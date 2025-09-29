2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

Devs Suggest Removing Solana’s Block Limit for Enhanced Performance

Devs Suggest Removing Solana's Block Limit for Enhanced Performance

In an effort to enhance Solana’s blockchain performance and promote network decentralization, Jump Crypto has proposed removing the network’s fixed compute block limit. This move aims to motivate validators with less powerful [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/29 10:39
Mitchell Demeter Appointed CEO of Sonic Labs to Drive Global Growth and Institutional Expansion

Mitchell Demeter Appointed CEO of Sonic Labs to Drive Global Growth and Institutional Expansion

George Town, Cayman Islands, 29th September 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter2025/09/29 10:22
Corporate Crypto Buys Crash 70%—Yet MAGAX Targets 15,000% Breakout Potential in 2025

Corporate Crypto Buys Crash 70%—Yet MAGAX Targets 15,000% Breakout Potential in 2025

The Silent Exit of Big Buyers Recent reports show a staggering 70% decline in corporate crypto treasury purchases. Just months […] The post Corporate Crypto Buys Crash 70%—Yet MAGAX Targets 15,000% Breakout Potential in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/29 10:15
Why ‘One Battle After Another’ Could Bomb Despite No. 1 Opening

Why 'One Battle After Another' Could Bomb Despite No. 1 Opening

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 10:10
Is the creator economy broken? Rethinking video streaming in the age of algorithms and AI

Is the creator economy broken? Rethinking video streaming in the age of algorithms and AI

The post Is the creator economy broken? Rethinking video streaming in the age of algorithms and AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The following is a guest post and opinion from Adrián Garelik, CEO and Co-Founder of Flixxoo Algorithms manufacture taste. That’s efficient for retention, but brutal for creators who live and die by an opaque feed. Surveys show widespread burnout and rising skepticism about AI-mediated media—yet we keep optimizing for the metric while sidelining the maker. It’s time to rebuild the rails with peer-to-peer distribution and transparent, tokenized economics so that creators can fully own their reach. What centralized algorithms optimize for, and why it matters Over the past 15 years, video streaming has been reshaped by recommender systems. YouTube’s watch-time algorithm pioneered the model. Netflix refined it with big-data analytics to maximize binge-watching. TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts perfected it by capturing every micro-interaction—like swipes, pauses, and skips—as inputs to optimize retention. This precision has a cost. Algorithms now actively mold user preferences. Behavioral research shows that repeated exposure and reward cycles condition viewing habits. Content is no longer pushed for depth or creativity. Engagement rules, favoring sensational hooks over nuanced storytelling. Creator impact: burnout and homogenization For creators, the algorithm acts as a gatekeeper. Success depends less on originality and more on conforming to opaque signals: hook length, posting cadence, retention thresholds. Surveys indicate that the pressure to “play the feed” drives widespread burnout. A 2022 Awin/ShareASale Creator Burnout Report found that 72% of creators experienced burnout directly tied to algorithmic demands—a figure echoed in 2024 updates from MarTechEdge. Respondents reported a loss of joy in creation, formulaic content strategies, and declining well-being. The economic impact is equally stark. Large studios, armed with IP-driven franchises, dominate platform distribution, while mid-tier creators struggle for visibility. Quantity is rewarded over quality, leading to a homogenized landscape with limited room for experimentation. AI content “slop” and policy The next stress test…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 10:03
Crypto Sentiment Index Shifts from Fear to Neutral at 50

Crypto Sentiment Index Shifts from Fear to Neutral at 50

The post Crypto Sentiment Index Shifts from Fear to Neutral at 50 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Crypto sentiment index shifts from “Fear” to “Neutral”. Market reflects broader regulatory and market changes. Ethereum, BTC, and BNB chain see notable activity. On September 29, 2025, the cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index rose to a neutral 50 from 37, reflecting a shift in market sentiment. This sentiment change suggests improving market conditions, influenced by regulatory coordination and heightened activity in major digital assets like Ethereum and Bitcoin. Fear and Greed Index Hits Neutral with Ethereum Surge The Fear and Greed Index reached 50, marking a major sentiment shift in cryptocurrency, influenced by collective market dynamics. Ethereum transaction volumes and BSC activity contributed to this trend. No single leadership statement triggered this, but market movements across multiple areas aligned with regulatory expectations. The Ethereum network recorded an uptick in transaction volumes, and BSC activity increased, reflecting investor confidence. This shift highlights potentially increased institutional interest due to upcoming regulatory clarity measures. “Both parties will provide clarity to the market through close cooperation and will turn the unique regulatory structure of the United States into an advantage for market participants, investors, and the public.” — Paul S. Atkins, Chairman, U.S. SEC Ethereum and Regulatory Changes Drive Market Confidence Did you know? Rapid shifts in the Fear and Greed Index often align with regulatory talks or infrastructure upgrades, influencing investor perceptions and on-chain activity. Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,120.39, with a market cap of $497.34 billion, retaining 12.89% dominance. According to CoinMarketCap, ETH’s 24-hour trading volume reached $24.50 billion, marking a 27.15% increase. Notably, its price rose by 3.02% over the past 24 hours and surged 65.49% over 90 days. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 01:55 UTC on September 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu’s research underscores that regulatory coordination could bolster market stability. Financially, institutional involvement may…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 10:00
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Spike: Analyst Predicts 'Monday Morning Sweep' For BTC Before A 'Great' Q4

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Spike: Analyst Predicts 'Monday Morning Sweep' For BTC Before A 'Great' Q4

Leading cryptocurrencies surged alongside stock futures on Sunday as a government shutdown looms large.read more
Coinstats2025/09/29 09:53
True Global Ventures' portfolio company GCEX Group Acquires Global Block to Accelerate Growth Amongst Wealth & Asset Managers

True Global Ventures' portfolio company GCEX Group Acquires Global Block to Accelerate Growth Amongst Wealth & Asset Managers

True Global Ventures' portfolio company GCEX Group Acquires Global Block to Accelerate Growth Amongst Wealth & Asset Managers
Cryptodaily2025/09/29 09:49
True Global Ventures’ Portfolio Company GCEX Group Acquires Global Block To Accelerate Growth Amongst Wealth & Asset Managers

True Global Ventures' Portfolio Company GCEX Group Acquires Global Block To Accelerate Growth Amongst Wealth & Asset Managers

The post True Global Ventures’ Portfolio Company GCEX Group Acquires Global Block To Accelerate Growth Amongst Wealth & Asset Managers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. True Global Ventures’ Portfolio Company GCEX Group Acquires Global Block To Accelerate Growth Amongst Wealth & Asset Managers – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release True Global Ventures’ portfolio company GCEX Group Acquires Global Block to Accelerate Growth Amongst Wealth & Asset Managers Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/true-global-ventures-portfolio-company-gcex-group-acquires-global-block-to-accelerate-growth-amongst-wealth-asset-managers/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 09:48
Ethereum buyers drain exchanges, sellers hold the line – Who breaks first?

Ethereum buyers drain exchanges, sellers hold the line – Who breaks first?

Why Ethereum’s silence feels louder than any rally.
Coinstats2025/09/29 09:00
