2025-10-01 Wednesday

Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for September 29 — October 03, 2025

Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for September 29 — October 03,&nbsp;2025 General Outlook Markets head into the turn of the quarter focused on Wednesday’s euro area CPI flash, Japan’s Tankan survey and Friday’s U.S. jobs report. ISM Manufacturing prints on Wednesday, while ISM Services lands on Friday alongside Non-Farm Payrolls. The dollar recovered into the weekend as U.S. data firmed and sentiment softened, while gold hovered near record territory and bitcoin slipped back below&nbsp;$110k. EUR/USD The pair hovered around 1.17 into Friday and looked set to finish the week lower as the dollar firmed on stronger U.S. data. Eurozone flash PMIs improved to a 16-month high overall but remained uneven across countries, with Germany showing strength and France contracting. This week’s euro area CPI flash (Wed 1 Oct) and U.S. ISM Manufacturing (Wed) are the first tests before Friday’s NFP and ISM Services. Resistance: 1.1760–1.1800; then 1.1850–1.1900 Support: 1.1680–1.1640; then&nbsp;1.1600 Trading view: Prefer selling bounces while below 1.1760 with targets toward 1.1680/1.1640; a soft U.S. data run could flip bias back to 1.1800/1.1850 ahead of&nbsp;NFP. XAU/USD (Gold) Gold finished the week around $3,740–$3,760, holding near last week’s all-time high (~$3,790.8 on 23 Sept) as real-yield pressure stayed contained and risk appetite wavered. Volumes eased into Friday, but dips remain shallow while policy expectations favour easier settings into Q4. Key catalysts are USD swings around ISM/NFP and any inflation surprise from euro area&nbsp;CPI. Resistance: $3,775–$3,791; then&nbsp;$3,820 Support: $3,705–$3,690; then $3,650–$3,600 Trading view: Buy-the-dip bias above $3,705 for re-tests of $3,775/$3,791; a strong NFP/ISM Services combo risks a pullback toward&nbsp;$3,650. BTC/USD Bitcoin slid below $110,000 late in the week amid weak risk sentiment and options/ETF outflows chatter, retracing from 2025 highs past $120k. The macro calendar (ISM, NFP) and broader liquidity backdrop remain pivotal; a clean reclaim of $117k would stabilise the tape, while sustained closes under $107k risk a run toward&nbsp;$102k. Resistance: $114k–$117k; then $120k–$123k Support: $107k–$105k; then&nbsp;$102k Trading view: Neutral-to-bearish while below $114k–$117k; consider fading rallies unless macro data weaken the dollar materially. Key Dates Tue 30 Sept: China official PMIs (manufacturing &amp; non-manufacturing) Tue 30 Sept: U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence (Sept); Canada GDP (July actual +0.2% m/m published Fri) Wed 01 Oct: Eurozone CPI flash (Sept); U.S. ISM Manufacturing (Sept); Japan Tankan survey&nbsp;(Q3) Thu 02 Oct: U.S. weekly jobless claims; U.S. factory orders&nbsp;(Aug) Fri 03 Oct: U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (Sept); U.S. ISM Services&nbsp;(Sept) Conclusion For 29 Sept — 03 Oct, EUR/USD starts with a slight downside bias below 1.1700 ahead of euro CPI and U.S. ISMs/NFP; gold stays supported on dips near $3,705–$3,690 while record-high supply/demand dynamics keep buyers engaged; bitcoin needs to reclaim $114k–$117k to avoid deeper pullbacks towards $102k into Friday’s U.S. data&nbsp;volley. NordFX Analytical Group Disclaimer: These materials are not an investment recommendation or a guide for working on financial markets and are for informational purposes only. Trading on financial markets is risky and can lead to a complete loss of deposited funds. Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for September 29 — October 03, 2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/29 13:37
When VPNs turn into traps: Unit 8200 and the hidden dangers of corporate VPNs for users in…

When VPNs turn into traps: Unit 8200 and the hidden dangers of corporate VPNs for users in Muslim-majority countries Benjamin Netanyahu’s brazen admission at the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2025, about "greenlighting" the pager attacks in Lebanon wasn’t just a political statement—it was a stark revelation of Israel’s deep penetration into global technology infrastructure. As dozens of delegates walked out in protest, Netanyahu’s threats exposed a chilling reality, It is possible that the very tools millions of Arabs and Muslims rely on for digital privacy may be feeding their data directly to the Israeli adversaries. This is possibly not just a massive privacy crisis&nbsp;for&nbsp;the&nbsp;people, but also a transformational innovation opportunity for truly independent Decentralized privacy technologies ( Example is Nym’s Decentralized Mixnet architecture ) The Trap You Didn’t Know You Walked&nbsp;Into This isn’t a conspiracy theory, it’s documented corporate ownership. Kape Technologies, a UK-based cybersecurity firm with strong Israeli roots, owns several leading VPN providers, including ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, Private Internet Access, and ZenMate. As the largest VPN brand owner globally, Kape holds a significant position in the consumer VPN market. The company was founded by Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi, who has donated to Israeli military initiatives, including $3 million for soldier scholarships and approximately $250,000 (NIS 1 million) to fund transportation for soldiers during operations in&nbsp;Gaza. Key leadership at Kape includes individuals with military backgrounds: - CEO Ido Erlichman, a veteran of Unit 217 (Duvdevan), an elite IDF commando unit focused on intelligence and operations. - Co-founder Koby Menachemi and other executives from Unit 8200, which specializes in cyber intelligence and has been compared to the U.S. NSA. As of June 2025, over 1,400 veterans of Israeli intelligence units, including 900 from Unit 8200, are employed in U.S. Big Tech companies, contributing to technologies like surveillance tools such as Pegasus spyware, which has been used to target journalists and activists in over 50 countries, including in the Middle East. Kape’s origins as Crossrider, which distributed adware before rebranding in 2018, add to concerns about data practices in a sector where centralized control can create vulnerabilities for metadata analysis. Teddy Sagi isn’t just a businessman, he’s actively funding Israeli military operations: - Donated $3 million for Israeli military scholarships - Contributed $250,000 to transport soldiers during Gaza operations - Owns surveillance and data analytics companies beyond&nbsp;VPNs Why This Matters for Islamic nation&nbsp;Citizens Users in Arab and Muslim countries face a unique double bind that creates both massive privacy challenges and business opportunities. Local governments implement extensive censorship and surveillance systems, driving demand for privacy tools. Simultaneously, the privacy tools many users rely on may be compromised by foreign intelligence services with adversarial interests. This creates several specific vulnerability scenarios that traditional privacy analyses often&nbsp;miss. Targeting Coordination: Israeli intelligence could potentially identify high-value targets (activists, journalists, political figures) through VPN usage patterns, then coordinate with local intelligence services or use other means to act against these individuals. The recent revelations about Pegasus spyware targeting journalists across the region demonstrate this threat is real, not theoretical. Movement Pattern Analysis: VPN logs, even if not containing content, can reveal travel patterns, meeting locations, and association networks. For dissidents operating across borders or coordinating international activities, this metadata could prove extremely valuable to hostile intelligence services. Communications Metadata: Even with encrypted content, VPN providers can potentially analyze communication timing, frequency, and destinations to build profiles of user behavior and associations. This metadata analysis represents one of Israeli intelligence’s core competencies. Infrastructure Vulnerabilities: Users connecting through Israeli-controlled VPN infrastructure may face selective service degradation, traffic analysis, or complete service cutoffs during sensitive periods. The ability to control when and how users can access privacy tools represents a strategic leverage&nbsp;point. Every traditional VPN has the same fatal&nbsp;flaw: Centralized control&nbsp;: When you connect to ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, or any traditional VPN: 1. All your traffic flows through their servers- creating a perfect surveillance point 2. They can decrypt and analyze everything despite marketing claims about "no logs" 3. Metadata reveals your patterns - when you connect, for how long, to which sites 4. Single point of failure- one compromised company exposes millions of&nbsp;users Israeli intelligence specializes in exactly this kind of analysis: 1. Unit 8200 pioneered traffic analysis techniques now used globally 2. They have AI systems that can identify individuals from metadata alone 3. Timing correlation attacks can link your real identity to anonymous activities 4. Partnership networks allow data sharing across intelligence agencies Even "trustworthy" VPNs can’t solve&nbsp;this: 1. ProtonVPN and NordVPN still use centralized architecture 2. Any government can pressure, hack, or infiltrate single companies 3. Legal jurisdictions provide no protection against intelligence operations 4. Technical audits can’t detect intelligence agency backdoors or cooperation How Nym Protects&nbsp;You: No Single Point of&nbsp;Control - Your data bounces through multiple independent operators - No single company, government, or intelligence agency can spy on you - Even if some nodes are compromised, your privacy remains&nbsp;intact Metadata Invisibility - Adds fake traffic and timing delays to hide your patterns - Makes timing correlation attacks impossible - Protects not just what you do, but when and how you do&nbsp;it Decentralized Network - No Israeli intelligence veterans in leadership - Open source code audited by global security researchers - Community-governed with blockchain incentives for node operators Cover Traffic Protection - Generates fake activity to hide your real usage - Makes traffic analysis useless even for advanced adversaries - Protects you even when you’re not actively browsing.Source ( Aljazera) The Netanyahu Revelation and Pager&nbsp;Attacks: When VPNs turn into traps: Unit 8200 and the hidden dangers of corporate VPNs for users in… was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/29 13:33
Perena: Some users are experiencing application downtime, and the team is working on resolving it.

PANews reported on September 29th that stablecoin infrastructure provider Perena posted on the X platform that some users were experiencing app downtime (desktop and Seeker), while iOS was functioning normally. The team is currently working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible to ensure user funds are safe.
PANews2025/09/29 13:29
Deutsche Bank warns AI boom may be propping up US economy unsustainably

TLDR Without tech-driven capex, US real GDP growth is near zero in 2024–2025. AI infrastructure spending reached $368B globally by mid-2025. AI sector may face an $800B annual revenue gap by 2030. Tech stocks have driven about 50% of S&P 500 gains in 2025. The U.S. economy may be staying above water because of massive [...] The post Deutsche Bank warns AI boom may be propping up US economy unsustainably appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/29 13:26
DOGE Eyes ETF Approval, SOL Targets Breakout, BlockDAG’s $410M+ Presale and X1-X10 Demo Prove Real Utility

The search for market leaders is heating up as traders weigh speculative narratives against projects that are already showing real-world […] The post DOGE Eyes ETF Approval, SOL Targets Breakout, BlockDAG’s $410M+ Presale and X1-X10 Demo Prove Real Utility appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/29 13:00
Why Is Canary Litecoin ETF Approval by US SEC This Week Crucial for Crypto Market?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/29 12:59
Hyperliquid unveils 4,600 Hypurr NFTs, floor price surges past $60,000

The collection has seen around $45 million worth of trade volume, with the NFT floor price currently set near $68,900.
Coinstats2025/09/29 12:41
SLNH Up 94% in a Single Day – Is Soluna the Next IREN?

SLNH has an over 1 GW pipeline, on par with BITF, but a market cap just a fraction of the size. With an up to $100M credit facility for data center buildout, could Soluna be a baby IREN in the making? The following guest post comes from BitcoinMiningStock.io, a public markets intelligence platform delivering data […]
Coinstats2025/09/29 12:30
Mapping Solana’s outlook: Hope vs. fear at the $200 line

SOL at $200. Bargain buy or bull trap waiting to snap?
Coinstats2025/09/29 12:00
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP recover as the key support level holds

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple are showing signs of stabilization at the start of the week, each holding above key support levels after recent declines.
Fxstreet2025/09/29 11:44
