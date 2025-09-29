Why BlockDAG Is Outperforming on Utility
The post Why BlockDAG Is Outperforming on Utility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 06:00 Solana price faces resistance near $222, while Dogecoin technical analysis shows weakening support. Explore how BlockDAG delivers 1,400 TPS, EVM support, & smart contract tools. The cryptocurrency market often runs on headlines, but behind the buzz, only a few projects are delivering real utility. As investors look beyond price charts to long-term infrastructure, the contrast between speculative momentum and technical execution becomes clear. Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) remain heavily traded, but both are currently locked in uncertain price action. In contrast, BlockDAG is executing a live testnet that puts tools in the hands of users and developers alike. With smart contract deployment, EVM compatibility, and over $410 million raised in presale funds, BlockDAG is not waiting for the market; it is building. BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet: Infrastructure in Action BlockDAG’s Network (BDAG) recently launched Awakening Testnet, marking a critical leap forward from the previous version. The upgrade pushes transaction throughput to 1,400 TPS, making it one of the most scalable networks now available for testing. The shift from a UTXO-based model to an EVM-compatible account-based system gives developers a familiar architecture to work with, streamlining everything from ERC-20 deployment to NFT minting. The integration of EIP-4337 account abstraction allows features like smart wallets, gas sponsorships, and social recovery, improving both security and usability. Unlike traditional Layer-1 chains that require hard forks for major upgrades, BlockDAG supports runtime upgradability, ensuring smoother transitions and better backward compatibility. The development ecosystem is equally robust. The BlockDAG IDE offers smart contract deployment with syntax highlighting, testing tools, and debugging features. Users can mint NFTs using the new NFT Explorer, which supports images, videos, GIFs, and full transfer history. DApps like Reflection and Lottery are already live on testnet, demonstrating BlockDAG’s ability to support real-time, on-chain use cases.…
