Can AVAX Reach $250 or Will Lyno AI Steal the Spotlight?

The post Can AVAX Reach $250 or Will Lyno AI Steal the Spotlight? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The ability of Avalanche to position itself at 250 dollars by 2030 has seen a lot of investors being drawn towards the company. In the meantime, a newcomer Lyno AI is arising and has an AI-based arbitrage product that has the potential to shift the balance of blockchain trading dynamics. Avalanche’s $250 Target by 2030 Faces Lyno AI’s 25000% Surge—794K Tokens Sold: Will You Catch the Next Crypto Giant? The current presale phase is the Early Bird phase of Lyno AI starting at 0.050 per token and the second phase is 0.055. So far, 794,580 tokens have been sold and raised 39,729 out of a potential 0.100 final. Audited by Cyberscope , Lyno AI offers to execute arbitrage with high levels of security, speed and efficiency through autonomous AI algorithms scanning over 15 blockchains. Its service provides real-time market intelligence, cross-chain trading, and community governance through the holders of the token, which is called LYNO. Those who purchase in multibles of more than $100 get special access to a giveaway where they have a chance to win 10,000 tokens among 100,000 tokens to get great incentives to participate early. Lyno AI’s $0.05 Presale Sparks Frenzy—$100+ Unlocks 100K Giveaway: Can You Miss 25000% Returns Before $0.055 Strikes? Avalanche is looking forward to the 9000 upgrade that will reduce transaction charges by half in December 2025. It is after a large RWA token unlock of 320M in September 2025, which will push the total value locked (TVL) of Avalanche to $4.6 billion. Regardless of these strong foundations, the autonomous arbitrage of Lyno AI identifies an inefficient market through a 1.5% AVAX-ETH price on Arbitrum and makes actual profits to retail traders. The real cross-chain strategy and the artificial intelligence-based implementation make Lyno a powerful new player among the old-fashioned leaders, including AVAX.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 16:36
Institutions Accumulate Over Twenty Million SOL Signaling Growing Confidence in Solana

The post Institutions Accumulate Over Twenty Million SOL Signaling Growing Confidence in Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutions now hold over 20.9M SOL, showing growing confidence in Solana. Treasury growth, network expansion, and institutional adoption drive interest. Institutional participation in Solana continues to rise as corporate treasuries now hold more than 20.9 million SOL. This amount represents nearly 3.64% of the token’s total supply, showing growing interest from large investors in the blockchain ecosystem. Expanding Treasury Holdings and Institutional Confidence According to market analyst, Ted Pillows, treasury companies now control over 20,921,000 SOL. This value is equal to more than $4.3 billion at current market prices. He noted that Solana is emerging as a preferred choice for institutions after Bitcoin and Ethereum. Solana treasury companies now hold 20,921,000 $SOL. This is almost 3.64% of SOL’s total supply. After $BTC and $ETH, SOL is becoming the preferred choice for institutions. pic.twitter.com/M2hhLpf0AN — Ted (@TedPillows) September 28, 2025 Several companies, including Forward Industries and Brera Holdings, have added Solana to their balance sheets. Their positions indicate long-term confidence in Solana’s network. This behavior has drawn comparisons to the accumulation phases of other major tokens during earlier growth stages. Institutional interest has also been supported by exchange-traded funds. ARK Investment Management recently increased exposure through its purchase of shares in Solana-linked projects, signaling that large firms continue to seek exposure to the ecosystem. Market Narratives and Investor Sentiment Furthermore, analysts have connected these treasury accumulations with Solana’s potential price growth. Analyst Gordon noted on X that a $1,000 price target is “coded,” suggesting market participants see long-term upside. While speculative, such narratives show how accumulation data is shaping sentiment among traders and investors. Source: AltcoinGordon/X Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, compared Solana’s ecosystem growth to early-stage blockchain platforms. Her comments followed the rising activity in decentralized trading and Solana’s continued dominance in transaction throughput. Solana has become the second-largest…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 16:32
SWIFT Adds Blockchain Ledger for Cross-Border Payments

The post SWIFT Adds Blockchain Ledger for Cross-Border Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: SWIFT integrates a blockchain ledger for global payments with support from major banks. Ethereum Layer-2 tech enhances real-time transaction settlements. Increased institutional engagement may shift cross-border payment systems. SWIFT announced a blockchain-based ledger collaboration with over 30 financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase and HSBC, alongside ConsenSys technology, focusing on real-time cross-border payments. This initiative marks SWIFT’s shift towards blockchain integration, potentially impacting Ethereum and stablecoins in cross-border transactions and institutional engagement frameworks. SWIFT Partners with 30 Banks for Blockchain Integration The integration signifies a strategic shift toward on-chain settlements, marking an advancement in financial innovations. It aligns with prior blockchain ventures by JPMorgan and highlights the growing role of cryptocurrencies in institutional finance. Market reactions have been mixed, with some experts emphasizing the legitimacy brought to Ethereum Layer-2 scaling while others remain cautious about potential regulatory challenges. Joseph Lubin, ConsenSys CEO and Ethereum co-founder, stated, “Our collaboration with SWIFT and over 30 global financial institutions marks a pivotal moment in the adoption of blockchain technology for international payments.” Market reactions have been mixed, with some experts emphasizing the legitimacy brought to Ethereum Layer-2 scaling while others remain cautious about potential regulatory challenges. Joseph Lubin, ConsenSys CEO and Ethereum co-founder, stated, “Our collaboration with SWIFT and over 30 global financial institutions marks a pivotal moment in the adoption of blockchain technology for international payments.” Ethereum’s Role in SWIFT’s Blockchain Transition Did you know? Swift’s integration of a blockchain ledger is one of the largest adoptions of public blockchain by institutional finance, reminiscent of past private blockchain pilots by major banks. Ethereum (ETH), trading at $4,117.25 with a market cap of roughly $497 billion, has experienced fluctuating movement: a 2.73% increase in 24 hours, yet a 1.99% decrease over the past week. Its position as the backbone for the latest…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 16:30
Germany Looms As A Coveted Major Market For Cricket To Make Waves

The post Germany Looms As A Coveted Major Market For Cricket To Make Waves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Germany is a coveted market in cricket. Supplied With Germany in the mix to host an upcoming Summer Olympics, Severin Weiss can’t help ponder the exciting possibilities for cricket in Europe’s powerhouse nation. “That would be handy if Germany hosts an Olympics because Germany would probably get an automatic spot in cricket as host,” chuckled Weiss, who is the Deutscher Cricket Bund president and doyen of cricket in his native Germany. “We’ll see what happens but it would be also good for European cricket and the sport as a whole because Germany is the biggest financial market on the continent.” Germany is becoming a fresh growth market for cricket, a British Commonwealth sport slowly unshackling from its own borders. While India’s heft has provided the heavy lifting for cricket, the sport’s top administrators know that other markets need to be unlocked. Big financial powers are extremely coveted as underlined by the constant efforts to develop the U.S. despite never-ending internal woes. Asian powers China and Japan are amid exciting developments after dormant periods, while Brazil is also emerging as a cricket pioneer in South America. ForbesHow Brazil Became A Major Growth Market For CricketBy Tristan Lavalette That leaves continental Europe as relatively untapped, but hopes are high that Germany – the third largest economy in the world – can start to seriously become a force in cricket, a sport with a rich history in the country but still mired in the fringes. Legend has it that cricket was first played in Germany in the 1850s, even before soccer. The federations of cricket and soccer once enjoyed a close relationship, but the sports eventually went in completely opposite directions. While Germany became a global soccer powerhouse, enjoying unparalleled popularity and supremacy on home soil, cricket faded into obscurity during the war…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 16:25
Famous Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Confesses XRP! “I Was Wrong! Because…”

The post Famous Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Confesses XRP! “I Was Wrong! Because…” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz, who stands out with his support for cryptocurrencies, made important statements about XRP, which is always on the market’s agenda. Speaking to podcast host Kyle Chasse, Mike Novogratz admitted that his thoughts on Ripple (XRP) were wrong and he was wrong. I Was Wrong About XRP! Renowned CEO Mike Novogratz admitted that he misjudged XRP’s survival and praised Ripple’s strength and community support. At this point, Novogrtaz said he believes XRP will not be able to weather the legal storm it experienced with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2020. However, Novogratz stated that this idea was wrong and that XRP had proven its strength and durability. Stating that XRP’s power is backed by its loyal army, the famous CEO said that the community helped XRP recover. Novogratz praised Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and attorney John Deaton for their frontline leadership, noting that the XRP case is more than just a legal battle and proves how a loyal community can protect a crypto project. “XRP has one of the strongest communities that currently exist. “In this respect, it’s similar to Bitcoin. The XRP example shows how crypto projects can weather tough times when their backers are strongly supportive of them.” Admitting that XRP has been one of the best-performing altcoins since November 2024, with the end of the Ripple SEC cases, Novogratz commented, “Who could have predicted this?” XRP has become one of the best-performing altcoins, with a 47.4% increase since November 2024. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/famous-bitcoin-bull-mike-novogratz-confesses-xrp-i-was-wrong-because/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 16:23
Why Sadhguru Risked His Life To Save Soil

The post Why Sadhguru Risked His Life To Save Soil appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. IJagadish “Jaggi” Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru. Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images When I told Sadhguru — the Indian yogi, mystic, and founder of Conscious Planet and the Isha Foundation — that I was from Barbados, his eyes lit up. “My first pitch was in the Caribbean,” he said, leaning forward. “They were the first ones to sign the Save Soil proclamation.” He began listing countries: “Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St. Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, Guyana, Barbados…” Then, almost as if recalling a fond memory, he added with a smile, “Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley. What a wonderful woman she is.” For Sadhguru, it was no small thing that small island developing states with fragile soils and outsized vulnerability had been among the first to embrace his cause. In early 2022, Caribbean nations signed memorandums of understanding to support the #SaveSoil movement, pledging to weave soil health into policy and technical frameworks. Their commitment helped pave the way for the official launch of Save Soil’s 100-day journey, an audacious global campaign meant to jolt the world awake to the looming threat of soil extinction. But even as he recounted these milestones, Sadhguru’s voice carried the impatience of someone who had spent decades sounding the same alarm, only to watch the world move too slowly. “I’ve been talking about soil for over 30 years,” he shared. “I’ve spoken to farmers who’ve done small changes in what they’re doing. I’ve spoken to bureaucrats, scientists, and ministers around the world. I have spoken to various heads of state. Everybody, without exception, generally says, ‘This is fantastic. This is something that must happen. This is great.’ All superlatives. But it looks like they use my talk as a pillow to sleep well, because no action comes forth.”…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 16:19
First U.S. Dogecoin ETF Marks a New Chapter for Memecoins

The post First U.S. Dogecoin ETF Marks a New Chapter for Memecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The first exchange-traded fund (ETF) tied to Dogecoin is set to begin trading in the United States on Thursday, marking a milestone in the uneasy relationship between crypto culture and Wall Street. The Rex-Osprey Doge ETF (ticker: DOJE) will give institutional investors regulated exposure to the memecoin that started as a joke in 2013 but has since grown into a $36 billion market heavyweight. Approved under the Investment Company Act of 1940, DOJE differs from the spot Bitcoin ETFs that made headlines earlier this year. Instead of holding Dogecoin directly, the fund gains exposure through derivatives and a Cayman Islands subsidiary, a structure designed to meet diversification rules under the 1940 framework. That distinction sets it apart from Bitcoin funds approved under the 1933 Securities Act, which operate more like traditional commodity trusts. The debut comes as interest in memecoins continues to spill over into mainstream markets, with projects like the new site maxidogetoken.com also drawing attention in presale phases. Dogecoin’s surge ahead of the ETF has not gone unnoticed. DOGE prices rose nearly 13% over the last week, according to CoinMarketCap, and retail traders positioned ahead of the launch. Advocates believe DOGE’s durability has allowed it to weather multiple winter downturns while still managing to stay in the top 10 among cryptocurrencies by market cap, which demonstrates that its community-driven nature provides some unique value. Elon Musk’s outspoken remarks in 2021 only helped reinforce this belief. Reactions to the ETF are mixed. Critics believe the product institutionalises speculation, with little more than an expensive wrapper around a product that investors could buy themselves outright. Brian Huang, CEO of Glider, believes that these ETFs are charging big fees when people could create an online account and purchase the token that way. Supporters believe the fund lends legitimacy to DOGE through…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 16:11
After Aster, HumidiFi protocol rises on demand for dark pool trading

The post After Aster, HumidiFi protocol rises on demand for dark pool trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The rise of Aster DEX revived other protocols offering similar services. Demand for dark pool trading awakened Solana’s HumidiFi, surpassing Orca and Meteora in the past few days.  HumidiFi rose to the top 3 of Solana protocols, on rising demand for dark pool trading. Following the success of Aster, the protocol gained attention, surpassing Orca and Meteora. The dark pool model, also known as proprietary market maker, is gaining on the fully transparent public order DEX, as well as concentrated liquidity pools. HumidiFi reached peak volumes in September, driven by demand for dark pools and veiled orders. | Source: DeFiLlama. The dark pool DEX achieved $8.55B in trading volumes for the past week. On September 25, the DEX achieved an all-time record of $1.91B in daily volumes. HumidiFi rose alongside ZeroFi and SolFi, though those markets are now lagging, with ZeroFi volumes near an all-time low.  During peak Solana trading periods, HumidiFi has risen up the ranks of DEXs. The exchange has carried up to 15% of Solana on-chain trading volumes, even without opening a front-end to retail trades.  HumidiFi acts as a proprietary, closed pool with a single market-maker. The DEX is not permissionless, but its liquidity, spreads and slippage are controlled. HumidiFi is used to make orders for the most liquid pairs, especially SOL/USDC. HumidiFi dark pools prevent sandwich attacks Solana has allowed dark pools as a way for institutional trading, as well as a tool to disable sandwich attacks. The network still undergoes front-running by bots, extracting over $4M in 10 days.  Raydium remains the leading DEX on Solana, still driven by retail activity. However, whales and other professional traders aim for minimal slippage and available liquidity that does not register through on-chain analysis.  Previously, transparent exchanges have led to whale-tracking, as well as aggressive counter-trading. In…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 16:04
Qatar National Bank utilizes JPMorgan blockchain for USD payments

The post Qatar National Bank utilizes JPMorgan blockchain for USD payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Qatar National Bank has recently adopted JP Morgan’s Kinexys blockchain technology to process its USD payments, providing faster transactions and around-the-clock services for fiat currency. Summary Qatar National Bank has become the first bank in Qatar to adopt JPMorgan’s Kinexys blockchain platform to process USD payments on-chain. The move expands on QNB’s broader Web3 strategy, which includes launching a tokenized money market fund and piloting Ripple’s cross-border remittance network. On Sept. 29., one of the largest financial groups in the Middle East, Qatar National Bank Group recently switched to using JPMorgan’s blockchain platform for completing U.S. dollar corporate payments. The Doha-based bank can now process U.S.-dollar based payments for business clients at a faster rate than ever before. With this integration, QNB becomes the first bank in Qatar to start using JPMorgan’s Kinexys Digital Payments system to facilitate settlements of their corporate flows and automating on-demand multi-currency cross-border payments. According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Kamel Moris, executive vice president of transactional banking at QNB, said that the blockchain helps the bank establish a USD payments system that provides clients with a 24/7 service window. This is a major advancement when compared to other traditional banks that mostly process fiat currency transactions on weekdays and clients have to wait days for funds to reach their beneficiary. “We can guarantee payments as fast as in two minutes,” Moris said to Bloomberg. “It’s a treasurer’s dream.” JPMorgan’s Kinexys Digital Payments system was established in 2019 and currently handles around $3 billion worth of transactions on a daily basis. QNB Group began partnering with the blockchain unit as early as March 2025. At the moment, the blockchain hosts eight major financial institutions from the Middle East and North African region, which includes First Abu Dhabi Bank, Saudi National Bank, Emirates NBD, Commercial…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 15:57
Bitcoin Climbs Amidst Market Optimism

The post Bitcoin Climbs Amidst Market Optimism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin‘s resurgence to $112,350 has caught the attention of the crypto community, marking a notable recovery in a short span of four days. This milestone comes after a recent 13% decline, pushing the price below the $109,000 mark last week, and has restored confidence among investors, fueling hopes for continued upward movement. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Climbs Amidst Market Optimism Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-climbs-amidst-market-optimism
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 15:50
