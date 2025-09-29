2025-10-01 Wednesday

XRP Price To Hit $20-$30 by 2026, Says Top Analyst

The post XRP Price To Hit $20-$30 by 2026, Says Top Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post XRP Price To Hit $20-$30 by 2026, Says Top Analyst appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP has spent the past two months consolidating after a sharp run earlier this year, with prices moving between $2.70 and $3.00. However, analyst Zach Rector expects major inflows into the soon-to-launch XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which he believes could support much higher prices. Why the High Targets Remain Rector argues that the data backs up his stance. The CME Group reported that XRP futures have reached a four-month milestone, with nearly 400,000 contracts traded and $18 billion in notional volume. This equals about 6 billion XRP changing hands, or 6% of the total supply. Based on this activity, Rector projects that the XRP spot ETFs set to launch in October could attract between $10 and $20 billion in inflows during their first year. He sees this level of demand as enough to push XRP into a $20 to $30 price range by 2026, even under conservative assumptions. Short-term volatility, he says, should be treated as “noise” compared to the bigger picture of institutional adoption. Community and Market Sentiment Despite the pullback, the XRP community continues to show strength. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently praised the turnout at an event in South Korea, calling it a reflection of the asset’s global following. Upcoming milestones include Ripple’s Swell conference in November, where new partnerships may be highlighted. ETFs and Institutional Demand Several crypto ETFs have been approved this year, expanding beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum to include assets such as XRP, Solana, and Cardano. Rector says the inclusion of XRP in funds like the Nasdaq Crypto Index is a strong signal of growing institutional confidence. He argues that inflows from Wall Street firms could act as a supply shock since most XRP is held…
Experts Say Circle’s Reversibility Feature Will Align USDC With Traditional Finance

The post Experts Say Circle’s Reversibility Feature Will Align USDC With Traditional Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Some industry voices believe Circle’s plan to introduce a transaction reversibility feature could reinforce bitcoin’s appeal as a censorship-resistant asset. Institutional Integration vs. Core Crypto Principles Recent reports indicating that Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, is weighing whether to add a feature which will enable transaction reversal in certain circumstances has sparked controversy. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/experts-say-circles-reversibility-feature-will-align-usdc-with-traditional-finance/
AlphaTON Buys $30M in TON, While This Meme Token Presale Forecasts 185× ROI for Retail Investors

The post AlphaTON Buys $30M in TON, While This Meme Token Presale Forecasts 185× ROI for Retail Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A $30 Million Bet on TON Changes the Conversation AlphaTON Capital, formerly Portage Biotech, has made a bold entrance into the crypto treasury game. The firm confirmed a $30 million purchase of Toncoin (TON), with plans to scale holdings to as much as $100 million by the end of 2025. The move immediately caught the market’s eye. It showed that Toncoin, a project already integrated into Telegram’s growing ecosystem, is now being targeted by institutions. But for many retail investors, this also created a sense of distance. A $30 million buy-in is not a door most can walk through. Why Institutional Buys Signal the End of Early Gains When large firms buy tokens in bulk, they bring stability but also mark the close of the high-growth window. Bitcoin and Ethereum followed this path, and TON may be next. AlphaTON’s $30M purchase shows confidence, but retail traders know they are no longer early. History proves the biggest wins came before institutions arrived — Bitcoin miners in 2010, Ethereum ICO buyers in 2015, Dogecoin holders in 2017. Today, presales, like Moonshot MAGAX,  offer that same early-entry chance with low prices and open access. MAGAX Presale Gains Momentum With Meme-to-Earn Innovation Among current presales, MAGAX is making headlines for its unique approach. Branded as the world’s first Meme-to-Earn token, MAGAX rewards users for creating and sharing viral memes through its Loomint AI system. Instead of relying on top-down capital injections like TON, MAGAX grows from the bottom up. Every community meme fuels awareness. Every viral post brings new participants. This creates organic demand that doesn’t need corporate treasuries to survive. Stage 2 Presale Offers Window for Explosive Gains MAGAX is currently in Stage 2 of its presale, and interest is accelerating. Tokens remain priced at fractions of a cent, but demand is pushing…
Major Token Unlocks for Top Crypto Projects Scheduled

The post Major Token Unlocks for Top Crypto Projects Scheduled appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Token unlocks for OP, SUI, EIGEN, ENA include over $276 million in value. No official commentary from key leaders like Karl Floersch. Previously similar events caused short-term asset price dips. Multiple projects, including OP, SUI, EIGEN, and ENA, will release significant token quantities between September 30 and October 3, impacting the cryptocurrency market. The unlocking, totaling over $276 million, could influence market liquidity and price volatility amid investor speculation and potential trading shifts. Over $276 Million in Crypto Tokens Set to Unlock Immediate market implications include increased token supply, which may elevate short-term price volatility. Such unlock events have historically led to brief market dips as investors adjust their portfolios. Community and financial expert reactions, including commentary on social media and financial forums, show a mix of anticipation and caution. The lack of official statements from project leaders like Karl Floersch and Evan Cheng creates an atmosphere focused on market fundamentals rather than speculation. “In past precedents, project leads often avoid making comments on token unlock timing to prevent speculation and manipulation. Therefore, while quantitative data and analyses about the expected financial impacts have been outlined, direct quotes from project’s leadership regarding the unlocks have not been made available.” Historical Volatility Trends and Expert Analysis Did you know? In past unlock events, tokens like SUI and ARB experienced short-lived price drops between 5% and 15%, highlighting the potential volatility surrounding these cryptocurrency events. According to CoinMarketCap, Optimism (OP) currently trades at $0.68 with a market cap of $1.21 billion. The token has shown a 1.87% increase over 24 hours but decreased 9.67% over the past week. Its 30-day fluctuation reflects a slight dip of 1.43%, while 90-day statistics remain positive with a 19.72% rise. Optimism(OP), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 01:25 UTC on September 29, 2025. Source:…
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Bears Aim for $165, While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Named the Top Crypto to Buy

The post Solana Price Prediction: SOL Bears Aim for $165, While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Named the Top Crypto to Buy  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While Solana (SOL) is encountering bear pressure due to the possibility of falling to $165, a new altcoin Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is becoming popular. Having a price tag of $0.035 MUTM is also in stage 6 of its presale.  This phase is over 50% sold, and this is an indicator that the investors have less time to get before the window is closed. Mutuum Finance has true DeFi utility and innovative peer-to-peer and peer-to-contract lending, staking rewards, and solid security measures compared to SOL that is grappling with short-term volatility. Mutuum Finance may be the most appropriate cryptocurrency to invest at the end of September 2025. Solana Under Bearish Pressure With Key Breakdown Solana (SOL) is at a crossroad in the 4H chart because of the price movement being below the up-trending trendline and even at the key support region between the ranges of $214-210. This shift is reflecting bearish momentum, and technical analysts are looking at two important downside points to have the first target support at the $185 region and a more extreme possible retracement zone of $165 to $167 with further selling pressure.  Solana is still dominating, but its present structure indicates a period of consolidation or even more radical price reduction, something that is causing investors to find other options elsewhere to potentially more dynamically generate growth opportunity Mutuum Finance. Mutuum Finance Presale Triumph Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is showing good performance in its presale. The current phase is already 50% complete and sells tokens at 0.035. The investor demand is high and this project has already collected more than 16.5 million. One of the roadmap highlights of it is the introduction of a USD-denominated stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain which will grant it assistance to long-term value, introduce liquidity, and supply users with steady returns.  Sound…
ApeX Launches APEX Token Buyback Program, Covering $12 Million in Initial Funding and 50% of Future Protocol Revenue

PANews reported on September 29th that ApeX Protocol announced the launch of its APEX token buyback program, leveraging past revenue with a one-time investment of $12 million to kick off the program. Starting next week, 50% of ApeX Protocol's daily revenue, along with the pledged $12 million, will be used to repurchase APEX tokens from the open market. This allocation will gradually increase over time, eventually reaching 90% of all revenue. Starting next week, buybacks will occur weekly from the open market. All repurchased tokens will be transferred and locked to an on-chain public address, fully visible to community members.
Xavier Worthy Has Career Day For Chiefs In Return From Shoulder Injury

The post Xavier Worthy Has Career Day For Chiefs In Return From Shoulder Injury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy makes a reception against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey during the first half of the Chiefs’ Sept. 28 victory. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images In Sunday’s 37-20 victory, the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t waste any time getting Xavier Worthy back into the mix. On their very first offensive play, the Chiefs sent Worthy in motion. The second-year wide receiver, who saw his first game action since injuring his shoulder in Week One, ran behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes before catching the pass for no gain. Although that play only netted the Chiefs yardage because of a facemask penalty on Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Worthy, who wore a brace on his shoulder, said he was glad to get an early test of his shoulder out of the way. That play was also an indication of how the Chiefs would cleverly deploy Worthy on end-arounds and motions against the Ravens. “Matt (Nagy) used him the right way,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said, “put him in great positions.” On their second offensive series, Worthy went in motion before hauling in a 37-yard go route vs. Humphrey who was in man coverage. “Good to get him going early in the game,” Mahomes said, “and have that threat for the rest of the game.” With 6:46 left in the first half, Worthy’s end-around run netted for 35 yards, representing the Chiefs’ longest rush of the season to date. It wasn’t the only record Worthy set. He recorded a career-high 83 receiving yards. (His previous high for a regular-season game was 79 yards against Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day of last year.) “He’s just so explosive,” Mahomes said. His Week Four performance, which included 38 rushing yards, helped the Chiefs…
I Say Tinnitus, TIN-Uh-Tus, You Say Tinnitus, Tuh-NITE-Us, Why It Matters To Business

The post I Say Tinnitus, TIN-Uh-Tus, You Say Tinnitus, Tuh-NITE-Us, Why It Matters To Business appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tinnitus word cloud concept illustration getty Most people know tinnitus as ringing in the ears. What sounds like a minor nuisance is, in reality, one of the most widespread but least addressed wellness issues of our time. Hundreds of millions of people live with it, often alongside stress, poor sleep, headaches, and declining performance at work. For businesses, tinnitus is not a fringe condition. It is an overlooked signal of how modern life undermines personal well-being and organizational productivity. The Tinnitus Opportunity Lies in the Many, Not the Few Traditional approaches to tinnitus have leaned heavily on clinical and medical management for the most severe cases. Severe tinnitus is devastating, but it represents only a fraction of the population. The bigger opportunity is with the many. Hundreds of millions experience tinnitus in milder but still life-altering forms, linked to stress, disrupted sleep, migraines, and daily fatigue. This perspective builds on a piece I co-authored with Michael Piskosz, Ringing True: Why Audiology Can’t Crack Tinnitus. We argued that audiology has failed to claim leadership on tinnitus, leaving patients underserved and confused by fragmented solutions. Hearing aids have often been marketed as fixes, yet this overlooks the majority who do not view hearing loss as their primary concern. Our conclusion then, and still today, is that focusing only on the few with severe tinnitus blinds the industry to the much larger population with occasional or moderate tinnitus, where both wellness and business opportunities reside. We often treat tinnitus as an isolated ear problem to be managed in clinical settings or with hearing aids. But this approach risks missing the bigger picture. If tinnitus is tied to stress, sleep disruption, headaches, and even cardiovascular health, then perhaps we have been starting at the wrong place. Addressing tinnitus as a whole means treating it…
SoftBank and Ark Join Tether’s $20 Billion Fundraising

The post SoftBank and Ark Join Tether’s $20 Billion Fundraising appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management join Tether’s $15-20 billion fundraising round. Tether aims for a $500 billion valuation. Larger stablecoin market shifts expected despite no direct statements. SoftBank Group and Ark Investment participate in Tether Holdings’ private fundraising, aiming to raise $15-20 billion, as reported by Bloomberg. This could elevate Tether’s valuation to $500 billion, impacting the stablecoin market significantly. Significant Capital Injection Set to Transform Tether’s Valuation Tether Holdings is in the process of privately placing 3% of its shares, aiming for $15 billion to $20 billion. SoftBank and Ark Invest Linked to Tether Fundraising. The successful completion of this fundraising initiative could see Tether’s valuation soar to $500 billion, a figure that would notably place it among the most valuable companies in both the crypto industry and broader private markets. Market analysts are closely observing these moves, as they could signal larger trends or shifts within cryptocurrency markets, particularly in stablecoin operations. The private placement of such significant capital reflects Tether’s strategy to bolster its market position amid increasing competition, notably from Circle’s USDC. Observers note that this strategic infusion of capital might presage accelerated innovation or further market consolidation within these realms. Citi Analyst, Analyst, Citi – “Stablecoins could reach $4 trillion in market value during a bull market scenario.” Bloomberg Potential Market Shifts as Tether Aims for $500 Billion Worth Did you know? The participation of SoftBank in Tether’s funding round follows its history of investing in technology advancements, a move that historically aligns with major technological or financial shifts in markets. CoinMarketCap data indicates that Tether USDt’s current price holds at $1.00 with a market cap of $174.42 billion. Trading volumes reached approximately $93.57 billion, marking a 12.92% change. Price changes remain stable, showing minimal fluctuations in recent periods, affirming Tether’s market…
Hyperdrive: All markets have resumed operations and funds in affected accounts have been restored.

PANews reported on September 29th that Hyperdrive released an update regarding last weekend's security incident, stating that all markets have fully resumed operations and funds in all affected accounts have been restored. An investigation confirmed that the affected transactions were limited to the USDT0 main market and the fund pool market. The findings indicate that this was a sophisticated attack launched by a known threat actor with ties to high-profile attacks on other protocols. The investigation is ongoing, and further information will be released in due course. Affected users have been appropriately addressed, and a full post-incident report is expected to be released in the coming days.
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network