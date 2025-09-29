2025-10-01 Wednesday

Aster CEO responds to "concentrated token holdings": Most are airdrops or platform user deposits

Aster CEO responds to "concentrated token holdings": Most are airdrops or platform user deposits

PANews reported on September 29th that Aster CEO Leonard, in an interview with Mable, founder of the social protocol Trends, addressed the issue of on-chain data suggesting that a small number of addresses hold 96% of ASTER tokens. Leonard stated that his team does not control all tokens in these wallets. Based on token economics, approximately 80% of tokens are locked on-chain and can be monitored. Addresses holding airdropped tokens account for approximately 40% of the total. Other top addresses also include Aster's spot deposit addresses. Holders may be storing tokens in platform addresses with the intention of selling them at any time, given the significant price increase. Currently, only approximately 10% of the tokens are in circulation, including the 1:1 redemption share for existing users (approximately 10%) and the initial airdrop (approximately 8%). Information on subsequent linear releases has been published and can be verified on-chain. While the contract address appears to control all tokens due to the concentration of transactions, many of them actually belong to users. In addition, Leonard revealed that YZi Labs is the only private equity investor in Aster. Although their shareholding ratio is not high, their support for the company is huge and they have no intention of cashing out. From TGE to restrictions, Aster's performance in the BNB ecosystem has proven its value. Even without forced lock-up, YZi Labs has no motivation to dump the market. Moreover, the tokens they can get only come from a small part of the 5% team allocation, because they invested in equity, not the tokens themselves.
Aster
ASTER$1.5955-14.56%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01195-0.25%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00153-0.13%
PANews2025/09/29 14:33
Potential Impact on Digital Assets

Potential Impact on Digital Assets

Key Points: Key Point 1 Key Point 2 Key Point 3 The U.S. government faces a potential shutdown on September 30, 2025, threatening federal jobs as President Trump prepares to meet key congressional leaders to address budget negotiations. A government shutdown could disrupt financial markets, particularly affecting crypto markets and regulated assets, raising concerns over stability in tokenized government bonds and macro-sensitive investments. Political Stalemate Intensifies Digital Market Uncertainty Donald Trump will meet with key congressional leaders on September 29—Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune—to discuss solutions to avert a shutdown. Trump stated, "If the government has to shut down, then shut it down," indicating a willingness to see a shutdown occur. The possible government shutdown could disrupt regulated stablecoins, impacting tokenized T-bills and money market funds, with potential consequences for digital asset markets. The impending deadline has catalyzed market unease, with Deutsche Bank analyst Jim Reid noting, "We may see the first government shutdown since the winter of 2018-19." Crypto markets have yet to reflect any direct shock, though stablecoins and DeFi protocols linked to U.S. treasuries face heightened scrutiny as stakeholders cautiously monitor developments. Potential US government shutdown could further aggravate these dynamics. Market analysts and stakeholders are expressing concern about the potential disruptions, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to mitigate risks associated with the shutdown. Market Implications of the Shutdown Did you know? The last government shutdown lasted for 35 days, affecting various federal services and operations. As the deadline approaches, market volatility is expected to increase, with analysts predicting fluctuations in stablecoin valuations and trading volumes. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:24 UTC on September 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Experts suggest that the impact of a government shutdown on…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011096-11.81%
1
1$0.003709-30.01%
Union
U$0.009995-5.52%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 14:30
Don't Miss Out: Lyno AI Presale Could Be the Next Big AI Token

Don’t Miss Out: Lyno AI Presale Could Be the Next Big AI Token

Lyno AI is becoming one of the leaders in AI-powered decentralized finance. During its Early Bird presale, the project sold 797,769 tokens and collected $39,888. This is the start of a bright growth agenda. First in Line Pricing—Why Risk Missing the Cheapest Entry? The token is being quoted at 0.05. Buyers are able to buy at an early stage before the next stage increases the price to $0.055. The ultimate objective price will be 0.1, which is twice the current price. Those presale buyers spending above 100 dollars will be eligible to win the Lyno AI giveaway; 10 winners will get a total of 100,000 dollars. This is a bonus that promotes investment early. Lyno AI Is Breaking Barriers—Will You Let Institutions Take It All? Lyno AI applies autonomous AI-driven arbitrage on 15+ blockchains. Cyberscope has audited its smart contracts regarding their security. The AI engine can scan markets in milliseconds and seize arbitrage formerly restricted to institutional participants. The advantages of community governance, staking rewards, and transparent execution of trade are enjoyed by token holders. This is a next-generation technology that will place Lyno AI in a good position to achieve great adoption in a 35-billion market. History Made 14,000%—Will You Sit Out 600,000%? The people who missed out on the 14,000 ROI of Solana in 2021 are now offered an opportunity to be early to Lyno AI. Analysts predict a wave of explosive growth, with some predicting returns of up to 600,000% by Q2 2026. The prediction overshadows numerous historical crypto booms, and Lyno AI is a one-of-a-kind in AI-based DeFi. The Clock Is Ticking—Will You Strike Before the Next Wave Hits? Act quickly. The presale is taking off, and another round of price upsurge is approaching. The indecisiveness would make you lose a great chance. Lyno AI…
Salamanca
DON$0.000683-1.30%
Threshold
T$0.01471-1.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1165-2.42%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 14:26
Aster's transaction fees exceeded $25 million in the past 24 hours, ranking first among perpetual DEXs

Aster’s transaction fees exceeded $25 million in the past 24 hours, ranking first among perpetual DEXs

PANews reported on September 29th that, according to The Block, the decentralized perpetual swap exchange Aster currently tops DefiLlama's fee revenue rankings, surpassing Hyperliquid and other perpetual swap decentralized exchanges (DEXs). According to DefiLlama data, Aster generated over $25 million in fee revenue over the past 24 hours, leading other protocols. Its competitor Hyperliquid generated $3.17 million in fees over the past day, ranking fifth. The data also shows that Aster's spot trading volume over the past day was $199.96 million, ranking 13th among perpetual swap decentralized exchanges. In terms of trading volume, Hyperliquid surpassed Aster with $477.3 million. Aster also does not appear in the data aggregation platform's daily revenue rankings.
Aster
ASTER$1.5955-14.56%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.04596-14.44%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.07271-0.38%
PANews2025/09/29 14:23
DAMM V2 Liquidity Technology Underpins Tundra's $0.068 to $2.50 Token Journey

DAMM V2 Liquidity Technology Underpins Tundra’s $0.068 to $2.50 Token Journey

Every presale promises upside, but most stumble at the same point: the first days of trading. Thin liquidity and automated bots combine to drain value from genuine participants. For XRP Tundra, avoiding that scenario has been a priority. The project has adopted Meteora's DAMM V2 liquidity pools, a system that reshapes token launches by controlling volatility and converting trading activity into a resource for holders. With presale entries priced at $0.068 for TUNDRA-S in Phase 4, plus bonuses and free allocations of TUNDRA-X, the spread to fixed launch prices of $2.50 and $1.25 is substantial. DAMM V2 is the mechanism designed to ensure those multiples hold when tokens hit the market. Dynamic Fees That Deter Dumping Traditional AMMs apply static fees. At launch, this is a weakness: bots and whales exploit shallow pools, dumping tokens and eroding presale value. DAMM V2 introduces dynamic fee curves that start extremely high — up to 50% — and gradually taper down over time. The effect is simple but powerful. Early dumping becomes uneconomic, while legitimate buyers who enter later in the cycle face normal trading conditions. Instead of chaos, the market experiences a guided price discovery process. Another innovation is how DAMM V2 represents liquidity. Rather than fungible pool tokens, positions are issued as NFTs. This provides precise management, transparent tracking, and transferability. Holders can move or trade positions with clarity, and the system has a built-in audit trail of liquidity commitments. Commentators have already highlighted this point. In a recent breakdown on Crypto Infinity channel, the host noted that DAMM V2's escalating fee design turns the usual launch-day selloff into a controlled mechanism for stability, stressing its potential to keep presale multiples intact.…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01195-0.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011096-11.81%
XRP
XRP$2.8389-2.26%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 14:23
Alibaba surges 50% in September, tops Hang Seng tech index

Alibaba surges 50% in September, tops Hang Seng tech index

Alibaba Group Holding saw its shares climb Monday after two major investment firms raised their price targets, pointing to better growth expectations in the company's cloud computing and artificial intelligence divisions.Morningstar increased its fair value estimate for Alibaba's American Depositary Receipts by 49% to $267. The firm also set its Hong Kong-listed shares at HK$260. Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its ADR price target by 21% to $200. The Hong Kong-listed stock rose as much as 4.1% to over HK$173 during Monday's session. That brought the company's gain this month to nearly 50%, putting it at the top of the Hang Seng Tech Index. Chelsey Tam, a senior equity analyst at Morningstar, wrote in a note that the shares look undervalued. She said several things are helping cloud revenue grow, including more money going into overseas data centers, strong competitive results, wide use of the company's open-source models, and better performance from chips it developed in-house. As reported by Bloomberg, Morgan Stanley analysts said they became more positive about Alicloud after a conference in Hangzhou. At that event, Alibaba announced plans to spend more on AI and revealed a new partnership with Nvidia. Cloud Growth Forecasts Raised to 40% Gary Yu and his team at Morgan Stanley raised their cloud growth forecasts to 32% for fiscal 2026 and 40% for fiscal 2027. The analysts said the higher estimates reflect increased capital spending, model improvements, strategic partnerships, and faster expansion into international markets. Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed stock is on pace for its best month since the company went public there in 2019. Investors are backing the internet company's AI investments as a way to drive growth. In the most recent quarter, the firm reported triple-digit growth in AI-related products. Its cloud division also delivered sales growth that exceeded expectations. As optimism builds,…
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.006-3.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011096-11.81%
Major
MAJOR$0.11873-0.77%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 14:19
Experts See This as the Last Opportunity to Get on the "Crypto Train" Before the Major Surge

Experts See This as the Last Opportunity to Get on the “Crypto Train” Before the Major Surge

Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Crypto markets are known for fast shifts, where early entry can often make the difference between modest gains and explosive returns. Many investors today are watching closely for signals that the next major surge could be around the corner. With Bitcoin consolidating near new highs and altcoin activity picking up across exchanges, the question for many is whether now is the final chance to secure a position before the market accelerates again. Among the projects generating buzz is MAGACOIN FINANCE, a token audited that has seen a record-breaking presale, a rapidly expanding community, and rising global attention. The conversation around timing couldn't come at a more critical moment. Analysts argue that cryptocurrency often moves in cycles, and when momentum builds, those on the sidelines can find themselves priced out quickly. With growing speculation that the next phase of the bull market is approaching, retail and institutional players alike are reconsidering their strategies to avoid missing what could be a defining move. Why Investors Are on Edge For much of 2025, digital assets have traded in a volatile but upward range. Bitcoin's price resilience despite global economic uncertainty has reinforced the narrative that crypto is maturing as an asset class. At the same time, altcoins have started to show renewed strength, with liquidity flowing into projects beyond the established leaders. Institutional adoption continues to play a role, with major financial firms exploring ETFs, custody services, and even direct token holdings. Each wave of adoption creates…
GET
GET$0.004559+0.28%
Major
MAJOR$0.11873-0.77%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011096-11.81%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 14:02
XRP Tests Support After Double Bottom, Targets Break Above $2.80

XRP Tests Support After Double Bottom, Targets Break Above $2.80

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/xrp-tests-support-after-double-bottom/
XRP
XRP$2.8389-2.26%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011096-11.81%
Coinstats2025/09/29 14:00
Why October Could Become a Turning Point for XRP

Why October Could Become a Turning Point for XRP

September proved to be a volatile month for XRP (XRP) and the broader crypto market. Still, the altcoin rose 3.66%, a notable reversal from August's 8.15% decline.  As October begins, seasonality skews bearish. Over the past 12 years, XRP has closed in the red during seven Octobers. Even so, several potential catalysts could challenge that pattern in 2025. Sponsored Sponsored Seasonality vs Catalysts: XRP Sets up for a Pivotal October  According to data from CryptoRank, XRP's average October return stands at -4.58%, making it one of the weakest months for the altcoin besides February and June. This year, the pattern held in February, when XRP fell 29.3%. However, the coin defied seasonality in June, rising 2.95% and breaking a seven-year red streak. XRP Monthly Returns. Source: CryptoRank With 'Uptober' approaching, analysts see a chance that XRP could once again buck the trend and deliver gains. Central to this potential shift are impending decisions by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on multiple spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications. The SEC is scheduled to rule on ETF filings from several asset managers between October 18 and 25. These include Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, WisdomTree, CoinShares, and Franklin Templeton.  Sponsored Sponsored These deadlines follow a wave of applications, with many issuers vying for approval. If approved, it could unlock significant institutional inflows, potentially propelling XRP's price higher. Furthermore, the recent success of the REX-Osprey XRP ETF has fueled optimism for the potential of spot ETFs. Beyond ETFs, advancements in the XRP Ledger (XRPL) ecosystem are accelerating adoption. In late September, Securitize integrated with XRPL to enhance utility and access. Furthermore, Ripple and Securitize launched a smart contract that lets holders of BlackRock's BUIDL and VanEck's VBILL instantly swap their shares for Ripple USD (RLUSD) 24/7 on-chain—creating a stablecoin off-ramp and…
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.70%
XRP
XRP$2.8389-2.26%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011096-11.81%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 13:48
Solana Developers Consider Removing Block Limits Post-Alpenglow Upgrade

Solana Developers Consider Removing Block Limits Post-Alpenglow Upgrade

The new proposal seeks to scrap Solana's 60 million compute unit cap, letting block size
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.04596-14.44%
Capverse
CAP$0.11482+11.70%
Coinstats2025/09/29 13:23
