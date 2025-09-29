2025-10-01 Wednesday

Could XRP Whales Crash Markets? ETF Filing Sounds Alarm

Could XRP Whales Crash Markets? ETF Filing Sounds Alarm

The post Could XRP Whales Crash Markets? ETF Filing Sounds Alarm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.  The new Cyber Hornet XRP ETF filing puts the focus on risk of manipulation by whales, which created a new wave of concern regarding the financial stability of the market and the investment safety of investors. The issue of whale manipulation in the XRP market has been highlighted in a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of an ETF. The prospectus of Cyber Hornet S&P500/XRP ETF contends that big XRP investors (whales) are a formidable market player because they have the power to move the price with their huge transactions. This is an institutional acknowledgment that is not common in the industry, with the majority of individuals appearing to reject the variability of XRP pricing to market and speculatory pressures.  Source – X According to Bill Morgan, a lawyer who was monitoring the filing, the fact that an ETF applicant openly acknowledged this risk was important. He added that in the case that these risks are present, investors must be aware of them so they can make a well-informed decision. Whale Control Casts Market Stability doubts. The ETF prospectus uses structural risks associated with the structure of XRP. As opposed to Bitcoin or Ethereum, XRP was fully minted at its inception, and there is no production of new coins to keep up with the demand.  There are no mining or staking rewards which means that the validators do not have incentives based on new supply. These characteristics add to liquidity issues, and XRP is more susceptible to strong price fluctuations due to the actions of whales. A small number of people own a significant percentage of XRP and therefore their selling decisions can greatly influence the prices in the market.  This brings about issues of price manipulation that can make the market less stable and more…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 15:38
Largest Middle East bank switches to JPMorgan blockchain for real-time payments

Largest Middle East bank switches to JPMorgan blockchain for real-time payments

The post Largest Middle East bank switches to JPMorgan blockchain for real-time payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. QNB Group has moved its US dollar corporate payment operations to a blockchain-based platform operated by JPMorgan Chase, marking another step forward in how big banks are starting to use the technology behind digital currencies for everyday transactions.The Qatar-headquartered bank announced Monday that it now uses JPMorgan’s Kinexys Digital Payments system to handle dollar payments for business customers in Qatar. The new setup lets payments go through in minutes at any time of the day, including weekends. Traditional banking systems mostly work during business hours and can take several days for money to reach its destination. Kamel Moris, who leads transactional banking at QNB, said business managers increasingly want their money to move as quickly as information does. The bank can now promise payments will clear in as little as two minutes around the clock. “It’s a treasurer’s dream,” Moris said during an interview as quoted by Bloomberg. Big banks worldwide are adding distributed ledger technology to their operations, seeing it as a way to make complicated back-office work simpler. Despite testing these systems for over ten years, most banks haven’t gotten them to work at large scale or make money from them yet. JPMorgan’s blockchain network handles $3 billion daily JPMorgan launched the Kinexys network in 2019. It now processes $3 billion in transactions daily. That sounds substantial, but it represents just a small slice of the roughly $10 trillion the bank’s payment operations handle every day. As the biggest US dollar clearing bank globally, JPMorgan wants to grow the platform by tapping into its extensive correspondent banking network. Opening the network to other financial institutions lets JPMorgan reach companies that don’t bank directly with them, according to Naveen Mallela, who runs Kinexys alongside another executive. “This is institutional-grade scale,” Mallela said. As reported by Cryptopolitan Swift is also…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 15:34
Major Bull Cathie Wood Praises a New Altcoin, Reveals Two Altcoins She's Invested In Besides Bitcoin!

Major Bull Cathie Wood Praises a New Altcoin, Reveals Two Altcoins She’s Invested In Besides Bitcoin!

The post Major Bull Cathie Wood Praises a New Altcoin, Reveals Two Altcoins She’s Invested In Besides Bitcoin! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood, one of the biggest Bitcoin bulls, made statements regarding a new altcoin. Speaking on the Master Investor podcast recently, Cathie Wood talked about the altcoin called Hyperliquid (HYPE). Wood stated that Hyperliquid reminded him of Solana’s early days and called it “the new star of the block.” Wood emphasized that Solana has proven its value and entered the mainstream blockchain category, and pointed out that Hyperliquid also has this potential. “The trajectory of Hyperliquid is exciting. It reminds me of the early Solana, and Solana has proven his worth and, you know, he continues with the great players.” We Hold the Big Three Cryptos: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Stating that ARK Invest currently holds three major cryptocurrencies in its public funds, Wood said that these are “Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL).” Wood said the firm held indirectly control of Solana through its Breera Sports project, which is linked to the Solana treasury and backed by Middle Eastern investors. On this point, Wood added that ARK Invest’s strategy is deliberately narrow-scoped. “We don’t think there will be many cryptocurrencies in the future. When it comes to pure crypto, Bitcoin dominates the cryptocurrency space. Ethereum has empowered decentralized finance, while Solana has proven its scalability resilience. If you’re talking about the big guys, these are the big three right now.” Finally, Wood did not reveal whether they have made any investments in HYPE, although he believes Hyperliquid has a future, but he did note that competition among decentralized exchanges is intensifying. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/major-bull-cathie-wood-praises-a-new-altcoin-reveals-two-altcoins-shes-invested-in-besides-bitcoin/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 15:29
Just In: Aster Captures $14.3M in Fees in 24 Hours, Overtakes Circle and Uniswap

Just In: Aster Captures $14.3M in Fees in 24 Hours, Overtakes Circle and Uniswap

The post Just In: Aster Captures $14.3M in Fees in 24 Hours, Overtakes Circle and Uniswap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Just In: Aster Captures $14.3M in Fees in 24 Hours, Overtakes Circle and Uniswap appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Aster, a decentralized exchange operating across multiple blockchains, recorded $14.33 million in fees over the past 24 hours. This performance made it the second-highest earning protocol during the period, behind only Tether. Tether, known for issuing the USDT stablecoin, led the rankings with $22.18 million in daily fees, maintaining its position as the top-earning protocol among more than 1,000 tracked projects. Aster Collects $14.33 Million in Fees  Aster has now surpassed crypto giants like Circle and Uniswap, which collected $7.7 million and $4.19 million in fees in daily earnings, respectively. This suggests massive trading volume in Aster with strong user adoption for its innovative features as a next-generation decentralized perpetual exchange (DEX). This surge is also partially driven by whale accumulation and the ongoing talks of Mr Beast buying $ASTER.  Aster protocol earns fees by charging users a small percentage on their trading activity in a decentralized exchange. It offers a low maker’s fee of 0.01% and taker fees at 0.035% with additional fee reductions.  Aster’s native token ASTER is currently trading at $1.92 with a market cap of $3.185 billion, showing steady market progress.  Top 10 Protocols in Fee Earnings Tether- $22.18 million  Aster- $14.33 million  Circle- $7.7 million  Uniswap- $4.19 million edgeX- $3.69 million Aave- $3.01 million Lido- $2.62 million Pump- $1.87 million Meteora- $1.68 million Hyperliquid- $1.17 million  What’s Next? Aster Increases Rh Points  Aster announced that it has redesigned Stage 2 of the Rh points program. The platform has increased the Rh points by 10 times more than before, for traders who hold their positions longer on the platform. This approach is not only an incentive for holders, but it is also a smart…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 15:26
7 Best Cryptos to Watch in 2025 Offering Explosive Growth and Early Entry Rewards

7 Best Cryptos to Watch in 2025 Offering Explosive Growth and Early Entry Rewards

The post 7 Best Cryptos to Watch in 2025 Offering Explosive Growth and Early Entry Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Can meme coins still change the game in 2025? The answer is a resounding yes. The rise of meme-powered tokens has turned skeptics into believers, delivering millionaires overnight while fueling the most viral trends in crypto. Today, investors are tracking a new wave of meme legends: MoonBull, Bonk, Notcoin, Neiro, Dogwifhat, Shiba Inu, and Pudgy Penguins. Each brings its own energy, community backing, and potential for massive returns. Yet among them, one presale is already turning heads with explosive speed and unstoppable demand, and that’s MoonBull, the clear frontrunner among the best cryptos to watch in 2025. What sets MoonBull apart in a sea of meme coins? Unlike others chasing hype, MoonBull is blending real innovation with lightning-fast growth. While Bonk, Notcoin, Neiro, Dogwifhat, Shiba Inu, and Pudgy Penguins hold strong positions in the meme coin arena, MoonBull is rewriting the rules with unique staking, referrals, and a presale that has rocketed to Stage 3 in record time. Investors looking at the best cryptos to watch in 2025 are quickly realizing that MoonBull offers the ultimate early-stage opportunity. 1. MoonBull: Staking Rewards and Smart Referrals That Fuel Growth MoonBull isn’t just a presale token, it’s an ecosystem of rewards designed to lock in loyalty while fueling viral adoption. At Stage 10, the MoonBull presale unlocks a powerful staking program, offering holders a fixed 95% APY with seamless access through the dashboard. Rewards are calculated daily, giving participants the freedom to grow passively without complicated…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 15:20
SUI Price Nears $3 Support as Bulls Anticipate a Breakout Toward $3.80

SUI Price Nears $3 Support as Bulls Anticipate a Breakout Toward $3.80

The post SUI Price Nears $3 Support as Bulls Anticipate a Breakout Toward $3.80 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SUI price tests $3 support as traders eye rebound toward $3.80. Analysts highlight key zones while new partnerships expand adoption in Asia. SUI is trading near a crucial support level of $3, and market watchers are waiting to see if the token can stage a rebound. After a 14 percent weekly decline, traders are eyeing the zone around $2.90–$3.00 as the key area for the next move. SUI Price Trends and Market Activity The price of SUI has fallen to $3.12, reflecting broader weakness across the SUI market. Daily trading volume dropped by 49.16% to $521.39 million, showing reduced market participation. Despite this slowdown, the project still holds a market capitalization of about $11 billion, keeping it among the largest altcoins. Market analyst Ali Charts suggested that $3 may serve as a strong buy-the-dip level. He added that if the support holds, the token could climb toward $3.80 and possibly higher. Hardy, another analyst, pointed to a deeper level of interest that may attract traders if price pressure increases, though he noted this analysis was shared privately with his community. Source: Ali Charts/X On the technical side, SUI faces resistance at $3.40, which must be broken before buyers can attempt a push higher. Holding above $3 support remains critical, as a breakdown below this point could open the way for more downside pressure. Indicators Suggest Oversold Conditions Momentum signals show that the token may be approaching oversold territory. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 38 on the daily chart, suggesting weaker momentum in the short term. This indicator often signals that selling pressure is elevated, though it may also provide a base for recovery if buying returns. Furthermore, analysts are closely monitoring the $3 area because it acts as a psychological level and a technical support. If this zone…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 15:11
NYDIG Calls for End to mNAV Metric in Crypto Treasury Company Valuations

NYDIG Calls for End to mNAV Metric in Crypto Treasury Company Valuations

TLDR NYDIG calls for elimination of mNAV metric used to value crypto treasury companies, calling it misleading and disingenuous The metric fails to account for operating businesses and other assets beyond crypto holdings that these companies own mNAV uses assumed shares outstanding which may incorrectly include unconverted convertible debt as equity Strive Asset Management acquired [...] The post NYDIG Calls for End to mNAV Metric in Crypto Treasury Company Valuations appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/29 15:09
Bitmain's move to US sets new direction for mining

Bitmain’s move to US sets new direction for mining

The post Bitmain’s move to US sets new direction for mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Bitmain’s move to US sets new direction for mining American miners received some much-anticipated news as Bitmain, the top maker of ASIC hardware for mining Bitcoin, said in July that it plans to open its first United States factory by the end of 2025. This is a big change for the company, which is based in Beijing and has always made its Antminer machines in Southeast Asia. The current goal is to begin manufacturing either in Texas or Florida as early as the beginning of 2026. Bitmain is already hiring 250 local workers to help speed up deliveries, make repairs easier, and get a stronger hold in the U.S., which consumes 40% of the world’s total hash power. With trade issues and environmental concerns growing, this move could improve the mining hardware landscape. Machines, like Bitmain’s Antminer series, are the core of the mining industry, but manufacturing and running them pose challenges. Energy costs, which can be up to 80% of operating expenses, and the increasing difficulty of the network mean miners need to upgrade their hardware routinely. Bitmain is responsible for a significant portion of this market—they likely control 70-80% of the BTC mining equipment sold worldwide. The Antminer S23 Hydro is one of the fastest, using only 9.5 joules of energy per terahash (J/TH). Manufacturing these machines in Southeast Asia has had its challenges. Namely, supply chain issues and U.S. tariffs resulted in increases of 24-36% on machines made in Asia. This cuts into the small profits miners made after the Bitcoin halving in April 2024. Bitmain’s decision to bring some of its manufacturing to the U.S. indicates they’re trying to correct these issues. By manufacturing Antminers in the U.S., they can avoid import taxes, get products to market faster, and offer…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 15:03
Telegram Founder Alleges French Role in Moldova Vote Censorship

Telegram Founder Alleges French Role in Moldova Vote Censorship

Durov alleges authorities exploited his legal troubles to suppress opposition voices ahead of Moldova’s parliamentary vote.
Coinstats2025/09/29 14:52
Dating-App Deception Leads to $1.4M Crypto Loss — Colorado Bureau of Investigation Sounds Alarm

Dating-App Deception Leads to $1.4M Crypto Loss — Colorado Bureau of Investigation Sounds Alarm

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating a case in which a man lost $1.4 million in retirement savings to a crypto-romance scam. How the Scam Unfolded The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is reportedly looking into the case of a man who lost $1.4 million in retirement savings to a crypto-romance scam. The case, […]
Coinstats2025/09/29 14:30
