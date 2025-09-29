2025-10-01 Wednesday

The buyer of Hypurr#21, which was sold at the highest price of 9999 HYPE, was the digital asset service provider Flowdesk.

PANews reported on September 29 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the buyer of Hypurr#21, which was sold at the highest price of 9999 HYPE, was Flowdesk, a digital asset service provider established in 2020 (valued at US$250 million in 24 years), and the seller was 0xguni (Hyperliquid user name is thank you JEFF).
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.78-0.46%
PANews2025/09/29 08:43
Singapore & UAE Top List as Most Crypto-Obsessed Nations, says ApeX Report

As cryptocurrency adoption accelerates worldwide, certain nations stand out for their enthusiastic embrace of digital assets. Recent research reveals that Singapore and the United Arab Emirates lead the global ranks, showcasing the highest levels of engagement through varied indicators like ownership rates, search interest, and infrastructure development. This trend underscores the growing mainstream acceptance of [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/29 08:37
Ripple CEO’s Past Words On XRP’s Utility Resonate Today As Community Awaits ETF Decision

Ripple CEO's Past Words On XRP's Utility Resonate Today As Community Awaits ETF Decision
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 08:35
The Hypurr NFT floor price is currently approximately $62,000, and the 24-hour trading volume is approximately $38.48 million.

PANews reported on September 29th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the Hypurr NFT floor price reached 1,315 HYPE (US$62,000), with a 24-hour trading volume of 821,000 HYPE, worth approximately US$38.48 million. NFT #2681 was sold at the current high of 4,500 HYPE, worth approximately US$210,000. The address 0xb71...3bc5c is the top individual holder, holding 13 NFTs.
PANews2025/09/29 08:27
New Report Highlights the Top 2 Crypto Hotspots in the World

A new report from ApeX Protocol highlights Singapore and the United Arab Emirates as the most crypto-focused nations, with ownership
Coindoo2025/09/29 08:21
Trader @qwatio closed his BTC and XRP short positions at a loss of $3.45 million and then shorted XRP again

PANews reported on September 29th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, as major cryptocurrencies rebounded at 6:00 PM, trader @qwatio closed out his BTC and XRP short positions with stop-loss orders to avoid liquidation risk. This short-selling operation resulted in a loss of $3.45 million. However, five minutes after closing their positions, the trader opened a new position: continuing to short XRP. This trader's characteristic is that after closing their positions, they immediately reopened in the same direction, but at a higher price than the previous closing price of $2.71, to $2.85. Notably, the liquidation price for this new position was set at $2.91, only about two percentage points away from the current price.
PANews2025/09/29 08:16
BlockDAG Beats AVAX, SUI & PEPE

Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 03:00 Find the best crypto to stake today. BlockDAG's 25% referral bonus and 2,900% ROI outshine Avalanche price moves, SUI growth, and PEPE hype. Avalanche gained 3.8% this week while SUI surged 8%. Many people chase these short-term moves when picking the best crypto to stake. But lasting gains usually come from projects that combine strong structures with real earning systems, not just price jumps. That is why BlockDAG is in focus right now. With more than $410 million raised, over 26.5 billion coins sold, and a referral payout of 25%, it offers a model where holders don't just keep coins; they multiply them and expand their networks worldwide. When you compare this setup with Avalanche, SUI, or PEPE, the difference becomes clear. BlockDAG: Referral Power and Real Growth BlockDAG sits at the top because it rewards users directly for building the network. Its plan gives a 25% commission on each BDAG coin purchase through your invite. For example, if someone you invite spends $1,000, you instantly receive $250 in BDAG coins. There is no delay, no waiting period, and no tricks. While many presales give only 5–10% commissions or none at all, BlockDAG's approach is built to scale faster. The figures prove the point. More than $410M is raised, 26.5B coins have already been sold, and the locked presale entry price remains $0.0013 while the current batch 30 price sits at $0.03. This gives early buyers a massive 2,900% ROI. With the referral system added on top, growth becomes even stronger. Each buyer is both a holder and a promoter, fueling the community and creating steady expansion. The presale is now in batch 30, with the launch set for October 1. At that time, the full system, from miner sync to the BlockDAG…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 08:10
Best Crypto to Stake for Solid Returns: BlockDAG, Avalanche, SUI, and PEPE Compared

Avalanche gained 3.8% this week while SUI surged 8%. Many people chase these short-term moves when picking the best crypto
Coindoo2025/09/29 08:00
Nate Geraci: The next few weeks will be crucial for spot cryptocurrency ETFs

PANews reported on September 29th that Nate Geraci, president of investment advisory firm NovaDius Wealth Management, wrote on the X platform: "The coming weeks will be crucial for spot cryptocurrency ETFs, as the US SEC's final deadlines for multiple applications are approaching. This week, the Canary spot Litecoin ETF application will face its deadline. Subsequently, SOL, DOGE, XRP, ADA, and HBAR will also see their final decisions (although the SEC may approve any or all of them at any time)."
PANews2025/09/29 07:59
Shareholders Approve Kimono-Maker Marusho Hotta’s ‘Bitcoin Japan’ Rebrand

The Japanese kimono and textiles maker Marusho Hotta is set to confirm it will change its name to Bitcoin Japan.
Coinstats2025/09/29 07:30
