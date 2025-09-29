BlockDAG Beats AVAX, SUI & PEPE

The post BlockDAG Beats AVAX, SUI & PEPE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 03:00 Find the best crypto to stake today. BlockDAG’s 25% referral bonus and 2,900% ROI outshine Avalanche price moves, SUI growth, and PEPE hype. Avalanche gained 3.8% this week while SUI surged 8%. Many people chase these short-term moves when picking the best crypto to stake. But lasting gains usually come from projects that combine strong structures with real earning systems, not just price jumps. That is why BlockDAG is in focus right now. With more than $410 million raised, over 26.5 billion coins sold, and a referral payout of 25%, it offers a model where holders don’t just keep coins; they multiply them and expand their networks worldwide. When you compare this setup with Avalanche, SUI, or PEPE, the difference becomes clear. BlockDAG: Referral Power and Real Growth BlockDAG sits at the top because it rewards users directly for building the network. Its plan gives a 25% commission on each BDAG coin purchase through your invite. For example, if someone you invite spends $1,000, you instantly receive $250 in BDAG coins. There is no delay, no waiting period, and no tricks. While many presales give only 5–10% commissions or none at all, BlockDAG’s approach is built to scale faster. The figures prove the point. More than $410M is raised, 26.5B coins have already been sold, and the locked presale entry price remains $0.0013 while the current batch 30 price sits at $0.03. This gives early buyers a massive 2,900% ROI. With the referral system added on top, growth becomes even stronger. Each buyer is both a holder and a promoter, fueling the community and creating steady expansion. The presale is now in batch 30, with the launch set for October 1. At that time, the full system, from miner sync to the BlockDAG…