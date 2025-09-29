MEXC හුවමාරුව
/
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
/
2025-10-01 Wednesday
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
උණුසුම්ම ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Best Presale Crypto in September: Lyno AI Headlines Analyst Reports
The post Best Presale Crypto in September: Lyno AI Headlines Analyst Reports appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lyno AI is now the leading presale crypto in September, which has attracted both analysts and investors. The Early Bird presale stage is already active, and the tokens cost 0.05 and have a high pace of development. Its surge is fuelled by the AI-based business arbitrage of Lyno, which is increasingly providing promising returns and technology. Why Keep Waiting When Lyno AI Is Already Breaking Away? The presale has already sold 797,769 tokens, bringing in almost $39,888 and the price will rise to $0.055 in the following round. Lyno uses AI to identify arbitrage in any blockchain including Ethereum and Polygon, allowing retailers to trade with institutional traders. Its flash-loan schemes can convert 100 dollars into 640 dollars in no time, according to analysts, much faster than other competitors such as 99Bitcoins and Web3Bay. 325,000% ROI Projected — Will You Still Be on the Sidelines? Market analysts predict a 325,000% ROI by the third quarter of 2026, making Lyno AI one of the most profitable cryptos ever to be created. A verified smart contract, through Cyberscope, creates confidence in its security and technology. The AI engine makes trades in over 15 networks at a blistering speed, and it opens vistas of profit in retail arbitrage that was never observed before. Presale Investors Don’t Just Get Tokens — They Get an Edge Besides first-mover advantages at good rates, those who make more than $100 investments are eligible to win the Lyno AI giveaway. The reward pool will be 100 K, divided into ten 10K prizes to be awarded to qualified buyers. This uncommon reward highlights the idea that Lyno is focused on development using its community and provides instant value to the token owners. How Many More Booms Will You Watch Before Acting? With a potential explosion of blockchain leaders such…
AI
$0.1165
-2.18%
COM
$0.011096
-11.92%
NOW
$0.00592
-4.05%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 14:20
බෙදාගන්න
Best Presale Tokens of 2025: Lyno AI Leads With Bold Predictions
Lyno AI is becoming the most popular presale token in the fast-growing market of artificial intelligence of 2025. The Early Bird stage is operating at a price of $0.05 per token and the project is accelerating. This paper provides a review of the recent highlights of the presale offered by Lyno and compares it with […] The post Best Presale Tokens of 2025: Lyno AI Leads With Bold Predictions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
AI
$0.1165
-2.18%
TOKEN
$0.01195
-0.33%
STAGE
$0.0000457
-8.23%
බෙදාගන්න
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/29 14:19
බෙදාගන්න
Best Crypto Presale of 2025? Lyno AI Tipped for 200x ROI
Lyno AI is fast emerging as the most successful crypto presale in 2025. The initial stage, the Early Bird stage, is only $0.05 per token. The sale has been already in high demand with the sale of 797,769 tokens and the raising of 39,888. The price will increase to $0.055 in the following stage as […] The post Best Crypto Presale of 2025? Lyno AI Tipped for 200x ROI appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
AI
$0.1165
-2.18%
STAGE
$0.0000457
-8.23%
TOKEN
$0.01195
-0.33%
බෙදාගන්න
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/29 14:16
බෙදාගන්න
Capital B spent 1.2 million euros to increase its holdings by 12 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,812.
PANews reported on September 29 that French listed company Capital B disclosed that it had spent 1.2 million euros to increase its holdings of 12 bitcoins. It currently holds a total of 2,812 bitcoins, and the bitcoin yield has reached 1,656.1% since the beginning of the year.
B
$0.30762
+3.74%
1
$0.003709
-29.89%
බෙදාගන්න
PANews
2025/09/29 14:06
බෙදාගන්න
Arbitrum Eyes Breakout, MYX Slips, BlockDAG Tops $410M+ as a Top Trending Crypto
The post Arbitrum Eyes Breakout, MYX Slips, BlockDAG Tops $410M+ as a Top Trending Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 09:00 Explore Arbitrum’s breakout potential and MYX’s decline, while BlockDAG surpasses $410M with 312K+ holders and 3M+ app users, cementing its position as a top trending crypto. The crypto market in 2025 has pushed people to carefully judge which projects can last. Some rely on chart setups, while others grow through wide adoption. A few manage to show both. Arbitrum (ARB) is flashing signals of a possible breakout. MYX Finance (MYX) shows cooling momentum after a sharp rise. BlockDAG (BDAG), however, has crossed $410 million in presale, making it the largest raise of the decade. Those searching for the best opportunities weigh lasting use cases against short-term price action. Liquidity is tight, so trust and real progress matter more than hype. This sets apart projects such as BlockDAG from coins still tied to speculation, like Arbitrum and MYX Finance. For many, these conditions point to BlockDAG as the top trending crypto with true staying power. Arbitrum Points Toward Breakout With Liquidity Depth Arbitrum has traded most of 2025 inside a narrow band. This compression builds a setup where breakouts grab attention. Analysts tracking Arbitrum (ARB) highlight a falling wedge, a pattern often linked with upward reversals. If ARB pushes above $0.55, the chart suggests possible runs toward $1.50 and even $2.00. The foundation behind this setup is stronger liquidity. Stablecoin transfers on Arbitrum now top $9 billion, proving it is a major hub for capital. This adds weight to forecasts pointing higher. Platforms such as Fluid Finance also boost appeal by offering double-digit yields on deposits, which keeps activity rising. For those seeking exposure, Arbitrum offers a path into Ethereum scaling. Yet, it remains linked to Ethereum cycles. That makes it more suitable for traders looking at near-term setups rather than those aiming for…
MYX
$13.70568
-14.01%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
COM
$0.011096
-11.92%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 14:01
බෙදාගන්න
The US SEC plans to expedite approval of Trump's proposal to abolish quarterly corporate reporting and seek to ease financial regulations.
PANews reported on September 29th that the Financial Times reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has pledged to seek minimal regulation of Wall Street and expedite approval of Trump's proposal to abolish quarterly corporate reporting. SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins, appointed by Trump this spring, said today that he would consider replacing the current three-monthly reporting requirement for public companies with semiannual corporate reporting. "Government should provide the minimum level of effective regulation to protect investors while allowing businesses to thrive," he said. The Trump administration has adopted a more business-friendly stance while seeking greater control over independent federal agencies. The proposed relaxation of public company regulations confirms the U.S. government's commitment to further deregulating public companies.
TRUMP
$7.358
-1.94%
U
$0.009995
-5.35%
PUBLIC
$0.05232
-0.90%
බෙදාගන්න
PANews
2025/09/29 13:48
බෙදාගන්න
A certain address shorted ETH with 20x leverage, resulting in a paper loss of $4.49 million
PANews reported on September 29th that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, another address also shorted ETH with 20x leverage and has suffered a floating loss of US$4.49 million. Four hours ago, he deposited 3.2 million USDC into Hyperliquid and subsequently increased his ETH short position to 8,000 (approximately $32.86 million). His average opening price was $3,547.73, and his liquidation price was $4,522. Because his position was open for a long time, he earned $1.69 million in funding fees.
ETH
$4,136.97
-1.31%
USDC
$0.9996
+0.04%
OPEN
$0.4356
-2.30%
බෙදාගන්න
PANews
2025/09/29 13:47
බෙදාගන්න
Gulf Bank QNB Turns To JPMorgan Blockchain For US Dollar Settlements
QNB has adopted JPMorgan’s Kinexys blockchain platform to enable faster, round-the-clock US dollar corporate payments in Qatar.
BANK
$0.06962
-2.15%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats
2025/09/29 13:45
බෙදාගන්න
Security Breach Hits Hyperdrive, Millions at Risk
Hyperdrive, a key player on the Hyperliquid blockchain, has been rocked by a major cybersecurity breach resulting in significant financial losses. The incident on September 27 saw an unauthorized depletion of $782,000 from its liquidity reserves.Continue Reading:Security Breach Hits Hyperdrive, Millions at Risk
MAJOR
$0.1187
-0.95%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats
2025/09/29 13:25
බෙදාගන්න
Experts Say Bitcoin CME Gap Brings Short Term Uncertainty Before Uptober Rally Begins
Read the full article at coingape.com.
COM
$0.011096
-11.92%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats
2025/09/29 13:18
බෙදාගන්න
නැගී එන පුවත්
තවත්
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital
Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense
TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network