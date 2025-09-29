2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
UK mandates paid jobs for long-term unemployed youth

UK mandates paid jobs for long-term unemployed youth

The post UK mandates paid jobs for long-term unemployed youth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chancellor Rachel Reeves will announce that the UK government will require every young person out of work or education for 18 months to take up a paid job. Central to Labour’s Youth Guarantee programme, the plan represents one of the most radical attempts in years to address Britain’s persistent rates of long-term youth unemployment. In a speech at the Labour Party conference, Reeves will argue that she is committed to nothing less than the abolition of long-term youth unemployment. Under the scheme, those aged 16-24 and out of work for at least 18 months would be given a job offer they would have to take. Those who decline could face sanctions, including a reduction in benefits. Reeves will say the policy is not just about jobs, “It is also about dignity. “We will not allow a generation of young people to languish, without hope or prospects for the future — locked out from security and the fair chance that good work brings,” she will say. The Labour government is adamant that this is not about punishing the young, but preventing them from being left behind in a shifting economy. Budget will decide funding and scope The scheme will be detailed in the Budget on November 26. Ministers will detail whether jobs will be directly funded by the government or subsidised through incentives to employers. The scheme only applies to those in the specified age group and who have been on Universal Credit for 18 months. That means some groups of people — like young adults not claiming benefits, or the recently unemployed — will not be eligible. Officials concede that it is hard to be certain that the scheme creates new jobs rather than filling those that would have been taken anyway. Critics fear the government could pay employers to…
PAID Network
PAID$0,0191--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011103-11,76%
Overtake
TAKE$0,18142-1,83%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 08:37
බෙදාගන්න
Recall – Rank The World’s Best AI

Recall – Rank The World’s Best AI

Michael Sena is the CSO and Co-founder of Recall, an on-chain arena where the community evaluates, ranks, and rewards the best AI.
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1166-2,34%
The Arena
ARENA$0,007387-8,57%
බෙදාගන්න
Brave Newcoin2025/09/29 08:36
බෙදාගන්න
Russia and Brazil Forge Tighter Multilateral Grip With BRICS, G20, UN Moves

Russia and Brazil Forge Tighter Multilateral Grip With BRICS, G20, UN Moves

The post Russia and Brazil Forge Tighter Multilateral Grip With BRICS, G20, UN Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Russia and Brazil are aligning strategies across BRICS, the UN, and G20 to expand emerging economies’ influence, reshape global governance, and deepen their strategic partnership worldwide. Russia and Brazil Build Coordinated Front to Reshape UN, BRICS, and G20 Flow BRICS, the United Nations (UN), and the Group of 20 (G20) were central to discussions between […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/russia-and-brazil-forge-tighter-multilateral-grip-with-brics-g20-un-moves/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011103-11,76%
FLOW
FLOW$0,3495-0,54%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 08:32
බෙදාගන්න
Did The Gold Standard Fail?

Did The Gold Standard Fail?

The post Did The Gold Standard Fail? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The gold standard is a profile in power. So LBJ conspired to get rid of it. (Photo by UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images) Getty Images The gold standard did not prevent the hyperinflation of the 1970s, or the slowdown in growth the American economy in the 2000s. The gold standard ended in 1971—what can it mean that it failed to prevent ill outcomes after it settled on the ash heap of history? It is a common argument among Bitcoiners. If gold had fully succeeded, it would have prevented its demise. The very departure of gold from the global monetary system—at the hands, to be sure, of political (particularly American) leadership determined to kill it and never have it return—means that gold was not good enough to base a monetary system. Because gold could not see itself through the very fight for its existence, it failed. And in failing, it has ceded the ground for a superior alternative of anther nature. Bitcoiners can be suspicious of the gold standard on a number of particular counts. The transactions medium could never generally be gold itself, because it was cumbersome to divide into very small, or to use in very large units, and the location of the actual stuff determined where a transaction could take place. It was not convenient enough for carrying or on a storage basis, or large enough in value, to be good for the total money supply of the economy. On these and other criteria, Bitcoiners will wonder if gold was not an inferior, if impressive predecessor to their own new ingenious medium. Gold had its day. It fought the fight and lost, creating space for a usurper to rise up from the cleared ground. Fiat money has held sway for fifty years, but the emerging hegemon is Bitcoin. Gold is…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011103-11,76%
GET
GET$0,004559-0,82%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0,5428-23,06%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 08:04
බෙදාගන්න
Babylon Proposes BTC-BABY Joint Staking to Reduce Inflation

Babylon Proposes BTC-BABY Joint Staking to Reduce Inflation

The post Babylon Proposes BTC-BABY Joint Staking to Reduce Inflation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Babylon community proposes joint BTC-BABY staking and inflation reduction. Inflation reduced from 8% to 5.5% annually. Increased incentives for BTC holders to stake BABY tokens. Babylon’s Bitcoin staking protocol community announced a proposal on September 29 to adjust BABY token economics, aiming to cut inflation and introduce BTC-BABY joint staking. This adjustment, reducing inflation from 8% to 5.5%, alters token distribution, incentivizing BTC and BABY co-staking, and impacts Bitcoin’s DeFi role. Babylon Plans Inflation Cut from 8% to 5.5% Babylon Protocol’s latest proposal, crafted by its community, aims at drastically realigning BABY token economics. Through reduced inflation and the introduction of BTC-BABY joint staking, stakers stand to receive greater rewards. David Tse, Babylon’s founder, articulated the proposal’s significance, especially its focus on making Bitcoin more productive. The new proposal allocates inflation differently, now rewarding BTC and BABY stakers with targeted distributions of 1% and 2% respectively. Additionally, co-stakers of BTC and BABY will enjoy a 2.35% inflation allocation. This move intends to foster deeper network participation, underscoring an enhanced protocol security posture. “This proposal seeks to get support from the Babylon community regarding adjusting BABY tokenomics, including reducing inflation and introducing BTC-BABY co-staking. Babylon is about building native use cases for Bitcoin. It makes Bitcoin productive, trustlessly.” — David Tse, Founder, Babylon Chain BABY and BTC Joint Staking: Enhancing Protocol Engagement Did you know? Babylon becomes the first protocol to utilize Bitcoin’s script and vaults for cryptographic slashing and rewards without bridges. Bitcoin (BTC) recently reached a price of $112,190.55, as reported by CoinMarketCap. The cryptocurrency holds a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, representing a 57.78% dominance in the market. Over the past 24 hours, BTC’s trading volume shifted by 32.02% to $33.30 billion. With a current circulating supply of 19.93 million coins, BTC’s overall performance shows a…
Bitcoin
BTC$114 362,3+0,33%
Babylon
BABY$0,04779-0,54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011103-11,76%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 08:00
බෙදාගන්න
Philadelphia Eagles Prove They’re Still NFL’s Team To Beat After Knocking Off Previously Unbeaten Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles Prove They’re Still NFL’s Team To Beat After Knocking Off Previously Unbeaten Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The post Philadelphia Eagles Prove They’re Still NFL’s Team To Beat After Knocking Off Previously Unbeaten Tampa Bay Buccaneers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Philadelphia Eagles continue to show their championship mettle in their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles remain undefeated through the first four weeks of the season. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Getty Images The Philadelphia Eagles are still the NFL’s team to beat through the first quarter of the season. While it didn’t look pretty and it wasn’t perfect, the Eagles defeated one of their biggest threats in the previously unbeaten Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s no secret that Philadelphia had struggled in Tampa in recent years, ending their 2023 season with a blowout playoff loss at Raymond James Stadium before losing once again in Week 4 last year. Those two losses were by a combined score of 65-25. Entering today’s game, it was once again scorching hot at 88 degrees – it felt like over 100 degrees – and the Eagles were still able to outplay the Buccaneers, leading the game by as many as 18 points. Through the first quarter of the season, the Eagles entered the late afternoon games of Week 4 as one of just two undefeated teams in the NFC. And while the execution hasn’t been perfect, the Eagles remain the team to beat in the NFL as the undefeated Super Bowl champions. “It was a great team win,” said Jalen Hurts after the game. “Another great win, finding a way to win. This has been a challenging environment to play in. A really good opponent for us over the years. Just proud of the way we competed. Didn’t quit, found a way situationally to an extent.” They hardly look as dominant as they were last season, when they won 16 of their final 17 games, including their four playoff games by a combined score of 145-to-77, an average margin of 19.3 points…
Eagles
EAGLES$0,0000002539+15,40%
Succinct
PROVE$0,6707+6,68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011103-11,76%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 07:52
බෙදාගන්න
Costly Free Agents Help Yankees And Dodgers Reach Playoffs Again

Costly Free Agents Help Yankees And Dodgers Reach Playoffs Again

The post Costly Free Agents Help Yankees And Dodgers Reach Playoffs Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lured by the largest and longest contract in baseball history, Juan Soto jumped from the Mets to the Yankees and hit a career-best 43 homers. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Getty Images Follow the money. That time-tested philosophy bookended the 2025 baseball season, which began with a pair of record free-agent signings and ended with two of the three top-paid teams in the playoffs. The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees – last year’s World Series opponents — invested heavily in the open market and reaped big dividends as a result. The New York Mets, another big-spending team, weren’t so fortunate. Soto’s Windfall After a wild winter bidding war, the Mets lured slugging outfielder Juan Soto from the Yankees with a record contract of $765 million, to be paid up-front over 15 years at an average annual rate of $51 million. Then the crosstown Yankees used some of the money ticketed for Soto on an eight-year, $218 million pact for star starting pitcher Max Fried. It was the largest and longest contract ever given a left-handed pitcher. Sandwiched between Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso in a potent Mets lineup, Soto hit a career-best 43 home runs and just missed a rare 40/40 season when he finished with a league-leading 38 stolen bases. In his first year with the Yankees after signing an eight-year contract, Max Fried led the majors with 19 wins and filled the void created by Gerrit Cole’s Tommy John surgery. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images) Getty Images After replacing injured Gerrit Cole (Tommy John surgery) as ace of the Yankees, Fried fried opponents with a career-best 19 wins, most in the major leagues, and a 2.86 earned run average, pitching the Yankees into the playoffs. Along with the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers, the Yankees proved…
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0,000126+0,15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011103-11,76%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0,5428-23,06%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 07:49
බෙදාගන්න
Pi Network’s Big Event Reaches Halfway Point: Key Updates for Pioneers

Pi Network’s Big Event Reaches Halfway Point: Key Updates for Pioneers

The optional midpoint check-in took place last week.
Pi Network
PI$0,26721-0,64%
බෙදාගන්න
CryptoPotato2025/09/29 07:45
බෙදාගන්න
Vanguard’s Historic Pivot Is Brewing—Crypto Access May Never Look the Same Again: Report

Vanguard’s Historic Pivot Is Brewing—Crypto Access May Never Look the Same Again: Report

Vanguard may be preparing one of the most shocking U-turns in financial history as it eyes unlocking crypto ETF access for millions of investors. Vanguard Considers Opening Doors to Crypto ETFs in Massive Strategic Shift One of the most conservative giants in global finance may be on the verge of a dramatic turn. Vanguard, the […]
MAY
MAY$0,0382-0,98%
LOOK
LOOK$0,06151+14,22%
Union
U$0,009983-5,66%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/29 07:30
බෙදාගන්න
Pro-crypto NYC Mayor Eric Adams drops out of reelection race, citing finance woes

Pro-crypto NYC Mayor Eric Adams drops out of reelection race, citing finance woes

Adams declined to endorse any of his three opponents, Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo, and Curtis Sliwa.
Propy
PRO$0,7575-2,80%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/29 07:21
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network