2025-10-01 Wednesday
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
උණුසුම්ම ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Prediction: Can It Break $0.90 and Surge Toward $1.85?
SushiSwap SUSHI is currently trading at $0.6604, indicating a 1.64% fall in the last 24 hours. Neglecting the price retreat, activity in its trading remained firm as daily volume reached $33.4 million, a 26.57% spike from that in the earlier session. In the last week, the token dipped 2.95% to reach a weekly average of […]
SUSHI
$0.6754
+1.30%
TOKEN
$0.012
--%
Tronweekly
2025/10/01 06:30
Michael Saylor ignores Strategy critics, makes bold $1T commitment to BTC
Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy, has outlined an audacious endgame for his company, and that is to accumulate $1 trillion worth of Bitcoin. This is coming at a time when criticisms of him and his company’s Bitcoin accumulation strategy have gone up a few decibels. In a recent conversation with Bitcoin Magazine, Saylor compared […]
BTC
$114,492.15
+0.55%
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 06:12
From Track to Tech: How BlockDAG & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Are Creating a Global Experience Layer
Blockchain is often framed around technology and consensus, but BlockDAG shows it can go far beyond that. Its collaboration with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team proves that a network can evolve into an experience layer connecting digital and physical engagement. Rather than being confined to technical spaces or charts, BlockDAG (BDAG) is creating experiences […] The post From Track to Tech: How BlockDAG & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Are Creating a Global Experience Layer appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ALPINE
$1.8275
-73.05%
LAYER
$0.4009
+0.52%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/01 06:00
Crypto companies ramp up US hiring in 2025 amid regulatory clarity
Clearer rules have spurred a US crypto hiring surge in 2025, but outdated tax policy and concerns over Trump’s personal ties to the industry still fuel resistance. Crypto companies have ramped up hiring in the United States after new legislation and regulatory clarity reversed years of talent flight overseas, according to industry experts.Hugh Norton-Smith, co-founder of crypto recruiting company Intersection Growth Partners, told Cointelegraph that his company is “now seeing a massive re-shoring of crypto talent given the regulatory clarity unlocked [in the US].”Much of that clarity has come from new crypto legislation in Congress, most notably the Genius Act, a law setting clear rules for stablecoins in the country and signed into law by US President Donald Trump in July.Read more
TRUMP
$7.347
-1.92%
FUEL
$0.00468
-1.68%
TALENT
$0.005806
+0.38%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 05:56
SUI Price Eyes $4.5 as Coinbase Futures Listing Sparks Optimism
The post SUI Price Eyes $4.5 as Coinbase Futures Listing Sparks Optimism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SUI price has once again found strength at its ascending support, creating expectations for another potential rebound. The chart highlights how previous recoveries from this level have triggered strong rallies, and the setup now points to a possible retest of the $4.5 resistance. Meanwhile, with institutional exposure on the horizon, the path toward higher levels looks increasingly relevant. SUI Price Action Hints At Another Breakout From Support SUI price has showcased multiple rallies each time it tested the ascending support since earlier this year. In April 2025, the token rebounded strongly from that level, delivering an impressive 121% surge in the following weeks. Then in July 2025, the same trendline once again acted as a launching point, fueling an 81% climb toward higher levels. More recently, SUI has tapped this ascending line, with projections pointing to a potential 44% rally if history repeats itself. The current SUI market value sits at $3.16, holding slightly above its drawn support and signaling possible continuation. If this level holds firm, the next target remains the $4.5 resistance, which has capped rallies in the past. Importantly, the long-term SUI price prediction includes scenarios where the token could extend beyond $5 with strong institutional backing. Recently, CoinGape predicted that a cup-and-handle formation could strengthen the SUI price forecast toward the $7.5 region. SUI/USDT 1-Day Chart (Source: TradingView) Coinbase Futures Listing Adds Fuel To Institutional Narrative Coinbase confirmed that SUI futures will be listed on its derivatives platform beginning October 20. This move introduces SUI to a broader set of participants seeking greater liquidity and alternative trading options. Importantly, Coinbase stressed that futures listings typically open the door for deeper institutional involvement in selected tokens. The listing creates a convergence of technical strength and institutional validation within the same timeframe. Specifically, the introduction of SUI futures…
SUI
$3.2524
+0.17%
COM
$0.011097
-11.89%
NOW
$0.00592
-4.20%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 05:49
100x Crypto Hype With Ethereum and Cronos
The post 100x Crypto Hype With Ethereum and Cronos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News MoonBull 100x crypto presale potential ignites frenzy as Ethereum and Cronos updates fuel investor buzz. Discover why this trending coin is the hottest must-buy now. Have you ever wondered which cryptocurrency could turn a small stake into life-changing wealth overnight? The crypto world is buzzing once again, and the chase for the next all-time opportunity has every trader on the edge of their seat. Ethereum is gearing up with strong signals, and Cronos is catching headlines with fresh updates. Yet, a new name is stealing the spotlight. MoonBull is live in presale, and the early excitement is nothing short of electric. Miss this, and you may regret it later while others cash in. MoonBull introduces features that are fueling the community with real momentum: staking rewards offering jaw-dropping returns, and a referral system that hands out instant bonuses. While Ethereum strengthens its network and Cronos attracts headlines, MoonBull’s live presale is where investors are currently swarming. This article will cover the developments and updates of all three coins: MoonBull, Ethereum, and Cronos. MoonBull’s Dual Power: 95% APY Staking And Referral Rewards MoonBull’s presale hype is supercharged by two unmatched rewards programs that are turning heads across the crypto space. The first is its fixed 95% APY staking program, introduced at Stage 10 of the presale. Imagine staking tokens straight from the MoonBull dashboard and watching rewards accumulate daily. Even with a 2-month lock-in on rewards, investors can unstake at any moment, keeping flexibility in their hands. A massive $14.6 billion $MOBU has been set aside to ensure this system never runs dry. Whether you are a small buyer or a large buyer, the gateway to steady, passive growth is wide open. But that is only half of the story. MoonBull’s referral system is shaking things up by instantly…
HYPE
$44.83
+0.51%
COM
$0.011097
-11.89%
FUEL
$0.00468
-1.68%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 05:48
SEC Grants DoubleZero Clearance, Clarifying Rules for Blockchain Projects
SEC's no-action letter gives DoubleZero's tokens regulatory breathing space. Peirce advocates decentralized blockchain projects that bypass traditional investments. Continue Reading:SEC Grants DoubleZero Clearance, Clarifying Rules for Blockchain Projects The post SEC Grants DoubleZero Clearance, Clarifying Rules for Blockchain Projects appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
SPACE
$0.2077
-0.62%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 05:47
How Nvidia’s Intel Investment Impacts Crypto and AI
The post How Nvidia’s Intel Investment Impacts Crypto and AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia’s recent investments in Intel and OpenAI mark a new era of strategic consolidation in the AI race. These moves represent a need for secure, domestic supply chain security and a bid to dominate the future of computing. While the deals are not a direct play for crypto, their significance for the industry is profound. According to experts from BitMind and Komodo Platform, this partnership will create a new generation of powerful, cost-efficient hardware that will particularly benefit decentralized AI projects. From Archrivals to Allies Once archrivals, Nvidia and Intel spent decades competing fiercely in the high-performance computing space. This rivalry wasn’t just about market share; it was a battle for technological dominance, defined by a history of legal disputes and unsuccessful joint ventures that shaped the very foundation of the chip industry. Sponsored Sponsored Last week, that all changed. Nvidia announced a $5 billion investment in Intel, acquiring a 4% stake and launching a new partnership to develop custom products for data centers and personal computers. Though shocking, the news wasn’t met with surprise. With the dawn of the AI race, these companies have become indispensable. The training of AI models demands massive parallel processing, a function that relies entirely on essential hardware such as GPUs and CPUs. “It signals an AI industry consolidating to gain strategic advantages over competitors like AMD and Arm while ensuring onshore US manufacturing, which is a strong move from Nvidia given the importance the current administration has put on domestic manufacturing,” said Ken Jon Miyachi, the Co-Founder of BitMind. Nvidia also announced recently that it would invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI to power its next-generation infrastructure. Against this backdrop, Nvidia’s investment in Intel represents a strategic move to secure its supply and lock in a partnership with the only other US…
AI
$0.1168
-1.68%
COM
$0.011097
-11.89%
ERA
$0.5104
+0.23%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 05:47
AI-Powered Breakthrough in CT Scans: Faster, Smarter Material Imaging
Dual-energy computed tomography (DECT) uses the energy dependence of X-ray attenuation to allow material decomposition, however traditional image-domain or model-based approaches have drawbacks such as beam-hardening effects, large processing costs, or a need for manually segmented training data. By embedding the DECT spectral model into the training loss and integrating learnt priors in the material image domain, we present End-to-End Material Decomposition (E2E-DEcomp), a deep learning system that directly maps CT projection data to quantitative material images.
AI
$0.1168
-1.68%
RAY
$2.637
+0.45%
BEAM
$0.02185
-11.28%
Hackernoon
2025/10/01 05:46
Why Neural Fields Beat Grid-Based Methods for Spatiotemporal Imaging
It is difficult to reconstruct dynamic images from undersampled data because motion is ignored, producing wildly inaccurate results. Although neural fields provide a continuous and lightweight representation, previous research mostly relied on implicit smoothness. This study uses the optical flow equation for 2D+time computed tomography to improve neural fields using explicit PDE-based motion regularization.
WHY
$0.00000003233
+2.70%
GRID
$0.0029096
+38.54%
FLOW
$0.3505
-0.02%
Hackernoon
2025/10/01 03:31
නැගී එන පුවත්
තවත්
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital
Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense