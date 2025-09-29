Why Sadhguru Risked His Life To Save Soil

IJagadish "Jaggi" Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru. Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images When I told Sadhguru — the Indian yogi, mystic, and founder of Conscious Planet and the Isha Foundation — that I was from Barbados, his eyes lit up. "My first pitch was in the Caribbean," he said, leaning forward. "They were the first ones to sign the Save Soil proclamation." He began listing countries: "Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St. Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, Guyana, Barbados…" Then, almost as if recalling a fond memory, he added with a smile, "Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley. What a wonderful woman she is." For Sadhguru, it was no small thing that small island developing states with fragile soils and outsized vulnerability had been among the first to embrace his cause. In early 2022, Caribbean nations signed memorandums of understanding to support the #SaveSoil movement, pledging to weave soil health into policy and technical frameworks. Their commitment helped pave the way for the official launch of Save Soil's 100-day journey, an audacious global campaign meant to jolt the world awake to the looming threat of soil extinction. But even as he recounted these milestones, Sadhguru's voice carried the impatience of someone who had spent decades sounding the same alarm, only to watch the world move too slowly. "I've been talking about soil for over 30 years," he shared. "I've spoken to farmers who've done small changes in what they're doing. I've spoken to bureaucrats, scientists, and ministers around the world. I have spoken to various heads of state. Everybody, without exception, generally says, 'This is fantastic. This is something that must happen. This is great.' All superlatives. But it looks like they use my talk as a pillow to sleep well, because no action comes forth."…