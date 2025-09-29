Stablecoins usher in a Hundred Groups War, and Snaplii mobile payment wallet becomes the core of stablecoin customer acquisition

[Toronto, Canada] Snaplii announced that it is driving the deep integration of stablecoins into real-world consumption scenarios through the introduction of its mobile payment wallet and Snaplii Cash. Currently, Snaplii supports over 300 brands, including Amazon, Uber, Starbucks, and Walmart. Users can earn instant cashback directly through Snaplii in real-life situations. This means that digital payments are no longer just a fantasy, but are now a reality in everyday consumption. In the future, Snaplii is building an open global payment closed loop with Snaplii Cash as the core: Multi-currency deposits : Whether it is traditional fiat currency, mainstream stablecoins, or future new digital assets, they can all be smoothly transferred into the Snaplii wallet; Ecological circulation : Funds are converted into Snaplii Cash in the wallet, becoming a unified settlement medium; Retail integration : Snaplii Cash can be freely circulated in the consumption scenarios of retail giants such as Amazon and Walmart, and can even be exchanged for the brand's stable currency; Reflow cycle : Funds can be seamlessly switched between different stablecoins and different scenarios, and can eventually flow back to Snaplii Cash, forming a sustainable cycle; Global extension : The closed-loop structure is not only applicable to North America, but will also continue to amplify its efficiency in cross-border payments and international consumption. "We have already brought digital payments into real-world consumption. The next step is to extend the value of stablecoins to cross-border payments and global retail networks. Snaplii Cash will become a hub between different forms of funds, allowing every transaction between users and merchants to flow smoothly, ultimately forming a truly complete ecological closed loop." said Spencer Xu, founder of Snaplii. The strategic significance of Snaplii lies in: Real value : Allow users to experience the direct value of digital payments and cashback in their daily consumption today; Future direction : Providing channels for cross-border payments, retail stablecoin circulation, and global asset allocation; Strategic positioning : From being the entry point for real-world consumption, gradually growing into a payment infrastructure for global capital flows . The company reaffirms its mission: inclusive payments and financial equality . Users can experience real cashback and consumer convenience today through Snaplii, while partners can look forward to further collaboration in the future across multiple funding channels and stablecoins , jointly driving the globalization of digital payments. For more information, visit www.snaplii.com or search for “Snaplii” on the App Store or Google Play to download and experience it.