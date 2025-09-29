2025-10-01 Wednesday

The Crypto Mining Crisis Meets Its Match as PEPENODE Surges Past $1.5M in Presale

The Crypto Mining Crisis Meets Its Match as PEPENODE Surges Past $1.5M in Presale Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ben is a freelance writer specializing in crypto developments (mainly altcoins) and the intricate ways global economics shape the digital asset space. His B.Ed. in Education provides a unique foundation for his writing, enabling him to distill complex crypto concepts and market shifts into clear, digestible insights. This skill is key to helping readers adapt and apply their understanding to the ever-evolving world of crypto investment. Passionate about making crypto accessible, Ben crafts content designed to educate a broad audience, from current market events to the essential foundational knowledge that underpins them. His goal is to empower readers through understanding. When he's not immersed in crypto analysis and breaking down complex topics, Ben is an avid Pokémon fan and enjoys all things Disney.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 16:35
‘Bitcoin Mayor’ Eric Adams Drops NYC Re-Election Race

'Bitcoin Mayor' Eric Adams Drops NYC Re-Election Race New York City's pro-crypto mayor Eric Adams, who backed Bitcoin payroll proposals and positioned NYC as a blockchain innovation hub, announced his withdrawal in an emotional video posted on Sunday, that he is exiting his re-election campaign just weeks before the vote.His decision shocked the entire crypto community, wondering the reason behind his withdrawal.
CoinPedia 2025/09/29 16:29
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ozak AI Price Forecast: Can BTC Reach $150,000 While Ozak AI Surges From $0.012 to $1 at 8,000% ROI?

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/29 16:26
For stablecoins to win retail, they need to be invisible | Opinion

Stablecoins won't win by hype. Merchants don't want "crypto payments," they want fast, reliable, low-cost settlements that just work.
Crypto.news 2025/09/29 16:19
TotalEnergies SE ($TTE) Stock: Secures $950M Solar Portfolio Sale, Keeps 50% Ownership

TLDR TotalEnergies sells 50% of North American solar portfolio to KKR for $950M. Deal includes 1.4 GW of solar assets across U.S. markets. Company retains 50% stake, continuing operations and power sales. Part of strategy to boost profitability in Integrated Power business. TTE stock closed at $63.15 on September 26, 2025, up 1.17%.
Coincentral 2025/09/29 16:16
Pakistan Crypto Czar Explore Ways to Deepen US Blockchain Ties, Places Bitcoin on UN Agenda

Pakistan's Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain, Bilal bin Saqib, held a high-level meeting with Patrick Witt, US President Trump's crypto advisor, at the White House to discuss collaboration on crypto and blockchain. "I explored how Pakistan can draw on US experience to unlock new opportunities in the digital assets space," said Saqib. He added that it was a "remarkable day for Pakistan in Washington." According to a local report, the discussion centred on exploring avenues to enhance crypto cooperation between the US and Pakistan. Additionally, both parties emphasized the importance of innovation-driven partnerships. Minister Saqib highlighted Pakistan's efforts to global leadership in crypto, stressing that the collaboration would help boost bilateral relations. Further, Pakistan is actively pursuing policies that would accelerate modern technological innovation, Saqib added. Saqib's meeting with the US crypto counterpart comes days after he met with Kazakhstan's Minister of Digital Development and Innovation, Zhaslan Madiyev, at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. "Maybe it's about time we dropped the world's first UN Crypto Resolution," he posted on X, drawing community speculation. Is the First UN Resolution on Bitcoin Coming? Speaking at the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, Bilal bin Saqib stressed the importance of AI, blockchain and digital governance for emerging economies like Pakistan. "It is critical to be part of shaping the global discourse on AI, blockchain, and digital governance, because the future of these technologies will be written not only in the West, but in the Global South," he said. Further, he held up a Bitcoin sign at the UN and said that "it's time the world considered the first UN Resolution on Bitcoin." The General Assembly has so far passed resolutions on climate, peace and sustainable development; however, it hasn't debated Bitcoin. Pakistan Closely Follows US Crypto Playbook The Asian country now sits third on Chainalysis' 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index. Per industry estimates, more than 40 million Pakistanis are already active crypto users, a number that rivals traditional finance participation. Saqib pointed out that millions of citizens use digital tools to receive remittances faster and cheaper. He called this adoption a "necessity," rather than being driven by hype cycles. Pakistan has already announced its Bitcoin Strategic Reserve. Saqib credited the US for leading the way in Pakistan's crypto push, adding that these Bitcoins are not meant for speculation
CryptoNews 2025/09/29 16:06
XRP Prediction: Will Recovery Last At All In Coming Days?

XRP price declined, tested $2.70, and recently recovered some losses. The price still shows bearish signs and could drop again from $3.00. XRP Price Faces Uphill Task In the last technical analysis, we saw a fresh decline in XRP below the $3.00 pivot level. The bears pushed the price below $2.92 and $2.85. Finally, the price recovered some losses.
Coinstats 2025/09/29 15:58
Ethereum sluit week sterk af na verrassende opleving

Ethereum laat een opvallende comeback zien na een spannende week vol koersschommelingen. Terwijl analisten dachten dat de munt onder een cruciaal niveau zou zakken, schieten de bulls op het laatste moment te hulp. De koers sluit uiteindelijk de week boven het vorige piekpunt, wat zorgt voor nieuw optimisme onder beleggers.
Coinstats 2025/09/29 15:57
Transatlantic Crypto Pact Puts Stablecoins at the Center of Global Finance

Talks between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have put stablecoins at the center of transatlantic financial cooperation. The meeting, held in London earlier this week, gathered major crypto firms including Coinbase, Ripple, and Circle, alongside banking giants such as Citi and Barclays. The discussions were fast-tracked in response to industry pressure urging the UK government to address digital assets ahead of President Donald Trump's visit. The alliance seeks to harmonize regulatory regimes and to make the capital markets on the two sides of the Atlantic competitive. In the case of the UK, this is a timely move as concerns arise that additional companies might transfer their listings to the U.S. exchanges, where they are likely to achieve higher valuations. A coordinated approach is being viewed as a way to prevent market outflows while attracting American investment. Stablecoins, in particular, are seen as a foundation for payments and settlements, and both governments appear determined to establish a unified stance on their oversight. Industry observers note that the U.S. has already taken bold steps under Trump's administration, signaling strong support for digital assets. By contrast, UK regulators have been slower and more cautious. Without alignment, crypto firms in London could face structural disadvantages against their American competitors. Officials say that harmonizing stablecoin rules could create a level playing field while also setting the stage for broader collaboration in digital securities. As part of the talks, a joint sandbox for blockchain innovation is under consideration.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 15:56
Bitcoin Breakout Confirmed: Is $120K Now in Sight?

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/bitcoin-breakout-confirmed/
Coinstats 2025/09/29 15:36
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network