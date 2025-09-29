2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
$154 Million XRP Trade Ends in Total Disaster

$154 Million XRP Trade Ends in Total Disaster

The post $154 Million XRP Trade Ends in Total Disaster appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In retrospect it was obvious it would end badly, but few expected the wipeout to be this fast. The trader known across crypto circles as “qwatio” has officially blown up on Hyperliquid after going all-in with leverage that left no room for error.  What began as a $154 million XRP short position, as per Onchain Lens, layered on top of a massive 40x bet against Bitcoin, turned into a spectacular loss of $3.44 million in just a matter of a weekend. The setup looked reckless from the start. Using $7.5 million in margin to control 2.78 million XRP, the trader went 20x short at around $2.71 per token, just as the market hovered near the $2.70 support. The danger zone was clear: liquidation would hit at $3.06. That is only a 13% cushion, and in crypto, 13% is a weekend swing.  No mercy When XRP began edging higher, the position started bleeding fast, but instead of cutting back exposure, the trader doubled down. XRP/USD by TradingView At the same time, his Bitcoin short — 1,366 BTC with 40x leverage — collapsed outright. That alone would have been a fatal blow for most. Yet “qwatio” shifted his chips back into XRP, compounding the risk.  The result was liquidation notices flashing across Hyperliquid and one of the most notorious accounts on-chain torching millions in record time. Wallet data shows $785,000 remains, at most. In crypto’s high-leverage game, the outcome is not shocking, but it shows that even whales can fail. Source: https://u.today/154-million-xrp-trade-ends-in-total-disaster
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 17:44
බෙදාගන්න
RZTO Partners With Assetswap.AI To Power AI-Driven Trading Capabilities, Empower Users To Unlock DeFi Potential

RZTO Partners With Assetswap.AI To Power AI-Driven Trading Capabilities, Empower Users To Unlock DeFi Potential

The post RZTO Partners With Assetswap.AI To Power AI-Driven Trading Capabilities, Empower Users To Unlock DeFi Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. RZTO, an AI-powered blockchain-based rewards ecosystem that integrates mobile networks with decentralized technologies, today announced a strategic collaboration with Assetswap.AI, an AI interface layer for DeFi. This partnership enabled the integration of Assetswap.AI’s on-chain intelligent trading solution into RZTO’s blockchain network to advance the capability and effectiveness of the crypto platform. RZTO is an AI-driven mobile and crypto project (built on Solana) that connects mobile users with token rewards and blockchain technology. It enables mobile users to earn tokens through the use of their phone services. On the other hand, Assetswap.AI is an AI platform that enables Web3 platforms and users to manage, evaluate, and swap financial assets through an intelligent interface machine that refines based on their market trends and customer behaviour. RZTO Improving User Experience Using Assetswap.AI’s Technology This partnership highlights RZTO’s commitment to advancing its effectiveness in DeFi, a permissionless money market. By leveraging Assetswap.AI’s trading intelligence, RZTO runs a smarter system that optimizes trading in DeFi within its blockchain network, powers real-time predictive insights, seamlessly connects with other Web3 ecosystems, and increases user engagement. With Assetswap.AI’s trading intelligence infrastructure, RZTO is now equipped with automation capabilities and real-time analytics for smarter trades in its network. With the integration, RZTO is powered by an advanced algorithmic system that empowers it with powerful market intelligence and accurate decision-making. The integration is beneficial as it helps RZTO to increase user engagement on the platform and build reliability and trust through the power of AI trading intelligence. This means that RZTO customers can deploy complex AI-driven trading strategies and, at the same time, maintain a complete view of how agents manage their assets. With AI’s decision-making process remaining verifiable and transparent on-chain, this helps the protocol to reduce cases of manipulation. Driving Web3 Innovation Through AI and Blockchain The partnership…
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 17:41
බෙදාගන්න
Hyperliquid’s Hypurr NFTs Hit $76K Floor Price, But Hacker Steals 8 for $400K Profit

Hyperliquid’s Hypurr NFTs Hit $76K Floor Price, But Hacker Steals 8 for $400K Profit

A threat actor stole eight Hypurr NFTs worth approximately $400,000 within hours of the collection’s launch by compromising wallets that received the airdropped tokens on Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM layer. Blockchain investigator ZachXBT first reported the sophisticated theft targeting early Genesis Event participants who had opted to receive the free digital collectibles.Source: ZachXTB The Hyper Foundation distributed 4,600 unique cat-themed NFTs on September 28 to reward early supporters from the November 2024 Genesis Event. The collection immediately achieved a floor price of $68,900, with total trading volume reaching $45 million within 24 hours on OpenSea. At the time of writing, the floor price has surpassed $70K. The most expensive sale involved Hypurr #21, which featured rare “Knight Ghost Armor” traits, selling for 9,999 HYPE tokens, worth approximately $470,000. Some NFTs had traded over-the-counter for $88,000 before the official launch through DripTrade’s collateralized pre-sale system. The theft compounds security concerns plaguing Hyperliquid’s ecosystem following the $773,000 HyperDrive exploit and $3.6 million HyperVault rug pull within the same week. The rapid succession of attacks has intensified scrutiny of security practices across projects building on the decentralized exchange platform. Digital Cats Command Six-Figure Prices Despite Global Economic Pressures The Hypurr collection features generative art depicting cartoon cats with various traits, including sunglasses, wizard robes, and armor elements. Distribution allocated 4,313 NFTs to Genesis Event participants, 144 to the Hyper Foundation, and 143 to core contributors, including developers and artists. According to OpenSea data, over 1.3 million HYPE tokens were traded in the past 24 hours, equivalent to $61 million at current prices. The collection maintained 92.8% of supply held by 4,270 unique owners. Community reactions varied widely, with some celebrating life-changing windfalls while others criticized the wealth disparity. Creative director Alex Obymuralex praised the Hypurr design language as “timeless” rather than trend-driven, noting the collection’s simple forms and saturated colors lower intimidation barriers for mainstream adoption. He argued that recognizable silhouettes and joyful palettes create lasting brand equity beyond speculation cycles. Early adopters who participated in November’s Genesis Event received the NFTs at no cost beyond their initial platform engagement. The event centered on the launch of Hyperliquid’s native HYPE token and HyperEVM programmability layer. Notably, DripTrade’s over-the-counter system enabled pre-launch trading through collateralized agreements requiring sellers to fulfill transactions within seven days of receiving NFTs or forfeit deposited security. This mechanism allowed price discovery even before official distribution. Security Breaches Threaten Ecosystem Credibility The Hypurr NFT theft follows three major security incidents targeting Hyperliquid projects within one week. HyperDrive DeFi lost $773,000 through router contract vulnerabilities that enabled arbitrary function calls, while HyperVault developers executed a $3.6 million exit scam after ignoring community warnings about fabricated audit claims. Previous exploits include the March JELLY token manipulation, which cost $13.5 million, and the “ETH 50x Big Guy” trader, who netted a $1.8 million profit while causing $4 million in vault losses. This incident prompted a reduction in maximum leverage limits from 40x to 25x for major cryptocurrencies. Competition intensifies as ASTER DEX processes over $13 billion in daily perpetual futures volume, compared to Hyperliquid’s reduced activity. ASTER’s Trust Wallet integration provides 100 million users with direct access to perpetual contracts, challenging Hyperliquid’s market dominance. Arthur Hayes exited his entire HYPE position with a $823,000 profit, citing the massive token unlocks worth $11.9 billion that were set to start on November 29. He recently polled followers about re-entering after HYPE dropped 23% weekly to $35.50. However, community members have proposed blacklisting Hayes from purchasing HYPE, with some labeling his trades as the “ultimate sell signal.” Despite security challenges, Hyperliquid launched its USDH stablecoin, generating $2.2 million in early volume, while Native Markets secured the issuance mandate through a competitive governance voting process. The platform also activated HYPE/USDH spot trading following Native Markets’ commitment to stake 200,000 tokens for a period of three years. HYPE traded up 4.65% following the Hypurr launch, reaching $47.14 as community enthusiasm temporarily overshadowed ongoing security concerns and competition threats across the broader ecosystem
CryptoNews2025/09/29 17:36
Bitcoin Blow-Off Top? BTC Eyes $140K, ETH $6K

Bitcoin Blow-Off Top? BTC Eyes $140K, ETH $6K

The post Bitcoin Blow-Off Top? BTC Eyes $140K, ETH $6K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto market volatility tied to tariffs and rate expectations keeps sentiment neutral. Bitcoin and Ethereum continue forming higher highs and higher lows on monthly charts. Dan McDermitt highlights risk of a blow-off top if prices surge into extreme euphoria. Bitcoin and Ethereum remain in an uptrend, holding higher highs and lows despite the latest volatility at the fag end of September. Analysts warn of a potential blow-off top if prices surge into euphoric extremes, with BTC levels near $140,000 and ETH above $6,000 marking possible triggers. The crypto market has seen sharp swings over the past four months, with Bitcoin and Ethereum weathering volatility tied to macro events such as tariffs and interest rate expectations. Historically, September has been a weak month for digital assets. With fear and greed indicators still in neutral territory, experts say the market has not yet reached the levels of ‘extreme euphoria’ that typically mark the end of a cycle. Market Volatility and Seasonal Weakness Uptrend Still Intact Despite the swings, the longer-term picture still points to an intact uptrend. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to form higher highs and higher lows on the monthly chart, meaning that consolidation could simply set the stage for the next advance.  Watching for a Blow-Off Top However, Dan McDermitt, co-founder of The Chart Guys, is paying close attention to the possibility of a blow-off top, a pattern seen in previous cycles such as 2017 and 2021. “I am watching for what I would call a blowoff top kind of scenario where everybody’s euphoric, prices are shooting up, and then that marks the top,” he said. Such moves are typically defined by vertical price action, surging volumes, and overextended sentiment. Support and Key Levels Bitcoin is currently consolidating around key support levels. The analyst said that even a pullback…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 17:27
Retail Investors Pull Seven Billion Dollars from Leveraged ETFs After Strong September Rally

Retail Investors Pull Seven Billion Dollars from Leveraged ETFs After Strong September Rally

The post Retail Investors Pull Seven Billion Dollars from Leveraged ETFs After Strong September Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Retail investors pull $7B from leveraged ETFs in September 2025 after strong gains, with SOXL and TSLL leading withdrawals. Retail traders are withdrawing money from high-risk leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs) after a strong rally in September. Data shows net outflows of around $7 billion this month, marking the largest withdrawal since records began in 2019. Leveraged ETFs Face Largest Outflow in Years According to The Kobeissi Letter, leveraged ETFs saw $7 billion in outflows month-to-date, with the semiconductor-focused SOXL leading the withdrawals. SOXL, which tracks semiconductor stocks at three times leverage, lost about $2.4 billion despite gaining 31% in September. This marks the fund’s fifth straight month of outflows and the second-largest exit in four years. Source: The Kobeissi Letter/X Other leveraged ETFs also experienced large withdrawals. TSLL, a leveraged ETF tied to Tesla stock, recorded $1.5 billion in monthly outflows, its largest on record. These exits suggest that traders are taking profits even though the broader market remains near record highs. Bloomberg Intelligence noted that these outflows are the biggest since leveraged ETF data began in 2019. This trend reflects a shift among day traders who had fueled rallies earlier this year. Instead of adding new money, they are reducing exposure to riskier positions while stock indexes remain strong. Market Strength Meets Rising Caution The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% for the week, its first decline in a month, while the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5%. Treasury bonds also extended losses, with the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF dropping for a second week. While these moves were modest, they show that markets are entering a more cautious phase. Cryptocurrency markets added pressure, losing about $300 billion in value earlier in the week. Leveraged positions in Bitcoin and Ether were forced to unwind, causing sharp price swings before partial recovery by…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 17:23
BTC Price Commences Potential Recovery; Will Bitcoin Tokens Sustain Gains?

BTC Price Commences Potential Recovery; Will Bitcoin Tokens Sustain Gains?

The post BTC Price Commences Potential Recovery; Will Bitcoin Tokens Sustain Gains? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTC price is listed at $111,927.45 after an increase of 2.27% over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin tokens are testing a resistance level of $113,223. Rate cut and ETF flows are likely to affect BTC price in the days to come. Many cryptocurrencies are seeing an increase in their value. Bitcoin tokens are one of them, with BTC price noting a significant surge in the last 24 hours. However, it remains to be seen if the price of Bitcoin tokens sustains ongoing gains or sees downtrends in the days to come. Two factors are expected to affect the rise and fall of BTC price irrespective of predicted estimates. Gains in BTC Price BTC price was hovering below $109,000 a couple of hours ago, but the flagship cryptocurrency has commenced a potential recovery. Bitcoin tokens are now exchanging hands at $111,927.45. This is after an increase of 2.27% over the past 24 hours, and 3.1% in the last 30 days. It is considerably down by 2.4% over a week, but the recent increase has vastly washed out the weekly decline. The 24-hour trading volume has soared by 51.72%. Interestingly, Bitcoin tokens are down by 10.08% from their ATH of $124,457.12, which was noted on August 14, 2025. It is estimated that reclaiming the margin of $112k could fuel its rise closer to the all-time high milestone. Possible Price Movements for Bitcoin Tokens BTC price would either tank or jump in the days to come. Predictions estimate Bitcoin tokens to surge by 4.70% in the next 30 days. This would take the value to around $116,858 amid the volatility of 2.36%. Overall sentiments towards the crypto following the short-term BTC price prediction have shifted to neutral. The same is evident from the FGI rating of 50 points. The closest resistance level rests…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 17:21
2 overbought cryptocurrencies to avoid this week

2 overbought cryptocurrencies to avoid this week

The post 2 overbought cryptocurrencies to avoid this week  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The broader crypto market has entered a period of consolidation, with many assets trading sideways after weeks of volatility.  While some coins are cooling off, a few are showing signs of being overbought, raising the risk of sharp reversals if momentum stalls.  To this end, the following two cryptocurrencies are firmly in the overbought zone, suggesting that traders should approach with caution. Zcash (ZEC) Zcash (ZEC), the privacy-focused cryptocurrency, has been on a tear, climbing more than 17% over the past 24 hours to trade near $65.95 as of press time.  ZEC RSI levels. Source: Coinglass While this rally has attracted significant investor interest, ZEC’s technical picture suggests traders may be getting ahead of themselves.  Its RSI levels are hovering in the mid-to-high 70s across multiple timeframes, including 78.18 on the four-hour chart.  Such readings signal extreme overbought conditions, often a precursor to price pullbacks once buying pressure fades. Alpine (ALPINE)  Meanwhile, Alpine (ALPINE) tells a different but equally cautionary story. Despite shedding nearly 7% in the last 24 hours and dipping to $5.37 as of press time, the token remains technically overheated.  Alpine RSI levels. Source: Coinglass Specifically, ALPINE’s values still point to overbought territory, with the 24-hour RSI at 77.25 and the four-hour value above 73.  This suggests that even as the price slips, further downside may be ahead as momentum traders continue to unwind positions. Ultimately, the momentum of these assets will depend on the broader market’s trajectory, particularly how Bitcoin (BTC) performs.  Notably, the maiden cryptocurrency has seen reduced activity this past week, a key level that continues to weigh on overall sentiment. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/2-overbought-cryptocurrencies-to-avoid-this-week/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 16:58
‘Rich Dad’ R. Kiyosaki reveals where to invest $100 right now

‘Rich Dad’ R. Kiyosaki reveals where to invest $100 right now

The post ‘Rich Dad’ R. Kiyosaki reveals where to invest $100 right now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Financial educator and investor Robert Kiyosaki has suggested that investors with $100 can consider precious metals as ideal investments. According to the Rich Dad Poor Dad author, if he had just $100 to invest, he would put it into silver coins. He argued that silver has been manipulated for years but is “about to explode,” predicting that $100 invested today could become $500 within a year, he said in an X post on September 28.  Kiyosaki added that he is personally buying more immediately, urging others not to miss what he views as a rare opportunity. IF I HAD $100 WHAT WOULD I INVEST IN? I WOULD BUY MORE SILVER COINS. Silver has been manipulated for years. In September 2025 Silver is about to explode. I predict your $100 in silver will be $500 in a year. I am buying more tomorrow. Please do not miss silvers explosion.… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) September 28, 2025 His comments come at a time when silver is already enjoying one of its strongest years in more than a decade. Silver’s impressive 2025 run The metal began 2025 trading at around $28.92 per ounce and by late September had surged past $46, marking a gain of over 55% year to date. Over the past six weeks alone, silver has rallied nearly 19%, outpacing gold and logging one of the most powerful short-term runs in recent memory. The rally has been fueled by a mix of industrial and macroeconomic factors. In this case, demand for silver in electronics and renewable energy, particularly solar panels, continues to climb, while supply has remained tight.  To this end, HSBC projects a deficit of more than 200 million ounces in 2025, adding further pressure to prices. On the macro side, a weaker U.S. dollar and expectations of additional Federal…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 16:52
Can BTC Reach $150,000 While Ozak AI Surges From $0.012 To $1 At 8,000% ROI?

Can BTC Reach $150,000 While Ozak AI Surges From $0.012 To $1 At 8,000% ROI?

The post Can BTC Reach $150,000 While Ozak AI Surges From $0.012 To $1 At 8,000% ROI? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As of September 27, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) has shown notable growth, trading at approximately $109,424. Analysts predict that the cryptocurrency could reach between $130,000 and $150,000 by the end of 2025. The reasons behind this positive trend have been institutional adoption, regulatory clarity, and macroeconomic reasons. In the meantime, an up-and-coming blockchain project with artificial intelligence, Ozak AI, is making waves in selling the OZ token during pre-sale. Priced at $0.012 during the presale phase, Ozak AI’s OZ token has the potential to surge to $1, offering early investors a projected 8,000% return on investment (ROI). Bitcoin’s Growing Institutional Support and Economic Hedge Status The upward trend in Bitcoin is directly connected with the increasing institutional investor presence and positive regulations. Construction of Bitcoin ETFs and subsequent market approvals have also boosted confidence in the market. Bitcoin is considered by investors as a good hedge against economic risks, such as inflation risks and market risk, just like gold. All these, combined with the scarcity of Bitcoin, which has only 21 million coins, make it an ongoing demand, which makes Bitcoin a sound store of value. As Bitcoin approaches a price of $109,424, market analysts believe that it is on the path to further appreciation. The institutional adoption is likely to contribute greatly to the price increase, particularly when more financial institutions incorporate Bitcoin in their portfolios. As the market capitalization of Bitcoin has risen to 2.18 trillion and the trade volume within 24 hours has topped 46.27 billion, the cryptocurrency is an important element in the financial world. Potential and Momentum of the Ozak AI Presale. The project Ozak AI is a blockchain-based project that uses artificial intelligence to forecast the financial market and is in the presale stage. The OZ token, with a price of $0.012, has already drawn…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 16:47
$773M Token Unlocks Threaten Market as Gold Hits Record High

$773M Token Unlocks Threaten Market as Gold Hits Record High

The post $773M Token Unlocks Threaten Market as Gold Hits Record High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points $773M in token unlocks could trigger volatility across major projects. HumidiFi tops Solana DEXs with $8.55B in weekly trading volume. Gold hits record $3,804 as investors expect U.S. rate cuts. Between September 29 and October 6, over $773 million in token unlocks are scheduled, according to Tokenomist data. One-time cliff unlocks include SUI at $143.86 million, ENA at $126.78 million, and EIGEN at $68.59 million. Notably, BIGTIME faces a release of 20.01% of its supply, while ZETA sees 4.33% enter circulation. These sharp increases risk pressuring token prices, as large volumes move into the market simultaneously. Linear unlocks add further supply-side challenges for established assets, though in a more gradual fashion. SOL will see $104.88 million unlocked, WLD $49.14 million, and DOGE $22.43 million. Tokens with higher relative releases, including MORPHO at 3.45% and ETHFI at 2.04%, may face stronger dilution. The combined impact of these events could create volatility as recipients decide whether to hold or sell. HumidiFi Gains Momentum as Gold Extends Historic Rally Meanwhile, Solana’s decentralized exchange landscape is shifting rapidly with HumidiFi emerging as a leader. It recorded $8.554 billion in weekly volume, surpassing Meteora, Raydium, and Orca. On September 25, HumidiFi achieved a record $1.917 billion in daily trading, cementing its dominance. Its growth highlights the influence of prop AMMs, which operate privately and route liquidity through aggregators. Solana Chains DEX Volume | Source : X Other platforms such as Tessera V and Pump recorded smaller weekly activity at $2.419 billion and $1.792 billion. The sharp rise in HumidiFi’s volume signals a broader change in liquidity flows on Solana. In commodities, gold surged to a record high of $3,804 per ounce amid renewed investor demand. The move reflects expectations of U.S. rate cuts and continued dollar weakness. Gold Price | Source : X…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 16:45
නැගී එන පුවත්

