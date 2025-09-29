2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Solana Could Get Major Speed Boost as Jump Crypto Proposes Block Limit Removal

Solana Could Get Major Speed Boost as Jump Crypto Proposes Block Limit Removal

TLDR Jump Crypto proposes removing Solana’s 60 million compute unit block limit after the Alpenglow upgrade High-performance validators would handle larger blocks while slower validators would skip complex ones The change aims to create incentives for validators to upgrade hardware and earn more transaction fees Alpenglow upgrade reduces transaction finality from 12.8 seconds to 150 [...] The post Solana Could Get Major Speed Boost as Jump Crypto Proposes Block Limit Removal appeared first on CoinCentral.
GET
GET$0,004559+0,28%
Major
MAJOR$0,11873-0,77%
Boost
BOOST$0,11371-3,87%
බෙදාගන්න
Coincentral2025/09/29 14:40
බෙදාගන්න
CrypoPunks Lead Weekly NFT Sales, Top Trade Hits $218K

CrypoPunks Lead Weekly NFT Sales, Top Trade Hits $218K

The post CrypoPunks Lead Weekly NFT Sales, Top Trade Hits $218K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The NFT sector is making waves across the crypto market, as the weekly market statistics confirm. In this respect, CryptoPunks has taken the leading position among the top-selling NFT collections of this week. As per the data from Phoenix Group, CryptoPunk #2406 stood out as the biggest NFT sale of the week. Overall, the latest weekly NFT sales reaffirm the growing investor appetite for the non-fungible tokens (NFTs). CryptoPunk #2406 Dominates Top 7-Day NFT Sales with $218K Based on the market data, CryptoPunk #2406 has occupied the 1st place among the top 10 NFT sales of this week.Hence, it has been sold for 48.8 $ETH, denoting $218.54K in terms of value. In addition to this, CryptoPunk #3091 is the 2nd top NFT sale of the week, accounting for 48 $ETH $200.44K. Subsequently, CryptoPunk # 6745 has obtained 48 $ET, equaling $199.10K. Apart from that, with a 47 $ETH  ($196.81K) in its price, CryptoPunk #8109 has become the 4th name on the weekly NFT list. Further, the list includes CryptoPunk #7662 in the 5th position with its price reaching 47 $ETH (nearly $196.26K). Additionally, CryptoPunk #1613 has gained the 6th spot with 46.5 $ETH ($193.51K) in its price. CryptoPunk #4180 Bottoms List with $182.42K Moving on, Phoenix Group’s list includes Crypto Punk #8237, with a selling price of 46.2 $ETH ($192.40K). Following that, CryptoPunk #5467 is the 8th among the week’s top NFTs, obtaining 45.6 $ETH (almost $188.93K). Coming after that, CryptoPunk #1350 has been sold for 46.3 $ETH (up to $185.37K). Ultimately, CryptoPunk #4180 is the last among the top ten NFT sales of this week, claiming 44 $ETH ($182.42K). Umair Younas is a cryptocurrency-related content writer linked with this work since 2019. Here, at Blockchainreporter, he serves as a news and article writer. He is a crypto, blockchain, NFTs,…
NFT
NFT$0,0000004306-1,01%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Polytrade
TRADE$0,09884+0,22%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 14:38
බෙදාගන්න
Hyperliquid price rallies towards $50 as Hyperr NFTs debut

Hyperliquid price rallies towards $50 as Hyperr NFTs debut

The post Hyperliquid price rallies towards $50 as Hyperr NFTs debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid price gained 5% as Hypurr NFTs launched, with rising trading activity and key resistance at $50 now in focus. Summary HYPE trades near $47, up 5% in 24 hours. Hypurr NFTs debut, floor price hits $68K. $50 resistance is key, $44 remains strong support. Hyperliquid (HYPE) is trading at $47.23 at press time, up 5% in the past 24 hours. The move comes after a week of mixed trading, with prices dipping as low as $43 before recovering toward the $50 mark. Over the past 30 days, HYPE is still up 7%, though it remains 20% below its all-time high of $59.30, set on Sept. 18. Daily trading volume has risen 11% to $522 million, showing more activity among traders. According to CoinGlass data, Hyperliquid (HYPE) futures volume climbed 13.85% to $1.8 billion, while open interest edged up only 0.61% to $2.28 billion.  This pattern means more contracts are changing hands, but traders are not committing heavily to long-term positions. In practice, it reflects short-term trading interest rather than aggressive directional bets. Hypurr NFTs spark new ecosystem activity On Sept. 28, the Hyperliquid Foundation launched Hypurr NFTs, a collection of 4,600 cat-themed digital collectibles deployed directly on the HyperEVM. Most of these NFTs, 4,313 in total, were distributed to early users from the Genesis Event in November 2024. The rest went to the Foundation, Hyperliquid Labs, NFT artists, and other contributors. Hypurr NFTs have been deployed on the HyperEVM. Participants had the opportunity to opt in to receive a Hypurr NFT after the HyperEVM went live as part of the Genesis Event in November 2024. The HyperEVM launched in February 2025 as the general programmability interface to the… — Hyper Foundation (@HyperFND) September 28, 2025 Unlike standard NFT drops, Hypurr was designed as a memento for early supporters and…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011105-11,73%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00592-4,20%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44,9-0,20%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 14:33
බෙදාගන්න
Bitcoin Price Reaches ‘Critical Junction’: How A Rally To $139,000 Would Play Out

Bitcoin Price Reaches ‘Critical Junction’: How A Rally To $139,000 Would Play Out

The post Bitcoin Price Reaches ‘Critical Junction’: How A Rally To $139,000 Would Play Out appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price Reaches ‘Critical Junction’: How A Rally To $139,000 Would Play Out | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-price-critical-139000/
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,03927-3,75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011105-11,73%
Sign
SIGN$0,0644-1,90%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 14:11
බෙදාගන්න
How The Changing Environment Shapes Student Success

How The Changing Environment Shapes Student Success

The post How The Changing Environment Shapes Student Success appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Picture a classroom where children struggle to concentrate as temperatures soar past 80 degrees, their aging school building’s broken air conditioning no match for another record-breaking heat wave. Down the hall, windows that haven’t opened in decades trap stale air while outside, a nature preserve sits unused—a missed opportunity for learning that could transform both minds and hearts. This isn’t a dystopian future. It’s happening in schools across America today. But within these challenges lies extraordinary potential for reimagining how and where our children learn. What does it mean to create the optimal learning environment for students? That question is at the heart of Connecting the Dots: The Environment’s Impact on Student Success, a gathering recently hosted by the Tennessee State Collaborative on Reforming Education (SCORE). At first glance, the event might sound like it’s about classrooms and curriculum. But the conversations extended much further to health, a changing climate, extreme weather patterns, pollution, and the broader natural ecosystems in which young people learn and grow up. Senator Bill Frist, MD, SCORE’s Board Chair and Global Board Chair of The Nature Conservancy, kicks off the day-long symposium on Connecting the Dots: The Environment’s Impact on Student Success with 150 attendees representing diverse sectors and interests; September 4, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Bill Frist, MD Education as a Determinant of Well-Being Fifteen years ago, we founded SCORE on a simple but powerful insight: education is one of the most powerful determinants of long-term health and wellbeing. Research shows that people with a college degree live, on average, 11 years longer than those without a high school diploma. As I have seen in my own life as a heart transplant surgeon, a prescription or operation can save a life, but a high-quality education can extend it. In the early 2000s, Tennessee’s K–12…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011105-11,73%
Threshold
T$0,01471-1,14%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,12214-1,58%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 14:10
බෙදාගන්න
SEC Proposes Semiannual Reporting for Public Companies

SEC Proposes Semiannual Reporting for Public Companies

The post SEC Proposes Semiannual Reporting for Public Companies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: SEC proposes semiannual reporting; Trump supports move. Change aims to reduce compliance costs for companies. Future implications for crypto-related enterprises suggested. The U.S. SEC, chaired by Paul S. Atkins, plans to shift public companies from quarterly to semiannual reporting, endorsed by President Trump, as announced September 19, 2025. This regulatory shift aims to reduce compliance costs and promote corporate focus on long-term strategies, potentially affecting transparency and public company market behavior. SEC Reporting Changes Gain Presidential Approval SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins stated on September 19, 2025, the introduction of a proposal to alter corporate reporting frequency. The proposal, backed by President Trump’s endorsement on social media, suggests replacing quarterly requirements with a semiannual model. “Government should provide the minimum level of effective regulation,” Atkins emphasized. The proposed change seeks to lower compliance costs, potentially easing the operational burden on businesses. The shift may realign corporate focus from short-term targets, potentially promoting long-term strategic planning. Industries await immediate market impacts as regulations evolve. Notable reactions include Eric Ries, founder of the Long-Term Stock Exchange, who voiced that “long-term corporate vision should be rewarded.” Presidential endorsement highlighted on Trump’s Twitter suggests broad support. Market analysts speculate on the potential ripple effects across sectors impacted by reporting shifts. Potential Crypto Sector Impact and Expert Insights Did you know? The UK stopped requiring quarterly reporting in 2014, finding it ineffective in market discipline improvement, a precedent for the U.S. shift. Ethereum is currently priced at $4,114.30, boasting a market cap of $496.61 billion and a dominance of 12.89%, with no maximum supply limit, according to CoinMarketCap. Its trading volume surged by 38.01% to $27.02 billion in the last 24 hours. Over the past 90 days, Ethereum’s price has climbed 67.22%, though facing recent 4.01% setbacks over the past week. Ethereum(ETH), daily…
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 14:00
බෙදාගන්න
Aster Surges to Second Spot in Global Fee Rankings

Aster Surges to Second Spot in Global Fee Rankings

The post Aster Surges to Second Spot in Global Fee Rankings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Aster Surges to Second Spot in Global Fee Rankings appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Aster captured $14.33 million in fees in the past 24 hours, making it the second-largest protocol globally, behind only Tether with $22.18 million. It surpassed major protocols like Circle and Uniswap, with nearly ten times the fee revenue of Hyperliquid. This rapid growth is driven by a surge in perpetual trading volume, whale activity, and its private order book design. Aster’s rise reflects growing DeFi adoption and shifts in crypto trading revenue. Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/aster-surges-to-second-spot-in-global-fee-rankings/
Aster
ASTER$1,596-14,53%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000097+2,10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011105-11,73%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 13:59
බෙදාගන්න
Offensive Line Injuries Are Ruining Vikings Plans For Success Again

Offensive Line Injuries Are Ruining Vikings Plans For Success Again

The post Offensive Line Injuries Are Ruining Vikings Plans For Success Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Vikings may be without OT Brian O’Neill for the foreseeable future. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images) Getty Images Stop if you’ve heard this before. Injuries on the offensive line are killing the Minnesota Vikings. The weakness in that area of the team was obvious in the two end-of season losses to the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams. They were addressed in the offseason when they signed center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries from the Indianapolis Colts. They also drafted left guard Donovan Jackson from the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes. The problem appeared to be solved, but Kelly has suffered his second concussion this season, while Jackson is out with a wrist injury. In Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, right tackle Brian O’Neill went down with a probable MCL injury that appears to be serious. Christian Darrisaw was hurt at the start of the season and missed the first two games as he recovered from last season’s torn ACL. He is back now and Fries has stayed healthy, but the Vikings have backups working at 60 percent of the OL positions. That’s the main reason why QB1 J.J. McCarthy suffered a high ankle sprain and it’s also the reason backup QB Carson Wentz was under fire in the 24-21 loss to the Steelers. Wentz was sacked 6 times and he was under pressure on several other occasions. He finished the game under duress as he nearly led the team back from a 24-6 deficit. “We had breakdowns in this game,” said head coach Kevin O’Connell. “Those breakdowns took us out of our rhythm and prevented us from running the ball and working our play-action passes.” The Vikings converted just four of 14 third-down attempts and they are the second-worst team in the league when attempting…
Line Protocol
LINE$0,0000268-6,94%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011105-11,73%
MAY
MAY$0,0382-0,98%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 13:49
බෙදාගන්න
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs see $1.7 billion in outflows last week

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs see $1.7 billion in outflows last week

TLDR Bitcoin ETFs saw $903M in outflows last week, ending a month-long inflow trend. Ethereum ETFs lost $796M in one week, marking their worst week since launch. Institutional investors reduced crypto ETF exposure amid inflation fears. New ETFs tied to Solana and XRP are gaining traction as demand shifts. Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds [...] The post Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs see $1.7 billion in outflows last week appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0,003699-30,20%
XRP
XRP$2,8394-2,24%
බෙදාගන්න
Coincentral2025/09/29 12:52
බෙදාගන්න
Asian stocks cautious on Monday: Nikkei slips 1%, Nifty up 0.20%

Asian stocks cautious on Monday: Nikkei slips 1%, Nifty up 0.20%

Asian share markets started the week on a cautious note on Monday as investors assessed the potential fallout from a looming US government shutdown that could delay key economic data releases. The September payrolls report and other vital indicators may be postponed, leaving the Federal Reserve without official readings ahead of its October 29 policy meeting.Analysts at Bank of America said that if the shutdown extends beyond the Fed’s meeting, policymakers would be forced to rely on private data, potentially lowering the likelihood of an October rate cut, though only marginally. Current market pricing implies a 90 percent chance of a cut next month and about a 65 percent probability of another in December.Japan stocks weaken as automakers and financials declineJapanese equities fell sharply, extending last week’s declines despite positive cues from Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 dropped 436.39 points, or 0.96 percent, to 44,918.60, after touching an intraday low of 44,901.68.Losses were broad-based, with market heavyweight SoftBank Group sliding more than 1 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing also down over 1 percent. Automakers underperformed, with Honda declining nearly 2 percent and Toyota falling more than 1 percent. Financial stocks also retreated.Technology shares provided a partial offset, with Advantest gaining more than 3 percent, Tokyo Electron edging up 0.5 percent, and Screen Holdings adding over 1 percent.Hong Kong and China lifted by profit dataHong Kong stocks advanced after Chinese industrial profit figures showed a rebound, easing concerns over corporate earnings in the world’s second-largest economy. The Hang Seng Index gained 1.4 percent to 26,503.55 by late morning, recovering from last week’s 1.6 percent drop. The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 1.9 percent.Technology firms led the rally. Alibaba rose 3.3 percent, JD.com added 2.5 percent, Tencent gained 2 percent, and Meituan advanced 1.6 percent. On the mainland, the CSI 300 Index climbed 0.6 percent and the Shanghai Composite gained 0.2 percent.Other regional marketsSouth Korea’s benchmark Kospi added 1.07 percent to 3,422.40 as of 11:04 a.m. local time, marking a strong rebound from last week’s weakness. The index opened higher and extended gains through the morning session.In Australia, stocks gained for a third straight session ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy meeting on Tuesday. The S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 0.46 percent to 8,828.20, while the broader All Ordinaries rose 0.44 percent to 9,119.20. Investors broadly expect the central bank to hold rates steady following a hotter-than-expected inflation report last week.Indian equities opened higher on September 29, with the Nifty reclaiming the 24,700 level despite mixed global cues.At the open, the Sensex rose 119.35 points, or 0.15%, to 80,545.81, while the Nifty gained 47.45 points, or 0.19%, to 24,702.15.The post Asian stocks cautious on Monday: Nikkei slips 1%, Nifty up 0.20% appeared first on Invezz
1
1$0,003699-30,20%
MAY
MAY$0,0382-0,98%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,06962-2,09%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/29 11:54
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network