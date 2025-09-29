2025-10-01 Wednesday

Nonprofit Launches Tool For User-Tailored Climate Solutions

The post Nonprofit Launches Tool For User-Tailored Climate Solutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peconic, N.Y.: Al Krupski, a fourth generation farmer and owner of Krupski Farms in Peconic, New York, holds dry soil that he describes as “powder” in one of his pumpkin fields, on Nov. 19, 2024. Long Island has undergone a three-month drought since an August 21 deluge of rain. (Photo by Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images) Newsday via Getty Images Project Drawdown is a nonprofit that has established a leadership stance in utilizing sound science to shape climate action around the world. At NYC Climate Week, Project Drawdown executive director Jon Foley announced a new initiative called Drawdown Explorer. What is that, and why does it matter? Before expanding on that question, it is useful to frame the problem. Climate change is a crisis that touches every corner of the planet. While climate has always changed, anthropogenic activities have modified and amplified the natural variability of climate on Earth. To use an analogy, grass grows naturally, but it grows differently when you fertilize your lawn. Trees fall naturally in the forest due to age, wind or other factors, but that does not mean that a chainsaw is a hoax. NEW YORK SOCIETY FOR ETHICAL CULTURE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2018/09/24: Lauren Zullo, director of sustainability at Jonathan Rose Companies – DRAWDOWN: The most comprehensive plan ever proposed to reverse global warming, presented at the New York Society for Ethical Culture. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images) LightRocket via Getty Images In 2014, Entrepreneur and author Paul Hawken and more than 200 researchers founded Project Drawdown. In just over a decade, Project Drawdown is considered one of the most trustworthy, robust and influential databases of climate solutions. Founded in 2014 by Author and Entrepreneur Paul Hawken in collaboration with over 200 researchers, Project Drawdown is one of the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 08:31
Today’s Wordle #1563 Hints And Answer For Monday, September 29th

The post Today’s Wordle #1563 Hints And Answer For Monday, September 29th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Another weekend bites the dust. Hum a little Queen while you read that line. And another one’s gone, another one’s gone, another weekend bites the dust. It’s crazy out there, folks. Stay safe and hug your loved ones close. We can solve this Wordle while we’re at it. Looking for Sunday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: BLAME (134 words remaining) The Hint: Treating someone with respect and dignity. The Clue: This Wordle has a double letter. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here. I suppose it’s ironic that I started with BLAME — a national pastime these days — and ended with CIVIL, something our society could use…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 08:13
The Babylon community proposed to reduce the inflation rate of BABY tokens by approximately 30% and introduce a BTC-BABY co-staking function.

PANews reported on September 29th that the community of the Bitcoin staking protocol Babylon recently released a new proposal, "Reducing Inflation and Introducing Joint Staking," aimed at adjusting the BABY token economics, including reducing inflation and introducing BTC-BABY joint staking. The proposal proposes reducing the inflation rate by approximately 30%, from 8% per year to 5.5% per year, with the following specific distribution: ① 1% goes to Bitcoin (BTC) stakers, who can receive commissions from finality providers; ② 2% goes to BABY stakers, who can receive commissions from CometBFT validators. ③ An additional 2.35% goes to BTC stakers who stake both BTC and BABY as joint staking rewards. For every 20,000 BABY staked, one staked BTC is eligible for joint staking rewards. ④ Due to limitations in the Cosmos SDK, finality providers and CometBFT validators cannot collect commissions from joint staking rewards. To compensate for this limitation, 0.075% is allocated to active finality providers based on delegation size, and 0.075% is allocated to active CometBFT validators based on delegation size. Once the trustless Bitcoin custody protocol is ready, the token economics should be revisited and adjusted to drive adoption. Furthermore, the proposal proposes the introduction of a BTC-BABY co-staking feature, encouraging BTC stakers to also stake BABY and actively provide security for validation and finality. The more BABY staked, the greater the co-staking rewards received.
PANews 2025/09/29 07:44
Pro-crypto New York Mayor Eric Adams withdraws from re-election campaign due to financial woes

PANews reported on September 29th that New York City Mayor Eric Adams has suspended his re-election campaign, adding uncertainty to the battle for control of America's largest city. In a nearly nine-minute video posted on Platform X on Sunday, Adams stated that media speculation about his future and the Campaign Finance Committee withholding millions of dollars in funds have undermined his ability to raise serious campaign funds, but he will continue to fight for the city. While Adams did not mention cryptocurrency in his statement, he has been a longtime supporter, receiving his first three salaries in Bitcoin and spearheading New York's first cryptocurrency summit, where he welcomed industry professionals to the city in May. He has also previously called for the repeal of Bitcoin licensing regulations, which have made New York one of the most heavily regulated cryptocurrency jurisdictions in the United States. The mayor did not endorse any of his three rivals: Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. After he suspended his campaign, prediction markets showed Cuomo's support rising, with his chances of winning increasing from 11% to nearly 15%, while Mamdani remained the overwhelming favorite, with markets predicting an 84.6% chance of victory.
PANews 2025/09/29 07:29
Analysts: Expect Bitcoin to experience a sharp correction before hitting a new all-time high

PANews reported on September 29th that according to Cointelegraph, market analyst Jordi Visser stated that while the fourth quarter is often a buoyant period for crypto asset prices, Bitcoin's path to a record high of $112,046 is subject to corrections of 20% or more, and the fourth quarter is no exception. He compared Bitcoin to Nvidia, which has become the world's most valuable company and the first to reach $4 trillion, noting that in less than three years since the launch of ChatGPT, Nvidia's stock price has risen by over 1,000%, with five corrections of over 20% before reaching new all-time highs. This trend is expected to be true for Bitcoin. Visser predicts that the development of artificial intelligence will erode traditional companies and make stocks obsolete, leading investors to turn to Bitcoin, making it the best store of value in the digital age. Currently, while gold and stocks are reaching new highs, Bitcoin is trading around $110,000, down approximately 11% from its all-time high. Investors are divided on whether Bitcoin can reach new highs in the fourth quarter. Regulatory hurdles and the slow progress of the US's strategic Bitcoin reserve have tempered the expectations of some analysts, who previously believed that government purchases of Bitcoin would be the primary catalyst for Bitcoin's price by 2025.
PANews 2025/09/29 07:21
London trial of 60,000 Bitcoin money laundering case to begin soon, with Chinese victims testifying remotely

PANews reported on September 29th, citing Caixin, that Southwark Crown Court, located not far from the iconic Tower Bridge in London, has once again become a global hotspot. At 10:30 a.m. local time on September 29th, Qian Zhimin, the principal suspect in the UK's largest Bitcoin money laundering case and the massive illegal fundraising operation in Tianjin, China, will appear in court there. The trial is expected to last 12 weeks and conclude before Christmas. During this time, Chinese police officers will testify in person in London, and several Chinese victims will testify remotely via video link from the Tianjin court. These arrangements are made possible within the framework of judicial cooperation between China and the UK.
PANews 2025/09/29 07:17
Jump’s Firedancer Team Proposes Removing Solana Block Limit After Alpenglow Upgrade

PANews reported on September 29th that according to The Block, Jump Crypto's Firedancer team is building a high-performance client for Solana. Their SIMD-0370 proposal proposes removing the current fixed limit of 60 million CUs per block (a previous proposal had raised this limit to 100 million) after Solana's major Alpenglow upgrade, scheduled for testing later this year. Without a fixed limit, block size would adjust based on the transaction volume accommodated by high-performance validators, while weaker validators would automatically abstain from voting on oversized blocks by skipping the voting mechanism. The proposal argues that removing the limit would encourage well-funded block producers to upgrade their hardware and add more transactions to increase revenue, incentivizing others to follow suit, creating a "flywheel effect" and increasing the average capacity of validator clients. Roger Wattenhofer, head of research at Anza and a driving force behind Solana's Alpenglow upgrade, supports removing the limit but also expresses concerns about potential centralization and network stability risks. He stated that these issues are solvable and that he has been a staunch supporter of removing the limit.
PANews 2025/09/29 07:16
MoonBull Puts Power in Your Hands: Vote, Earn, and Dominate the Top New Meme Coin to Watch as Turbo and Apecoin Make Moves

Have you ever wondered which cryptocurrency could turn your early investment into a life-changing windfall? The excitement around the top […] The post MoonBull Puts Power in Your Hands: Vote, Earn, and Dominate the Top New Meme Coin to Watch as Turbo and Apecoin Make Moves appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/09/29 07:15
Expect major BTC corrections before new all-time highs: Analyst

Bitcoin will perform like Nvidia and record several major corrections on its path to new all-time highs, analyst Jordi Visser said. The path to new Bitcoin (BTC) all-time highs will continue to feature major corrections of 20% or more, including possible corrections during Q4, despite it typically being a good quarter for crypto asset prices, according to market analyst Jordi Visser.Visser said Bitcoin is part of the AI trade and compared BTC to Nvidia, a high-performance computer chip manufacturer that has become the world’s most valuable publicly traded company and the first public company to hit a $4 trillion valuation. Visser said:As artificial intelligence takes over more sectors of the economy and replaces human labor, it will erode traditional companies and make stocks obsolete, driving investors to BTC, which will be the best store of value in the digital age, Visser predicted.Read more
Coinstats 2025/09/29 06:06
AI Predicts If Cardano Network Upgrades Can Push ADA Price Past $3 By 2027

Cardano’s upcoming upgrades could define whether its native token ADA breaks a multi-year ceiling. With Project Acropolis, Hydra adoption, and Ouroboros Leios ahead, the question is whether these technical milestones can reset Cardano’s market narrative and push ADA toward $3 by 2027.This predictive analysis was conducted through AI using sequence prompting, learning, and advanced reasoning. It should not be taken as financial advice. Readers should perform their own research and consider professional guidance before making investment decisions. Most importantly, this predictive analysis doesn’t consider additional developments such as institutional adoption, ETF approvals, or regulatory decisions. It’s solely pivoted on Cardano network upgrades and their impact on ADA. Cardano Network Upgrade Timeline and Expected Impact  UpgradeTimingTechnical focusWhy it matters for priceExpected ADA price range*Project AcropolisQ4 2025 – Q1 2026Modular node re-architectureImproves stability and shipping cadence; lowers execution risk$0.70 – $0.95Hydra adoption2026 (ongoing)L2 “heads” for low-latency settlementDelivers faster, cheaper UX if apps integrate$0.90 – $1.40Ouroboros LeiosMid–late 2026 (testnet first)Parallelism at base layerRe-rates capacity and long-term utility if metrics hold$1.30 – $2.20Post-Leios path to Mega2027+Advanced scaling roadmapCompounds if delivery stays consistent$2.00 – $3.50 *Ranges reflect tech-to-adoption pathways, not market timing calls. How Cardano Upgrades Translate To ADA Price Markets reward credible execution and user impact. Three channels matter: Throughput and UX → activity and TVL narrative: Faster, cheaper, smoother apps attract users and volume. Developer velocity → shorter time-to-feature: Modular code and stable tooling speed delivery. That reduces the “execution discount.” Transparency and governance discipline: Clear milestones and reporting lower perceived risk. Price moves when those channels show verifiable proof, not promises. Project Acropolis: Credibility and Velocity Uplift Why this can move ADA price toward $0.90–$0.95 Acropolis modularizes the node and reduces operational friction. That makes maintenance easier and future features faster to ship. Stake pool operators should see lower resource strain and fewer regressions. Release cadence should improve. Markets price this as a lower execution risk premium. If monthly releases arrive cleanly, confidence rises. That supports a re-rating into the $0.90 area. Downside remains $0.70 riskIf Acropolis slips or spawns hotfix churn, the execution discount returns. SPO frustration or reliability incidents would cap sentiment. Price gravitates toward $0.70 until stability improves. Proof to watch Smooth minor releases for several months. Positive SPO feedback on performance and uptime. More merged PRs and contributor breadth. Hydra: Adoption-Driven Valuation, Not Version Bumps Why this can move ADA toward $1.20–$1.40 Hydra only matters when top dApps integrate it and publish before/after metrics. Users must experience material latency and cost gains. That lifts activity and strengthens Cardano’s competitive UX story. Named integrations create a visible moat. One flagship success can push ADA through $1.20. Several production heads with public metrics can sustain $1.30–$1.40. But it can stall under $1. If Hydra stays niche or tooling remains complex, users see no change. Markets fade the hype and keep ADA range-bound. Proof to watch Production Hydra heads with regular settlement. Public case studies from major dApps. Wallet and SDK support that hides Hydra complexity. Ouroboros Leios: The Base-Layer Scaling Catalyst Why this can move ADA toward $1.30–$2.20 Leios separates proposal and validation to introduce parallelism. Strong, reproducible testnet metrics signal a credible path to higher base-layer capacity. That expands the feasible app set and reduces future congestion risk. Markets reward capacity plus decentralization. A stable Leios testnet reframes Cardano’s throughput story. ADA can re-rate toward $2 if the evidence holds. Conversely, it could cap near $1.20. If metrics wobble or rollout drags, the scaling story weakens. Without clear gains, capital rotates to faster-shipping ecosystems. Proof to watch Clear testnet milestones with published performance. Compatibility notes that ease dApp migration. Operator feedback on security and stability. Post-Leios To $3+ Why this can stretch ADA to $2.00–$3.50 by 2027 The path above $3 requires compounding: Acropolis sustains faster shipping and fewer incidents. Hydra powers several marquee apps with public wins. Leios transitions from testnet to staged mainnet usage without regressions. Tooling makes advanced features invisible to users. That combination reduces risk, boosts activity, and attracts builders. Markets then price a durable execution premium. The result supports a $2–$3.50 band. However, security incidents, missed milestones, or weak app traction will compress multiples. Narrative slips, and ADA trades with beta rather than a premium. Critical Outlook Each upgrade builds on the last. Acropolis enables faster shipping, Hydra requires adoption, and Leios brings the base-layer scaling narrative. Mega remains an aspirational horizon. For ADA to cross $3, Cardano must convert research depth into visible user impact. Investors should watch for proof in live dApps, validator feedback, and transparent reporting.  Overall, execution, not promises, will determine if Cardano reclaims a premium in the Layer-1 market.
Coinstats 2025/09/29 05:28
