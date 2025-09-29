2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

Hypurr NFTs Sells For Over $400,000 Following Airdrop From Hyperliquid

Hypurr NFTs Sells For Over $400,000 Following Airdrop From Hyperliquid

The post Hypurr NFTs Sells For Over $400,000 Following Airdrop From Hyperliquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Early adopters of the perpetuals-focused layer-1 blockchain Hyperliquid were rewarded handsomely on Sunday after the Hyper Foundation finally airdropped the much-awaited Hypurr non-fungible token collection.  At the time of writing, the Hypurr NFTs have a current floor price of around 1,458 Hyperliquid (HYPE), or $68,700, according to OpenSea data. However, there have already been eye-watering sales well above that range. The Hypurr #21 NFT with the extremely rare “Knight Ghost Armor” and “Knight Helm Ghost” traits went for 9,999 HYPE worth $467,000 on Sept. 28.  Demand was also so high before launch that certain NFTs were sold for as much as $88,000 via OTC desks earlier this month, per DripTrade data. Such trades were possible through DripTrade’s OTC system, which enables buyers and sellers to agree on a set sale price before launch. The seller must then fulfill the trade within seven days of receiving the NFT, or forfeit collateral put forward as part of the agreement. The whopping $467,000 sake of Hypurr NFT #21. Source: OpenSea Amid a cost-of-living crisis globally, the novelty of receiving a digital cat picture for free, worth more than some people’s annual salary, was not lost on the crypto community. “CT is really a special place in hell. Average person struggling to get by or buy groceries and you have people posting their $50,000 hyperliquid cat NFTs they got for free,” said X user MoonOverlord. Related: Vesting NFTs top daily sales volume chart: CryptoSlam While DidiTrading said: “Received an Hypurr NFT which is valued at $50k. I’m usually not good at valuing these things so I will give the market some time to find an equilibrium before I decide what I will do with it.” Are Hypurr NFTs set to take over the market? The Hypurr NFTs were deployed on the HyperEVM on Sept. 28…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 11:26
Can Visa-Free Rules For China Lift Spending At Duty-Free Retailers In South Korea?

Can Visa-Free Rules For China Lift Spending At Duty-Free Retailers In South Korea?

The post Can Visa-Free Rules For China Lift Spending At Duty-Free Retailers In South Korea? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Group effort: Lotte Duty Free has a long history in attracting group visitors. Here are approximately 4,000 Chinese incentive tourists visiting its Myeongdong flagship store last year. Lotte Duty Free South Korea’s duty-free retailers, which have suffered from poor sales recoveries in the post-Covid era, including this year, might have an easier time as a visa-free scheme for Chinese travelers comes into effect from Monday (September 29). Under the revised set-up, the complex visa application process—which previously required five business days—has been simplified and now takes just 24 hours prior to departure as a visa-free option. It applies to Chinese tourists traveling as part of a group to South Korea, and makes it easier for them to book later, and/or find last-minute trips to Seoul and other cities in the country. It is a sign of the times, and a sense of urgency, that the biggest travel retailer in the market, Lotte Duty Free has pounced on the change. CEO Kim Dong-ha, in post since November 2024 and recently-elected president of the influential Korea Duty Free Association, said that his company “will begin welcoming Chinese group tourists in earnest” from the 29th. Lotte moves fast on visa changes The first beneficiaries are cruise travelers on the Dream Cruise Line from Tianjin, China. Approximately 1,700 passengers, among the 2,000 who are onboard the ship, will take advantage of the visa-free policy (which has already come into effect due to a time difference of 13 hours between New York and Seoul). Those travelers will visit Lotte Duty Free’s main downtown store in the tourist hub of Myeongdong in Seoul, Korea’s capital city. The Dream Cruise Line is scheduled to dock at Incheon Port, close to where the country’s main airport is also located. As well as Myeongdong, the cruise tourists will visit…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 11:16
Ty Simpson Bided His Time At Alabama And Is Suddenly A Heisman Candidate

Ty Simpson Bided His Time At Alabama And Is Suddenly A Heisman Candidate

The post Ty Simpson Bided His Time At Alabama And Is Suddenly A Heisman Candidate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ATHENS, GEORGIA – Ty Simpson of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after beating the Georgia Bulldogs 24-21 at Sanford Stadium on September 27, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images The first five words of Ty Simpson’s bio on rolltide.com are, “Waited his turn at quarterback.” Two things come to mind. First, few college football players are willing to wait for anything these days. Second, Simpson bided his time with the program he committed to in February 2021. Imagine that? He is a redshirt junior who remained in Tuscaloosa and did not make his first career start until this season’s opener at Florida State four-and-a-half years after making that commitment. Speaking of Florida State, Simpson and the Crimson Tide have rebounded rather nicely from that 31-17 loss on Labor Day weekend, haven’t they? It was a defeat underscored by how noticeably the Seminoles roughed up ‘Bama in the trenches on both sides of scrimmage. Fast-forward to the final Saturday in September and an SEC opener when a Simpson-led offense held the ball for more than more 35 minutes and never trailed in a game that No. 15 in white and crimson finished by taking a knee to run out the clock in a 24-21 win over what was fifth-ranked Georgia. Simpson threw for 276 yards, two touchdowns and ran for a score while demonstrating a level of poise that precious few opposing quarterbacks have exhibited at Sanford Stadium in recent years. In fact, it was the Bulldogs’ first home loss this decade to snap a 33-game win streak. (UGA’s last defeat between the hedges was almost six years ago: 20-17 in double-overtime on October 12, 2019 versus Will Muschamp’s South Carolina Gamecocks.) The result is that Alabama is back in the top 10 in one…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 11:13
NBA Title Contender Bolsters Its Roster On The Eve Of Training Camp

NBA Title Contender Bolsters Its Roster On The Eve Of Training Camp

The post NBA Title Contender Bolsters Its Roster On The Eve Of Training Camp appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 15: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics celebrates a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at TD Garden on May 15, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. Boston won the series and will advance to the next round. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Getty Images The Golden State Warriors aren’t waiting for a resolution with Jonathan Kuminga. Oct. 1 is the deadline for the restricted free agent to sign a one-year qualifying offer. That would give him a no-trade clause and a clear path to unrestricted free agency. Any other route may include more money but less control over his NBA destiny. As that matter remains unsolved, Golden State proceeded with commitments from Al Horford, Gary Payton II, and De’Anthony Melton, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. The club is also signing second-round draft pick Will Richard to a four-year contract, per Charania. Meanwhile, the expectation is Kuminga won’t be in attendance at the Warriors media day on Monday. What the Golden State Warriors get from this veteran trio Payton and Melton aren’t new additions. However, the latter only appeared in six games with Golden State in the 2024-25 campaign after joining the franchise in the offseason. That was due to an ACL injury. When healthy, Melton is an effective perimeter defender and capable three-point shooter. He was averaging 10.3 points and 1.2 steals while knocking down 37.1 percent of his 5.8 attempts from behind the arc before getting sidelined. For his career, the seven-year veteran is generating 9.1 points, 1.4 steals, and converting on 36.9 percent of his 4.1…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 11:10
Stablecoins usher in a Hundred Groups War, and Snaplii mobile payment wallet becomes the core of stablecoin customer acquisition

Stablecoins usher in a Hundred Groups War, and Snaplii mobile payment wallet becomes the core of stablecoin customer acquisition

[Toronto, Canada] Snaplii announced that it is driving the deep integration of stablecoins into real-world consumption scenarios through the introduction of its mobile payment wallet and Snaplii Cash. Currently, Snaplii supports over 300 brands, including Amazon, Uber, Starbucks, and Walmart. Users can earn instant cashback directly through Snaplii in real-life situations. This means that digital payments are no longer just a fantasy, but are now a reality in everyday consumption. In the future, Snaplii is building an open global payment closed loop with Snaplii Cash as the core: Multi-currency deposits : Whether it is traditional fiat currency, mainstream stablecoins, or future new digital assets, they can all be smoothly transferred into the Snaplii wallet; Ecological circulation : Funds are converted into Snaplii Cash in the wallet, becoming a unified settlement medium; Retail integration : Snaplii Cash can be freely circulated in the consumption scenarios of retail giants such as Amazon and Walmart, and can even be exchanged for the brand's stable currency; Reflow cycle : Funds can be seamlessly switched between different stablecoins and different scenarios, and can eventually flow back to Snaplii Cash, forming a sustainable cycle; Global extension : The closed-loop structure is not only applicable to North America, but will also continue to amplify its efficiency in cross-border payments and international consumption. "We have already brought digital payments into real-world consumption. The next step is to extend the value of stablecoins to cross-border payments and global retail networks. Snaplii Cash will become a hub between different forms of funds, allowing every transaction between users and merchants to flow smoothly, ultimately forming a truly complete ecological closed loop." said Spencer Xu, founder of Snaplii. The strategic significance of Snaplii lies in: Real value : Allow users to experience the direct value of digital payments and cashback in their daily consumption today; Future direction : Providing channels for cross-border payments, retail stablecoin circulation, and global asset allocation; Strategic positioning : From being the entry point for real-world consumption, gradually growing into a payment infrastructure for global capital flows . The company reaffirms its mission: inclusive payments and financial equality . Users can experience real cashback and consumer convenience today through Snaplii, while partners can look forward to further collaboration in the future across multiple funding channels and stablecoins , jointly driving the globalization of digital payments. For more information, visit www.snaplii.com or search for “Snaplii” on the App Store or Google Play to download and experience it.
PANews 2025/09/29 10:30
Sonic Labs Appoints Mitchell Demeter as CEO to Drive Global Growth and Organizational Expansion

Sonic Labs Appoints Mitchell Demeter as CEO to Drive Global Growth and Organizational Expansion

PANews reported on September 29th, according to Decrypt, that Sonic Labs, the team behind Sonic, has appointed Mitchell Demeter as its new CEO. Demeter will lead Sonic Labs into its next phase of global growth. His responsibilities include expanding developer and ecosystem adoption worldwide, strengthening institutional relationships, and building bridges to US and global capital markets. Michael Kong, who led Sonic Labs (formerly Fantom) to its current stage, will continue to actively participate in the company's leadership as a member of the board of directors and Chief Information Officer. It is reported that Mitchell Demeter launched the world's first Bitcoin ATM in Vancouver and co-founded Cointrader Exchange, one of Canada's earliest digital currency trading platforms.
PANews 2025/09/29 10:25
Jia Yueting: $30 million investment in Qualigen Therapeutics will be completed this week

Jia Yueting: $30 million investment in Qualigen Therapeutics will be completed this week

PANews reported on September 29 that Faraday Future founder Jia Yueting wrote that Faraday Future's $30 million investment in Qualigen Therapeutics (QLGN) has more than doubled its market value. This strategic investment is expected to be completed this week, and the encryption flywheel is accelerating. Earlier on September 20, it was reported that Faraday Future plans to invest US$41 million in Qualigen through PIPE for cryptocurrency business ; Qualigen will be renamed CXC10 and transformed into an encryption and Web3 business platform.
PANews 2025/09/29 10:16
MrBeast spent another 320,600 USDT to purchase approximately 167,400 ASTER

MrBeast spent another 320,600 USDT to purchase approximately 167,400 ASTER

According to PANews on September 29th, according to Lookonchain monitoring, MrBeast (@MrBeast) spent another 320,600 USDT to purchase 167,436 ASTER tokens 8 hours ago. He has now purchased a total of 705,821 ASTER tokens (worth $1.28 million).
PANews 2025/09/29 10:11
Top Cryptos to Watch Now: Chainlink Whales Buy $21 Dip, XRP Eyes $3.54, BlockDAG’s Sports Deals Drive Presale Past $410M!

Top Cryptos to Watch Now: Chainlink Whales Buy $21 Dip, XRP Eyes $3.54, BlockDAG’s Sports Deals Drive Presale Past $410M!

Chainlink (LINK) whale action draws eyes after major holders scooped up 800,000 tokens near $21, signalling quiet confidence in a […] The post Top Cryptos to Watch Now: Chainlink Whales Buy $21 Dip, XRP Eyes $3.54, BlockDAG’s Sports Deals Drive Presale Past $410M! appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/09/29 10:00
Firedancer devs want to remove Solana’s block limit to speed up network

Firedancer devs want to remove Solana’s block limit to speed up network

Jump Crypto has proposed removing Solana’s fixed compute block limit to prioritize high-performance validators to handle complex blocks over suboptimal validators. Web3 infrastructure company Jump Crypto has proposed removing Solana’s fixed compute block limit to strengthen network performance and incentivize validators with suboptimal hardware to upgrade.Jump, which is building a high-performance Firedancer validator client for Solana, is pushing for the SIMD-0370 proposal to be implemented sometime after the Alpenglow upgrade, Solana research company Anza said on Saturday. Alpenglow passed in a near-unanimous vote earlier this month and is set to be deployed on a testnet in December.Read more
Coinstats 2025/09/29 09:21
