Meteora ($MET) Leads The Top Projects By Weekly TVL Growth

Meteora ($MET) Leads The Top Projects By Weekly TVL Growth

The post Meteora ($MET) Leads The Top Projects By Weekly TVL Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DeFiLlama, the largest data aggregator and dashboard for Decentralized Finance (DeFi), has revealed the list of Top Projects by weekly TVL Growth. Total Value Locked (TVL) means the total dollar value of cryptocurrency assets locked within a certain decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol. Meteora ($MET) stands at the first position with $797.9M in TVL, after getting the change of +252%, in the list of other top projects over the past 7 days. Simultaneously, Stargate Finance ($STG) is the runner-up in this race with $743.7M in TVL with increases of +177% along with Market Cap of $193.0M. The difference between these two Projects is $54.2M. It shows that the ($MET) won the tough competition with ($STG). Phoenix has released this news through its official X account after collecting data from different platforms. $USDAI and $ASTER show a Huge Difference in TVL and Market Cap USDAI ($USDAI) and Aster ($ASTER) got third and fourth position with $499.9M after getting +100% increase and 691.4M with +83.1% increases in value, in TVL, and having a Market Cap of $442.5M and $2.9B, respectively. These two Projects show a massive difference in terms of TVL, about 191.5M. While moving to Market Cap, the difference got hype to 2457.5M. In the same way, Avantis ($AVNT) stands with 33.2M with a change of 60.5% in TVL, and Synthetix ($SNX) at a new value of 139.2M  after getting an increase of +55.6% in TVL, having a Market Cap of $363.1M and $369.2M, respectively. Moreover, there are more projects that are fighting to survive in this list over the past week. In this ($MO), ($PTC), and Almanak ($ALMANAK) gained $773.7M with an increase of 49.6%, $1.0M with an increase of 48.9%, and $91.8M after getting 31.5% increase in TVL, respectively. These three crypto coins have a middle position in the given list…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 11:32
Devs Propose Removing Solana’s Block Limit to Optimize Performance

Devs Propose Removing Solana’s Block Limit to Optimize Performance

The post Devs Propose Removing Solana’s Block Limit to Optimize Performance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Web3 infrastructure company Jump Crypto has proposed removing Solana’s fixed compute block limit to strengthen network performance and incentivize validators with suboptimal hardware to upgrade. Jump, which is building a high-performance Firedancer validator client for Solana, is pushing for the SIMD-0370 proposal to be implemented sometime after the Alpenglow upgrade, Solana research company Anza said on Saturday.  Alpenglow passed in a near-unanimous vote earlier this month and is set to be deployed on a testnet in December. By removing static block caps, slower validators would skip more complex blocks, leaving them for better-equipped validators to handle, said Anza, a company spun out of Solana Labs:  “This creates a performance flywheel: block producers pack more transactions to earn more fees. Validators that skip blocks lose rewards, so they upgrade hardware and optimize code. Better performance across the network means producers can safely push limits further.” Source: Anza SIMD-0370 comes amid broader efforts to improve Solana’s network resilience and diversify its validator client base, with Firedancer launching on mainnet in September 2024 in a limited capacity.  Solana has become a popular retail blockchain in recent years due to its high-speed, low-fee transactions and plethora of decentralized apps. Solana’s decentralized exchange trading volume has even flipped Ethereum’s on several occasions this year.   However, sudden rises in network activity have led to network outages in the past, prompting the need for additional upgrades to ensure stability and a smoother user experience. Earlier proposal aimed to raise the fixed block limit  Solana’s fixed compute unit block limit is currently set at 60 million compute units. Without a fixed limit, the block size would scale based on how many transactions a validator could fit into a block.  Related: Cathie Wood: Hyperliquid ‘reminds me of Solana in the earlier days’ The proposal comes four months after Jito…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 11:24
Ryder Cup Envelope Rule Comes Into Play And Causes Controversy.

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 11:19
Polkadot pUSD Stablecoin Raises Concerns After aUSD Collapse

Polkadot pUSD Stablecoin Raises Concerns After aUSD Collapse

The post Polkadot pUSD Stablecoin Raises Concerns After aUSD Collapse appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polkadot (DOT) is preparing to launch a new stablecoin, pUSD, through the RFC-155 proposal. The Polkadot community is championing pUSD as a key solution to unleash its DeFi potential, cut dependence on USDT/USDC, and boost ecosystem autonomy. However, some are concerned that they might repeat past mistakes. pUSD is an over-collateralized stablecoin fully backed by DOT, deployed on Asset Hub, and using the Honzon protocol developed by Acala. Acala is the former issuer of aUSD, a stablecoin project that failed disastrously. Sponsored Sponsored Can pUSD Stablecoin Avoid the Same Fate as aUSD? Reusing Honzon – the framework Acala previously relied on to issue aUSD is raising concerns. That incident eroded trust in the Acala team, with some even accusing them of “blaming a hack” while failing to compensate users adequately. “Acala’s stablecoin (aUSD) launch was a complete disaster and it really killed my trust in the team. I don’t see myself supporting their project anymore. What I’d love to see is a proper, reliable, native solution. Honestly, it’s frustrating that with all the talent in the Polkadot/Substrate space, nobody has managed to build something better yet.” – A community member shared. Approval rate of the proposal at the time of writing. Source: Polkadot Even those who support Polkadot launching its native stablecoin still see Honzon and Acala as lessons that cannot be ignored. They propose the project should “move forward independently from the Acala team.” In addition, they call for the Technical Council to take clear responsibility for governance. “With these assurances, I would be prepared to vote AYE. Without them, the risk of repeating past mistakes is too great.” Another member noted. Too Many Risks Sponsored Sponsored Setting aside concerns about Honzon and the Acala team, Polkadot’s pUSD also faces skepticism within the community. One primary reason is the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 11:12
Who Owns BlockDAG? The Real Identity Behind BlockDAG’s $410M Presale Success

The post Who Owns BlockDAG? The Real Identity Behind BlockDAG’s $410M Presale Success appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a crypto industry crowded with anonymous teams, vague promises, and hype-driven speculation, BlockDAG Network stands out by putting a real name and real experience at the forefront. It isn’t controlled by a DAO or steered by unknown figures hiding behind avatars. Instead, it’s led by Antony Turner, a financial expert who has spent years building credible ventures in both traditional finance and blockchain. From running a publicly traded company to creating one of Switzerland’s earliest structured crypto index funds, Turner brings clarity, compliance, and delivery to a space that often lacks all three. BlockDAG’s current presale tells a strong story of investor confidence: over $410 million raised, more than 26.5 billion coins sold, and a current batch price $0.0013, showing a massive ROI since Batch 1. This level of traction reflects trust not in anonymous hype, but in transparent leadership. BlockDAG: Antony Turner’s Strategy for Scalable Layer 1 Growth Antony Turner is not just another name attached to a crypto project; he’s a career builder of serious financial systems. Before launching BlockDAG Network, Turner served as the Chief Operating Officer of Spirit Blockchain, a publicly listed investment firm focused on blockchain assets. In that role, he helped shape company operations and oversee investments with an eye toward regulatory clarity and investor security. His experience isn’t limited to one sector. Long before BlockDAG, Turner launched SwissOne Capital, Switzerland’s first equally weighted crypto index fund, which offered a structured entry point for institutional investors into the crypto space. This kind of background is rare. Few crypto founders can show a track record of regulated, performance-driven ventures. Turner doesn’t just understand technology; he understands what it takes to build trust in financial products. His reputation, built in traditional and digital finance, forms the bedrock of what BlockDAG offers: credibility over promises, results…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 11:07
Egypt, Singapore, Iraq join digital transformation push

Egypt, Singapore, Iraq join digital transformation push

The post Egypt, Singapore, Iraq join digital transformation push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Egypt, Singapore, Iraq join digital transformation push Egypt and Singapore have announced plans to deepen bilateral relations in digital transformation, leveraging emerging technologies, following significant progress in their respective initiatives. Egyptian Investment and Foreign Trade Minister Hassan El-Khatib met with Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on the sidelines of the Egypt-Singapore Business Forum to explore new investment opportunities and exchange ideas centered on digitalization. El-Khatib told the Singaporean president that bilateral relations between the two countries have “untapped strategic potential” beyond current milestones, adding that a concerted effort to extend bilateral ties across digital transformation, renewable energy, and port development will yield results for both nations. In a show of commitment, El-Khatib confirmed that the regulators have rolled out clear licensing guidelines for foreign firms keen on starting operations in the country. Furthermore, he highlighted several investment opportunities in the Suez Canal Economic Zone for Singapore, describing it as a vital trade route connecting three continents. On his part, Shanmugaratnam hailed Egypt for making impressive progress with infrastructure and accompanying policies to power its digital transformation. Shanmugaratnam disclosed that the Southeast Asian nation is eyeing a raft of investment opportunities in Egypt, particularly in port management and digitalization. In the meantime, Shanmugaratnam said Singapore will be open to technology transfer while strengthening cooperation in technical education to expand Egypt’s talent pipeline. In March, Singapore signed an agreement with India for maritime digitization and decarbonization amid a streak of cross-border collaborations. Egypt’s steady approach toward digitalization While Egypt has turned its gaze outward to pursue international cooperation agreements, the country has set things in motion on the home front. Earlier, authorities unveiled a strategy for key economic sectors to achieve regional dominance in the coming years. In finance, the country has recorded a surge in digital…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 11:03
Why BlockDAG Is Outperforming on Utility

The post Why BlockDAG Is Outperforming on Utility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 06:00 Solana price faces resistance near $222, while Dogecoin technical analysis shows weakening support. Explore how BlockDAG delivers 1,400 TPS, EVM support, & smart contract tools. The cryptocurrency market often runs on headlines, but behind the buzz, only a few projects are delivering real utility. As investors look beyond price charts to long-term infrastructure, the contrast between speculative momentum and technical execution becomes clear. Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) remain heavily traded, but both are currently locked in uncertain price action. In contrast, BlockDAG is executing a live testnet that puts tools in the hands of users and developers alike. With smart contract deployment, EVM compatibility, and over $410 million raised in presale funds, BlockDAG is not waiting for the market; it is building. BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet: Infrastructure in Action BlockDAG’s Network (BDAG) recently launched Awakening Testnet, marking a critical leap forward from the previous version. The upgrade pushes transaction throughput to 1,400 TPS, making it one of the most scalable networks now available for testing. The shift from a UTXO-based model to an EVM-compatible account-based system gives developers a familiar architecture to work with, streamlining everything from ERC-20 deployment to NFT minting. The integration of EIP-4337 account abstraction allows features like smart wallets, gas sponsorships, and social recovery, improving both security and usability. Unlike traditional Layer-1 chains that require hard forks for major upgrades, BlockDAG supports runtime upgradability, ensuring smoother transitions and better backward compatibility. The development ecosystem is equally robust. The BlockDAG IDE offers smart contract deployment with syntax highlighting, testing tools, and debugging features. Users can mint NFTs using the new NFT Explorer, which supports images, videos, GIFs, and full transfer history. DApps like Reflection and Lottery are already live on testnet, demonstrating BlockDAG’s ability to support real-time, on-chain use cases.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 11:01
BlockDAG Leaves Solana and Dogecoin Behind With Awakening Testnet Breakthrough

The cryptocurrency market often runs on headlines, but behind the buzz, only a few projects are delivering real utility. As […] The post BlockDAG Leaves Solana and Dogecoin Behind With Awakening Testnet Breakthrough appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/29 11:00
$410M Raised and 26.5B Coins Sold: Antony Turner’s Financial Record Strengthens BlockDAG’s Credibility

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/who-owns-blockdag-the-real-identity-behind-blockdags-410m-presale-success/
Coinstats2025/09/29 11:00
ASTER Token Surged 2,200% in a Week, But This New Crypto Might Do Better

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/aster-token-surges-2200-in-a-week-but-a-new-altcoin-could-outperform/
Coinstats2025/09/29 10:00
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network