Malaysian retiree loses over $100k in crypto investment scam
The post Malaysian retiree loses over $100k in crypto investment scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Police in Malaysia are investigating a crypto scam that allegedly duped a 71-year-old retiree out of RM 525,000 by promising a significant return on investment. Summary A 71‑year‑old retiree in Kuala Terengganu lost RM525,000 after falling for a Facebook‑linked cryptocurrency investment scam. Malaysian officials have warned of a rise in crypto fraud targeting senior citizens. The incident took place in the city of Kuala Terengganu, where scammers approached the victim via online communication after the victim came across the dubious investment opportunity via a Facebook advertisement, local media outlet Malaysiakini reported on Sep. 29. In recent times, Facebook ads have earned a notorious reputation as a tool that crypto scammers have been seen employing to promote fake crypto investment schemes, or redirect victims towards fake crypto exchanges and fraudulent investment platforms designed to drain their savings. Often, these ads are seen donning false claims of celebrity endorsements or ties to well-known crypto projects, and are designed to look professional enough to pass as legitimate. Although the Malaysiakini report did not provide much information regarding how the scam played out, it cited Kuala Terengganu district police chief Azli Noor, who said the victim was promised returns of $500,000 on his investment. “The victim made seven transactions into the suspect’s account between Aug 20 and 27 using his retirement savings,” Noor said in a statement. As of press time, no arrests had been made, but police suspect that a syndicate operating behind the scenes orchestrated the scam. Earlier this year, Malaysian authorities had warned that bad actors were increasingly targeting locals, especially senior citizens. Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department Director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said at the time that scammers would often impersonate trusted entities such as financial regulators, police officers, and banks, to gain victims’ trust and pressure them…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 16:39
Solana Staking ETF Could Unlock Major Institutional Inflows
The post Solana Staking ETF Could Unlock Major Institutional Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The potential approval of a Solana staking ETF in the US is becoming the center of attention, opening the door for significant institutional capital inflows into the ecosystem. Combined with the fact that major “treasuries” are holding tens of millions of SOL and technical signals continue to sustain an uptrend, Solana stands on the verge of a new breakout cycle, potentially surpassing the $300 mark in the mid-term. Sponsored Sponsored SOL ETF Expectations As October approaches, the crypto market’s spotlight shifts toward Solana (SOL) and several other altcoins. Analyst Nate Geraci suggested that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will likely approve several Solana staking ETF filings. This would allow institutional investors to access Solana’s staking yields through a transparent and legally secure channel. “Enormous next few weeks for spot crypto ETFs…” Nate Geraci noted. If this scenario materializes, Solana could replicate the effect that Ethereum experienced when spot ETFs and staking-related products were approved. As institutional money flows in, the circulating supply on the spot market will decline, creating natural upward price pressure while strengthening Solana’s position in the portfolios of larger funds. Alongside the ETF outlook, Solana is already attracting significant institutional capital. Forward Industries is currently the largest Solana treasury holder with over 6.8 million SOL, worth around $1.4 billion. Moreover, the total SOL held by treasury companies has exceeded 20.9 million, accounting for roughly 3.64% of the total supply. Amount of Solana held by treasury companies. Source: Ted These figures clearly reflect the strategic confidence that major institutions have in Solana. In the context of a potential staking ETF, the existing concentration of SOL in institutional hands could serve as a powerful catalyst, accelerating the inflow of new capital into the ecosystem. Technical Analysis: Uptrend Still Intact Sponsored Sponsored From a technical perspective, although SOL…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 16:21
Babylon Cuts BABY Token Inflation to 5.5% and Introduces Co-Staking Rewards
TLDR BABY token inflation drops to 5.5%, boosting value with BTC co-staking. Babylon slashes inflation & links BTC-BABY staking to raise token utility. Earn more: Stake BTC + BABY together under Babylon’s new dual system. BTC-BABY co-staking drives demand, trims inflation, and rewards holders. Babylon revamps tokenomics, aligns BTC-BABY rewards for sustainable growth. Babylon has [...] The post Babylon Cuts BABY Token Inflation to 5.5% and Introduces Co-Staking Rewards appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/29 15:51
Crypto: Which countries are the most committed to adoption?
While some governments are struggling, Singapore and Dubai are fueling crypto. What if the finance of tomorrow came from... paradise islands obsessed with wallets? L’article Crypto: Which countries are the most committed to adoption? est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/09/29 15:44
Pi Coin Tanks As Pi Network Allegedly Misused $20 Million Funding
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/29 15:43
October Showdown: SEC Weighs 16 Spot Crypto ETFs
The SEC will decide on 16 spot crypto ETFs in October. Final deadlines fall across the month, and actions can arrive earlier.Filings cover Solana ETF, XRP ETF, Litecoin ETF, and Dogecoin ETF products. Issuers include Canary, Grayscale, and WisdomTree.This cluster of October deadlines concentrates regulatory events. Exchanges and sponsors prepared notices, seed capital, and market-making […] The post October Showdown: SEC Weighs 16 Spot Crypto ETFs appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/09/29 15:41
Dogecoin Price Spikes 2% Amid Broader Crypto Rally, Analyst Flags 'Make-Or-Break Zone' For Memecoin
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) capped an otherwise underwhelming week on a high, rallying alongside the broader cryptocurrency market on Sunday.read more
Coinstats
2025/09/29 15:25
Major Bull Cathie Wood Praises a New Altcoin, Reveals Two Altcoins She's Invested In Besides Bitcoin!
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood mentioned the altcoin Hyperliquid (HYPE) and revealed that she holds Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Continue Reading: Major Bull Cathie Wood Praises a New Altcoin, Reveals Two Altcoins She's Invested In Besides Bitcoin!
Coinstats
2025/09/29 15:25
Büyük Boğa Cathie Wood Yeni Bir Altcoini Övdü, Bitcoin Dışında Yatırım Yaptıkları İki Altcoini Açıkladı!
En büyük Bitcoin boğalarından biri olan Ark Invest CEO’su Cathie Wood yeni bir altcoin ile ilgili açıklamalarda bulundu. Yakın tarihte Master Investor podcast’inde konuşan Cathie Wood, Hyperliquid (HYPE) isimli altcoinden bahsetti. Hyperliquid’in kendisine Solana’nın ilk günlerini hatırlattığını belirten Wood, Hyperliquid’i “bloğun yeni yıldızı” olarak adlandırdı. Wood, Solana’nın değerini kanıtladığını ve ana akım blokzincir kategorisine girdiğini […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats
2025/09/29 15:24
Crucial Role of Aster Unveiled in Crypto Trading
Aster is making waves as a leading force in decentralized perpetual futures trading, with new data revealing it has achieved the highest daily transaction fees. The platform accumulated over $25 million in fees within a single day, outpacing even formidable rivals like Hyperliquid.Continue Reading:Crucial Role of Aster Unveiled in Crypto Trading
Coinstats
2025/09/29 15:20
