Ethereum, XRP, Aster and Bitcoin Hyper
The post Ethereum, XRP, Aster and Bitcoin Hyper appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Experts believe that the crypto market is on the verge of this year’s most explosive bull run as Rektmber gives way to Pumptober. Unsurprisingly, whales are quickly positioning themselves for massive gains over the next 3 months. Besides sizable allocations in large-caps like Ethereum and XRP, smart money investors are buying low-cap gems like Bitcoin Hyper with 10x to 100x upside potential. Ethereum, XRP Among The Biggest Whale Buys Ethereum is in high demand among the whales, owing to a growing consensus among experts that the largest altcoin could hit $10,000 this year. Just today, a whale made a massive $117 million allocation into ETH. A WHALE BOUGHT $117M WORTH OF $ETH. pic.twitter.com/a5cdqy1lV7 — Altcoin Buzz (@Altcoinbuzzio) September 30, 2025 Unsurprisingly, ETH treasury firms are taking the full advantage of the recent correction. After a massive $963 million buy, Tom Lee’s BitMine Immersion now has Ethereum holdings worth $10.66 billion. Meanwhile, Sharplink Gaming’s ETH position is worth $3.37 billion. Besides Ethereum, XRP is in high demand. Prominent analyst Ali Martinez reveals that whales have purchased 120 million $XRP over the past 24 hours. 120 million $XRP bought by whales in the last 72 hours! pic.twitter.com/bXDjTG5mZX — Ali (@ali_charts) September 29, 2025 With the US SEC’s recent Generic Listing Standards, the launch of spot XRP ETFs is imminent, which is expected to provide a massive boost to the token price. Popular trader Crypto Tony projects that the XRP price will hit $4.80 this year itself. Aster, PUMP Are The Most Popular Mid-Caps Whales are quietly accumulating the Pump.fun token ahead of next quarter’s bull run. On-chain analytics platform Lookonchain flagged two whales buying 622.49 million PUMP, worth $3.48 million. 2 whale wallets (6AkVuG and D6FN73) bought 622.49M $PUMP($3.48M) 13 hours ago.https://t.co/kFkyhfK5KDhttps://t.co/Q7Mwan71nh pic.twitter.com/nRXmBkbPF3 — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 30, 2025 The PUMP price…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 07:26
Aurora Could Be Visible Above These 15 States
The post Aurora Could Be Visible Above These 15 States appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The northern lights have a higher chance than usual to appear in the skies above the northern United States on Tuesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, as the effects of a minor geomagnetic storm impact the aurora borealis. The Earth is still seeing the effects of a geomagnetic storm caused by ejections from the Sun. NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts Forecasters at NOAA predicted a Kp index of five out of nine for Tuesday night, meaning the aurora could appear brighter than usual with more “motions and formations.” A minor geomagnetic storm is expected to continue impacting Earth on Tuesday due to coronal mass ejections from the Sun, though the storm had earlier been considered “strong.” Key Background NOAA issued an alert for a G3 or “strong” magnetic storm early Tuesday morning, which the agency credited to “persistent” influence from coronal mass ejections. These storms are measured on a scale from one through five, and a G3 level storm has the potential to cause problems for satellite and low-frequency radio navigation—though major effects have not been reported during similar events recently. During G3 storms, the aurora has been spotted as far south as Illinois, and the Kp index rose as high as 7 during the storm Tuesday morning, NOAA recorded. Coronal mass ejections are bursts of plasma from the Sun, which travel at high speeds and have a magnetic field stronger than typical solar winds, according to NOAA. Where Could The Aurora Appear? The aurora could be visible from many northern states, including parts of Washington, the northern Idaho Panhandle, Montana, northeastern Wyoming, North Dakota and most of South Dakota. In the Midwest, the aurora could be spotted from Minnesota, Wisconsin and much of Michigan, as well as northern Iowa. The view line also extends…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 07:09
Too Tough? Poland’s New Crypto Law Faces Pushback
Poland’s lower house has approved a wide-ranging crypto bill that would put the country’s entire virtual asset market under stricter state control. Based on reports, the measure — known as Bill 1424 — passed the lower house of Poland’s national parliament, or Sejm, with 230 votes in favor and 196 opposed. Related Reading: Crypto Kings: […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/01 06:00
USDC and EURC Secures Major Boost with Circle–Deutsche Börse Partnership
Deutsche Börse Group and Circle have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to onboard Circle’s stablecoins (USDC and EURC) on Deutsche Börse’s financial market infrastructure in Europe. The partnership will enable listing, trading, settlement, and custody of MiCA-compliant stablecoins on regulated venues, according to a joint announcement on Tuesday. What the Agreement Covers The tie-up […]
Tronweekly
2025/10/01 06:00
Nodepay Introduces Crypto’s Largest Prediction Intelligence Platform
With more than 2 million downloads worldwide, Nodepay offers a marketplace for real-time prediction signals.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 05:59
Berkshire Hathaway is negotiating to buy Occidental Petroleum’s chemical arm OxyChem for about $10 billion
Berkshire Hathaway is negotiating a deal to buy Occidental Petroleum’s petrochemical arm for about $10 billion, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. This would be the conglomerate’s largest purchase since its $11.6 billion acquisition of Alleghany in 2022, and the Journal said an agreement could be reached within days. Occidental is primarily […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 05:55
Solana Primed For Its Next Major Parabolic Advance As SOL ETF Approval Odds Hit 100%
A U.S.-listed spot Solana (SOL) exchange-traded fund (ETF) could be on the horizon.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 05:40
Micro-CT Scans Reveal the Bladder Isn’t Just a Simple Balloon
The long-standing biomechanical idealization of the bladder as a sphere with uniformly thick walls is called into question by this study. The researchers created accurate three-dimensional (3D) models of three rat bladders in both their void and filled states using high-resolution micro-CT imaging at resolutions of 10–20 micrometers. The findings show that the thickness of the emptied bladder is quite irregular, with the mid-bladder and trigonal regions being the thinnest and the dome the thickest.
Hackernoon
2025/10/01 05:39
How PDE Motion Models Boost Image Reconstruction in Dynamic CT
Dynamic inverse problems in imaging struggle with undersampled data and unrealistic motion. Neural fields provide a lightweight, smooth representation but often miss motion detail. This study shows that combining neural fields with explicit PDE-based motion regularizers (like optical flow) significantly improves 2D+time CT reconstruction. Results demonstrate that neural fields not only outperform grid-based solvers but also generalize effectively to higher resolutions, offering a powerful path forward for medical and scientific imaging.
Hackernoon
2025/10/01 03:30
Bid Shading Fundamentals - Machine Learning Approaches and Advanced Optimization (Part 2)
Machine learning approaches to bid shading represent the evolutionary leap from rule-based algorithms to adaptive, data-driven optimization systems. These techniques leverage vast amounts of historical auction data, real-time market signals, and advanced statistical modeling.
Hackernoon
2025/10/01 03:00
නැගී එන පුවත්
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital
Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense