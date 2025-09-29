2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Nexo Credit Initiative Fuels $1.25 Price Target

Nexo Credit Initiative Fuels $1.25 Price Target

Nexo launched an initiative of $200 million crypto credit. Hence, the NEXO price is targeting $1.25. Also, the rise in futures demand could shape traders’ sentiment.
Tronweekly2025/09/29 07:32
Pavel Durov Declines To Censor Moldova Election Content on Telegram

Pavel Durov Declines To Censor Moldova Election Content on Telegram

The post Pavel Durov Declines To Censor Moldova Election Content on Telegram appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov claimed that French intelligence services asked him to censor content related to the election in Moldova in 2024 in exchange for saying “good things” to the judge overseeing his trial, which he declined to do. Durov said the messaging platform initially took down some posts that “clearly” violated Telegram’s terms of service, but declined to remove any additional content for political reasons. Durov wrote in a Sunday Telegram post: “Shortly thereafter, the Telegram team received a second list of so-called ‘problematic’ Moldovan channels. Unlike the first, nearly all of these channels were legitimate and fully compliant with our rules.  Their only commonality was that they voiced political positions disliked by the French and Moldovan governments. We refused to act on this request,” he continued. Source: Pavel Durov The crypto industry rallied behind Durov following his August 2024 arrest in France, and the related developments in his ongoing case, as the battle for free speech between tech platforms and state governments attempting to impose censorship polices unfolds.  Related: Telegram founder Pavel Durov says case going nowhere, slams French gov French and European authorities previously asked Telegram to censor political content In May 2025, Durov pointed to a previous incident in which French intelligence services pressured Telegram into censoring Romanian election content, which he also declined to do. “You can’t ‘defend democracy’ by destroying democracy. You can’t ‘fight election interference’ by interfering with elections. You either have freedom of speech and fair elections — or you don’t,” he wrote.  Following his 2024 arrest, which drew widespread condemnation from the crypto community and human rights activists, he became highly critical of the French government and the direction of the European Union. France is inching toward societal collapse due to state censorship and the failed policies of the current government,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 07:20
5 Coins to Buy Now That Ripple's CEO is Sure XRP Will Join U.S. Crypto Reserves

5 Coins to Buy Now That Ripple’s CEO is Sure XRP Will Join U.S. Crypto Reserves

The post 5 Coins to Buy Now That Ripple’s CEO is Sure XRP Will Join U.S. Crypto Reserves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto industry is excited after Ripple’s CEO stated XRP could be in U.S. crypto reserves. This could demonstrate how other governments can integrate digital money into their financial institutions, making XRP a store of value and cash flow mechanism. While XRP dominates this market, other cryptocurrencies are also worth considering for investment. These five coins might make smart investors rich. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme Coin with Real Use Meme coins have captured the attention of investors worldwide, but few blend meme fun with practical use like Little Pepe ($LILPEPE). The project has gained significant momentum, raising $25.9 million in its presale and selling 15.9 billion tokens across 13 stages. Currently, it’s priced at $0.0022, and the price will increase as the early sale progresses. What sets Little Pepe apart from other meme coins is its solid token setup and the absence of trading fees. The project allocated 26.5% of its tokens for the early sale, 30% for long-term network reserves, and 13.5% for staking rewards, which provide additional benefits to holders without requiring extra work. With a 95% score from Certik checks, investors can trust its safety and promise to be open. Little Pepe also boasts a rapidly growing community of over 41,000 holders and 30,000 Telegram users. Mixing meme strength, faster Layer 2 tech, and active community involvement puts Little Pepe in a good spot to hit a $1 billion market value and get into the top 100 on CoinMarketCap. Flare (FLR): XRP’s Link to Decentralized Finance (DeFi) As Ripple continues to integrate XRP into traditional banks, Flare (FLR) is becoming a key component of the XRP ecosystem, particularly in decentralized finance (DeFi). The platform helps bring XRP into DeFi apps through its XRPFi plan, which is already garnering significant attention. Flare’s value has been rising steadily,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 07:19
Referral Strength Beats Bonk Coin Forecast

Referral Strength Beats Bonk Coin Forecast

The post Referral Strength Beats Bonk Coin Forecast appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 02:00 Check how BlockDAG’s 25% referral rewards & $410M+ raised, prove it as the best crypto investment. Bonk coin price stalls near $0.000032.  BlockDAG’s presale has already attracted $410 million+, showing how strong community-driven economics can be. With more than 26.5 billion coins sold and 312,000 holders added, this project stands out because it isn’t based on hype alone. It’s 25% referral design makes every participant part of the growth machine, turning everyday activity into measurable progress. In comparison, Bonk coin remains steady at around $0.000032, yet its value still relies mostly on social momentum and short-lived campaigns across Solana exchanges. Without a reward system, it lacks the structure to scale sustainably. This face-off is more than a market comparison. It reveals which project is ready for long-term adoption. For people searching for the best crypto investment in 2025, BlockDAG (BDAG) referral system offers lasting strength, while Bonk shows the limits of meme-driven expansion. BlockDAG: 26.5B+ Coins Sold with Real Growth Incentives BlockDAG’s success is not just numbers on a screen; it reflects a model designed for fair growth. Its presale Batch 30 price is set at $0.03, yet those joining through referrals still pay only $0.0013. That gap delivers a 2,900% return compared to Batch 1. This isn’t random; it’s structured to reward active users. The 25% referral commission makes the difference. If someone introduces $1,000 of purchases, they immediately receive $250 in BDAG coins. The referred buyer also enjoys a bonus, ensuring both sides benefit. This dual advantage has spread fast without traditional marketing campaigns or influencer pushes. The proof is in the details: Between $405M–$410M+ raised in presale More than 26.5 billion coins have already been sold Over 312,000 holders worldwide 3 million+ daily users mining through the X1 app 20,000+…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 07:13
WLFI Burn Plan Raises Questions, While MAGAX Meme-to-Earn Presale Projects 185× ROI Potential

WLFI Burn Plan Raises Questions, While MAGAX Meme-to-Earn Presale Projects 185× ROI Potential

The post WLFI Burn Plan Raises Questions, While MAGAX Meme-to-Earn Presale Projects 185× ROI Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WLFI Tries to Recover With Massive Buyback and Burn WLFI, tied to the Trump-backed World Liberty Financial project, has announced a large buyback and burn program. The decision came after WLFI’s value fell more than 40% in September, raising alarm within its community. Liquidity fees across Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain will now be used to purchase WLFI tokens and send them to a burn address. The aim is to create scarcity and stabilize price. But investors are cautious. While burning supply can bring temporary relief, many fear it’s a short-term fix rather than a foundation for lasting growth. Investors Shift Toward Presales With Stronger Mechanics This uncertainty around WLFI highlights a bigger shift in crypto markets. Traders are no longer impressed by emergency measures or hype-driven headlines. They want projects that are structured from the start, with clear mechanics and credible roadmaps. That’s why attention is turning to presales, where retail investors can still buy in early and ride growth as adoption builds. Among these, one name is standing out: Moonshot MAGAX. Even as WLFI tries to win confidence with burns, MAGAX is building momentum through an entirely different playbook. MAGAX Stage 2 Presale Is Redefining Meme Coin Potential MAGAX isn’t scrambling to fix its value. It’s designing growth into the system from day one. Its Meme-to-Earn model, powered by Loomint AI, rewards users for creating and sharing viral content. Every meme becomes a driver of awareness and participation. This approach flips the script. Instead of artificially reducing supply to spark interest, MAGAX generates organic demand through community energy and engagement. That’s why analysts project up to 185× returns if momentum continues. Stage 2 of the presale is live, offering tokens at low prices before later rounds increase the cost. For investors, this stage represents the sweet spot—accessible entry…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 07:08
Crypto "Three Kingdoms" Killing: Technicians' Hard Training, CEX Traffic Game, and Wall Street's "Recruitment" Plan

Crypto "Three Kingdoms" Killing: Technicians' Hard Training, CEX Traffic Game, and Wall Street's "Recruitment" Plan

Author: Haotian The crypto industry has been completely torn into a "Three Kingdoms" situation, with each party playing a different game : ——Crypto native technology narrative school : The developer group, led by Vitalik Buterin, still adheres to the ultimate "decentralized" geek mentality, adhering to the technical narrative of ZK, modularization, AI Agent, chain abstraction, parallel EVM, and building like an ascetic monk, but has fallen into a vicious circle of infra technical debt and application implementation that falls short of expectations; ——CEX product operation and maintenance growth flow : The exchange alliance, led by CZ, holds the dual power of "traffic and liquidity" and is using the "attention" siphon effect to lead the industry towards extreme centralization. This includes the creation of a new TGE pipeline for the Alpha+ contract project and the planning of the new ICO craze for the Perp Dex exchange 2.0. While this may seem to have temporarily revitalized the crypto economy, it may actually be strangling the driving force behind crypto technological innovation. ——Wall Street Financial Capital Operation Department : TradFi veterans like Tether, Circle, and Stripe, driven by the crypto-friendly policies of the United States, are accelerating their efforts to "recruit" the entire Crypto market under the banner of compliance and innovation. They are bundling the native DeFi ecosystem with stablecoin public chains and paving the way for Wall Street to control the entire infrastructure track with ETF funding channels and DATs. On the surface, they want to inject capital into the crypto industry, but in reality, they are all launching a new revolution of "on-chain" enclosure. above. I understand the confrontation, game and cyclical rotation behind this Three Kingdoms Kill. "Follow" when technology brings out awesome innovations, "ride on" when CEX creates hot topics, and "rush" when Wall Street funds enter the market. Only by thinking in multiple ways can we retail investors have great opportunities .
PANews2025/09/29 07:00
An address containing 400 BTC was activated after 11.9 years of dormancy.

An address containing 400 BTC was activated after 11.9 years of dormancy.

PANews reported on September 29 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 05:58 Beijing time, an address that had been dormant for 11.9 years was activated, containing 400 BTC (currently worth approximately US$44.32 million and worth approximately US$236,900 in 2013).
PANews2025/09/29 07:00
$410M+ Raised by BlockDAG Highlights Referral Success as Bonk Coin Stalls at $0.000032

$410M+ Raised by BlockDAG Highlights Referral Success as Bonk Coin Stalls at $0.000032

BlockDAG’s presale has already attracted $410 million+, showing how strong community-driven economics can be. With more than 26.5 billion coins […] The post $410M+ Raised by BlockDAG Highlights Referral Success as Bonk Coin Stalls at $0.000032 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/29 07:00
Flow Blockchain Partners with MoonPay to Simplify Crypto Trading

Flow Blockchain Partners with MoonPay to Simplify Crypto Trading

Flow Blockchain partners with MoonPay to simplify crypto trading, payments, and stablecoin management, enhancing scalability, security, and accessibility for global adoption. Flow, a leading Layer 1 blockchain, has announced a new partnership with MoonPay. The partnership is working to streamline crypto trading, payments, and stablecoins. Both companies considered scalability, security, and seamless services as the […] The post Flow Blockchain Partners with MoonPay to Simplify Crypto Trading appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/29 07:00
Best Poker Staking Sites For Players & Backers in 2025

Best Poker Staking Sites For Players & Backers in 2025

In the same way that angel investors commit capital into a prospect that they feel will yield a positive return, online poker has its own version of investment known as staking. However, instead of the investment being a company, it’s a poker player. Here, a backer gives a player money to enter cash games or […]
The Cryptonomist2025/09/29 05:59
