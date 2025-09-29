2025-10-01 Wednesday

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 27th September 2025 — Spot SOL & the Britcard

2025/09/29
Mike Novogratz: Early Life and Net Worth — The Vision Behind Galaxy Digital and the Future of…

Mike Novogratz: Early Life and Net Worth — The Vision Behind Galaxy Digital and the Future of Crypto — 36Crypto Mike Novogratz is reshaping the future of finance and cryptocurrency with Galaxy&nbsp;Digital Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is at the forefront of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology Novogratz’s influence shapes the future of digital assets, DeFi, and the wider crypto ecosystem Mike Novogratz is one of the most influential figures in the world of cryptocurrency and digital assets. As the CEO and founder of Galaxy Digital, Novogratz has been instrumental in driving the mainstream adoption of crypto assets, decentralized finance (DeFi), and blockchain technology. With a rich background in traditional finance and an unrelenting passion for digital transformation, Novogratz is leading Galaxy Digital into the new era of finance, where cryptocurrencies are poised to revolutionize industries around the&nbsp;world. Mike Novogratz: Early Life and&nbsp;Career Mike Novogratz was born in 1964 in Fort Knox, Kentucky, and grew up in a military family. From a young age, Novogratz exhibited a sharp mind and an entrepreneurial spirit. After graduating from Princeton University with a degree in economics, he went on to build a successful career on Wall&nbsp;Street. His early professional journey included stints at Goldman Sachs and Fortress Investment Group, where he gained extensive experience in investment management and hedge fund strategies. During his time at Fortress, Novogratz was responsible for overseeing the firm’s global macro strategy, which involved significant investments in currencies, commodities, and emerging&nbsp;markets. His ability to identify trends in financial markets, coupled with his understanding of risk management, positioned him as a leader in the investment world. However, as the financial markets evolved, Novogratz’s focus began to shift towards the emerging space of digital currencies and blockchain technology. Also Read: Joe Lubin: Early Life and Net Worth — The Vision Behind Consensys and&nbsp;Ethereum Transition to Cryptocurrency: A Vision for the&nbsp;Future In 2013, Mike Novogratz decided to leave Fortress Investment Group and focus entirely on the growing cryptocurrency space. At the time, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were still seen as speculative investments by most traditional financiers, but Novogratz recognized their potential to revolutionize the financial system. Novogratz’s transition into the crypto world was not just about investments. He understood that the blockchain technology behind digital currencies could fundamentally change the way financial services were delivered and accessed. This realization led him to take a bold step in 2018 by founding Galaxy Digital, a cryptocurrency investment firm dedicated to bridging the gap between traditional finance and the emerging digital asset&nbsp;class. Founding Galaxy Digital: The Pursuit of Crypto&nbsp;Adoption Galaxy Digital, founded in 2018, has quickly grown into one of the most influential cryptocurrency investment firms in the world. With a focus on asset management, trading, and venture capital, Galaxy Digital serves both institutional and retail investors, helping them navigate the complexities of the crypto&nbsp;market. Under Novogratz’s leadership, Galaxy Digital has made significant investments in blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, building partnerships with key players in the industry. The firm is known for its diverse portfolio, which includes investments in DeFi platforms, cryptocurrency exchanges, and blockchain infrastructure projects. Through Galaxy Digital, Novogratz has become a vocal advocate for the mainstream adoption of digital currencies. He has consistently promoted the idea that cryptocurrencies represent the future of finance, offering an alternative to traditional banking and payment&nbsp;systems. His leadership has helped to reshape the narrative around digital assets, positioning them as both an asset class and a transformative technology that will change how the world interacts with&nbsp;money. The Vision: The Future of Decentralized Finance Mike Novogratz is not just a businessman; he is a visionary who believes in the potential of decentralized finance (DeFi) to transform the global economy. Through Galaxy Digital, Novogratz has been a vocal supporter of DeFi protocols, which aim to recreate traditional financial systems using blockchain technology. These protocols include lending platforms, decentralized exchanges (DEXs), and yield farming applications that eliminate intermediaries and provide greater financial inclusivity. Novogratz’s ultimate vision is to see crypto and blockchain technology drive the creation of a decentralized financial ecosystem where individuals, businesses, and institutions can interact directly, without the need for intermediaries. His belief in the potential of DeFi is matched by his commitment to making it accessible to all, and Galaxy Digital continues to play a key role in expanding the DeFi&nbsp;sector. Mike Novogratz’s Net Worth: The Wealth Behind the&nbsp;Vision As of 2025, Mike Novogratz’s estimated net worth is approximately $2.7 billion. A significant portion of his wealth is derived from his early investments in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as his ownership stake in Galaxy&nbsp;Digital. His strategic investments in the blockchain and crypto space have positioned him as one of the wealthiest figures in the industry. However, Novogratz’s financial success has always been secondary to his larger mission. His wealth is a byproduct of his vision to reshape global finance and promote the widespread adoption of decentralized technologies. Novogratz has often spoken about his belief that crypto is not just about financial gain, but about creating a more transparent, efficient, and equitable global financial system. In addition to his wealth from Galaxy Digital, Novogratz has used his success to support various philanthropic efforts, particularly in the areas of education, innovation, and technology. His focus on long-term societal impact has made him a respected leader not only in finance but also in the broader crypto and blockchain community. Legacy: A Pioneer of the Crypto Revolution Mike Novogratz’s legacy will undoubtedly be tied to his pioneering work in the cryptocurrency space. As the founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, he has been at the forefront of efforts to integrate digital assets into the traditional financial system, demonstrating their value beyond speculation. His belief in the transformative potential of blockchain technology has made him a key figure in the growing movement to create a decentralized financial system. Through his leadership at Galaxy Digital, Novogratz has influenced countless investors and entrepreneurs to explore the opportunities in the crypto space, and his work continues to inspire the next generation of blockchain innovators. Novogratz’s commitment to the future of finance, combined with his vast experience in both traditional finance and digital assets, has positioned him as one of the leading figures in the crypto ecosystem. His efforts have played a pivotal role in helping to push the boundaries of what is possible with digital currencies and decentralized technologies. FAQs 1. Who is Mike Novogratz? Mike Novogratz is the CEO and founder of Galaxy Digital, a cryptocurrency investment firm that focuses on blockchain technology and digital assets. He is a leading figure in the crypto space and a vocal advocate for the adoption of decentralized finance&nbsp;(DeFi). 2. What is Galaxy Digital? Galaxy Digital is a cryptocurrency investment firm founded by Mike Novogratz in 2018. The firm specializes in asset management, trading, and venture capital, with a focus on the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. 3. What is Mike Novogratz’s net worth? As of 2025, Mike Novogratz’s estimated net worth is $3.8 billion, primarily derived from his investments in digital currencies and his ownership of Galaxy&nbsp;Digital. 4. What is Mike Novogratz’s vision for decentralized finance? Mike Novogratz believes that decentralized finance (DeFi) will revolutionize global finance by eliminating intermediaries and providing greater financial inclusivity. He envisions a future where blockchain technology drives a decentralized financial ecosystem. 5. How has Mike Novogratz influenced the crypto industry? Mike Novogratz has played a key role in promoting the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Through Galaxy Digital, he has helped bridge the gap between traditional finance and the emerging world of digital assets, positioning cryptocurrencies as a transformative technology for the global&nbsp;economy. Also Read: Paolo Ardoino: Early Life and Net Worth — The Vision Behind Tether and the Crypto&nbsp;World Originally published at https://36crypto.com on September 27,&nbsp;2025. Mike Novogratz: Early Life and Net Worth — The Vision Behind Galaxy Digital and the Future of… was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
2025/09/29
The Reality of Trading Memecoin in 2025: What I Learned From the Trenches

Learn the harsh realities of memecoin trading in 2025. I share my honest experience from the trenches, including tools, strategiesContinue reading on Coinmonks »
2025/09/29
Why CBDCs Risk Inheriting Blockchain’s Worst Flaws

Governments developing CBDCs risk repeating the same architectural mistakes made by early public blockchains — especially by adopting flawed standards like&nbsp;ERC-20. What is a&nbsp;CBDC? CBDC — Central bank digital currency, digital money issued by the central banks of states. CBDC has backing by assets that are legitimate for the country’s economy with two-way convertibility, most often the backing asset is the national currency and precious metals, for example: US Dollar, Euro, gold,&nbsp;etc. CBDC is not new money, but only a new form of money supply already issued into the economy and, as a consequence, has the same legal status as fiat money&nbsp;supply. The history of experiments with CBDC dates back to the 1990s, long before the debut of the first public blockchain — Bitcoin. The first working project is considered to be prepaid Avant debit cards in Finland. CBDCs can be based on traditional architecture without using a distributed ledger, for example, E-CNY (China’s digital yuan). But with the arrival of the blockchain industry, CBDC received a new wave of interest from national governments and central&nbsp;banks. By target audience, CBDCs are divided into two main types:Wholesale CBDCs: Used by financial institutions for settlements among themselves, helping with liquidity management and monetary policy implementation.Retail CBDCs: Intended for businesses and consumers, providing direct use of central bank digital&nbsp;money. Advantages of CBDCs based on distributed ledgers Faster payments. The use of blockchain implies a reliable system of transaction validation between participants and the use of a single unified system, which reduces intermediary nodes and speeds up the transaction effectively to the time set for the creation and finalization of a block. For example, the average block creation time of Ethereum is 12 seconds, block finalization reaches 13–15 minutes (2 epochs). 15 minutes is relatively fast for most national financial systems. Block finalization on EOS takes only 1 second. While a transfer through the SWIFT system can take several&nbsp;days. Lower transaction costs. Architecturally, a peer-to-peer distributed ledger system is simpler and cheaper than the current variety of hardware and software of payment services. For example, one can review the fee schedule page of the Wise&nbsp;service. Fault tolerance. Blockchain systems have a distributed structure and no single point of failure; each archival node stores the entire history of transactions, which also allows abandoning a large amount of backup equipment. Centralization and enhanced control. Blockchain implies transparency of transactions and a single ledger. A CBDC system implies full identification of the end user. Government authorities receive broader and more operational control over transfers than the current system with intermediaries in the form of commercial banks. If we compare CBDC with cash, the degree of control can be assessed as total control. From the point of view of the state, the following increase: efficiency of the tax system; national security; a number of financial crimes become impossible. In 2021 reports showed that 86% of central banks were studying CBDCs, 60% were experimenting, and 14% were in the stage of launching a pilot project. In 2023, a report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) showed that 94 central banks were already showing interest in CBDCs. According to an article by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from 2024, the share of interested banks grew to 94%, and by 2030 up to 15 CBDC systems may be operational.State of CBDCs around the world:&nbsp;VISA In addition to CBDCs, commercial banks are also considering issuing their own stablecoins and RWA assets for interbank exchange, effectively competing not only with commercial stablecoins such as USDT but also with&nbsp;CBDCs. The Moral Dilemma of&nbsp;CBDCs The main claim against CBDCs from society is the risk of increased control and restriction of civil rights. And this is a fairly reasonable concern. CBDCs have quite a lot of critics, and if politicians among them are simply hypocrites while in opposition, the words of crypto enthusiasts and technical experts are actually worth considering. Edward Snowden, a former NSA employee known for his revelations, wrote a rather interesting publication criticizing CBDCs. Here is what Snowden writes on his social network&nbsp;X:Edward Snowden However, Edward Snowden’s post can safely be attributed to the already existing financial system, from which it follows that it is already too late to sound the&nbsp;alarm. The financial system existing today also operates with digital money, the only difference being that it is issued by commercial banks through issuing debit and credit cards, opening accounts, which are backed by funds received from central banks. Most of the population with official employment receive their salaries into bank accounts. In order to work with these financial instruments, users are fully identified. And as practice shows, even with nominal banking secrecy, government authorities can gain access to the information they are interested in. For example, Ukraine’s legislation is moving toward abolishing banking secrecy without CBDCs. User accounts are frozen at the slightest suspicion even now, one of the latest cases occurred in Thailand, where 3 million accounts were&nbsp;frozen. In fact, CBDC is an analogue of private corporate stablecoins such as USDT or USDC. Stablecoins, without exaggeration, are the type of cryptocurrency without which today’s cryptocurrency market is unthinkable, and they are also issued in a way far from the philosophy of true “blockchain money,” which Satoshi Nakamoto and other crypto punks preached. But everyone loves stablecoins, and CBDCs evoke unpleasant associations with a concentration camp. Ultimately, it all comes down to who and how will use such an instrument as CBDC. History shows that many instruments intended to improve society can be directed against it. Edward Snowden himself, although he told the world about crimes against civil liberties by a leading intelligence agency, in fact contributed to these crimes&nbsp;himself. The Slippery Slope of CBDC&nbsp;ERC-20 Technically, a CBDC can be a token (smart contract) at the application level. Or a CBDC can be in the form of the native currency of the blockchain used. However, the token option today looks like the only correct path, since it offers a more flexible implementation of the token contract itself, broader functionality, and simpler support, since for an upgrade or fix of the token it is not necessary to hard fork the entire blockchain. For the choice of platform for implementing CBDCs, there are two opposite concepts: The choice of a private corporate-level blockchain. The blockchain remains closed for public use and independent connection. Such a system is characterized by: flexible configuration of transaction speed and choice of consensus; transaction execution fees (gas) may be absent; increased security due to restricted access to the system. Perfectly suitable for wholesale CBDCs. An example of such a private blockchain is mBridge, later transformed into BRICS Bridge, intended for cross-border payments between BRICS countries as a replacement for the SWIFT&nbsp;system. The choice of a public blockchain is rational for retail CBDCs. Since it allows: covering a large user base; integrating CBDCs into existing applications and services; and also attracting crypto market liquidity into the national economy. Platforms such as Polygon and Ethereum are often chosen for testing CBDCs based on smart contracts, and Ripple even launched the “Ripple CBDC Platform,” subsequently signing agreements with a number of countries. However, when choosing a public blockchain for implementing CBDCs, one has to accept all its architectural features, as well as the fact that in a public blockchain smart contracts are also accessible to citizens with ill&nbsp;intent. As can be seen from the above characteristics, each approach to implementing CBDCs is perfectly suited for its niche. And if we have no particular questions about existing private blockchain implementations, at least due to the closed nature of the system and documentation, then with CBDC implementations, even in experimental mode, questions already arise. In particular, the choice of the ERC-20 token standard. In May, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) conducted transactions within the program “Central Bank Open Market Operations with Smart Contracts.” Ethereum was chosen as the blockchain environment, and ERC-20 was chosen as the token standard for CBDCs with all the resulting problems when sending to smart contracts, which led to multimillion-dollar losses.Project Pine scheme “The token arrangement sits at the center of the system. It includes a programmable platform that houses the smart contracts making up the central bank toolkit and the tokens with which they interact “ ,BISSystem components: BIS UBS, Sygnum Bank and PostFinance in September are also conducting testing on the public Ethereum blockchain using ERC-20 tokens as the basis of&nbsp;CBDCs.Delegation to a smart contract of the role of escrow agent: Swiss&nbsp;BankingSystem interaction diagram based on deposit tokens: Swiss&nbsp;Bankinghttps://medium.com/media/ea80a11be8b636dce1d855e68289b864/href The two largest banking systems use in the core of their system a standard with a long-known vulnerability, when an error in an address consisting of 42 characters can simply lead to the loss of funds. For now, the public has no code of any CBDC, but surely, like most stablecoins, the smart contract design of CBDCs will provide for: a blacklist; the possibility of freezing; burning and reissuing tokens. However, despite the same capability of corporate stablecoins, lost USDT, USDC and others still exist in the networks. For example, USDT restores only large sums. Formally, Tether can restore funds lost by mistake, but for a 10% fee or $1000, whichever is greater. Already from this condition, it is clear that requests are accepted if the amount of funds is above $1000. Who will solve issues with lost CBDCs and why even allow the possibility of such errors still remains a&nbsp;mystery? Since 2017, there has been the ERC-223 standard for fungible tokens, which applies a communication model preventing the sending of tokens to a non-target smart contract. The same communication model is used by the NFT standard&nbsp;ERC-721. According to the design of the reference ERC-223, it lacks transferFrom and approve, however, hybrid ERC-223 tokens that have these functions for compatibility with existing DeFi feel great and at the same time are protected from direct transfers to old versions of contracts unable to communicate with ERC-223 tokens. Thus, it cannot be said that there is no alternative to ERC-20 in the cryptocurrency space. Conclusion CBDCs, like any new tools, cause fear of possible consequences, both from the moral aspect and from the security&nbsp;side. Meanwhile, it is worth recognizing that the introduction of debit cards also caused concerns about the possibility of abolishing cash and tightening control. As for security aspects, the existing system is also flooded with various fraud schemes, and even the SWIFT system is subject to multimillion-dollar hacks: the incident with the Bank of Bangladesh; theft of funds from Banco del Austro; the hacker group Shadow Brokers accused the NSA of gaining unauthorized access to the SWIFT&nbsp;system. According to a report published by FinCEN in August, only US banks laundered $312 billion over 4 years. According to Chainalysis estimates, over the same time, $189 billion was laundered through digital assets in total. According to UN data, more than $2 trillion is laundered annually worldwide. If CBDCs are meant to represent the future of money, then their foundations must not be built on outdated and flawed standards like ERC-20. Choosing safer, more modern architectures like ERC-223 is not just a technical upgrade — it’s a necessity for trust, resilience, and fairness in tomorrow’s financial system. Why CBDCs Risk Inheriting Blockchain’s Worst Flaws was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
2025/09/29
The Best Crypto To Invest In Ignites With Presale Going Live Now As FLOKI And Pudgy Penguins Heat Up

The post The Best Crypto To Invest In Ignites With Presale Going Live Now As FLOKI And Pudgy Penguins Heat Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 08:15 Discover MoonBull. Explore presale rewards, early access meme tokens, and top crypto to invest opportunities. Also know about FLOKI and Pudgy Penguins. What if the next explosive crypto run is already underway, and the chance to claim ground-floor gains is slipping away? Every investor dreams of spotting a coin before it goes mainstream, and MoonBull is creating waves that are impossible to ignore. The presale is structured, strategic, and packed with opportunity. Chasing the best crypto to invest requires timing and insight. MoonBull is capturing attention while other meme coins, including FLOKI and Pudgy Penguins, continue to innovate and maintain strong communities. FLOKI recently secured a key partnership with a digital entertainment company, expanding its reach beyond the meme coin niche. Pudgy Penguins is entering new markets with exclusive NFTs and interactive community features, keeping its followers engaged. While these coins grow steadily, MoonBull’s presale offers early access meme tokens with the kind of structured momentum that rewards quick and informed action. Why MoonBull Is The Best Crypto To Invest Now MoonBull, the best crypto to invest in, combines mechanics designed for sustainability with a presale model that maximizes early investment advantages. Two standout features define its appeal. MoonBull’s burn mechanism is a cornerstone of its deflationary design, ensuring that scarcity increases naturally as adoption grows. With 1% of every transaction permanently removed from circulation, the supply consistently contracts, creating upward pressure on value over time. This automatic reduction works hand in hand with community empowerment, as an additional 3.66 billion $MOBU tokens, equivalent to 5% of the total supply, has been allocated for community-driven burns and incentives. By giving holders the ability to participate in shaping the token’s deflationary path, MoonBull combines transparency, sustainability, and investor trust in a way that very…
2025/09/29
බෙදාගන්න
Quit The Daily Grind, Ride MoonBull: The Best Crypto To Invest In Ignites With Presale Going Live Now As FLOKI And Pudgy Penguins Heat Up

What if the next explosive crypto run is already underway, and the chance to claim ground-floor gains is slipping away? […] The post Quit The Daily Grind, Ride MoonBull: The Best Crypto To Invest In Ignites With Presale Going Live Now As FLOKI And Pudgy Penguins Heat Up appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/29
බෙදාගන්න
MrBeast Expands Holdings in ASTER Token as Revenue Outpaces Hyperliquid by 10x

Read the full article at coingape.com.
2025/09/29
බෙදාගන්න
Qatar National Bank adopts JPMorgan's blockchain platform Kinexys for US dollar payments

PANews reported on September 29th that Qatar National Bank (QNB Group), one of the largest financial institutions in the Middle East, has switched to JPMorgan Chase's blockchain platform to process US dollar corporate payments at its Qatar branch. The two companies said in a statement released on Monday that by adopting JPMorgan Chase's Kinexys digital payment system, Doha-based QNB can now process US dollar payments for its corporate clients in Qatar 24/7 in just minutes. In contrast, bank payments using traditional payment channels are mostly processed only on business days, and it can take several days for the funds to reach the beneficiary's account. The Kinexys network, launched in 2019, currently processes US$3 billion worth of transactions daily.
2025/09/29
බෙදාගන්න
Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Uptober in zicht en ETF’s sluiten week in het rood

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Goedemorgen! Hier is het meest opvallende cryptonieuws, met extra toelichting onder de kopjes: Bitcoin rally houdt stand: RSI oversold, steunzone standhoudt Na een forse correctie begon Bitcoin aan een herstelrally waarbij de Relative Strength Index (RSI) uit de oversold-zone kwam. Tegelijkertijd is een belangrijke steunzone getest en lijkt deze stand te houden. Dit biedt hoop voor marktdeelnemers dat de recente daling mogelijk afgerond is, of op zijn minst dat de bodemvorming een kans heeft. Analisten wijzen erop dat consistent steun vinden rond cruciale niveaus een positief signaal is. Toch waarschuwen zij dat hevige volatiliteit kan blijven, vooral als de rally niet gepaard gaat met sterke instroom van kapitaal. Bitcoin en Ether ETF’s sluiten week in het rood door grote uitstroom Ondanks kortstondige rally’s hebben de Bitcoin- en Ethereum-ETF’s de week afgesloten met netto uitstroom van kapitaal. Deze uitstroom wijst erop dat sommige beleggers winst nemen of onzeker zijn over de duurzaamheid van de stijgingen. Voor de markt betekent dit dat de fundamentele instroom zwakker is dan het prijsherstel doet vermoeden. Analisten waarschuwen dat als uitstroom aanhoudt, dit de rally kan ondermijnen, zelfs als technische signalen positiever lijken. Bitcoin koersanalyse na crash: komt er een “Uptober”-rally? Sommige analisten suggereren dat na de recente crash een “Uptober”-rally mogelijk is: een sterke op verovering van verloren terrein in oktober. Hun argument: historische patronen tonen vaak herstel in de herfst voor crypto. Technische indicatoren zoals geldstromen, momentum en steunzones ondersteunen dat idee deels. Echter, sceptici wijzen erop dat elke rally kwetsbaar is zolang macro-economische onzekerheden (rente, inflatie, regelgeving) blijven spelen. Voor beleggers betekent dit dat voorzichtig optimisme gepast is, de kans op herstel is aanwezig, maar tot zekerheid is het nog niet gekomen. Bitcoin bulls proberen weerstand te doorbreken De bulls zetten druk om meerdere weerstandsniveaus te doorbreken. Hun uitdaging: voldoende volume en instroom genereren om de druk op de bears te overwinnen. Als ze daarin slagen, kan dat het startsein worden voor een nieuwe opwaartse fase. Lukt het echter niet, dan kan de koers terugvallen naar steunzones. Analisten zullen nauwgezet letten op het volume en de candle-confirmaties rond de weerstand, om te zien of de doorbraak echt is of een vals signaal. Bitcoin block duurde 51 minuten: zeldzame vertraging Een recent block op het Bitcoin-netwerk kostte maar liefst 51 minuten om gemined te worden, veel langer dan de gemiddelde ~10 minuten. Dit soort langzame blokken zijn zeldzaam, maar illustreren dat de kansverdeling in proof-of-work kan zorgen voor grote spreiding. Hoewel dit op zichzelf geen bedreiging is voor netwerkstabiliteit, toont het wel hoe timing en probabiliteit mee kunnen spelen in de werking van Bitcoin. Bitcoin gerelateerde aandelen dalen harder dan de munt Beursgenoteerde bedrijven in de crypto-sector, zoals miningbedrijven en exchanges, zagen hun aandelen sneller dalen dan de prijs van Bitcoin zelf. Dit verschil benadrukt dat zulke bedrijven extra risico’s dragen: bedrijfsvoering, regelgeving, schulden en marktverwachting spelen sterkere rol in hun koers. Beleggers moeten dit in het oog houden bij investeringen in crypto-gerelateerde aandelen in plaats van in Bitcoin zelf. BitcoinMagazine lanceert Discord channel! Wil je meepraten over deze ontwikkelingen? Join dan ons nieuwe Discord channel en discussieer met onze experts en andere lezers over acties en insiderinformatie! Nu naar Discord Het bericht Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Uptober in zicht en ETF’s sluiten week in het rood is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
2025/09/29
බෙදාගන්න
MUTM 50% sold out fast, analysts call it best crypto for 350% gain

Even as broader markets remain uncertain and many ask why crypto is down, select projects are proving that disciplined innovation still attracts serious capital. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is one of those standouts, with its Phase 6 presale already 50% sold out. At a price of $0.035, the project has raised over $16.50 million and welcomed more than 16,650 holders. Phase 7 will increase the token price to $0.040, a 15% rise, showing that investors entering today are locking in a clear discount before the next leg up. Analysts project that buyers in this round are positioning for 350% gains even before the bull run fully resumes.A framework built on risk management and stabilityMutuum Finance (MUTM) is not simply another addition to the growing list of crypto coins. It is a decentralized lending protocol designed with multiple safety mechanisms to protect users and sustain long-term growth. The system is structured around overcollateralized borrowing, ensuring loans are backed by more value than borrowed, while automated liquidation triggers and penalty fees maintain stability if collateral values fall. Liquidators are incentivized to restore balance through discounted repayments, creating constant pressure toward systemic health.A key differentiator is its oracle strategy, which aggregates Chainlink feeds, fallback oracles, and time-weighted on-chain data. This ensures borrowers and lenders always interact with fair and tamper-resistant price information, reducing the risk of manipulation that plagues many DeFi platforms. Alongside this, borrow caps and Restricted Collateralization Mode limit the exposure of risky assets, so volatile tokens do not compromise the safety of the entire system. A reserve factor applied to each asset also feeds income into the treasury, which in turn will support platform sustainability.Unlike unchecked DeFi protocols that expose participants to systemic fragility, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a structure where every component—whether liquidation penalties or collateral ratios—works together to safeguard investor capital. This emphasis on capital protection and controlled risk makes the platform more attractive during times of uncertainty, reinforcing why investing in crypto through structured protocols can outperform sentiment-driven alternatives.Security, roadmap, and investor upsideBeyond its mechanics, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is securing investor confidence with external validation and community-focused measures. The project has undergone a CertiK audit, scoring 90.00 in Token Scan and 79.00 in Skynet assessments, demonstrating a commitment to robust code standards. Complementing this, a $50,000 bug bounty program incentivizes ethical hackers to identify vulnerabilities, while a $100,000 giveaway rewards and energizes its growing community. These steps underline a transparent approach rarely seen in newer crypto coins.The roadmap is equally compelling. Phase 2 focuses on core contract and infrastructure development, while Phase 3 is set to bring beta testing and functional demos. By Phase 4, the platform will go live, with MUTM token listings, claim activation, and multi-chain expansion. Each stage provides investors with tangible milestones that align with price growth and adoption momentum.The outcomes speak for themselves for investors who are keeping an eye on returns. At the current presale pricing, a Phase 1 allotment of $10,000 at $0.01 has already increased to $35,000, which is a 250% increase. People who buy in Phase 6 for $0.035 should see their worth rise by 350% before the bull cycle picks up speed again. This illustrates that making smart early investments in structured initiatives like Mutuum Finance (MUTM) can lead to big profits even before the market as a whole starts to rise.Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is setting itself up as the uncommon presale token that offers strong security, long-lasting mechanics, and actual safety for investors. While other people chase after short-lived buzz, this project is showing that the best places to invest in crypto are platforms that create demand on purpose. With 50% of Phase 6 already sold, the chance to get tokens at a discount is running out quickly. This makes MUTM one of the best buys before the next bull run starts.For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:Website: https://www.mutuum.comLinktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinanceThe post MUTM 50% sold out fast, analysts call it best crypto for 350% gain appeared first on Invezz
2025/09/29
