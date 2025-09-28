2025-10-01 Wednesday

Multiple Network Initiates MTP Token Swap After Security Breach

The post Multiple Network Initiates MTP Token Swap After Security Breach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Multiple Network initiates a comprehensive MTP token swap after a security breach. Full token swap and systematic buyback announced on September 29th. No impact on major cryptocurrencies like ETH or BTC reported. On September 29, DePIN project Multiple Network reported a security breach involving an unauthorized third-party sell-off of MTP tokens, prompting an immediate token swap on the BSC platform. The incident underscores the ongoing vulnerabilities within crypto markets, highlighting the need for robust security measures to maintain trust and stability among investors and stakeholders. MTP Token Breach Prompts Swap and Buyback Plan Multiple Network announced on September 29th that its original MTP token supply was compromised. A third-party market maker’s actions led to the unauthorized sell-off of tokens. “The original MTP token supply was contaminated and its security compromised due to unauthorized sell-off by a third-party market maker. To protect community interests and system stability, we will implement a full token swap and start a systematic buyback.” To ensure system stability and protect community interests, the project will execute a complete token swap alongside a buyback plan. Exchanges have been alerted, resulting in the suspension of MTP-related activities for snapshots. New tokens will be automatically distributed at a 1:1 ratio for both exchange and on-chain users. Market reactions remained measured, with no significant statements from key figures in the industry as of the latest reports. The general community sentiment favors this decisive response, though some users express concern over transparency regarding project leadership. Analyzing Historical Token Security Responses Did you know? Token contamination and forced replacements are not unprecedented. Similar events, like Polygon’s vulnerability response in 2021, emphasized exchange coordination and community assurance measures. According to CoinMarketCap, Multiple Network’s MTP token faces significant market fluctuations. As of the last update, the token price stands at $0.00, with…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 10:30
China’s New Nature Reserve Tests Manila And Washington

The post China’s New Nature Reserve Tests Manila And Washington appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WEST PHILIPPINE SEA, PHILIPPINES – DECEMBER 10: Filipino volunteers looks at the horizon for sightings of Chinese vessels onboard a Filipino ship on a resupply mission to the communities and Filipino military personnel stationed in the Spratlys, on December 10, 2023, in Palawan, Philippines. Escorted by Philippine Coast Guard ships, civil society and fishing community gathered in El Nido town to embark on a civilian-led resupply and gift mission to residents and military personnel stationed in the far flung islands in the contested area of the Spratlys group of islands as Christmas nears. The mission was cut short as China navy and coast guard ships present in the area prompted the captain of the Filipino supply boat to turn back, against the assurance of the Philippine Coast Guard to push through. China cost guard ships earlier fired water cannons and rammed another civilian boat performing resupply missions to Ayungin Shoal and a government fisheries boat in Scarborough shoal. The Philippines, the only predominantly Christian nation in South East Asia, has been celebrating Christmas for more than 400 years. (Photo by Jes Aznar/Getty Images) Getty Images China is trying to seize a shoal without firing a shot. On September 10, China announced the establishment of a “nature reserve” on Scarborough Shoal, strategically important fishing grounds in the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone. The Philippines has launched a diplomatic protest, and the U.S., Canada, Japan, and others have condemned China’s actions. In response, China is trying to flip the script. On September 25, China cast the Philippines as the aggressor in the area, warning the Philippines to “stop any provocative acts before it’s too late.” China’s words and actions seem specifically designed to test how far Manila will go to assert its rights – and the US-Philippine alliance itself. What is China’s New…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 10:07
Sony Financial surges in Tokyo after historic spin-off from entertainment giant

The post Sony Financial surges in Tokyo after historic spin-off from entertainment giant appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sony Financial Group made a spectacular price entry on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday and heralded a new historic dimension to financial markets in Japan. The financial arm of Sony was officially listed separately from its parent, prompting a rush of buy orders that resulted in shares going untraded at open. The listing is a watershed for Sony and the Japanese market. It is the first partial spinoff under a 2023 tax reform and the first direct listing in Tokyo in over 20 years. Shares of Sony Financial were assigned a reference price of ¥150 (or about $1) per share. But demand far outpaced supply. Brokers said that buy orders had piled up from the opening bell, preventing trading from getting underway. While the rarity of such a spin-off has fueled excitement, investor interest is mainly rooted in confidence in the business. With strong positions in banking, life, and non-life insurance, Sony Financial is seen as a profitable, stable company with a vast customer base. The company has already committed to buying shares worth up to ¥100 billion in the years ahead. Analysts say it could also help to supercharge investor appetite and calm trading once the initial frenzy cools. Sony sharpens its focus. The spinoff is part of a sweeping overhaul plan at Sony Group. The entertainment and technology giant plans to concentrate on its global strengths: games, music, movies, and image sensors. By unleashing its financial arm, Sony believes both can grow faster and more wisely. Sony has maintained a minority stake in the new company. This permits the parent to leverage future appreciation while freeing Sony Financial to access capital and set its own targets for growth. Executives have said the breakup will also bring greater transparency to investors, who can now assess the value of…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 10:04
LINK Whales Load Up, XRP Eyes $3.54, BDAG Soars Past $410M!

The post LINK Whales Load Up, XRP Eyes $3.54, BDAG Soars Past $410M! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 05:00 Explore how Chainlink whales accumulate near $21, XRP price signals suggest a rally, and BlockDAG’s sports-driven $410M presale creates global buzz! Chainlink (LINK) whale action draws eyes after major holders scooped up 800,000 tokens near $21, signalling quiet confidence in a bounce. Yet even as LINK sits at $21.58, the token faces shrinking active addresses and heavy resistance near $25. XRP tells a different story. Its slip below $2.90 looked bearish, but Bollinger Bands suggest the drop may be a fake-out. With resistance at $3.16 and upside toward $3.54, XRP still has room to surprise. Both coins show short-term trading setups, but BlockDAG (BDAG) is breaking out in a way neither can match. Its presale has raised over $410 million with 26.4 billion tokens sold, alongside sports partnerships spanning UFC, Inter Milan, and Major League Cricket. For early investors, BDAG isn’t just a top crypto asset; it’s the only one crossing from charts to global culture. Chainlink Whales Bet on Recovery Major Chainlink holders recently bought around 800,000 LINK as the token dipped near $21. That activity often signals that whales think the market has cooled too much.  LINK is trading near $21.58 now, down more than 8% from last week. Also, active addresses have shrunk from almost 8,000 to about 5,800, showing reduced network activity.  One catalyst could be easing SEC rules around crypto exchange-traded products. While no LINK ETF is approved yet, officials have relaxed requirements for related filings, and that opens a door for future approvals. Technical resistance around $25 has held firm, but if LINK breaks through, it could aim for $30 or more. On the flip side, failure to stay above $22 could drag it back toward $19.80.  XRP Holds Key Levels Near $2.90 XRP recently slipped below…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 10:01
Singapore and UAE Top Global Crypto Adoption Rankings

The post Singapore and UAE Top Global Crypto Adoption Rankings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) now lead the world in cryptocurrency adoption, a new ApeX Protocol study shows. Singapore’s rapid increase in digital asset ownership and unmatched crypto-related search activity secured the top spot, while the UAE followed closely. The findings highlight a global trend toward broader integration of digital assets, with the US, Canada, and Turkey also ranking among the most active markets. Singapore’s Rapid Rise in Digital Asset Ownership Singapore achieved a perfect composite score of 100, driven by a sharp increase in cryptocurrency ownership and public interest. According to the ApeX Protocol report, 24.4% of Singapore’s population holds digital assets—more than double the 11% recorded just a year earlier. Search activity underscores this growth: the city-state logged around 2,000 crypto-related queries per 100,000 residents, the highest rate globally. Sponsored Sponsored The most “crypto-obsessed” nations Source: ApeX Protocol This rapid adoption reflects Singapore’s efforts to create a clear regulatory environment while supporting fintech innovation. The Monetary Authority of Singapore has introduced licensing frameworks for digital payment token services and tightened consumer protection rules. These measures may have helped build trust and encouraged participation among both retail and institutional investors. While volatility in global markets continues, Singapore’s steady regulatory approach and strong technology infrastructure have positioned it as a key hub for digital finance in Asia. Analysts note that this mix of clear guidelines and growing public interest provides a foundation for sustained adoption and industry growth, even as broader economic conditions fluctuate. UAE’s Strong Growth and Expanding Market The United Arab Emirates ranked second with a composite score of 99.7, driven by 25.3% of its population owning cryptocurrencies. Crypto adoption in the UAE has grown by more than 210% in recent years, and it is supported by government initiatives to promote blockchain technology and attract global…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 09:39
The Best New Crypto in Texas? MoonBull Presale Gains Speed While Cheems and Dogecoin Add Meme Market Heat

The post The Best New Crypto in Texas? MoonBull Presale Gains Speed While Cheems and Dogecoin Add Meme Market Heat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. What if the next big crypto moonshot is already blasting off and most people in Texas are still standing on the sidelines? The cryptocurrency conversation has evolved into a race to find the best new crypto in Texas, where meme culture, presale excitement, and community loyalty combine to create market momentum. Many investors chase the so-called best crypto in Texas before it takes off because being early often means being rewarded the most. It has become a meme itself among traders, who joke that timing the entry is like catching lightning in a bottle. Everyone wants to be the one bragging about calling the move before it happened. Some projects come and go in conversation, but MoonBull has quickly emerged as the one creating genuine urgency with its presale momentum. MoonBull ($MOBU): The Presale Rocket Poised for Texas Investors MoonBull is capturing serious attention as a candidate for the best crypto in Texas due to its ground-up construction. It is a meme coin launched on Ethereum to reward the community while avoiding the usual pitfalls of presales dominated by bots or whales. Transparency, fairness, and sustainability are central to its design. The project moved quickly into Stage 3 of its presale, showing just how strong the demand has been. The early numbers alone are striking. Over 400 holders have already joined, with the presale tally crossing $142,000 and a current price of just $0.00004057. That early surge hints at the kind of scarcity that…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 09:17
The US SEC has begun to take action. Can the crypto treasury narrative continue?

On September 24, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (Finra) jointly announced that they would investigate more than 200 listed companies that had announced plans for crypto treasury, on the grounds that these companies generally experienced "abnormal stock price fluctuations" on the eve of the release of related news. Since MicroStrategy pioneered the addition of Bitcoin to its balance sheet, "crypto treasuries" have become a sensational "financial alchemy" in the US stock market. Newcomers like Bitmine and SharpLink have seen their share prices skyrocket dozens of times due to similar operations. According to data released by Architect Partners, since 2025, 212 new companies have announced plans to raise approximately $102 billion to purchase mainstream crypto assets such as BTC and ETH. However, while this capital frenzy has driven up prices, it has also sparked widespread skepticism. MSTR's mNAV (market capitalization to net asset value) plummeted from 1.6 to 1.2 within a month, while two-thirds of the top 20 crypto treasury companies have mNAVs below 1. Concerns about asset bubbles and insider trading are surging, and this new asset allocation trend is currently facing unprecedented regulatory challenges. How the Flywheel of Crypto Treasury Companies Works Caiku's financing flywheel is built on the mNAV mechanism, a reflexive flywheel logic that gives Caiku a seemingly unlimited supply of funds during a bull market. mNAV refers to the market-to-net-asset value ratio, calculated as the multiple of a company's market capitalization (P) relative to its net asset value per share (NAV). In the context of Caiku Strategy, NAV refers to the value of the digital assets it holds. When the stock price (P) exceeds the net asset value per share (NAV) (i.e., mNAV > 1), the company can continue to raise funds and reinvest the proceeds in digital assets. Each additional issuance and purchase increases the per-share holdings and book value, further strengthening the market's confidence in the company's narrative and driving the stock price higher. Thus, a closed-loop positive feedback loop begins to turn: mNAV rises → additional issuance → purchase of digital assets → increased per-share holdings → increased market confidence → further stock price increases. It is precisely because of this mechanism that MicroStrategy has been able to continuously raise funds to purchase Bitcoin over the past few years without significantly diluting its shares. Once the stock price and liquidity are pushed high enough, the company unlocks a whole host of institutional capital entry mechanisms: issuing financing instruments such as debt, convertible bonds, and preferred stock, converting the market narrative into assets on its books, which in turn drives up the stock price, creating a flywheel. The essence of this game lies in the complex resonance between stock price, narrative, and capital structure. However, mNAV is a double-edged sword. A premium can represent a high level of market confidence, or it can simply be speculation. Once mNAV converges to or falls below 1, the market shifts from a "thickening" logic to a "dilution" logic. If the token price itself falls at this point, the flywheel shifts from a positive rotation to a negative feedback loop, resulting in a double blow to market capitalization and confidence. Furthermore, treasury strategy companies' financing relies on the premium flywheel of mNAV. If mNAV remains at a discount for a long time, the space for additional issuance will be blocked. Small and medium-sized shell companies that are already stagnant or on the verge of delisting will see their businesses completely overturned, and the established flywheel effect will collapse instantly. In theory, when mNAV < 1, the more reasonable option for a company is to sell its holdings and repurchase shares to restore balance. However, this should not be generalized. Discounted companies can also represent undervaluation. During the 2022 bear market, even when MicroStrategy's mNAV briefly dipped below 1, the company chose not to sell its coins for repurchases, but instead insisted on retaining all its Bitcoin through debt restructuring. This "holding on" strategy stems from Saylor's belief in BTC, viewing it as a core collateral asset that he "will never sell." However, this approach is not replicable by all treasury companies. Most altcoin treasury stocks lack stable core businesses, and their transformation into "coin buying companies" is merely a means of survival, not a foundation of conviction. If market conditions deteriorate, they are more likely to sell to cut losses or realize profits, potentially triggering a stampede. Does insider trading exist? SharpLink Gaming was one of the first companies to cause market volatility during this "crypto treasury boom." On May 27th, the company announced it would increase its holdings of Ethereum by up to $425 million as a reserve asset. On the day of the announcement, its share price soared to $52. However, strangely, as early as May 22nd, trading volume had already increased significantly, with the share price jumping from $2.70 to $7, even before the company released an announcement or disclosed any information to the SEC. This phenomenon of "stock price moving before the announcement" is not an isolated case. MEI Pharma announced the launch of a $100 million Litecoin treasury strategy on July 18th, but its stock price rose for four consecutive days before the announcement, nearly doubling from $2.7 to $4.4. The company did not submit a major update or issue a press release, and a spokesperson declined to comment. Similar situations have also occurred at companies such as Mill City Ventures, Kindly MD, Empery Digital, Fundamental Global, and 180 Life Sciences Corp., all of which experienced varying degrees of abnormal trading fluctuations before announcing their crypto treasury plans. The possibility of information leaks and pre-emptive trading has alerted regulators. Will the DAT narrative collapse? Arthur Hayes, an advisor to Upexi, a Solana microstrategist, noted that crypto treasuries have become a new narrative in traditional corporate finance. He believes this trend will continue across multiple mainstream asset classes. However, we must clearly understand that on each chain, only one or two companies will ultimately emerge as winners. At the same time, a head-to-head competition is accelerating. Although over 200 companies have announced crypto treasury strategies by 2025, covering multiple chains such as BTC, ETH, SOL, BNB, and TRX, funding and valuations are rapidly concentrating on a very small number of companies and assets. BTC and ETH treasuries account for the majority of DAT companies. In each asset class, only one or two companies can truly stand out: MicroStrategy in the BTC sector, Bitmine in the ETH sector, and perhaps Upexi in the SOL sector. The remaining projects struggle to compete at scale. As Michael Saylor has demonstrated, there are numerous institutional fund managers seeking exposure to Bitcoin. They can't buy BTC directly or hold ETFs, but they can buy MSTR stock. If you can package a company holding crypto assets into their "compliant basket," these funds will be willing to pay $2, $3, or even $10 for an asset that's only worth $1 on paper. This isn't irrational; it's institutional arbitrage. In the latter half of the cycle, the market will continue to see newer issuers, who will resort to more aggressive corporate finance instruments to pursue greater stock price elasticity. These practices will backfire when prices decline. Arthur Hayes predicts that this cycle will see a major DAT failure similar to the FTX debacle. When this happens, these companies will crash, and their stocks or bonds could experience significant discounts, causing significant market volatility. Regulators have also noted this structural risk. In early September, Nasdaq proposed strengthening its scrutiny of DATs; today, the SEC and FINRA jointly launched an investigation into insider trading. These regulatory measures are intended to reduce insider trading opportunities, raise the threshold for issuance and raise the difficulty of financing, and thus reduce the room for manipulation by new DATs. For the market, this means that "pseudo-leaders" will be eliminated at an accelerated pace, while true leaders will continue to survive and even grow through narratives. Summarize The narrative of crypto-treasury remains, but rising barriers to entry, tightening regulations, and a bubble-clearing process will all proceed simultaneously. Investors must understand the logic and arbitrage paths behind the financial structure, while remaining vigilant to the risks accumulating behind the narrative. Ultimately, this "on-chain alchemy" cannot be played out indefinitely; winners reign supreme, while losers exit.
PANews 2025/09/29 09:00
BYD struggles to crack Japan’s EV market

BYD, a Chinese company developing and manufacturing electric vehicles, made a grand entrance into the Japanese EV market more than two years ago, but has faced difficulty attracting customers. This update came after the EV manufacturer shared its sales data from January 2023 to June 2025. According to the data, the company had only sold about 5,300 vehicles.  This indicated that the automaker is struggling in the market even after adopting strategies such as opening its 45th sales location in Japan, introducing a competitive fourth EV model, and embracing plans to release an electric ‘kei’ car by late 2026. Although its sales were disappointing and its efforts did not pay off, BYD has not yet lost hope. To boost its sales, the company now offers customers discounts. Based on the strategy, it gives out discounts of up to ¥1 million, which is equivalent to around $6,700.  This can be combined with government subsidies to lower prices by as much as 50%. For instance, when one purchases the Atto 3, he or she will pay just under ¥4.2 million. Considering its advantages in the era of the recent crackdowns in the industry,  Chinese individuals have reportedly found this strategy appealing. Foreign automakers encounter hardship in the Japanese auto market  Tech analysts commented on the situation, acknowledging that BYD’s pricing strategy is unusual because, in recent years, Japanese automakers have hardly reduced their car prices. This has raised worries that Japan’s pricing strategy may fail despite the automaker solidifying its position as a leading EV brand in China.  Tatsuo Yoshida, a Senior Auto Analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence covering the Japanese auto sector, further explained the situation, stating that the strategy could make first buyers feel like they got a bad deal for paying more, resulting in reduced resale values. The challenges outlined have demonstrated the struggles of foreign automakers like BYD in the Japanese auto market. According to reports from sources, buyers are inclined to choose well-known brands such as Toyota Motor Corp. and usually prefer gas-electric hybrids instead of battery electric vehicles (EVs).  This proves that Japanese car buyers are loyal to local firms, affecting major legacy brands. To illustrate this, General Motors Company had quit the Japanese auto market after experiencing poor sales. Additionally, Hyundai Motor Company is taking another shot after leaving the market in 2009. For BYD, the mixed response in the Japanese auto market stands out when compared to the rising sales in the European market. Despite the challenges surrounding its operation, the company is still committed to expanding globally and addressing the challenges encountered in its homeland, China. Yoshida calls on the urgency of making an  impression in the EV market  Despite its short-term challenges, the Japanese auto market has long-term benefits that offset these challenges. According to reports from reliable sources, EVs are anticipated to make up only 3.4% of new vehicles in Japan in 2025; however, growth is predicted in the years to come. In a statement, Yoshida emphasized that the main goal is to make an impression, not Japan. According to the analyst, what matters for BYD is that it may be recognized by some of the most demanding customers in the world. “What they really want is a history of doing business in Japan with the most discerning quality customers, even if it does not make complete economic sense,” he said. The company still has a long way to go before it can bite off chunks of the market share away from local Japanese companies. BYD sold 512 of all its models for June, compared to a top EV in Japan, Nissan Motor Co.’s Sakura, which sold 1,137.  However, Yoshida highlighted that these sales figures are insufficient to pay employee salaries and keep showrooms operational.  KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast
Coinstats 2025/09/29 08:45
Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Free Fall to Add Zero, Ethereum (ETH) Secures $4,000, Bitcoin (BTC): $110,000 Comeback Attempt

Market showing recovery, but it's not something that can turn into meaningful retrace
Coinstats 2025/09/29 08:01
Avalanche Positions Itself as a Hub for Stable Assets and Yield Markets

Avalanche is redefining the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) industry with Ethena, Pendle, and PayPal USD (PYUSD0) integrations.  Avalanche’s DeFi Total Value Locked (TVL) has more than doubled from the previous quarter to $2.1 billion as of September.  Avalanche (AVAX) is expected to transform its Decentralized Finance (DeFi) sector into a more structured financial infrastructure as it [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash 2025/09/28 22:41
