep liquidity and an established holder base as signs the token can recover quickly if market sentiment turns risk-on again. On the other side, skeptics highlight that PEPE has already seen its parabolic run and now struggles to find fresh catalysts. With the token sitting near crucial support, a break lower could undermine confidence further. Analysts who take the bearish view believe the best-case scenario is sideways trading, while more optimistic traders argue a rebound is still possible if volumes pick up. Layer Brett’s breakout potential While PEPE wrestles with support, Layer Brett (LBRETT) is climbing the charts of investor interest. Starting at just $0.0058 in presale, the project has already pulled in more than $4 million, a figure that shows how quickly demand is accelerating. Staking rewards are still sitting in the hundreds of percent — currently above 600% APY — though they reduce as more holders lock in, giving early movers the best shot at outsized gains. What sets Layer Brett apart is its Ethereum Layer 2 backbone. Low fees and faster speeds are paired with real utility features: NFT launches, gamified staking and cross-chain bridging all appear on the roadmap. Buying has also been kept simple, requiring only a wallet connection and ETH or USDT to secure tokens in minutes. It’s this blend of meme coin appeal and usable infrastructure that has analysts calling LBRETT the Ethereum meme with genuine staying power. Social traction and $1M giveaway tease Momentum behind Layer Brett isn’t just about numbers on a presale page. The project is seeing fast growth across social platforms, with Telegram and X groups closing in on 10k members each and TikTok already boasting over 25k followers. YouTube reviews are adding to the buzz, helping the token reach a wider audience. Adding to that excitement, the team has lined up a $1 million giveaway that has the community watching closely for details. It’s the kind of marketing push that keeps engagement levels high and helps LBRETT stand out against projects like PEPE, which are struggling to generate fresh momentum. PEPE vs. LBRETT — where traders see bigger upside For long-time holders, PEPE still has a role as one of the more established meme tokens, and any sharp market rally could lift its price off current support. But the ceiling may be limited compared to newer plays. With no major new catalysts, the risk is that PEPE trades sideways while attention drifts elsewhere. That’s where Layer Brett is capturing momentum. With a presale still under one cent, staking rewards in the hundreds of percent, viral growth across social media and a utility-driven roadmap, analysts suggest it could be on track for a move from $0.0058 to $1 — a return measured in multiples, not percentages. For traders seeking outsized opportunity, LBRETT is increasingly seen as the Ethereum meme play to watch in 2025. Early buyers are locking in LBRETT at presale — don’t miss your chance to do the same. Website: https://layerbrett.com Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X
