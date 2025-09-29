2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
US SEC Withdraws All Delay Notices for Solana, XRP, Other Crypto ETFs

The post US SEC Withdraws All Delay Notices for Solana, XRP, Other Crypto ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is withdrawing all delay notices for Solana, XRP, HBAR, and other crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This comes following the latest general listing standards for crypto ETFs approved by the regulator this month. US SEC Drops Delay Notices for Solana, XRP, and Other Crypto ETFs The final deadlines for the US SEC to approve multiple ETFs tracking spot prices of crypto assets, including Solana (SOL), XRP, Hedera (HBAR), Litecoin (LTC), and Cardano (ADA), are due in October. Also, the crypto market awaits a decision to permit staking on spot Ethereum ETFs. The commission is now withdrawing all notices of a longer review period ahead of its final deadline, indicating progress in ETFs approval. Delay notices are dropped for Solana ETFs by Bitwise, VanEck, Fidelity, Canary, 21Shares, and Invesco Galaxy. In addition, notices were withdrawn for XRP ETFs by Bitwise, Franklin, WisdomTree, Canary, CoinShares, and 21Shares. Also, Canary HBAR ETF, CoinShares Litecoin ETF, Canary Litecoin ETF, and 21Shares Polkadot delay notices were taken down. Withdrawals of Delay Notices for XRP ETFs. Source: US SEC  This comes following the approval of the Generic Listing Standards for crypto ETFs two weeks ago, which takes effect on October 1. Notably, the Canary spot Litecoin ETF will list on Nasdaq, with trading set to begin in the next few days. Fast Tracking Staking on Ethereum ETFs The SEC has also withdrawn notices of designating longer periods for approving staking on Ethereum ETFs. Delay notices were dropped for BlackRock’s iShares, Fidelity, Franklin, VanEck, 21Shares, Bitwise, and Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETFs. Withdrawals of Delay Notices for Staking Ethereum ETFs. Source: US SEC  Nasdaq, CBOE BZX Exchange, and NYSE Arca have filed to amend their earlier Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in compliance with the general listing standards. Notably, the REX-Osprey ETH + Staking ETF under…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 16:29
Swift partners with Chainlink to launch new blockchain-based ledger

PANews reported on September 29th that Chainlink announced Swift's announcement at the 2025 Sibos conference that it will launch a new blockchain-based ledger, marking a significant milestone for the global financial system and the blockchain industry. This innovation marks Swift's adoption of blockchain and oracle network technologies to modernize the financial system. As the industry-standard oracle platform, Chainlink provides the infrastructure needed for institutions in the Swift ecosystem to connect to blockchain networks and support their tokenization initiatives.
PANews2025/09/29 16:24
Solana (SOL) Price: Fresh ETF Filings Drive Token To New Highs Within Weeks

TLDR Solana (SOL) price rebounded above $210 after major asset managers filed fresh S-1 amendments for spot Solana ETFs Seven companies including Franklin, Fidelity, Grayscale, VanEck, and Bitwise submitted ETF filings with staking provisions Institutional inflows reached $16.2 million in one day through REXShares, showing professional investor confidence Technical analysis shows $230 as critical resistance, [...] The post Solana (SOL) Price: Fresh ETF Filings Drive Token To New Highs Within Weeks appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/29 16:21
Mitchell Demeter Named CEO of Sonic Labs

The post Mitchell Demeter Named CEO of Sonic Labs appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Sonic Labs has appointed Mitchell Demeter as its new CEO to lead global expansion and strengthen institutional partnerships. Demeter will focus on growing the developer ecosystem and increasing Sonic’s presence worldwide, especially in the U.S. He will also step down as CEO of SonicStrategy to become its Executive Chair, continuing to support its growth. Known …
CoinPedia2025/09/29 16:10
Web3 metaphysics project SuperFortune launches features for requesting amulets and burning bad luck

PANews reported on September 29th that the metaphysical project SuperFortune, known as Lianlianyouying, has officially launched the "Request a Talisman" and "Burn Bad Luck" features. These talismans are NFTs and can be purchased directly from the Merit Incense page. These include common talismans for money, health, and love, as well as Web3-specific talismans for beauty and wallet theft protection. Burn Bad Luck allows users to burn their own "zero" MEMEs, thereby burning off their "zero" bad luck and escaping bad luck. Superfortune is the first metaphysical project in Web3 incubated by Manta Network. It combines traditional Chinese metaphysical theories with crypto assets through AI and integrates with Wello's PayFi to provide functions such as personal fortune testing, token fortune testing, past and present life testing, and beating villains.
PANews2025/09/29 16:08
Coinbase: Why is the "September Curse" happening again?

Source: Coinbase Compiled by: Golden Finance Coinbase believes that this week's macroeconomic data has weakened market expectations for a sharp interest rate cut, the US dollar has strengthened, and the financial environment has tightened. The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA)'s third advance estimate raised the annualized growth rate of US GDP in the second quarter to 3.8%, indicating stronger underlying demand than previous data had suggested. Meanwhile, durable goods orders rebounded 2.9% in August (excluding a 0.4% increase in the transportation sector), while core capital goods orders (a key measure of business investment) rose 0.6%. Initial jobless claims fell to 218,000 that week, suggesting a weakening labor market, but not as much as previous data had suggested. Taken together, we believe these data suggest stronger-than-expected economic growth and labor conditions, weakening the case for rapid monetary easing amid persistently high inflation. Markets appear to be pricing in this shift: interest rates edged higher, the US dollar index neared a three-week high, US dollar liquidity tightened slightly, and cryptocurrency prices retreated. From a more global perspective, Coinbase's customized M2 Liquidity Index suggests that liquidity headwinds will emerge starting in November. Our customized Global M2 Liquidity Index (which optimizes money supply growth and leads Bitcoin by 110 days) has begun to inflect downward in November. Given that the index has a correlation of approximately 0.9 with BTC over a one-month to three-year timeframe, we believe the inflection point is likely to foreshadow liquidity headwinds heading into year-end (Figure 1). However, the index also suggests healthy liquidity conditions in October, which could support risk assets in the short term. Figure 1. The M2 liquidity index is expected to begin declining in early November. Beyond macro factors, we believe this week's cryptocurrency liquidations were driven by positioning pressure, which has been building for several weeks and is flashing warning signs. As discussed in a previous article, altcoin open interest dominance is well above the 1.4 threshold, which typically signals large-scale liquidations. Last weekend, the ratio reached 1.7, following which we saw approximately $1.8 billion in forced liquidations of long positions as long positions were liquidated across the market (Figure 2). Even after the unwinding, the ratio remained elevated at 1.6, which we believe highlights the continued need for cautious positioning ahead of upcoming data releases that could impact interest rates and the USD. Figure 2. Altcoin Open Interest Dominance Ratio
PANews2025/09/29 16:00
Qatar National Bank utilizes Kinexys for USD payments

Qatar National Bank has recently adopted JP Morgan’s Kinexys blockchain technology to process its USD payments, providing faster transactions and around-the-clock services for fiat currency. On Sept. 29., one of the largest financial groups in the Middle East, Qatar National…
Crypto.news2025/09/29 15:56
Eric Trump Urges Crypto Investors to “Buy the Dips” During Market Decline

TLDR Eric Trump posted “Buy the dips!” on X as Bitcoin and Ethereum face selling pressure this week The Trump family has major crypto investments, including a $1.5 billion stake in American Bitcoin mining company Bitcoin is down over 6% to around $109,500 while Ethereum dropped 8% to $4,020 in the past week Market reactions [...] The post Eric Trump Urges Crypto Investors to “Buy the Dips” During Market Decline appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/29 15:53
Aspecta Launches ASP Flywheel Program 1.0, ASP Staking to Go Live Soon

PANews reported on September 29 that infrastructure company Aspecta announced the launch of ASP Flywheel 1.0. ASP Flywheel includes an ASP points system, ASP<>BuildKey pairing, an ASP pledge mechanism, and joint releases with external partners. The ASP points system rewards ASP holders and stakers. Users can earn points by holding ASP, trading BuildKeys, contributing to the ecosystem, and staking ASP. Points can be used to participate in the early deposit phase of projects where ASP<>BuildKey pairing is enabled, providing access to high-reward BuildKey allocations. Points data may take 24 hours to update. The ASP<>BuildKey pairing utilizes a fair launch mechanism, allowing users to fairly purchase early BuildKeys through deposits, with historical data demonstrating returns of 10x to 100x. Starting in October 2025, this mechanism will be linked to ASP and Aspecta Points, with users required to meet point requirements to participate in different deposit groups. ASP staking will be available soon, allowing stakers to earn more points, share transaction fees, and receive other incentives. Based on last year's data, the expected annualized return on ASP staking is 34%. Earlier news, YZi Labs announced its investment in blockchain infrastructure platform Aspecta .
PANews2025/09/29 15:52
Middle East banking giant switches to JPMorgan’s blockchain

QNB Group now uses JPMorgan's Kinexys blockchain platform for US dollar payments.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 15:17
නැගී එන පුවත්

