2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
RD Technologies Launches OristaPay as New Cross-Border Payment Platform

RD Technologies Launches OristaPay as New Cross-Border Payment Platform

The post RD Technologies Launches OristaPay as New Cross-Border Payment Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: RD Technologies launched OristaPay, focusing on cross-border fiat payments and wallet services. OristaPay aims to offer a regulated solution leveraging its SVF license. The launch may set the stage for future digital asset integration. RD Technologies launched OristaPay, a new cross-border payment brand, on September 29, 2023, in Hong Kong, operated by RD Wallet Technology Limited with a Stored Value Facility license. OristaPay highlights regulatory compliance in fintech, offering secure and efficient international payments without impacting major cryptocurrencies or blockchain activity. OristaPay’s Strategic Entry into Hong Kong Market OristaPay emerges as a new cross-border payment brand under RD Technologies. Operated by RD Wallet Technology Ltd. (RDWT), it leverages a Stored Value Facility (SVF) license to conduct fiat payment services. RD Escrow complements these offerings, providing licensed digital payment and escrow services. This launch signifies a strategic alignment in providing a secure, innovative, and compliant solution. The emphasis is on enhancing compliance standards in cross-border payment frameworks, potentially paving the way for future technological integration. With its entry into Hong Kong’s financial sector, OristaPay positions itself as a regulated infrastructure player in the payments industry. Despite the launch’s significance, there has been minimal reaction from major industry figures or government authorities. Communication channels like official social media and blogs of key leaders remain silent on this development. The lack of public statements notes a quieter reception within the broader financial community. OristaPay Aligns with Hong Kong’s Regulatory Standards Did you know? OristaPay’s alignment with Hong Kong’s financial regulatory standards echoes similar initiatives, such as ZA Bank’s stablecoin pilot. These moves frequently lead to enhanced compliance strategies in the region. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,118 with a market cap of $497.06 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The Ethereum market maintains a 12.88% dominance. In the past 24 hours, trading volume…
CROSS
CROSS$0.23933+3.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0111-11.77%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02284+0.08%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 12:30
බෙදාගන්න
Bad Bunny To Play 2026 Super Bowl LX Halftime Show: All The Details

Bad Bunny To Play 2026 Super Bowl LX Halftime Show: All The Details

The post Bad Bunny To Play 2026 Super Bowl LX Halftime Show: All The Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Performer Bad Bunny performs onstage during Night One of Bad Bunny: “No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui” Residencia En El Choli at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on July 11, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Bad Bunny will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California — a landmark moment for the genre-bending Puerto Rican superstar’s ascent that also carries a potential political subtext after the star excluded the United States from his 2025–2026 tour amid concerns about ICE activity. The NFL revealed Bad Bunny’s booking during halftime of Sunday Night Football’s telecast of the game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, a move that kept the reveal within football’s live moment and underscored the halftime show’s ongoing role as a cultural appointment beyond the game itself. The production is a partnership between the NFL and Roc Nation, with sponsorship from Apple Music. All stakeholders shared hints across social media about a major impending Super Bowl Halftime Show announcement. Who Is Bad Bunny? 31-year-old rapper, singer, producer, actor, and wrestler Bad Bunny (né Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) is considered a key artist in helping Spanish-language rap music reach global mainstream success and has been dubbed the “King of Latin Trap” by publications such as GQ and The Washington Post. His accolades include three Grammy Awards and eleven Latin Grammy Awards and he is the first Latin artist to headline Coachella. Forbes first recognized Bad Bunny as part of its 30 Under 30 class in 2019 alongside the likes of Post Malone, Billie Eilish and Camila Cabello. CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 09: Bad Bunny attends the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit…
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000402-13.73%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03925-3.79%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0111-11.77%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 12:10
බෙදාගන්න
Bitcoin ETFs End Four-Week Streak on Quarter-End Rebalancing: What’s Next?

Bitcoin ETFs End Four-Week Streak on Quarter-End Rebalancing: What’s Next?

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs posted their first weekly outflow in over a month as quarter-end rebalancing triggered sharp redemptions.
Union
U$0.009953-5.91%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/29 11:49
බෙදාගන්න
Pi Network Hackathon Reaches Halfway Point as Token Struggles at $0.25

Pi Network Hackathon Reaches Halfway Point as Token Struggles at $0.25

The Pi Network hackathon, launched on August 21, 2025, has reached its midpoint check-in on September 19. The Core Team released a dedicated update video showcasing projects from the community. Final submissions are due by October 15, 2025. Hackathon Innovations The showcased apps highlight real-world Pi use cases: Starmax: lets users buy goods with Pi. […]
Pi Network
PI$0.26709-0.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01193-0.41%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3818-0.18%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/29 11:45
බෙදාගන්න
New York’s pro-crypto mayor Eric Adams drops reelection bid

New York’s pro-crypto mayor Eric Adams drops reelection bid

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is officially out of the mayoral race, plunging the city’s pro-crypto push into limbo. New York’s crypto hub ambitions could be set for uncertainty after New York City Mayor Eric Adams dropped out of his reelection bid on Sunday. In a video on X on Sunday, Adams cited financial struggles stemming from his dismissed federal bribery case and the withholding of public funds.“Despite all that we have achieved, I cannot continue my reelection campaign,” he said before adding that the “constant media speculation about my future and the campaign finance board’s decision to withhold millions of dollars has undermined my ability to raise the funds needed for a serious campaign.”Read more
Propy
PRO$0.7576-2.72%
CreatorBid
BID$0.0758-3.37%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9911+3.53%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/29 11:40
බෙදාගන්න
Bitchat searches, downloads spike in Madagascar amid protests

Bitchat searches, downloads spike in Madagascar amid protests

Protests erupted in Madagascar’s capital, Antananarivo, last Thursday over ongoing water and power cuts, with demonstrations later spreading across the country. Block CEO Jack Dorsey’s decentralized peer-to-peer messaging service Bitchat has seen a spike in downloads from the African island nation of Madagascar amid protests, following a similar uptick during unrest in Nepal and Indonesia earlier in September.A Bitcoin open-source developer under the X handle callebtc, who is working on the messaging service, said on Sunday, “Bitchat downloads spiking in Madagascar,” along with screenshots of the protest’s news coverage.Callebtc Bitcoin didn’t share specific download numbers, but Google Trends search for “Bitchat” shows a spike from 0 to 100 on Friday (over 90 days) in Madagascar, especially Antananarivo.Read more
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.04595-14.46%
Nifty Island
ISLAND$0.010232-0.13%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.43626-2.05%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/29 11:35
බෙදාගන්න
Trump To Huddle With Members Of Congress Even As Polymarket, Kalshi Bettors Put Government Shutdown Odds At 60%

Trump To Huddle With Members Of Congress Even As Polymarket, Kalshi Bettors Put Government Shutdown Odds At 60%

Prediction markets indicated a strong possibility that the federal government would be shut down this week as President Donald Trump prepares to meet key members of Congress on Monday.read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.355-1.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07375-5.09%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/29 11:30
බෙදාගන්න
MoonBull Early Stage Crypto Presale Turns Heads At Stage 3 As Bonk And Neiro Push Forward

MoonBull Early Stage Crypto Presale Turns Heads At Stage 3 As Bonk And Neiro Push Forward

What if a single click today could shape tomorrow’s fortune? The world of cryptocurrency is filled with unexpected turns, where small bets sometimes morph into staggering empires and meme coins rewrite the rules of finance. Investors chase not just profits, but also stories, those moments when a coin nobody expected suddenly becomes the headline of […]
Stage
STAGE$0.0000457-8.23%
Bonk
BONK$0.00001908-1.24%
Neiro
NEIRO$0.0006375-14.93%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/29 11:15
බෙදාගන්න
Polkadot Bets on pUSD Stablecoin — But Can It Escape aUSD’s Shadow?

Polkadot Bets on pUSD Stablecoin — But Can It Escape aUSD’s Shadow?

Polkadot (DOT) is preparing to launch a new stablecoin, pUSD, through the RFC-155 proposal. The Polkadot community is championing pUSD as a key solution to unleash its DeFi potential, cut dependence on USDT/USDC, and boost ecosystem autonomy. However, some are concerned that they might repeat past mistakes. pUSD is an over-collateralized stablecoin fully backed by DOT, deployed on Asset Hub, and using the Honzon protocol developed by Acala. Acala is the former issuer of aUSD, a stablecoin project that failed disastrously. Can pUSD Stablecoin Avoid the Same Fate as aUSD? Reusing Honzon – the framework Acala previously relied on to issue aUSD is raising concerns. That incident eroded trust in the Acala team, with some even accusing them of “blaming a hack” while failing to compensate users adequately. “Acala’s stablecoin (aUSD) launch was a complete disaster and it really killed my trust in the team. I don’t see myself supporting their project anymore. What I’d love to see is a proper, reliable, native solution. Honestly, it’s frustrating that with all the talent in the Polkadot/Substrate space, nobody has managed to build something better yet.” – A community member shared. Approval rate of the proposal at the time of writing. Source: Polkadot Even those who support Polkadot launching its native stablecoin still see Honzon and Acala as lessons that cannot be ignored. They propose the project should “move forward independently from the Acala team.” In addition, they call for the Technical Council to take clear responsibility for governance. “With these assurances, I would be prepared to vote AYE. Without them, the risk of repeating past mistakes is too great.” Another member noted. Too Many Risks Setting aside concerns about Honzon and the Acala team, Polkadot’s pUSD also faces skepticism within the community. One primary reason is the structure that DOT solely backs it. While the exact overcollateralization ratio remains unclear, this could trigger liquidation cascades and add selling pressure on the token. Although the pUSD model is safer than Terra’s UST because it is overcollateralized, relying only on DOT as collateral introduces significant risks. Previously, MakerDAO’s DAI also started as ETH-only collateral. But today, MakerDAO supports Multi-Collateral DAI (MCD). They allow users to back DAI with crypto assets such as ETH, WBTC, LINK, UNI, stETH, and even Real World Assets (RWAs) like US Treasuries. “Backed only by DOT, which could trigger liquidation cascades and add additional selling pressure on the token. Remember the notorious DAI depeg in 2020, which forced MakerDAO to diversify its collateral.” A user on X commented. Additionally, another X user pointed out that the Polkadot ecosystem already has more advanced native solutions like HOLLAR. The Hydration runtime builds this stablecoin, optimizes it for appchains, and positions it as superior to the legacy aUSD architecture. Therefore, many argue that instead of repeating a “regular” EVM model, Polkadot should leverage its unique strengths. This would enable the creation of a stable, secure solution worthy of its ecosystem’s potential. pUSD is undoubtedly a strategic move by Polkadot to unlock DeFi potential. It could bring significant benefits if it proves secure and sees widespread adoption in the ecosystem. However, the ghost of aUSD’s failure continues to cast doubt within the community. To avoid repeating the same mistakes, Polkadot must work to dispel those lingering concerns. The fact that the DOT supply is capped at 2.1 billion, as reported by BeInCrypto, could help fuel the ecosystem’s growth.
Shadow
SHADOW$9.633+26.86%
Polkadot
DOT$3.911-0.58%
Retard Finder Coin
RFC$0.013238-3.95%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/29 11:00
බෙදාගන්න
Can Eric Trump’s ‘Bitcoin to $1 mln’ prediction come true? Assessing…

Can Eric Trump’s ‘Bitcoin to $1 mln’ prediction come true? Assessing…

Eric Trump’s $1M Bitcoin call comes as shorts pile up in historic numbers.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.355-1.94%
1
1$0.003699-30.20%
Melon
MLN$7.454-0.83%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/29 11:00
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network