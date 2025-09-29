2025-10-01 Wednesday

RBNZ overhauls toolkit after pandemic inflation hurdles

The post RBNZ overhauls toolkit after pandemic inflation hurdles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Paul Conway, chief economist at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), said they’ve taken key lessons from the recent surge in inflation and are now better prepared for the next economic shock. rbnz  In Wellington, Conway explained that the Monetary Policy Committee now has a clearer picture of the links between economic activity, price setting, and inflation expectations in turbulent times. He commented, “We now have a deeper understanding of supply shocks and structural drivers of inflation and have expanded our use of high-frequency data for more timely and granular monitoring.”  He added that the bank has developed ways to gauge neutral interest rates and conduct scenario testing, leaving policymakers better prepared to maintain price stability in turbulent times. This follows New Zealand Prime Minister Christoper Luxon’s recent comment that he spoke with RBNZ Governor Christian Hawkesby about the New Zealand economy. When asked whether he wished he had encouraged a bolder move to the governor, he said, “Pretty much, yeah.” Though he noted that, “I can give my views, but I do respect the independence of the Reserve Bank under legislation.” New Zealand law includes elaborate renderings to insulate (RBNZ independence). It is unusual for a prime minister or a cabinet official to comment publicly on rate decisions. ECB President Christine Lagarde warned that political interference in monetary policy threatens to destabilize economies. RBNZ recognised it had forecast errors in the pandemic period The RBNZ has been faulted for falling behind the curve after COVID-19. Officials, nevertheless, admitted that the former dual mandate had made it harder to prioritize inflation control. Conway noted that, in retrospect, stronger action might have helped back then, but policymakers had to weigh the risk of hurting jobs given their dual mandate. He stated: “In hindsight, an earlier or more aggressive tightening might…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 13:37
Blue Sky Grid Bitcoin Trial Begins in UK Court

The post Blue Sky Grid Bitcoin Trial Begins in UK Court appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Civil recovery of 60,000 Bitcoin sought, leading suspects tried in UK court. Over 130,000 victims reported by Chinese plaintiffs, major recovery effort. No significant market disruptions observed amidst ongoing proceedings. Qian Zhimin’s trial for allegedly laundering 60,000 bitcoins begins at Southwark Crown Court in London, marking a key moment in cryptocurrency legal history. The case highlights significant cross-border asset recovery efforts and places increased compliance pressure on related financial exchanges and custodians. 60,000 Bitcoins Frozen in UK’s Historic Legal Battle Numerous law firms, including Ji Ren and Yingke, have been commissioned to represent over 1,000 Chinese investors. Their goal is to recover 60,000 Bitcoins through the UK High Court. The trial is presided over by Judge Sally-Ann Hales KC, a notable figure in UK criminal justice, with Philippa Eastwood from Doughty Street Chambers defending Zhimin. A Chinese officer will testify in London, while several victims will connect via video link from Tianjin, China. The seized bitcoins, valued at approximately £48 billion, have been frozen by UK authorities (largest seizure of funds from crypto confidence scams). The case could establish a precedent for cryptocurrency-related legal proceedings in the UK. Immediate market reactions have been minimal, as the frozen Bitcoin remains non-circulating. Compliance pressures on exchanges are likely to increase, emphasizing the need for best practices. Despite the trial’s significance, there have been no notable public responses from key industry figures or regulators at this point. The court case highlights the complexity of cross-border asset recovery in cryptocurrency-related frameworks. Blue Sky Grid Trial: Broader Implications for Global Crypto Regulation Did you know? The Blue Sky Grid case is only the second major cryptocurrency-related asset recovery in the UK, following the PlusToken scandal, setting a major legal precedent. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s current price stands at $111,658.13, with a market cap…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 13:33
QNB Adopts JPMorgan’s Blockchain for Faster USD Payments

The post QNB Adopts JPMorgan’s Blockchain for Faster USD Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post QNB Adopts JPMorgan’s Blockchain for Faster USD Payments appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Qatar National Bank (QNB Group), one of the largest banks in the Middle East, has integrated JPMorgan’s Kinexys Digital Payments blockchain platform to process US dollar corporate payments. This technology allows QNB to settle USD payments for local business clients within minutes, operating 24/7. The move enhances payment speed and reliability compared to traditional banking, which often processes payments only on weekdays and can take several days. This adoption reinforces QNB’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric service. Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/qnb-adopts-jpmorgans-blockchain-for-faster-usd-payments/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 13:29
Daryl Dixon’ Just Killed Off One Of The Best Characters Ever, And This One Stings

The post Daryl Dixon’ Just Killed Off One Of The Best Characters Ever, And This One Stings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Credit: AMC I don’t mean to complain, but there were some important things left off the brochure. I was told the zombie apocalypse would mostly involve moving from town to town scavenging for old cans of food. Clearing houses to find shelter. Finding clean water. Occasionally, the said, but only occasionally (if we were smart and kept out of big cities) we’d have to kill some zombies. I was okay with this. I signed on the dotted line with one hand while I loaded my Smith & Wesson with the other. Lock and load, I thought to myself. We’ll show these undead shamblers what for. And yes, I knew that bandits were a risk. The brochure did warn us about bandits. But it did not mention anything about bandits wearing horns, dressed up like Mad Max goons, and it implied – not stated, but implied – a certain level of realism. If I wanted Mad Max, I would have signed up for that apocalypse, not this one. I also wasn’t prepared to go to Spain and have everyone here larping as late 19th century Mexican villagers. That was definitely not on the brochure. Trust me, I’ve read it about a hundred times at this point. If someone had told me this was a Magnificent Seven remake, I might have opted for a different apocalypse altogether. Fallout, maybe. At least it has a sense of humor. Everyone here takes themselves so seriously. It’s exhausting. I have other gripes. These clothes aren’t comfortable, for one thing. I wish I’d kept the old ones I’d scavenged from that abandoned Walmart outside of Athens. Not Athens, Greece, mind you. Athens, Georgia. That Walmart was remarkably well-stocked. Guns, bullets, barbie dolls. Even some Doritos. Doritos. That reminds me, the bandits…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 13:19
Firedancer Proposes Major Shift in Solana’s Limits

The post Firedancer Proposes Major Shift in Solana’s Limits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a bold move to enhance blockchain performance, Firedancer has put forward a proposal that could reshape Solana‘s efficiency by removing the compute unit (CU) restriction per block. This groundbreaking proposal, developed by Jump Crypto, aims to tackle growing industry demands for faster and more scalable blockchain systems. Continue Reading:Firedancer Proposes Major Shift in Solana’s Limits Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/firedancer-proposes-major-shift-in-solanas-limits
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 13:08
Philippine businesses slow to adopt AI, study shows

The post Philippine businesses slow to adopt AI, study shows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Philippine businesses slow to adopt AI, study shows Philippine businesses remain slow in adopting artificial intelligence (AI) despite widespread access to computers and the Internet, according to a study by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS). The new study found that adoption is concentrated among larger firms in urban centers, particularly in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sectors, leaving most industries and regions behind. The study reported that “in the Philippines, the integration of AI into business and industry is still in its nascent stages, with the country ranking below average in AI readiness compared to other Asia-Pacific nations.” According to the 2023 Asia-Pacific AI Readiness Index, “the Philippines ranks 12th out of the 12 countries included in the index, with an overall AI Readiness score of 35.7 out of 100.” Business readiness is also low: “In terms of business readiness, the Philippines (25.4) ranks 10th out of 12 countries with a score of 25.4 out of 100.” The study, entitled Readiness for AI Adoption of Philippine Business and Industry: The Government’s Role in Fostering Innovation- and AI-Driven Industrial Development, highlighted a gap between basic and advanced technology use. It noted that “while basic digital infrastructure is widespread, with 90.8 percent of establishments having computers and 81 percent having internet access, advanced technology adoption remains limited.” Only “21.7%” of establishments have websites and “31.2%” engage in e-commerce. AI adoption rates remain low and concentrated “When it comes to specific AI adoption, the paper reports that 14.9 percent of firms use AI and ML technologies.” This places the Philippines behind other technologies: “This places AI as the fourth most adopted FIRe technology, behind Internet of Things (IoT), 5G networks, and automation.” Overall uptake remains low: “The overall adoption…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 13:03
DOGE ETF Buzz, SOL Breakout, BlockDAG Shines

The post DOGE ETF Buzz, SOL Breakout, BlockDAG Shines appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 08:00 Discover DOGE’s ETF approval buzz, SOL’s breakout rally, and BlockDAG’s $410M+ presale with live X1-X10 demos proving unmatched adoption and mining utility. The search for market leaders is heating up as traders weigh speculative narratives against projects that are already showing real-world adoption. Dogecoin (DOGE) is building hype around the possibility of an ETF approval, while Solana (SOL) continues to show strength with a breakout setup that has traders watching closely. These stories highlight how markets respond to institutional and ecosystem signals, but they also remain tied to uncertain factors like regulatory timelines and sentiment shifts. In contrast, BlockDAG (BDAG) is executing differently. With Batch 30 priced at $0.0013, over $410 million raised, and 26.5+ billion coins sold, the project has combined measurable financial growth with live demonstrations of its mining hardware. The X1 and X10 demo showed a practical, scalable mining utility that many say sets it apart from other presales. This is why BlockDAG is increasingly seen as the standout among contenders for the best crypto presale in 2025. DOGE’s ETF Ambitions Could Change Everything The Dogecoin (DOGE) ETF story has quickly become one of the most-discussed institutional narratives of the quarter. After Bitcoin ETFs broke records in 2024, speculation has turned toward DOGE being the next in line. Such approval could introduce new capital from institutional traders and give the meme coin legitimacy that has often been missing from its journey. Currently trading near $0.26, analysts say an ETF approval could help DOGE break through resistance at $0.29, setting the stage for a run toward $0.33 or even $0.35. However, the process remains uncertain, with regulatory hurdles likely to delay immediate progress. Without approval, DOGE may remain reliant on retail-driven cycles rather than benefiting from consistent institutional inflows. For traders,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 13:01
Qatar National Bank Integrates JPMorgan Blockchain for Payments

The post Qatar National Bank Integrates JPMorgan Blockchain for Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Qatar National Bank integrates JPMorgan’s Kinexys blockchain for 24/7 USD payments. Enhances corporate payment efficiency in Qatar. JPMorgan expands its blockchain presence in the Middle East. Qatar National Bank (QNB Group) has implemented JPMorgan Chase’s Kinexys blockchain platform in its Doha branch to process USD corporate payments around the clock, as announced on September 29th. This marks a significant move towards modernizing cross-border payments, facilitating rapid settlements, and enhancing QNB’s competitive positioning in the financial services landscape. QNB Leads MENA with 24/7 USD Blockchain Payments Qatar National Bank, one of the largest financial institutions in the Middle East, has become the first bank in Qatar to adopt JPMorgan Chase’s Kinexys Digital Payments (KDP) blockchain platform. The decision was made to process USD corporate payments, allowing 24/7, near-instant settlements. By adopting JPMorgan Chase’s Kinexys, QNB can now process payments for its clients in minutes, replacing traditional methods that took several days. This enhances the bank’s ability to provide efficient services, heralding a new era in MENA banking. Executive Vice President of QNB, Kamel Moris, described the partnership as a step forward in delivering on their client-first promise. The partnership between QNB and Kinexys by JPMorgan marks a bold step forward in delivering on their client-first promise. This relationship reinforces their commitment to innovation, seamless connectivity, and global financial leadership. Blockchain Integration Transforming Financial Services in Qatar Did you know? Only a handful of banks in the region have undertaken similar blockchain integrations, making this a notable expansion of blockchain in the Middle East. The J.P. Morgan Deposit Token, under the symbol JPMD, reported a current price of $0.00 with no market cap or circulating supply as of the last update on September 29, 2025. Data from CoinMarketCap shows no 24-hour trading volume or price movement, indicating its current permissioned…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 13:00
ASTER – Here’s why traders are cutting back exposure after market cap lost $1B

Can ASTER escape a deeper collapse?
Coinstats2025/09/29 13:00
Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin 'Owns The Cryptocurrency Space' — Here Is Why The Ark CEO Differs With Tom Lee On Ethereum

Veteran investor and cryptocurrency advocate Cathie Wood referred to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as the “pure cryptocurrency” in an interview aired Saturday, indicating that it will always have an edge over Ethereum (CRYPTO: read more
Coinstats2025/09/29 12:34
