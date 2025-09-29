2025-10-01 Wednesday

Bitcoin price faces pullback risk as CME futures gap opens

The post Bitcoin price faces pullback risk as CME futures gap opens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME gap keeps Bitcoin’s bounce fragile even as on-chain metrics show holder conviction. Summary CME Bitcoin futures opened a gap that could trigger a quick Bitcoin price pullback if it closes. On-chain MVRV and long-term holder behavior point to limited selling pressure. Key levels to watch include support around $109k–$111k and resistance close to $115k–$118k level. Bitcoin is trading at $111,804 at press time, up 2.2% in the last 24 hours. The 7-day range sits between $108,964 and $113,874. BTC is roughly 9.9% below its $124,128 all-time high from August 14. 24-hour spot volume jumped to $38.26 billion, a big rise that shows active buying and selling across exchanges. On the derivatives side, CoinGlass data shows Bitcoin (BTC) futures volume rose 113% to $56.7 billion while open interest climbed about 1.6% to $78.7 billion. This points to heavier short-term trading and more hands taking positions, but without a large, immediate build in sustained leverage. Bitcoin CME futures gap adds short-term risk A fresh factor for traders is the CME futures gap that opened when U.S. futures started trading on Sept. 29. Analyst Daan Crypto Trades noted the gap and warned that if it closes quickly, the short-term structure would look weak and a move below $111,000 would be a serious negative. Historically CME gaps often close in short order, which is why many desks are watching $111,000 as the line that matters for near-term risk. $BTC Has opened up with a CME gap and has continued higher since the futures open. It has been quite a while since we did open with a gap. like this. These used to close quite quickly. If that were to happen here then the entire structure would look pretty bad in the short term.… pic.twitter.com/z4yoSOFUaO — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) September 29, 2025 At…
Bitcoin’s volatility drops – But OG whales might turn things around!

The post Bitcoin’s volatility drops – But OG whales might turn things around! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 28, 2025 Key Takeaways Is Bitcoin’s derivatives market showing signs of maturity? Yes, with record CME options activity and Wall Street ETFs, Bitcoin’s market is becoming more stable and institution-driven. Could Bitcoin still see a big rally in 2025 despite lower volatility? Patterns suggest a post-halving rally may still be on track, similar to past cycles. Bitcoin’s [BTC] derivatives market is heating up like never before! From record activity on CME to fresh products from Wall Street giants, the shifts in how traders hedge and speculate may just shape where the market could head next. Wall Street’s growing grip on Bitcoin CME Options Open Interest for Bitcoin has climbed to record highs, topping $6.2 billion, and it’s not just retail traders driving the surge. Institutional players are leaning on systematic strategies like covered calls, which are now being packaged into products such as BlackRock’s new covered call Bitcoin ETF. This is indicative of a market that’s maturing. As volatility-selling grows, the wild upside swings Bitcoin is known for could get dampened, pointing to steadier but less dramatic price moves ahead. THIS is the pattern Bitcoin keeps repeating If Bitcoin’s derivatives markets are maturing, its price cycles still follow familiar patterns. Each post-halving year, the asset tends to retest its 21-week moving average (MA21) around September before making a final push higher. The chart shows how this pattern played out in 2013, 2017, and 2021; each time leading to a cycle blow-off top. Source: X In 2025, we’re seeing the same setup again. So, the market’s long-term rhythm hasn’t changed. There may be more room to run. Old hands are still moving the market Source: Glassnode Bitcoin’s volatility may have cooled, with realized 1-month swings falling below 30% in late September. But that doesn’t mean the network is…
DeFiance Capital CEO Arthur Cheong serves as strategic advisor to OpenEden

PANews reported on September 29 that OpenEden announced that Arthur Cheong, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of DeFiance Capital, has joined the team as a strategic advisor. As a veteran investor in DeFi and stablecoin protocols, Arthur has been at the forefront of the integration of DeFi and traditional finance. His joining OpenEden will help optimize its strategy, provide institutional-grade revenue opportunities on the chain, and promote the integration of RWAs into the global financial system.
The crossroads of the structural bull market: AI capital expenditures, US dollar liquidity and market rebalancing

Title: Crossroads of the Structural Bull Market: AI Capital Expenditure, US Dollar Liquidity, and Market Rebalancing Author: arndxt Compiled by Tim, PANews The prospects for macroeconomic re-acceleration are relatively limited, and its sustainability depends on the support of asset-rich households and capital expenditure driven by artificial intelligence. For investors, the key to this cycle is not broad beta returns: Focus on semiconductors and artificial intelligence infrastructure as long-term growth drivers. Remain cautious on broad-based indices, as the concentration of the tech giants, Big Seven, masks market vulnerabilities. Keep an eye on the US dollar: its direction may determine whether the current cycle continues or ends. As in the 1998-2000 cycle, market fundamentals may remain solid, but volatility will be more intense, and asset selection will become the key factor separating active winners from those who simply follow the market's rise. 1. Dual-track economy The market is the economy. As long as stocks are at or near record highs, recession talk is unlikely to materialize. We are definitely in a dual-track economy: The top 10% of income earners contribute over 60% of consumer spending. The wealth they have accumulated through stocks and real estate has kept consumption levels high. At the same time, inflation has disproportionately eroded the wealth of middle- and low-income households. This widening gap explains why the economic "reacceleration" is being accompanied by a weak labor market and an affordability crisis. 2. Fed policy seen as narrative risk Policy volatility will become the norm, and the Federal Reserve is facing the dual challenges of inflationary pressures and political cycles. This creates a window for opportunistic investment, but it could also trigger a sharp downward shock when expectations are reset. The Fed faces a dilemma: Strong GDP data and resilient consumer spending justify a slower pace of interest rate cuts. The market is overextended and delaying rate cuts could trigger a "growth tantrum." Historically, rate cuts during periods of strong earnings (the last such event was in 1998) have tended to prolong bull markets. But the current cycle is distorted: stubborn inflation persists, the "Big Seven" dominates earnings, and the remaining 493 S&P 500 stocks are underperforming. 3. Asset selection in a nominal growth environment Allocate scarce physical assets (gold, key commodities, real estate in supply-constrained areas) and productivity platforms (AI infrastructure, semiconductors), while avoiding excessive concentration in the field of internet celebrity stocks driven by online popularity. The future situation is more like a structural bull market rather than a general rise. Semiconductors remain the foundation of AI infrastructure, and capital spending continues to drive growth. Gold and real assets are steadily re-establishing their status as a hedge against currency debasement. Cryptocurrencies are suffering from the dual pressures of leveraged liquidation and Treasury bond overhang, but their structure remains closely linked to the liquidity cycle that pushes up gold. 4. Housing Market and Consumption Trends If both the housing and stock markets weaken, their psychological "wealth effect" on consumption will collapse. The housing market experienced a short-term rebound (dead cat bounce) when interest rates were lowered, but structural difficulties remain: Imbalance between supply and demand caused by population pressure. The end of student loan and Federal Housing Administration payment moratoriums has led to a surge in foreclosures. Regional economic divergence (baby boomer asset buffers coexist with pressures on young families). 5. US dollar liquidity The US dollar is a hidden fulcrum. At a time of global economic weakness, a stronger US dollar may first crush more vulnerable markets rather than the United States. An underestimated risk is a contraction in the supply of dollars. Tariffs would reduce the trade deficit, thereby limiting the global flow of dollars back into U.S. assets. Fiscal deficits remain high, but liquidity mismatches have emerged as external buyers of U.S. Treasuries have declined. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) position data shows that short positions in the U.S. dollar have reached a historical level, which indicates that a short squeeze in the U.S. dollar may be triggered, which in turn will hit risky assets. 6. Political Economy and Market Psychology We are at the end of a financialization cycle: Economic policies are designed to “keep things going” before key political junctures (general elections, midterm elections, etc.). Structural inequalities—rents rising faster than wages, wealth concentrated among older people—are fueling populist pressures for policy changes in areas ranging from education to housing. The market itself is two-sided: the concentration of the seven major weighted stocks both supports valuations and lays the groundwork for fragility.
TeraWulf Plans $3B Debt Raise as Google Doubles Down on Crypto Miner's AI Pivot

Bitcoin mining company targets high-yield or leveraged loan markets as Google backstop grows to $3.2B total
ENA Price Breakdown Below $0.61 Level Sparks Bearish Outlook Toward Lower Targets

Ethena faces selling pressure after $0.61 breakdown. Analysts warn of a possible decline toward $0.52 and $0.50 zones. Ethena (ENA) has lost a key price level that traders have been watching closely. The token broke below the $0.61–$0.62 support band, and analysts now see risk of further downside as bearish signals strengthen across multiple timeframes. […] The post ENA Price Breakdown Below $0.61 Level Sparks Bearish Outlook Toward Lower Targets appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Maple Finance and Elwood Partner to Advance Institutional Digital Asset Lending

PANews reported on September 29th that crypto lending platform Maple Finance and Elwood Technologies announced a partnership to support large financial institutions entering the digital asset lending market. Maple's on-chain lending and asset management platform will be combined with Elwood's trade execution, portfolio management, and risk tools to address the infrastructure and operational barriers traditional institutions face in the crypto space. Maple focuses on structured lending products and income strategies based on public blockchains, while Elwood, backed by hedge fund manager Alan Howard, provides connectivity and data analysis services to global exchanges, custodians, and fund management.
From MrBeast to DeFi, Aster Sees Strong Gains with $30M in Fees

The YZi Labs-backed decentralized exchange, Aster, has garnered significant attention from both large and small investors and is now experiencing strong momentum. The post From MrBeast to DeFi, Aster Sees Strong Gains with $30M in Fees appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Bitlayer will close the BTR airdrop collection at 18:00 on September 30

PANews reported on September 29th that Bitlayer Labs announced that its BTR token airdrop will officially end at 6:00 PM (Beijing Time) on September 30, 2025. Users must claim their BTR tokens before the deadline. Officials cautioned that BTR tokens not claimed within the specified timeframe will not be recovered.
HumidiFi becomes dark pool leader on Solana

HumidiFi surpassed some of the major Solana DEXs after rising demand for dark pool trading.
