China’s retail bulls go all in CSI 300 tech index hits 10-year high

China’s retail bulls go all in CSI 300 tech index hits 10-year high

The post China’s retail bulls go all in CSI 300 tech index hits 10-year high appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Retail investors in China are flooding the stock market like it’s a clearance sale, and the CSI 300 Information Technology Index just hit its highest point since 2015. The broader CSI 300 has now jumped about 16% since January, putting it near a level it hasn’t touched in over three years. The rally’s being driven by AI hype, a nationwide push to build its own chip supply, and Beijing’s attempt to stop companies from slashing prices into the ground. While bulls are celebrating fresh liquidity support and policy incentives, analysts are already flashing warnings. Raymond Cheng, who oversees North Asia as CIO at Standard Chartered, said this whole rally feels off. “China’s ongoing equity rally appears disconnected with the economic fundamentals,” Raymond said. He thinks retail investors are the ones doing the heavy lifting — moving their money out of banks and into stocks. They’re not doing this quietly either. Retail investors now make up 90% of trading volume across China’s onshore stock exchanges.  That’s insane compared to the New York Stock Exchange, where retail action only covers about 20–25%. It’s not institutions calling the shots in China, it’s people sitting at home with trading apps and free time. Retail momentum piles into risky bets Right now, China’s households are sitting on 160 trillion yuan in savings, roughly $22 trillion. But barely 5% of that is in the stock market. Analysts told CNBC there’s a huge gap for more retail cash to flood in, especially as deposit interest keeps shrinking and property investing stays dead. That cash is looking for action, and equities are where it’s going. Still, not everyone is relaxed about it. Hao Hong, managing partner and CIO at Lotus Asset Management, said the whole thing doesn’t make sense when you look at the numbers. “Fundamentals do not…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 16:40
AurenixAI Secures MSB License for Institutional Growth

AurenixAI Secures MSB License for Institutional Growth

The post AurenixAI Secures MSB License for Institutional Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AurenixAI’s new MSB license lets it handle regulated financial transactions under strict AML and KYC rules. The company focuses on a compliance-first system built for growth and real-time transaction tracking. This license boosts AurenixAI’s trust with institutional partners and paves the way for global expansion AurenixAI has secured a Money Services Business (MSB) license, a major step in its plan to become a leading, regulation-focused trading platform for institutions. The company confirmed the development in a press statement seen by Coin Edition today. It described the move as a strategic step to solidify its position as a compliance-first trading infrastructure provider. AurenixAI also highlighted it as a key regulatory achievement on its path toward broader institutional adoption. Regulatory Foundation for Scalable Finance The newly granted MSB license authorizes AurenixAI to conduct regulated money services activities. These include financial transactions and payment operations under stringent compliance frameworks.  Widely recognized across financial jurisdictions, the license validates AurenixAI’s systems for meeting anti-money laundering (AML), know-your-customer (KYC), and transaction monitoring standards. “The MSB license is more than just a regulatory milestone. It is the cornerstone of our model,” said Alan Ang, CEO of AurenixAI. “From day one, we have built systems capable of withstanding scrutiny.”  Compliance at the Core, Not an Afterthought Unlike trading platforms that treat compliance as a reactive burden, AurenixAI has built its infrastructure around regulatory integrity from the outset.  The platform integrates real-time transaction monitoring, data integrity safeguards, and audit-ready reporting, all of which are aligned with institutional-grade requirements. To secure the MSB license, the company demonstrated its ability to: Monitor and report financial activity in real-time Maintain secure and compliant customer records Implement end-to-end protections for capital flows Strategic Implications: Laying the Groundwork for Global Expansion With the MSB license in hand, AurenixAI sets the stage for future jurisdictional…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 16:27
JD.com Inc. ($JD) Stock: Early Singles Day Launch Boosts Shares

JD.com Inc. ($JD) Stock: Early Singles Day Launch Boosts Shares

TLDR JD.com stock closed at $34.50, up 2.12% overnight, ahead of Singles Day preparations. The 2025 Singles Day event starts October 9, the earliest in JD’s history. JD.com allocated 10 billion yuan ($1.4B) for subsidies and discounts. Singles Day 2024 saw JD’s sales grow 20% year-on-year. JD’s 5-year stock return lags at -50%, far behind [...] The post JD.com Inc. ($JD) Stock: Early Singles Day Launch Boosts Shares appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/29 16:26
For stablecoins to win retail, they need to be invisible

For stablecoins to win retail, they need to be invisible

The post For stablecoins to win retail, they need to be invisible appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. Visa is expanding its stablecoin settlement pilots. Stripe now offers USDC (USDC) payouts. PayPal’s PYUSD is integrated across wallets and checkout flows, with a “Pay with Crypto” feature on the way. If you follow the headlines, it might seem like stablecoins have already gone mainstream. Summary Despite big names like Visa and PayPal integrating stablecoins, most merchants aren’t asking for them — they just want fast, reliable, low-cost payments. Current stablecoin tools create friction with wallet management, poor fiat integration, and messy compliance — slowing adoption. The winners in history (Stripe, Shopify, Square) succeeded by making life easier for merchants; stablecoins must do the same. Stablecoins will scale when they “disappear” into the checkout flow — offering instant settlement, clean reporting, and seamless fiat conversion. But talk to real merchants, and the reality is different. Most businesses aren’t asking for stablecoins. They’re not chasing the latest protocols or watching layer-2 trends. They just want to get paid — quickly, reliably, and without high fees or operational hassle. Stablecoins can absolutely support that. But right now, most tools don’t. The future of stablecoin adoption isn’t about ideology or consumer enthusiasm. It’s about infrastructure that works. For merchants, what chain a transaction settles on doesn’t matter. What matters is whether it settles on time, in the right currency, and with clean reporting. The ideal stablecoin checkout should feel like nothing Most businesses aren’t looking to “accept stablecoins” for the sake of it. They’re looking for stablecoins that offer tangible advantages to customers: faster settlement, lower fees, protection from chargebacks, and easier cross-border payments. Right now, most implementations create more complexity than they remove. Wallet management, manual reconciliation, limited fiat…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 16:24
Cleveland Fed’s Beth Hammack on interest rates, inflation and tariffs

Cleveland Fed’s Beth Hammack on interest rates, inflation and tariffs

The post Cleveland Fed’s Beth Hammack on interest rates, inflation and tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cleveland Federal Reserve President Beth Hammack joins CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Monday morning to discuss the likelihood of further interest rate cuts and the health of the U.S. economy. Hammack’s comments come shortly after stronger-than-expected economic data appear to have dented Wall Street’s hopes for sharp monetary easing. The Fed approved a widely anticipated rate cut earlier this month, lowering its benchmark overnight lending rate by a quarter percentage point to a range of 4.00%-4.25%, and signaled two more were on the way before the end of the year. A robust batch of economic data since, however, has prompted investors to dial back their expectations for rapid rate cuts. This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/29/cleveland-feds-beth-hammack-on-interest-rates-inflation-and-tariffs.html
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 16:16
PEPENODE Presale Hits $1.5M: This GameFi Project Offers Mining Rewards Minus the Hassles

PEPENODE Presale Hits $1.5M: This GameFi Project Offers Mining Rewards Minus the Hassles

PEPENODE has emerged as the hottest new crypto sensation, racking up more than $1.5M in its viral token presale. Interestingly, the hype’s well-founded this time. One of the most creative meme coin experiments of the year, this crypto presale combines virtual mining and GameFi mechanics with a multilayered reward structure. Let’s take a deep dive […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/29 16:14
What BlackRock XRP ETF Could Mean for XRP Holders and Institutions

What BlackRock XRP ETF Could Mean for XRP Holders and Institutions

The post What BlackRock XRP ETF Could Mean for XRP Holders and Institutions appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The XRP community is buzzing with speculation that BlackRock may launch an XRP spot ETF, potentially bringing one of the largest cryptocurrencies into mainstream U.S. investment portfolios. How BlackRock XRP ETF Approval Could Change Institutional Investment in Crypto Crypto ETF analyst Nate Geraci suggested that BlackRock might eventually file for an XRP ETF. While the …
CoinPedia2025/09/29 16:09
Citigroup Forecasts Stablecoin Market Surge by 2030

Citigroup Forecasts Stablecoin Market Surge by 2030

The post Citigroup Forecasts Stablecoin Market Surge by 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Citigroup projects stablecoin issuance to reach $4 trillion by 2030. Current stablecoin market cap is approximately $296.8 billion. Stablecoins could support $100 trillion in annual transactions. Citigroup’s “Stablecoins 2030” report projects stablecoin issuance to reach $1.9 trillion by 2030, with potential to hit $4 trillion, suggesting vast future transactional growth. This forecast highlights the transformative potential of stablecoins in global finance, with far-reaching implications for the crypto market and broader economic systems. Stablecoins Set to Transform Global Finance by 2030 The Citigroup report highlights that by 2030, stablecoins may support up to $200 trillion in transaction activity, bolstering their role in global finance. Citigroup’s prediction illustrates a rapid growth trajectory for stablecoin adoption within financial markets, framing them as a key component of future transactions. According to Ronit Ghose, Global Head of Future of Finance at Citigroup, “Our projections suggest that stablecoin issuance could exceed $1.9 trillion by 2030, fundamentally reshaping financial transactions.” The forecast aligns with current trends, as recent data from DeFiLlama indicates the total market capitalization of stablecoins stands around $296.8 billion. Currently, USDT captures 58.75% of this market share, underlining its dominance. Despite the optimistic outlook outlined, immediate changes in market dynamics are not evident, yet the potential for a dramatic shift remains in focus. USDT, the leader among stablecoins, maintains a steady price of $1.00, with a market cap of $174,395,011,377, according to CoinMarketCap. The token’s 24-hour trading volume surged 36.98% to $108,670,139,122, while its market dominance is at 4.52%. Regulatory Frameworks and Stablecoin Growth: A Pivotal Nexus Did you know? The stablecoin market is rapidly evolving, with significant implications for global finance and transaction efficiency. Coincu research suggests that regulatory frameworks will play a pivotal role in this potential growth. The interplay between evolving regulatory landscapes and technological enhancements could significantly shape…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 16:00
LILPEPE price prediction for 2025: Memecoin prepares to soar

LILPEPE price prediction for 2025: Memecoin prepares to soar

The post LILPEPE price prediction for 2025: Memecoin prepares to soar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Little Pepe has entered the memecoin arena with a $26 million presale and ambitions to become the first Layer 2 blockchain dedicated to memes. Summary Little Pepe offers utility through its EVM-compatible Layer 2 chain with low fees, fast speeds, and anti-sniper protections. The presale has raised over $26 million and is drawing whales and retail investors alike. Incentive campaigns, including giveaways, are fueling rapid community growth and engagement across platforms. The meme coin space has given rise to some of the most explosive gains in crypto history. Dogecoin shocked the world with its billion-dollar rise. Shiba Inu turned pocket change into fortunes. Pepe Coin surged to a $4.5 billion market capitalization in just a few months. This cycle, a new contender is stepping onto the stage: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). With its presale already surpassing $26 million and its ecosystem promising to be the world’s first Layer 2 blockchain dedicated to memes, the question isn’t just whether Little Pepe will pump; it’s how far it can go in 2025. What sets Little Pepe apart from other memecoins? Most memecoins thrive on hype, but they often lack utility. Little Pepe flips this script. Built as an EVM-compatible Layer 2 chain, it delivers blazing speed, ultra-low fees, and resistance to sniper bots, the exact problems that plagued earlier meme launches. Add to that its zero tax model, near-zero gas fees, and the upcoming PEPE’s Pump Pad launch hub, and LILPEPE transforms from a simple meme token into a full-blown meme ecosystem. In other words, it’s not just following the memecoin wave; it’s building the next ocean. The project has undergone a CertiK audit and strict vesting schedules to prevent rug pulls…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 15:48
IOTA Research Highlights Blockchain’s Role in Circular Economy at Product End-of-Life

IOTA Research Highlights Blockchain’s Role in Circular Economy at Product End-of-Life

IOTA’s research highlights blockchain’s strong roles in enabling the circular economy solutions, especially at the critical End-of-Life stage of products. Thus, the market trends and staking dynamics suggest IOTA may be undervalued, with price growth potential tied to regulatory shifts and enterprise adoption. According to aresearch paper published, new IFAC-PapersOnLine paper by the IOTA Foundation [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/29 15:45
