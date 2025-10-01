MEXC හුවමාරුව
/
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
/
2025-10-01 Wednesday
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
උණුසුම්ම ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
The Turf War Is Over: SEC-CFTC Alignment Signals Major Crypto Market Shift
The post The Turf War Is Over: SEC-CFTC Alignment Signals Major Crypto Market Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. regulators are tearing down barriers to streamline financial oversight, signaling a groundbreaking era of crypto-friendly policy coordination and market-driven innovation. SEC and CFTC Join Forces in Historic Push for Regulatory Unity Financial regulators are signaling a reset in their approach to overlapping responsibilities, focusing on cooperation instead of competition. The U.S. Securities and Exchange […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/the-turf-war-is-over-sec-cftc-alignment-signals-major-crypto-market-shift/
MAJOR
$0.11901
+0.50%
COM
$0.011106
-11.82%
U
$0.009946
-6.03%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 06:37
බෙදාගන්න
Michael Saylor Reveals Strategy’s Plan to Accumulate $1 Trillion in Bitcoin
TLDR Michael Saylor revealed that Strategy aims to accumulate $1 trillion in Bitcoin for its treasury. Saylor believes Bitcoin represents a revolutionary form of energy, capital, and property in cyberspace. Strategy’s Bitcoin strategy has inspired over 180 publicly traded companies to adopt Bitcoin as a core treasury asset. Saylor predicts that major companies like Apple, [...] The post Michael Saylor Reveals Strategy’s Plan to Accumulate $1 Trillion in Bitcoin appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
$0.003726
-28.05%
FORM
$1.0091
-4.35%
CORE
$0.381
-0.10%
බෙදාගන්න
Blockonomi
2025/10/01 06:18
බෙදාගන්න
QNB Joins JPMorgan’s Blockchain Network to Speed Up Dollar Payments
QNB has joined JPMorgan's Kinexys Digital Payments platform, becoming the first bank in the country to use blockchain for real-time USD corporate payments.
BANK
$0.06964
-1.97%
REAL
$0.07495
+0.88%
බෙදාගන්න
CryptoPotato
2025/10/01 06:12
බෙදාගන්න
Warden Protocol Taps Levva to Simplify DeFi Experience with AI
The main purpose of the partnership is to streamline the operational complexity within the DeFi ecosystem when it comes to yield strategies.
DEFI
$0.001491
+0.13%
AI
$0.1168
-1.68%
බෙදාගන්න
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 06:10
බෙදාගන්න
Enhancing GPU Efficiency: Understanding Global Memory Access in CUDA
The post Enhancing GPU Efficiency: Understanding Global Memory Access in CUDA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Sep 29, 2025 16:34 Explore how efficient global memory access in CUDA can unlock GPU performance. Learn about coalesced memory patterns, profiling techniques, and best practices for optimizing CUDA kernels. Efficient management of global memory is crucial for optimizing GPU performance in CUDA applications, as discussed by Rajeshwari Devaramani on the NVIDIA Developer Blog. This comprehensive guide delves into the intricacies of global memory access, emphasizing the importance of coalesced memory patterns and efficient memory transactions. Understanding Global Memory Global memory, or device memory, is the primary storage space on CUDA devices, residing in device DRAM. It is accessible by both the host and all threads within a kernel grid. Memory can be allocated statically using the __device__ specifier or dynamically via CUDA runtime APIs like cudaMalloc() and cudaMallocManaged(). Efficient data transfer and allocation are crucial for maintaining high performance. Optimizing Memory Access Patterns The efficiency of global memory access largely depends on the pattern of memory transactions. Coalesced memory access occurs when consecutive threads access consecutive memory locations, allowing for optimal use of memory bandwidth. For instance, a warp accessing contiguous 4-byte elements can be satisfied with minimal memory transactions, maximizing throughput. Conversely, uncoalesced access, where threads access memory with large strides, results in inefficient memory transactions. Each thread fetches more data than necessary, leading to wasted bandwidth and reduced performance. Profiling with NVIDIA Nsight Compute Profiling tools like NVIDIA Nsight Compute (NCU) are invaluable for analyzing memory access patterns. NCU provides metrics that highlight inefficiencies in memory transactions, helping developers identify areas for optimization. For example, metrics such as l1tex__t_sectors_pipe_lsu_mem_global_op_ld.sum and l1tex__t_requests_pipe_lsu_mem_global_op_ld.sum offer insights into the coalescing efficiency of memory accesses. Strided Access and Its Impact Strided memory access, where threads access memory locations that are not contiguous,…
GPU
$0.1711
-2.56%
COM
$0.011106
-11.82%
LEARN
$0.01471
+0.75%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 06:04
බෙදාගන්න
Tether Unveils WDK Template Wallet with DeFi Integration
Tether unveils WDK template wallet with DeFi, Lightning, tokenized payments, and multi-chain support, empowering developers to build innovative blockchain solutions. Tether has introduced a demo of its Wallet Development Kit (WDK) template wallet, presenting a new model for blockchain-based finance. The showcase emphasizes modular design, multi-platform compatibility, and integrated DeFi functions. According to CEO Paolo […] The post Tether Unveils WDK Template Wallet with DeFi Integration appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
WALLET
$0.02284
+0.04%
DEFI
$0.001491
+0.13%
MULTI
$0.03813
+1.43%
බෙදාගන්න
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/01 06:00
බෙදාගන්න
Starknet Launches Bitcoin Staking And STRK Fund
Layer2 network Starknet has announced several new initiatives, including Bitcoin staking and a 100 million STRK incentive program. Other initiatives include an institutional-grade BTC yield product.
STRK
$0.1424
+7.55%
FUND
$0.01776
+33.53%
BTC
$114,493.44
+0.55%
බෙදාගන්න
Cryptodaily
2025/10/01 05:55
බෙදාගන්න
XRP Price Prediction: Record Quarterly Close Could Trigger a $15 Rally – Just Like the 37,800% Run in 2017
The last time XRP closed a quarter this strong, a 37,800% run followed – XRP price predictions now eye $15 with a similar setup unfolding.
XRP
$2.8444
-1.58%
LIKE
$0.007473
-3.28%
NOW
$0.00592
-4.20%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats
2025/10/01 05:54
බෙදාගන්න
EU Watchdog Urges Ban on Multi-Issuance Stablecoins to Ensure Stability
TLDR The European Systemic Risk Board has recommended a ban on multi-issuance stablecoins to protect the EU’s financial stability. The proposal targets stablecoins issued jointly within the EU and in other jurisdictions, such as Circle and Paxos. The European Central Bank has raised concerns over the regulation of non-EU stablecoins and potential risks to the [...] The post EU Watchdog Urges Ban on Multi-Issuance Stablecoins to Ensure Stability appeared first on Blockonomi.
BAN
$0.07196
-2.24%
MULTI
$0.03813
+1.43%
BANK
$0.06964
-1.97%
බෙදාගන්න
Blockonomi
2025/10/01 05:46
බෙදාගන්න
Solana Holds $210, Ripple Nears $1—BullZilla’s Hot Crypto Presale Delivers 4885% ROI
The crypto market in 2025 is a study in contrasts. Established giants like Solana and Ripple are showing steady growth, while ambitious newcomers, such as BullZilla ($BZIL), are setting off alarms with their aggressive presale mechanics. For financial students, analysts, blockchain developers, and enthusiasts of meme coins, the current moment represents both an educational opportunity […]
1
$0.003726
-28.05%
HOT
$0.0008533
+0.75%
GIANTS
$0.0001613
+0.81%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats
2025/10/01 05:45
බෙදාගන්න
නැගී එන පුවත්
තවත්
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital
Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense