2025-10-01 Wednesday

Pro-Crypto NYC Mayor Eric Adams Exits Reelection Bid Over Finance Woes

Pro-Crypto NYC Mayor Eric Adams Exits Reelection Bid Over Finance Woes

New York City Mayor Eric Adams ended his reelection campaign on Sunday, citing financial struggles and relentless speculation about his future. His decision reshapes the city’s mayoral race only weeks before the November vote. Adams announced the withdrawal in a video posted to X on Sunday. “Despite all we’ve achieved, I cannot continue my re-election campaign,” he said, pointing to the Campaign Finance Board’s decision to deny him public matching funds. The loss of those funds, combined with constant questions about his next move, made his position untenable, he said. https://twitter.com/ericadamsfornyc/status/1972348511892262962 Mamdani Holds Double-Digit Lead As Race Narrows Polls had shown Adams trailing badly in a crowded field. Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani has consistently led by double digits, with former governor Andrew Cuomo running as an independent and Republican Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels, also in the race. Strategists say Adams’ exit could tighten the contest between Mamdani and Cuomo, though Mamdani remains the frontrunner. Pressure for Adams to step aside had been mounting. Party officials and donors worried that his presence would split moderate Democratic support, all but ensuring Mamdani’s victory. His campaign never gained traction, with his polling numbers slipping to single digits in recent months. Sliwa, meanwhile, has insisted he will stay in the race despite polling slightly ahead of Adams. His continued presence leaves the possibility of further vote splitting in November. Adams Earned ‘Bitcoin Mayor’ Title With Crypto Paycheck Stunt Adams, who took office in Jan. 2022, quickly made a national name for himself as one of the most pro-crypto politicians in America. He famously converted his first three paychecks into Bitcoin and Ethereum, a symbolic move that earned him the nickname “Bitcoin Mayor.” He pledged to make New York the “global capital of cryptocurrency,” pushing blockchain integration in city services. His proposals included using blockchain for municipal recordkeeping, allowing residents to pay fines and taxes in crypto, and even issuing Bitcoin-backed municipal bonds. Critics, including City Comptroller Brad Lander, warned such ideas carried financial risks. Despite the skepticism, Adams became a fixture in the digital assets scene. He courted industry leaders such as Galaxy Digital’s Michael Novogratz for fundraising, spoke at major conferences like Permissionless and Bitcoin 2023, and lobbied for regulatory reforms. He often contrasted his stance with that of Andrew Cuomo, accusing the former governor of dismantling the industry through hostile policies. Crypto Community Loses One Of Its Political Advocates Disclosures suggested Adams’ personal crypto holdings were modest by late 2023. Still, his willingness to champion digital assets distinguished him from other national figures and reinforced New York’s ambitions in the sector. In May, he launched a digital assets advisory council aimed at bringing fintech jobs and investment to Manhattan. The move was part of a broader effort to align the city with federal progress on stablecoin rules and market structure legislation. Adams’ exit leaves New York politics without one of crypto’s most outspoken champions in elected office. For an industry that once looked to the mayor as a high-profile ally, the November election will determine whether City Hall continues to embrace digital assets or takes a more cautious path
CryptoNews2025/09/29 11:44
Protests in Madagascar Spark Sharp Rise in Bitchat App Usage

Protests in Madagascar Spark Sharp Rise in Bitchat App Usage

The post Protests in Madagascar Spark Sharp Rise in Bitchat App Usage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Block CEO Jack Dorsey’s decentralized peer-to-peer messaging service Bitchat has seen a spike in downloads from the African island nation of Madagascar amid protests, following a similar uptick during unrest in Nepal and Indonesia earlier in September. A Bitcoin open-source developer under the X handle callebtc, who is working on the messaging service, said on Sunday, “Bitchat downloads spiking in Madagascar,” along with screenshots of the protest’s news coverage. “Bitchat” trending in Google searches Callebtc Bitcoin didn’t share specific download numbers, but Google Trends search for “Bitchat” shows a spike from 0 to 100 on Friday (over 90 days) in Madagascar, especially Antananarivo. Google Trends tracks how popular a search term is over a specific period of time, with 100 being the highest, and showing “peak popularity,” and 0 showing low interest, or “not enough data.” At the same time, phrases as “Bitchat download”  and “how to use Bitchat” were among the top five related queries, and tagged as “breakout topics,” which means they had a “tremendous increase” in activity, according to Google. Searches related to Bitchat have spiked since protests began in Madagascar. Source: Google  Chrome-Stats show Bitchat has been downloaded 365,307 times since its launch, with over 21,000 coming in the last day and more than 71,000 in the last week. However, it doesn’t specify which regions were responsible for the bulk of downloads. Protests over power and water cuts Protests erupted in Madagascar’s capital, Antananarivo, on Thursday, with some demonstrators clashing with police and reports of looting over ongoing water and power cuts, resulting in the energy minister being sacked. Authorities in Madagascar also imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew to stifle further unrest. More demonstrations were held on Friday and Saturday across the country. It comes only weeks after a spike in Bitchat downloads in Nepal amid a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 11:41
Aster ranks first among perp DEXs with a 24-hour trading volume of $42.88 billion

Aster ranks first among perp DEXs with a 24-hour trading volume of $42.88 billion

PANews reported on September 29 that according to Cointelegraph, Aster led the perp DEX with a 24-hour trading volume of US$42.88 billion, followed by Lighter with US$5.75 billion, and Hyperliquid ranked third with US$4.61 billion.
PANews2025/09/29 11:02
Jump Crypto’s Proposal to Remove Solana’s CU Limit Gains Traction

Jump Crypto’s Proposal to Remove Solana’s CU Limit Gains Traction

The post Jump Crypto’s Proposal to Remove Solana’s CU Limit Gains Traction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This move aims to allow high-performing validators to dynamically enhance their block capacity. The plan eliminates the current fixed 60 million CU limit. Adapting block size to transaction demands. Encouraging validators to upgrade infrastructure. Jump Crypto’s Firedancer proposes eliminating Solana’s fixed 60 million compute units block limit post-Alpenglow upgrade, aiming for dynamic scalability through high-performance validators. This could increase Solana’s transaction capacity, spurring validator hardware upgrades, but risks centralization and needs careful handling to maintain network stability, shaping SOL ecosystem dynamics. Key Developments, Impact, and Reactions Jump Crypto’s Firedancer team, experienced in high-frequency trading, is behind the proposal to eliminate Solana’s compute unit limit post-Alpenglow. This move aims to allow high-performing validators to dynamically enhance their block capacity. The plan eliminates the current fixed 60 million CU limit, adapting block size to transaction demands. The goal is to bolster Solana’s throughput and competitiveness by encouraging validators to upgrade infrastructure. As explained by Jump Crypto in an official statement, “This creates a performance flywheel: block producers pack more transactions to earn more fees. Validators that skip blocks lose rewards, so they upgrade hardware and optimize code. Better performance across the network means producers can safely push limits further.” Mixed reactions arise as Roger Wattenhofer supports the proposal but notes potential centralization risks. Community discussions are active, with leading validators closely monitoring the Alpenglow testnet scheduled for late 2025. Solana’s Market Dynamics Post-Proposal Did you know? The Jito-Solana client previously offered small improvements, with Firedancer aiming for comprehensive enhancements, echoing Ethereum’s post-Gas limit adjustments. Based on CoinMarketCap’s data, Solana (SOL) is trading at $209.60 with a market cap of $113.95 billion, holding a market dominance of 2.96%. Over the past 7 days, the price decreased by -9.56%, while 60-day gains reached 16.40%. Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 02:55 UTC on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 11:00
Ethereum Foundation Pushes ERC-8004: A New Standard for Decentralized AI Agents

Ethereum Foundation Pushes ERC-8004: A New Standard for Decentralized AI Agents

Author: Pan Zhixiong It's rare to see the Ethereum Foundation (EF) so vigorously promote an ERC standard, particularly one related to AI agents. This standard, known as "Trustless Agents," is being actively promoted by EF's newly established Decentralized AI team (dAI). EF has explicitly designated ERC-8004 as a key component of its strategic roadmap, continuously providing resources and collaborating with the ecosystem through community calls, the Builders Program, and the DevConnect conference. Why is ERC-8004 so important? It addresses the biggest issues in the current Agent service ecosystem—centralized trust bottlenecks and data silos. It proposes an open, permissionless, and trusted neutral infrastructure that enables Agent services to truly interact seamlessly across organizations and platforms, eliminating the control of centralized platforms over Agent services. The core of this standard includes an identity registry, a reputation registry, and a verification registry, which respectively address the three core issues of "who am I", "am I trustworthy", and "is what I do independently verified", forming a complete on-chain audit line and completely breaking the platform's closed ecosystem. ERC-8004 is not an isolated standard. Instead, it is based on the open-source Agent-to-Agent (A2A) communication protocol developed by companies like Google. It complements the decentralized trust layer that the original A2A protocol lacks, resolving the limitation that the A2A protocol is only applicable to internal or trusted environments. ERC-8004 is closely tied to the development of AI. While AI and agent technologies are rapidly emerging, they are concentrated in a few centralized companies. ERC-8004 provides a decentralized foundation, enabling any developer or team to create trusted and verifiable agent services, preventing further centralization and monopoly of AI technology. In terms of technical architecture, ERC-8004 adopts a "minimum on-chain" strategy, placing only key pointers and events on the chain, and complex data off-chain (such as IPFS). This allows the verification services, payment systems, and agent markets within the ecosystem to be freely combined and expanded, making the ecosystem more sustainable. To adapt to different risk scenarios, ERC-8004 supports multiple trust models, including user feedback ratings, economic staking game verification (re-run verification), and TEE (Trusted Execution Environment)/cryptographic verification. Projects can freely choose the level of trust required, making it applicable to diverse scenarios such as healthcare, finance, and daily consumption. Since its release in August of this year, ERC-8004 has rapidly gained widespread support, with multiple teams releasing on-chain demos and real-world application cases, demonstrating clear signs of early ecological prosperity. Various applications, including agent registrars, explorers, and validators, have emerged. The next key milestone is the DevConnect conference hosted by EF in November 2025, where the practical application results of ERC-8004 will be showcased. The promotion and implementation of this standard is expected to reshape the internet and AI economy, making agent services a true public resource rather than the private domain of a few companies. Replay of the first meeting: https://youtube.com/watch?v=kooO3DGzYek
PANews2025/09/29 11:00
An address shorted $48.8 million worth of ETH with 5x leverage, currently making a profit of $44,000

An address shorted $48.8 million worth of ETH with 5x leverage, currently making a profit of $44,000

PANews reported on September 29th that on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa has detected that address 0x69e...45272 shorted $48.8 million worth of ETH with 5x leverage. An hour ago, this address deposited 5 million USDC into Hyperliquid and subsequently opened a short position for 11,884.57 ETH at $4,113.23, resulting in a current floating profit of $44,000.
PANews2025/09/29 10:50
Early Hyperliquid user sells airdropped Hypurr NFT for $467K

Early Hyperliquid user sells airdropped Hypurr NFT for $467K

Early Hyperliquid users have been rewarded with a massive Hypurr NFT airdrop, with the free digital cats now worth over $64,000. Early adopters of the perpetuals-focused layer-1 blockchain Hyperliquid were rewarded handsomely on Sunday after the Hyper Foundation finally airdropped the much-awaited Hypurr non-fungible token collection.  At the time of writing, the Hypurr NFTs have a current floor price of around 1,458 Hyperliquid (HYPE), or $68,700, according to OpenSea data. However, there have already been eye-watering sales well above that range. The Hypurr #21 NFT with the extremely rare “Knight Ghost Armor” and “Knight Helm Ghost” traits went for 9,999 HYPE worth $467,000 on Sept. 28. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/29 10:36
The End of Retail Banking as a Place to Store Your Money

The End of Retail Banking as a Place to Store Your Money

For generations, retail banks were seen as the safest place to keep money. Checking accounts offered convenience, savings accounts promised growth, and branches stood as symbols of security. That model worked in the past. Today, it no longer adds up. Leaving money in a retail bank has become one of the worst financial choices a […]
Coinstats2025/09/29 10:30
From Avalanche Subnets to Cardano Governance, All Eyes Still on BullZilla as the Top 100x Crypto Presale in 2025

From Avalanche Subnets to Cardano Governance, All Eyes Still on BullZilla as the Top 100x Crypto Presale in 2025

What makes some meme coins fade into obscurity while others rise into legendary status? In 2025, crypto enthusiasts are once again asking this question as investors scan the market for projects that not only deliver community hype but also genuine mechanics that build long-term value. Avalanche (AVAX) and Cardano (ADA) continue to anchor themselves as […]
Coinstats2025/09/29 10:15
Firedancer devs' new proposal aims to make Solana even faster

Firedancer devs' new proposal aims to make Solana even faster

Jump Crypto has proposed removing Solana’s fixed compute block limit to prioritize high-performance validators to handle complex blocks over suboptimal validators. Web3 infrastructure company Jump Crypto has proposed removing Solana’s fixed compute block limit to strengthen network performance and incentivize validators with suboptimal hardware to upgrade.Jump, which is building a high-performance Firedancer validator client for Solana, is pushing for the SIMD-0370 proposal to be implemented sometime after the Alpenglow upgrade, Solana research company Anza said on Saturday. Alpenglow passed in a near-unanimous vote earlier this month and is set to be deployed on a testnet in December.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/29 09:21
