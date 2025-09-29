2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Capital B Finalizes 12 BTC Acquisition; Holdings Reach 2,812 Bitcoin

Capital B Finalizes 12 BTC Acquisition; Holdings Reach 2,812 Bitcoin

The post Capital B Finalizes 12 BTC Acquisition; Holdings Reach 2,812 Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Capital B (The Blockchain Group, ISIN: FR0011053636, ticker: ALCPB) has completed an “ATM‑type” capital increase with TOBAM at €1.70 per share, raising €1.2 million ($1.4 million) to acquire 12 BTC. The transaction brings the group’s total crypto treasury to 2,812 BTC, acquired for €262.1 million ($307.3 million) at an average price of €93,216 per bitcoin, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/capital-b-finalizes-12-btc-acquisition-holdings-reach-2812-bitcoin/
B
B$0.30762+3.74%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,409.24+0.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011096-11.92%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 15:35
බෙදාගන්න
Oregon Sues To Block Trump’s National Guard Deployment In Portland

Oregon Sues To Block Trump’s National Guard Deployment In Portland

The post Oregon Sues To Block Trump’s National Guard Deployment In Portland appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Officials from Oregon filed a lawsuit in Federal court on Sunday evening seeking to block the Trump administration from deploying the National Guard in Portland, hours after the Defense Department notified the state’s leaders that it was deploying troops in the city after the president’s orders. Democratic Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek speaks at a news conference in Portland, Ore. Associated Press Key Facts In a federal court filing, the state of Oregon and the city of Portland argued that: “Far from promoting public safety,” the Trump administration’s “provocative and arbitrary actions threaten to undermine public safety by inciting a public outcry.”| Earlier on Sunday, the Defense Department informed state leaders via a memo that 200 members of the Oregon National Guard were being federalized and deployed in Portland for 60 days to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel and government facilities. The suit, which names President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as defendants, labels the troop deployment an “overreach,” noting that the protests it intends to target have been “small…involving less than thirty people.” The state argues that the “heavy-handed deployment of troops threatens to escalate tensions and stokes new unrest,” and the state and city’s law enforcement resources will then have to respond to “the predictable consequences” of this action. The suit also argues the deployment violates the 10th Amendment guarantee that the police power “resides with the states, not the federal government.” “By singling out a particular disfavored jurisdiction for political retribution, these actions also eviscerate the constitutional principle that the states’ sovereignty should be treated equally,” the suit added. What Have Oregon State Officials Said About The Deployment? In a press conference on Saturday, Oregon’s Democratic Governor Tina Kotek said: “There is no insurrection, there is no threat…
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.04593-14.19%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.358-1.94%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011096-11.92%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 15:13
බෙදාගන්න
Top Trending Crypto Updates: Arbitrum Targets Breakout, MYX Retreats, BlockDAG Rockets Past $410M

Top Trending Crypto Updates: Arbitrum Targets Breakout, MYX Retreats, BlockDAG Rockets Past $410M

The crypto market in 2025 has pushed people to carefully judge which projects can last. Some rely on chart setups, […] The post Top Trending Crypto Updates: Arbitrum Targets Breakout, MYX Retreats, BlockDAG Rockets Past $410M appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
MYX Finance
MYX$13.70568-14.01%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01663+1.15%
බෙදාගන්න
Coindoo2025/09/29 14:00
බෙදාගන්න
Nick Szabo joins fray as controversial Bitcoin Core update nears release

Nick Szabo joins fray as controversial Bitcoin Core update nears release

Cypherpunk Nick Szabo has posted on X after five years of silence, adding his views to a fierce debate between Bitcoin purists and maximalists. Bitcoin Core developers have released the second test version of their controversial Bitcoin Core v30 update, set to usher in a new wallet format and non-monetary data inclusion sometime in October. A new release candidate of Bitcoin Core (v30.0rc2) is available for testing, the Bitcoin Core Project stated on Sunday, labelling it as a “new major release.”The update phases out older legacy wallet infrastructure and introduces a new simplified command system, but the main points of contention regard the policy changes around the OP_RETURN opcode, which allows embedding arbitrary data in transactions.Read more
Core DAO
CORE$0.3817-0.13%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000097+2.10%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02284+0.08%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/29 13:52
බෙදාගන්න
bepay money to Launch $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program at Invest Digital Assets Forum Dubai 2025

bepay money to Launch $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program at Invest Digital Assets Forum Dubai 2025

DUBAI, UAE – October 15, 2025 – bepay money, the next-generation cross-border payment platform, is set to announce its $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program for early users at the Invest Digital Assets Forum 2025 in Dubai. The forum, themed “Where Digital Finance Meets Black & White Clarity,” brings together representatives managing over $500 billion in […]
1
1$0.003709-29.89%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23894+3.02%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3029-3.50%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/29 13:47
බෙදාගන්න
From Ditch to Riches: Caterpillar’s Wild Ride to $1,000 Shares — Miss It at Your Peril!

From Ditch to Riches: Caterpillar’s Wild Ride to $1,000 Shares — Miss It at Your Peril!

From Ditch to Riches: Caterpillar’s Wild Ride to $1,000 Shares — Miss It at Your&nbsp;Peril! Picture this: You’re cruising down a dusty backroad in your dream RV, windows down, playlist blasting-until a pothole the size of Texas sends you swerving into a ditch. Heart pounding, you call for a tow truck, cursing the crumbling roads that no budget ever seems to fix. Sound familiar? Now imagine turning that frustration into fortune: Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) builds the beasts that dig, haul, and pave our world back to glory. As governments pour trillions into infrastructure-from Biden’s bridges to Europe’s green grids-CAT’s not just surviving the boom; it’s engineering your next big win. Why care? Because in a market obsessed with flashy tech, this 100-year-old titan is quietly revving up 20%+ returns, turning everyday gripes into investor&nbsp;gold. Operations: Built to Conquer Any&nbsp;Terrain Caterpillar Inc. dominates as the world’s top maker of construction, mining equipment, engines, and locomotives, operating across three powerhouse segments: Construction Industries (think excavators for urban boom), Resource Industries (mining beasts), and Energy &amp; Transportation (powering rails and&nbsp;grids). With a global dealer network spanning every continent, CAT delivered $16.6 billion in Q2 2025 sales, fueled by end-user demand despite softer volumes. This resilience shines in volatile markets, where CAT’s tech-infused machines-like autonomous haulers-keep customers hooked, driving steady parts and service revenue that pads&nbsp;margins. Financials: Solid Foundations Amid Headwinds CAT’s Q2 2025 showed grit: revenues dipped 1% to $16.6 billion on pricing pressures, but adjusted EPS held at $4.72, with a 17.6% operating margin signaling efficiency. Key ratios tell the tale- ROE around 50%, debt-to-equity under 2.0, and enterprise cash at $5.4 billion-proving CAT converts cash flow into real muscle. Year-to-date, free cash flow tops $4 billion, underscoring a fortress balance sheet ready for growth&nbsp;bets. Stock Surge: Riding the Infrastructure Wave CAT shares have rocketed 29.5% YTD to $472, smashing all-time highs and outpacing the S&amp;P 500 by double digits. This momentum stems from infrastructure tailwinds and AI-driven data center buzz, with the stock’s beta of 1.46 adding that thrilling volatility for tactical plays. At current levels, it’s trading at a forward P/E of 16 -bargain territory for a growth machine eyeing 10%+ annual&nbsp;returns. The stock price has risen by more than 28 883% since the&nbsp;IPO. Rivals in the Ring: CAT’s Edge Over the&nbsp;Pack In the brutal arena of heavy machinery, CAT leads with a 15–20% global market share, outmuscling foes through innovation and scale. Komatsu and Volvo nip at heels in mining and construction, while Deere excels in ag-overlap gear and Cummins powers engines-yet none match CAT’s diversified empire or brand moat. CAT’s secret sauce? Superior aftermarket services, capturing 40% of revenue long-term, leaving competitors scrambling in the&nbsp;dust. Competitor Comparison Table Investment Insight In the cutthroat world of heavy machinery, Caterpillar (CAT) stands tall, delivering robust and growing Net profitability that topped 16% in recent years. Its Gross margin, consistently strong and slightly rising, hit 36% last year, showcasing operational excellence. Even better, as Gross profits climb, General, administrative, and commercial expenses shrink relative to Gross profit-a clear sign of disciplined resource management that creates shareholder value. For investors, CAT’s a reliable engine: steady cash flows fully fund operations, reward shareholders, and keep debt levels not just stable but declining. Dividends are the cherry on top, with an average annual growth of 7.7% and a yield near the market average. Reinvest those dividends, and your position’s yield could outpace the market over time, making CAT a portfolio must-have. However, a word of caution: as of September 26, 2025, the stock hovers near all-time highs, with valuation metrics like P/E suggesting it’s pricey to initiate or add to positions now. Patience may unlock better entry points for this enduring powerhouse. Investment attractiveness Caterpillar Stock Forecast** 2025–2029 Price&nbsp;Targets: *Theoretical calculation. Actual results may differ significantly due to market conditions as well as your investment strategy and&nbsp;tactics. When to buy and Investment Tips As of this writing, the stock price is hovering near its all-time high (ATH). Buying at such peaks is a no-go, even though the current price (around $464) suggests potential returns could match or exceed the stock’s historical CAGR of 23%. However, we stick to disciplined investing-avoiding overvalued highs and waiting for a correction, ideally as deep as possible, to maximize&nbsp;value. Shareholder Rewards: Dividends That Dig&nbsp;Deep CAT’s a Dividend Aristocrat with 31 years of hikes, boosting quarterly payouts 7% to $1.51 per share in June 2025 for a juicy 1.29% yield. Paired with aggressive buybacks-$0.8 billion in Q2 alone, from a $21.8 billion authorization -CAT returns nearly all free cash flow to owners, turning volatility into compounding gold. For yield chasers, it’s a no-brainer; for growth hunters, the EPS growth supercharges total&nbsp;returns. Breaking News: Tariffs Sting, But Data Centers&nbsp;Sparkle September’s spotlight hit CAT with a tariff gut-punch: CEO warnings of $1.5–1.8 billion in 2025 costs from steel/aluminum hikes, dragging shares 3.65% to $419 mid-month on inflation fears. Yet, the rebound to $472 erased it fast, turbocharged by BofA’s $517 price target upgrade, spotlighting Solar Turbines’ AI data center boom. This flip underscores CAT’s value pivot-tariffs dent short-term (subtract 2–3% EPS), but energy demand could add $2–3 billion in revenues, lifting enterprise value 10–15% by&nbsp;2027. Expert Whispers from X: The Street’s Hot&nbsp;Takes Wall Street’s buzzing on X, where pros see CAT as a tariff-proof titan. Mohamed El-Erian (@elerianm) nailed the divergence: „Palantir monetizes AI acceleration, while Caterpillar grapples with tariffs-but this highlights dispersion favoring resilient industrials like CAT for long-haul bets.” BofA echo via @AIStockSavvy: „Solar Turbines is CAT’s hidden gem, powering data centers-Buy to&nbsp;$517.” Jeremy Lefebvre (@HolySmokas) adds fire: „100–200% upside in 5–10 years; revenue climbs, net income explodes-buy the dip.” These voices scream opportunity: amid noise, CAT’s fundamentals scream&nbsp;louder. Conclusion So, there you have it: Caterpillar’s not just building empires-it’s bulldozing doubts with rock-solid ops, juicy dividends, and a forecast that could make your portfolio purr like a well-oiled engine. Sure, tariffs might throw a wrench in the works, but with data centers demanding more power than a rock concert, CAT’s poised to haul in the wins. And hey, if waiting for that dip feels like watching paint dry on a backhoe, remember: patience isn’t just a virtue-it’s the turbo boost to 23% CAGR glory. Don’t get left in the dust; gear up and invest smart, or risk explaining to your grandkids why you skipped the yellow brick road to&nbsp;riches. Have you already invested in this company’s stock? Leave a comment-we’re closely following this&nbsp;stock! Share the article with friends and colleagues! *** Company’s Site. Which company’s analysis would you like to see&nbsp;next? A cup of coffee from you for this excellent analysis. Or Donate: *Investment analysis involves scrutinizing over 50 different criteria to assess a company's ability to generate shareholder value. This comprehensive approach includes tracking revenue, profit, equity dynamics, dividend payments, cash flow, debt and financial management, stock price trends, bankruptcy risk, F-Score, and more. These metrics are consolidated into a straightforward Investment Scoreboard, which effectively helps predict future stock price movements.**Use the price forecast to manage the risk of your investments. Originally published at https://www.aipt.lt on September 26,&nbsp;2025. From Ditch to Riches: Caterpillar’s Wild Ride to $1,000 Shares — Miss It at Your Peril! was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Wilder World
WILD$0.2288+0.04%
holoride
RIDE$0.000871--%
1
1$0.003709-29.89%
බෙදාගන්න
Medium2025/09/29 13:46
බෙදාගන්න
Almanak Delivers Verifiable Strategies Through The AI Swarm

Almanak Delivers Verifiable Strategies Through The AI Swarm

DeFi was built on the promise of permissionless innovation, but most of it still runs on spreadsheets, Discord calls, and manual effort…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1165-2.18%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001494+0.47%
බෙදාගන්න
Medium2025/09/29 13:46
බෙදාගන්න
Can XRP Overcome Bearish October History With Key Catalysts Ahead?

Can XRP Overcome Bearish October History With Key Catalysts Ahead?

September proved to be a volatile month for XRP (XRP) and the broader crypto market. Still, the altcoin rose 3.66%, a notable reversal from August’s 8.15% decline.  As October begins, seasonality skews bearish. Over the past 12 years, XRP has closed in the red during seven Octobers. Even so, several potential catalysts could challenge that pattern in 2025. Seasonality vs Catalysts: XRP Sets up for a Pivotal October  According to data from CryptoRank, XRP’s average October return stands at -4.58%, making it one of the weakest months for the altcoin besides February and June. This year, the pattern held in February, when XRP fell 29.3%. However, the coin defied seasonality in June, rising 2.95% and breaking a seven-year red streak. XRP Monthly Returns. Source: CryptoRank With ‘Uptober’ approaching, analysts see a chance that XRP could once again buck the trend and deliver gains. Central to this potential shift are impending decisions by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on multiple spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications. The SEC is scheduled to rule on ETF filings from several asset managers between October 18 and 25. These include Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, WisdomTree, CoinShares, and Franklin Templeton.  These deadlines follow a wave of applications, with many issuers vying for approval. If approved, it could unlock significant institutional inflows, potentially propelling XRP’s price higher. Furthermore, the recent success of the REX-Osprey XRP ETF has fueled optimism for the potential of spot ETFs. Beyond ETFs, advancements in the XRP Ledger (XRPL) ecosystem are accelerating adoption. In late September, Securitize integrated with XRPL to enhance utility and access. Furthermore, Ripple and Securitize launched a smart contract that lets holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL instantly swap their shares for Ripple USD (RLUSD) 24/7 on-chain—creating a stablecoin off-ramp and deeper liquidity.  “Making RLUSD available as an exchange option for tokenized funds is a natural next step as we continue to bridge traditional finance and crypto. RLUSD is for institutional use, offering regulatory clarity, stability, and real utility. As adoption grows, partnerships with trusted platforms like Securitize are key to unlocking new liquidity and enterprise-grade use cases,” Ripple’s SVP of Stablecoins, Jack McDonald, noted. In the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, Flare Network’s fXRP, a DeFi-compatible one-to-one representation of the XRP, launched on the mainnet. Notably, its week-1 minting cap of 5 million FXRP was completely utilized before the timeline, a clear signal of early demand and utility. Similarly, Midas’ mXRP liquid staking token, issued on XRPL’s EVM sidechain via Axelar, amassed $26 million in total value locked (TVL) within six days, highlighting untapped DeFi potential. Thus, despite October’s historically weak XRP trends, 2025 brings credible upside catalysts: clustered SEC spot-ETF deadlines, growing XRPL adoption, and early DeFi traction.  If the SEC greenlights spot XRP ETFs, October could mark a pivotal transition from regulatory uncertainty to mainstream integration, potentially reshaping XRP’s trajectory. However, downside volatility could likely return if denials or delays arrive or macro tightens. 
XRP
XRP$2.8412-2.16%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003722-3.99%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02502+0.36%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/29 13:16
බෙදාගන්න
Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction for Today, September 29

Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction for Today, September 29

Kaspa is starting the week with a quiet but steady rebound after several days of pressure. Over the past two weeks, the KAS price has lost ground from the mid-$0.08 area, but fresh buying interest is beginning to show up around key support.  At writing, KAS trades near $0.077, up slightly on the day, and
Kaspa
KAS$0.07553-0.23%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00925-3.74%
NEAR
NEAR$2.659-1.70%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/29 13:12
බෙදාගන්න
South Korea and Japan call Trump’s billion-dollar funding demands unrealistic

South Korea and Japan call Trump’s billion-dollar funding demands unrealistic

President Donald Trump’s efforts to lock in substantial investment commitments from key Asian partners are encountering significant obstacles, with South Korea calling Washington’s demands unrealistic and a leading Japanese political figure raising the prospect of renegotiating their agreement. On Saturday evening, South Korea’s National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac stated clearly during an interview on Channel […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.358-1.94%
Houdini Swap
LOCK$0.1424-7.59%
බෙදාගන්න
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 13:00
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network