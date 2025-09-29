2025-10-01 Wednesday

Nick Szabo: $44 Million Worth of Bitcoin on the Move Amid Fears of State Seizure

The post Nick Szabo: $44 Million Worth of Bitcoin on the Move Amid Fears of State Seizure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Salomon Brothers seizing coins?  Good security practice Earlier today, a Bitcoin address that had remained untouched for roughly 12 years suddenly moved 400 BTC, according to Whale Alert. The coins were worth roughly $44 million when the transfer occurred.  Salomon Brothers seizing coins?  As usual, such transfers tend to spark plenty of speculation within the community.  Some have speculated that this could be a “Salomon Brothers” notice.  Salamon Brothers was the name of a major investment bank that merged in the 90s  In August, an entity operating under the name “Salomon Brothers” started a controversial campaign targeting long-dormant Bitcoin wallets.  The OP_RETURN function was used for inserting legal notices that claimed ownership over the assets. Holders were given 90 days to prove ownership of the coins.  You Might Also Like Legendary American cryptographer Nick Szabo has suggested that the transfer could possibly be linked to the threat of confiscation.  He mentioned the legislation in California that might allow the state to essentially confiscate unclaimed property, which is something that is legally known as “escheatment.” Salomon Brothers no longer exists. There was (is?) legislation in (California?) that implied bitcoin could escheat to state, like most centralized financial assets, if not touched for N years. So I think this is somebody moving their Bitcoin to other addresses in preparation… — Nick Szabo (@NickSzabo4) September 29, 2025 Assembly Bill 1052 (AB 1052), which is currently under consideration, would classify coins untouched for three years as unclaimed property.  The recent transfer could also be interpreted as a protest signal against the law.  Good security practice Szabo has stressed that moving coins regularly is generally considered to be a good security practice.  “For security as well as such legal reasons, it’s a good idea to move your Bitcoin every few years,” he said. Source: https://u.today/nick-szabo-44-million-worth-of-bitcoin-on-the-move-amid-fears-of-state-seizure
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 13:23
Babylon proposes BTC-BABY co-staking to lower inflation

The post Babylon proposes BTC-BABY co-staking to lower inflation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Babylon has proposed cutting BABY inflation and launching BTC-BABY co-staking, a system designed to align Bitcoin and BABY holders while reducing supply growth. Summary The proposal aims to cut inflation from 8% to 5.5%. BTC-BABY co-staking aligns Bitcoin and BABY holders. Testnet in September, mainnet launch in October. Babylon has put forward a governance proposal that would cut BABY inflation and introduce a co-staking system linking Bitcoin with the network’s native token. According to the Sept. 29 forum post, the plan aims to lower annual inflation from 8% to 5.5%, reducing supply growth by approximately 30%. At the same time, a co-staking mechanism would allow Bitcoin (BTC) stakers to boost their rewards by also staking BABY, thereby strengthening demand for the native token. Inflation adjustment for sustainability Under the proposal, annual inflation would fall from the current 8%, which is evenly split between Bitcoin and BABY stakers, to a new breakdown of 1% for BTC stakers, 2% for BABY stakers, and 2.35% reserved for BTC-BABY co-stakers. Another 0.15% would be shared between validators and finality providers to maintain network security.  📣 New discussion post is live on the forum It suggests two big changes:🟠 Lower BABY inflation🟠 Introduce BTC-BABY co-staking Let’s break down what this means and why it matters 👇 pic.twitter.com/x22vPwVWSp — Babylon (@babylonlabs_io) September 28, 2025 This adjustment brings overall inflation down to 5.5% per year, slowing the growth of BABY’s supply while preserving incentives for participation. Babylon said the shift reflects a move from bootstrapping adoption to ensuring long-term sustainability, supported by the $6.38 billion in Bitcoin already staked through its protocol. Co-staking to align holders The proposed co-staking system ties Bitcoin staking more closely to BABY. For every 20,000 BABY staked, one BTC becomes eligible for extra rewards. A user pairing 6 BTC with 50,000 BABY…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 13:06
BlackRock Launches Ambitious Bitcoin ETF Initiative

The post BlackRock Launches Ambitious Bitcoin ETF Initiative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a bold step within the cryptocurrency sector, BlackRock has initiated the registration of a groundbreaking Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). This new venture seeks to diversify BlackRock’s financial product portfolio by introducing an ETF tailored to generate income through Bitcoin futures. Continue Reading:BlackRock Launches Ambitious Bitcoin ETF Initiative Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/blackrock-launches-ambitious-bitcoin-etf-initiative
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 12:50
The founder of Pastel Alpha revealed that he has increased his holdings by 8 Hypurr NFTs

PANews reported on September 29 that Pastel Alpha founder Cooker posted on the X platform that he had purchased another 8 Hypurr NFTs, including Hypurr#4087, #236, #3181, #4258, #4324, #4216, #2755, and #280. He currently holds a total of 16 Hypurr NFTs with a total value of over US$1 million. According to previous news, the founder of Pastel Alpha spent about US$500,000 to buy 8 Hypurr NFTs.
PANews2025/09/29 12:43
McKay Brothers Launches Fastest Private Transport For Crypto & FX Trading Between London And Singapore

The post McKay Brothers Launches Fastest Private Transport For Crypto & FX Trading Between London And Singapore appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. McKay Brothers Launches Fastest Private Transport For Crypto & FX Trading Between London And Singapore – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release McKay Brothers Launches Fastest Private Transport for Crypto & FX Trading Between London and Singapore Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/mckay-brothers-launches-fastest-private-transport-for-crypto-fx-trading-between-london-and-singapore/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 12:27
Hyperdrive Loses $782,000 in Tokens After Smart Contract Exploit Attack

TLDR Hyperdrive lost $782K due to an exploit targeting two key liquidity pools. The attacker drained 673,000 USDT0 and 110,244 thBILL tokens from Hyperdrive. Hyperdrive paused operations to contain the damage and identify affected accounts. This marks the third security breach on the Hyperliquid ecosystem in 2025. A security breach in Hyperdrive, a lending protocol [...] The post Hyperdrive Loses $782,000 in Tokens After Smart Contract Exploit Attack appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/29 12:22
Crypto Influencer Purchases $500K Worth of Hypurr NFTs

Detail: https://coincu.com/nfts-news/crypto-influencer-buy-hypurr-nfts/
Coinstats2025/09/29 11:57
CryptoPunks Price Jumps 9.5% as Trade Volume Skyrockets

CryptoPunks price jumped 9.5% in 24 hours to $197,159, with $1.87M trading volume signaling renewed NFT activity.]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/29 11:51
BlockchainFX Raises $8M, Ozak AI Hits $3.4M, But BlockDAG Awakening Testnet Brings Developers Real Working Tools

In 2025, crypto presales have become battlegrounds for investor attention. Projects like BlockchainFX and Ozak AI are attracting millions based on potential, but there’s one name separating itself not by promises, but by production, BlockDAG.  While many crypto teams build hype with whitepapers and pitch decks, BlockDAG is releasing live testnet infrastructure, real-time dApps, and an ecosystem users can interact with today.  Its Awakening Testnet, which supports 1,400 transactions per second and full EVM compatibility, allows developers to build smart contracts, mint NFTs, and deploy live decentralised applications using a dedicated IDE and smart contract faucet. The difference between speculating on an idea and interacting with a functioning network is what makes this comparison matter.  BlockchainFX Presale Surpasses $8M With Strong Market Buzz BlockchainFX has captured the attention of presale hunters across the market by surpassing $8 million in early fundraising. Analysts, including those at BlockchainReporter, have already described it as the best crypto presale to watch this quarter.  What drives its appeal is not just the money raised but how effectively it creates market excitement. Its messaging leans on projected value growth, detailed roadmap milestones, and the promise of future exchange listings. The project is still in the presale phase, which means participants are buying at the earliest stage of development, making it a speculative play with potentially high risk and high reward. Ozak AI Secures $3.4M But Lacks Live Tools Ozak AI, priced at just $0.012, is capitalising on the AI sector’s pull. Backed by $3.4 million in presale funding, the project rides the current popularity of artificial intelligence integration into blockchain systems. As Blockzeit recently highlighted, Ozak AI is quickly becoming a popular choice among retail investors looking for the top crypto to invest in with a tech-oriented angle.  Still, at its core, Ozak AI is presenting a narrative, a compelling one, but not yet a deployable product. The website and roadmap provide projections and outlines, but the tools for developers or users to engage with the token ecosystem are either still in progress or unavailable. BlockDAG: From Testnet to Real-Time Access BlockDAG Network is not selling a pitch; it’s offering a platform. With over $410 million raised and 26.5 billion coins sold, the project is in its 30th batch, priced at $0.0013, delivering a massive ROI since batch 1. This contrast between fundraising scale and low entry price is driving large-scale adoption, but what sets BlockDAG apart is not just capital raised but its capability delivered. The Awakening Testnet introduces live infrastructure, featuring 1400 TPS, a complete account-based model that aligns with Ethereum standards, and integration of account abstraction. These features enable smart wallets, social recovery, and gasless transactions, advanced utilities that are typically seen only in mature networks.  Through the BlockDAG IDE, developers can build, debug, test, and deploy smart contracts instantly. Additional modules, such as the Reflection DApp and Lottery DApp, provide users with on-chain, trustless utilities that demonstrate how BDAG coins function in a real-world environment. Beyond development, the platform offers NFT explorer tools, WalletConnect, CSV exports, and real-time analytics via a dashboard covering metrics like gas usage, fees, and active addresses.  A testnet faucet provides users with BDAG coins for experimentation, further encouraging ecosystem engagement. Most importantly, BlockDAG’s network doesn’t exist behind a “coming soon” banner; it’s usable now, allowing investors and developers to interact directly with what they’re buying into. In an environment where presales often lead to months or years of waiting, BlockDAG’s emphasis on shipping usable components signals a deeper commitment to delivery. It changes the user’s role from passive investor to active participant. Real Product vs Future Pitch The contrast between these three projects is clear. BlockchainFX and Ozak AI are gathering momentum on the strength of sector narratives and speculative potential. They are appealing options for those who want to take positions early in the hope of long-term gains. However, they still depend on future development cycles to prove their utility. BlockDAG, on the other hand, is already proving itself. Its testnet is live. Its tools are available. It has not only raised over $410 million but has built a functioning infrastructure that supports developers, users, and builders alike.  While the others promise possibilities, BlockDAG is delivering presence. For anyone serious about finding the best crypto presale that goes beyond hype, BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet demonstrates what execution looks like and why infrastructure matters more than intention. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu  Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post BlockchainFX Raises $8M, Ozak AI Hits $3.4M, But BlockDAG Awakening Testnet Brings Developers Real Working Tools appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/29 11:00
Crypto treasury mNAV metric ‘needs to be deleted’ — NYDIG

NYDIG’s Greg Cipolaro argues that a popular metric for valuing crypto companies should be retired as it misleads investors. The crypto industry should stop using the popular market to net asset value (mNAV) metric as it’s inaccurate and misleading to investors, says NYDIG’s global head of research, Greg Cipolaro.“The industry definition of ‘mNAV’ needs to be deleted and forgotten,” Cipolaro wrote in a note on Friday. “‘Market cap to bitcoin/digital asset value,’ the original definition of mNAV, is a useful metric for nothing.”He added that mNAV doesn’t account for treasury companies that conduct other business outside of buying and holding vast amounts of crypto, and doesn’t properly represent a firms convertible debt.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/29 10:56
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network