Leonardo DiCaprio in "One Battle After Another." War Paul Thomas Anderson and Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another won the box office battle over the weekend, but could still lose big if business doesn't pick up. An R-rated action comedy written and directed by Anderson, the summary for the film reads, "Washed-up revolutionary Bob (DiCaprio) exists in a state of stoned paranoia, surviving off grid with his spirited, self-reliant daughter, Willa (Chase Infiniti). ForbesWhen Is DiCaprio's 'One Battle After Another' Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers "When his evil nemesis (Sean Penn) resurfaces after 16 years and she goes missing, the former radical scrambles to find her as father and daughter both battle the consequences of his past." One Battle After Another opened in theaters nationwide on Friday, earning an estimated $22.4 million from 3,634 North American theaters through Sunday. Produced by Warner Bros., One Battle After Another also stars Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Benicio Del Toro. The $22.4 million weekend take for One Battle After Another is considered a "disappointing" box office opening for the film, Variety reported on Sunday, when compared with the film's production budget and marketing spend. Forbes'Spinal Tap II: The End Continues' New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers According to the showbiz trade publication, One Battle After Another cost $130 million to make and $70 million was spent on the film's prints and advertising costs. Combined with the film's international take of $22.1 million over the weekend, One Battle After Another earned an estimated $48.5 million in its first Friday to Sunday frame. How Much Does 'One Battle After Another' Need To Make To Break Even? Since ticket sales are generally split 50-50 between studios and theater owners, Variety noted that One Battle After Another will need to earn $300 million at the global…