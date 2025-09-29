2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Hyperliquid price rallies back towards $50 as Hyperr NFTs debut

Hyperliquid price rallies back towards $50 as Hyperr NFTs debut

Hyperliquid price gained 5% as Hypurr NFTs launched, with rising trading activity and key resistance at $50 now in focus. Hyperliquid (HYPE) is trading at $47.23 at press time, up 5% in the past 24 hours. The move comes after…
Nowchain
NOW$0.00592-4.20%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.9-0.20%
Movement
MOVE$0.1024+0.19%
බෙදාගන්න
Crypto.news2025/09/29 14:32
බෙදාගන්න
MrBeast Spends $320K More to Buy $ASTER

MrBeast Spends $320K More to Buy $ASTER

The post MrBeast Spends $320K More to Buy $ASTER appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Popular YouTuber MrBeast recently spent $320,587 USDT to purchase 167,436 Aster (ASTER) tokens, adding to his growing crypto portfolio. This latest purchase brings his total Aster holdings to 705,821 tokens, valued at around $1.28 million. MrBeast’s continued investment highlights his confidence in the project as Aster gains traction in the decentralized finance space. The move …
Moonveil
MORE$0.07372-5.13%
Aster
ASTER$1.5955-14.56%
1
1$0.003709-30.01%
බෙදාගන්න
CoinPedia2025/09/29 14:32
බෙදාගන්න
New Law Could Make Poland One of Europe’s Toughest Crypto Markets

New Law Could Make Poland One of Europe’s Toughest Crypto Markets

The post New Law Could Make Poland One of Europe’s Toughest Crypto Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulations 29 September 2025 | 09:16 Poland is on the verge of reshaping its digital asset landscape after lawmakers advanced a bill that could make the country one of the most heavily regulated crypto markets in Europe. What was intended as a simple adoption of the EU’s MiCA framework has instead spiraled into a political flashpoint, with critics warning the move risks driving talent and capital abroad. The Sejm, Poland’s lower house, approved the measure last week by a narrow margin. The proposal now heads to the Senate, but the controversy around it has already spilled beyond the crypto industry and into national politics. President Karol Nawrocki, only recently sworn into office, faces mounting calls to veto the law in order to protect domestic innovation. At the heart of the bill is expanded authority for Poland’s Financial Supervision Authority (KNF). The watchdog would be empowered not only to license and monitor exchanges and service providers, but also to pursue criminal charges against unlicensed operators. Penalties could reach 10 million złoty ($120,000) and prison sentences of up to two years. Proponents argue these measures are necessary to shield consumers in a country where surveys show nearly one in five investors has already experienced fraud. Yet many entrepreneurs see the plan as heavy-handed. Startup founders describe compliance requirements as prohibitively expensive, while established firms are already considering leaving. Brokerage giant XTB has suggested it may relocate its licensing base to Cyprus. Smaller platforms warn they could be pushed out entirely by the fees and bureaucracy. The backlash has been sharp. Industry portal Bitcoin.pl labeled the bill “a repression apparatus disguised as regulation,” claiming the costs and restrictions could deliver a fatal blow to Poland’s fast-growing crypto sector. Opposition lawmakers, including outspoken Bitcoin advocate Sławomir Mentzen, echoed those concerns during parliamentary debates. Despite…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011096-11.81%
Movement
MOVE$0.1024+0.19%
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.005802-0.13%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 14:22
බෙදාගන්න
Revolut is considering a dual listing in London and New York, with its valuation reaching $75 billion.

Revolut is considering a dual listing in London and New York, with its valuation reaching $75 billion.

PANews reported on September 29th that London-based fintech giant Revolut is considering a dual listing in London and New York, with a valuation of $75 billion. If successful, the company would become the first company to be listed simultaneously in New York and on the FTSE 100. Such a transaction would place Revolut among London's 15 most valuable companies. Despite ongoing speculation, Revolut is not rushing into an IPO. The company is currently focusing on secondary share sales, with its valuation already at $75 billion. Analysts believe fintech companies may prefer to solidify their foundations before entering the public markets. A key step is launching a UK bank. After receiving approval from the Bank of England last year, the bank remains in its testing phase. Revolut founder Nik Storonsky has prioritized the bank's launch, believing it is central to achieving his goal of 100 million customers worldwide. Only after achieving this goal can Revolut fully turn its attention to a public listing.
Notcoin
NOT$0.00153-0.13%
MAY
MAY$0.0382-0.98%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05233-0.89%
බෙදාගන්න
PANews2025/09/29 14:19
බෙදාගන්න
XRP vs. Lyno AI Price Prediction: Could Ripple Reach $15 While Lyno AI Explodes?

XRP vs. Lyno AI Price Prediction: Could Ripple Reach $15 While Lyno AI Explodes?

The post XRP vs. Lyno AI Price Prediction: Could Ripple Reach $15 While Lyno AI Explodes? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The rise of XRP to the $15 position by 2030 is catching attention, yet the gain projected by Lyno AI is 19000 percent higher than this particular one.  XRP’s $15 Moonshot by 2030? Lyno AI’s 19000% AI Explosion Is YOUR Ultimate Power Play—794K Tokens Vanished: Jump In Now? XRP is a top competitor following its legal victory in 2024, which cut down its fines to $125 million by SEC. The new RLUSD stablecoin by Ripple increased the quantity of remittances, particularly in September 2025. The price of XRP increased 100 percent after major politics and oracle feeds of Lyno AI indicate profitable arbitrage opportunities in 15 blockchains. These forces continue to put XRP into perspective.  Lyno AI’s Millisecond AI Bots Shred XRP’s Limits—$0.05 Presale: YOUR Secret to 19000% Gains Across 15 Chains? The autonomous, cross-chain AI algorithms of Lyno AI are transforming the concept of arbitrage to work in milliseconds. At the Early Bird stage, 794,580 tokens were sold and raised at $0.05 apiece totaling 39,729 dollars. The second presale will be increased to the token price of $0.055 and the ultimate target will be 0.10. Lyno AI is audited by Cyberscope and ensures the safety of smart contracts and multi-layer protection. Lyno AI uses Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon and other networks to access liquidity pools to facilitate cross-chain arbitrage, which has previously been accessible to institutions. Its platform provides artificial intelligence market, gas optimization, slip management, and automated trading to capture real-time profits. Buyers who purchase in advance acquiring more than 100 dollars are eligible to win a part of a $100K $LYNO giveaway, which will be shared between ten lucky investors.  $100+ Unlocks Lyno AI’s 100K Giveaway—Outrun XRP’s $3.67 ATH with YOUR 19000% AI Arbitrage Rocket: Don’t Blink! Although the expansion of XRP is remarkable, Lyno AI is…
XRP
XRP$2.8389-2.26%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1165-2.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011096-11.81%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 14:08
බෙදාගන්න
Is Crypto Still Worth Investing in 2025? Here’s The Simple Truth

Is Crypto Still Worth Investing in 2025? Here’s The Simple Truth

If you’re reading this, you’ve probably asked yourself at least once: “Did I really miss the opportunity to get rich with crypto?Continue reading on Coinmonks »
SphereX
HERE$0.00023--%
GET
GET$0.004559+0.28%
බෙදාගන්න
Medium2025/09/29 13:46
බෙදාගන්න
Why Crypto Markets Are Dumping While Everything Else Rallies: A Reality Check

Why Crypto Markets Are Dumping While Everything Else Rallies: A Reality Check

Crypto markets crash while stocks hit highs. I break down the leverage liquidation, options expiry, and key levels to watch.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.70%
බෙදාගන්න
Medium2025/09/29 13:45
බෙදාගන්න
Bitcoin as Functional Dysfunctionality: A Luhmannian Take

Bitcoin as Functional Dysfunctionality: A Luhmannian Take

By Felipe Montoya Rodríguez Introduction Niklas Luhmann’s social systems theory offers a lens for understanding how modern society is composed of autopoietic systems – systems that reproduce themselves by their own operations, separated from their environment by boundaries of complexity and meaning. In this view, society is nothing but communication, and each subsystem (law, politics, economy, science, etc.) operates with its own code, boundary, logic, and internal differentiation. Bitcoin, I argue, can be seen as a functional dis-functionality – a disturbance or perturbation within the system of economic/monetary communication that paradoxically sustains, extends, and sometimes redefines that system. It is dysfunctional in the sense that it challenges and undermines conventional monetary norms, yet functional because it forces adaptation, innovation, and systemic reflexivity. Let’s walk through it in accessible terms, for beginners and intermediate observers alike. ⸻ Systems, Boundaries, and Differentiation System vs. environment Luhmann emphasizes that each system must make a distinction between itself and what lies outside (its environment). That distinction is how the system reduces complexity and selects meaningful information. For the monetary or economic system, that boundary is defined by its code – payments, value transfers, credit, etc. Bitcoin emerges from the environment of existing monetary systems. It is external – but to enter it, it must contend with the system’s codes and&nbsp;rules. 2. Functional differentiation and complexity Modern society differentiates into subsystems (economy, law, politics, media, etc.). Each has its own logic and mode of communication. The economic system uses value, prices, payments as its medium. Bitcoin introduces a parallel or alternative medium of value – a coding that sits “outside” but relates to the economic system. In that sense, Bitcoin intensifies internal differentiation. Because Bitcoin does not obey the full internal logic (e.g., central bank mandates, fractional-reserve banking), it destabilizes certain expectations within economics and finance – but doesn’t replace the system. Instead, it forces the system to respond, adapt, or&nbsp;exclude. 3. Autopoiesis and self-reproduction Systems must reproduce their own operations. The monetary system reproduces via credit, issuance, financial institutions, legal frameworks, etc. Bitcoin – and crypto more broadly – reproduces through protocol rules, node consensus, community governance, and market adoption. It is, in a sense, an autopoietic subsystem, though one not fully recognized by the monetary establishment. ⸻ Bitcoin as Functional Dis-Functionality A. Disturbance that triggers adaptation Bitcoin destabilizes assumptions: money must be issued by the state; trust is given to institutions; central banks control inflation. By operating outside those codes, Bitcoin forces regulatory, legal, fiscal, and financial systems to reflexively respond (e.g., through CBDCs, crypto laws, taxation). In Luhmann’s terms, Bitcoin is a form of structural coupling – a way the environment “speaks back” to a system, compelling change without being absorbed. B. Boundary testing and&nbsp;leakage Because systems are operationally closed but structurally open, external phenomena can influence without being internal. Bitcoin injects “leaks” into monetary systems: capital flows across borders, alternative credit, peer-to-peer finance, institutional treasuries holding BTC, etc. The monetary system can’t fully shut it out – doing so fully would collapse communication and legitimacy in interconnected finance. C. Paradoxical tension &amp; contingency Luhmann’s view emphasizes contingency – that systems always have alternative choices, that no necessity forces a system’s operations. Bitcoin embodies contingency: it shows that monetary order is not inevitable but one among many possibilities. That tension is unsettling, but it’s precisely what drives innovation. Thus, Bitcoin is both a critique from the outside and a stimulus from within. It is “dysfunctional” to the monetary status quo, but it is also functional, because it compels reflection, renewal, and expansion of the system’s own definitions. ⸻ Use Cases &amp; Implications • Monetary hedge &amp; escape valve: In hyperinflationary economies, Bitcoin functions as an escape from devaluation – something the traditional monetary system often fails to&nbsp;provide. • Parallel settlement rails: It creates alternative rails for cross-border payments, settlements, remittances – allowing actors to circumvent traditional banking constraints. • Regulation and institutional pressure: Institutions and regulators must adapt. Some adopt, some ban, some ignore – each action is a system’s reflexive way of preserving its boundary. • Hybrid systems: Eventually, parts of Bitcoin logic may be co-opted (or interoperated) into traditional monetary policy (CBDCs, tokenized reserves, algorithmic monetary overlays). In short, Bitcoin’s existence forces the monetary system to reflect on its own premises – its own limits, assumptions, and&nbsp;scope. ⸻ Closing Thoughts If Luhmann teaches us that social systems are self-referential, closed in operations, but open structurally, then Bitcoin is a perfect functional dis-functionality: an external perturbation that cannot be fully integrated, yet cannot be fully excluded. Bitcoin does not kill the monetary system. Rather, it demands the system evolve. It invites the question: is our system strong enough to self-reproduce in the face of such disturbance? For beginners: think of Bitcoin as a mirror held up to finance – asking painful questions it seldom tolerates. For intermediate or advanced: see it as a test case in social theory – where a technological artifact winds up performing the role of a “perturbing subsystem” in Luhmann’s autopoietic world. Bitcoin’s story may be less about revolution and more about co-evolution. Bitcoin as Functional Dysfunctionality: A Luhmannian Take was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Overtake
TAKE$0.18206-1.53%
බෙදාගන්න
Medium2025/09/29 13:45
බෙදාගන්න
Whale Opens $17.6M XRP Short as SEC Nears Crucial Spot Crypto ETF Decisions

Whale Opens $17.6M XRP Short as SEC Nears Crucial Spot Crypto ETF Decisions

A major trader has opened a massive XRP short right on the verge of likely spot ETF approvals. What's his endgame?
XRP
XRP$2.8389-2.26%
Major
MAJOR$0.11873-0.77%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001166+9.07%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/29 13:29
බෙදාගන්න
Best Crypto to Buy Now? Bitcoin Hyper Presale Crosses $18.5 Million Milestone

Best Crypto to Buy Now? Bitcoin Hyper Presale Crosses $18.5 Million Milestone

Bitcoin Hyper is being hailed by many analysts as potentially the best crypto to buy now. Their reasons are rooted in the token’s ability to establish its own identity while still giving users a sense of familiarity. A meme coin with a superhero Pepe as the mascot, Bitcoin Hyper aims to take the Bitcoin network […]
Nowchain
NOW$0.00592-4.20%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.24881+4.30%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01195-0.25%
බෙදාගන්න
The Cryptonomist2025/09/29 11:36
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network