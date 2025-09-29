2025-10-01 Wednesday

Bayern Munich Appoint Rouven Kasper As Director Of Marketing And Sales

Bayern Munich Appoint Rouven Kasper As Director Of Marketing And Sales

The post Bayern Munich Appoint Rouven Kasper As Director Of Marketing And Sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rouven Kasper will return to Bayern Munich on Jan.1 2026. (Photo credit should read GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Bayern Munich has found a replacement for Dr. Michael Diederich, who stepped down as executive vice chairman and chief financial officer in September. As of Jan. 1, 2026, the board will be complemented by Rouven Kasper. Kasper will join Bayern Munich as director of marketing and sales. Kasper joins Bayern from Bundesliga rival VfB Stuttgart, where he served on the board. The 43-year-old began his career at the marketing agency Sportfive and served as President for Asia at Bayern Munich from 2016 to 2021. During that time, Kasper was the central figure behind Bayern’s establishment in China, overseeing, among other things, the establishment of the Shanghai office. In 2022, Kasper returned to Stuttgart, where he oversaw the club’s internationalization as the director of marketing and sales. “We have agreed to Rouven Kasper’s request to take on this new professional challenge because he has rendered outstanding services to our club during his time at VfB and made a major contribution to our resurgence,” VfB Stuttgart chairman of the supervisory board and president Dietmar Allgaier said in a club statement. “Without his work, VfB would not be as strongly positioned as a company, business platform, and brand as it is today.” There is no doubt that it is true. Since his return in 2016, Stuttgart has, after an initial period of fighting against relegation, gone from strength to strength. In the 2023/24 season, Stuttgart finished second in the Bundesliga, ahead of Bayern Munich, and qualified for the Champions League. Last season, the club won the DFB-Pokal and once again qualified for a European competition, this time in the form of the UEFA Europa League. Off the field, Stuttgart has…
Maple Finance to Tie Into Elwood Technologies’ Systems to Bring Institutional Credit Strategies On-Chain

Maple Finance to Tie Into Elwood Technologies’ Systems to Bring Institutional Credit Strategies On-Chain

The post Maple Finance to Tie Into Elwood Technologies’ Systems to Bring Institutional Credit Strategies On-Chain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto credit firm Maple Finance and Elwood Technologies are joining forces to make it easier for large financial institutions to enter digital asset credit markets. The companies announced Monday that Maple’s on-chain lending and asset management platform will link up with Elwood’s execution, portfolio management, and risk tools. Maple, founded in 2021, specializes in structured lending products and yield strategies built on public blockchains. Elwood, the trading company backed by hedge-fund manager Alan Howard, provides connectivity to global crypto exchanges, custodians and fund administrators, along with analytics and risk monitoring tools for institutional investors. The collaboration targets a key friction point for traditional players. Banks and asset managers looking to diversify into digital assets face fragmented infrastructure and operational hurdles. By combining Maple’s lending expertise with Elwood’s institutional trading and risk systems, the firms aim to create a framework that mirrors what professional investors expect in traditional markets. Sid Powell, Maple’s CEO, said the partnership will extend “institutional-grade” access to on-chain credit opportunities. Elwood CEO Chris Lawn added that credit markets are an essential piece of crypto’s evolution and need the same type of infrastructure as other asset classes. The move comes as demand for tokenized credit and fixed-income products grows. For example, Ripple and Credbull recently launched initiatives that bring U.S. Treasuries and private credit onto blockchain rails. Maple and Elwood’s tie-up underscores how service providers are trying to position themselves as gateways for institutional capital entering the decentralized economy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/29/maple-finance-to-tie-into-elwood-to-bring-institutional-credit-strategies-on-chain
HumidiFi Emerges as Leading Solana DEX With $5.57B Volume

HumidiFi Emerges as Leading Solana DEX With $5.57B Volume

The post HumidiFi Emerges as Leading Solana DEX With $5.57B Volume appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: HumidiFi achieved $5.57B DEX volume with its proprietary AMM model. This approach eliminates external liquidity providers. Integrating with Jupiter has enhanced its rankings, influencing the DeFi market. HumidiFi, a Solana-based proprietary AMM DEX, recorded a 24-hour trading volume of $5.57 billion, challenging Raydium and following Meteora, according to DefiLlama data. HumidiFi’s growth, driven by internal liquidity and integration with the Jupiter aggregator, underscores shifts in Solana’s DEX landscape, balancing efficiency with DeFi’s traditional open-access values. Innovative Trading Models Reshape DeFi Dynamics HumidiFi has emerged as a substantial player in decentralized finance (DeFi) with its unique trading model, distinguished by a lack of external liquidity providers, instead relying solely on internal, creator-controlled liquidity. This strategy has enabled HumidiFi to provide a narrower slippage tolerance and significant protection against Maximal Extractable Value (MEV), an approach distinct within the trading sphere. Industry experts, such as Jupiter’s co-founder Siong Ong, have pointed to the platform’s efficiency and stringent audits. “I have personally met all dark pool operators personally, and ensure that audits are conducted ‘on both sides’ in the interests of security,” Ong stated, highlighting the assurance provided on security protocols. These integrations are complex but necessary to reassure and build confidence among users in a rapidly evolving digital finance landscape. Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Analysis Did you know? HumidiFi’s control of nearly 31.3% of Prop AMM volume within Jupiter marks a significant shift from traditional DEX models, fuelling all-time high liquidity segments in Solana’s DeFi sector. Solana (SOL) prices reached $209.34, reflecting recent momentum with a 3.34% gain within a day, despite a 5.69% decrease over 7 days. The market cap stood at $113.80 billion, with a circulating supply of 543.63 million SOL as of September 29, 2025, according to CoinMarketCap data. These movements suggest fluctuations typical of rapidly…
XRP sees over $6 billion inflow overnight

XRP sees over $6 billion inflow overnight

The post XRP sees over $6 billion inflow overnight  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP opened the new week with a burst of momentum, pulling in more than $6.7 billion in fresh market value overnight. After dipping to $2.78 on September 28, the token bounced to $2.88 by the morning of September 29, lifting its capitalization from $165.99 billion to $172.72 billion, according to Finbold research calculations from CoinMarketCap data. XRP 1-day market cap chart. Source: CoinMarketCap The rally has been fueled by a notable pickup in activity. Trading volume surged 39.27% in the past 24 hours to over $4 billion, showing that buyers have stepped back in after a choppy week. That spike in participation helped XRP reclaim important technical ground and triggered about $3.76 million in short liquidations, forcing bearish bets to unwind. XRP chart price analysis From a chart perspective, the move above the 200-day EMA at $2.55 and the pivot point at $2.83 flipped short-term market structure back in favor of the bulls. With the RSI sitting at 47, there is still room for upside before the market tips into overbought conditions.  XRP 1-day price chart. Source: Finbold Traders now have their eyes on the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $2.94 as the next hurdle. Clearing that zone would set the stage for a showdown with the psychological $3 barrier, a level that, once turned into support, could become the foundation for a broader rally. Still, the picture is not without risk. Momentum signals hint at caution, with a lingering bearish MACD divergence suggesting the rebound could be vulnerable to a pullback if momentum fades. That tension between renewed optimism and underlying caution has become a familiar theme for XRP traders this month. The overnight inflow underlines how quickly sentiment can swing in the XRP ledger market. Only days ago the token was grinding lower under the weight of ETF delays…
Aster Price Prediction as US President Adds $110M Worth of Tokens to His Portfolio

Aster Price Prediction as US President Adds $110M Worth of Tokens to His Portfolio

Read the full article at coingape.com.
How to use ALL4 Mining contracts to earn stable daily income (available to everyone)

How to use ALL4 Mining contracts to earn stable daily income (available to everyone)

The post How to use ALL4 Mining contracts to earn stable daily income (available to everyone) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, ease of use and profitability are crucial. Cloud mining offers an interesting option for newbies looking for easy and stable income. To further understand the concept of cloud mining, we will use ALL4 Mining, the world’s leading cloud mining platform, to help you start your journey to $9,170 or more in daily earnings. Cloud mining has long been a favorite among cryptocurrency enthusiasts because it is easy to use and affordable. Unlike traditional mining, it does not require expensive hardware, technical knowledge, or constant monitoring. Cloud mining simplifies the process, allowing anyone, regardless of experience, to participate in the cryptocurrency revolution. Instead of investing in expensive mining equipment and managing a complex setup, users can rent mining power from a remote data center and receive a portion of the profits generated. For example, ALL4 Mining takes the simplicity of cloud mining to a new level, making it ideal for beginners. The platform’s user-friendly interface ensures that even cryptocurrency newbies can navigate it with ease. As a pioneer in providing cloud mining services, ALL4 Mining has multiple mining facilities around the world and has won the trust of more than 900 users worldwide with stable income and security. ALL4 Mining relies on renewable energy such as solar and wind power to power cloud mining operations, which greatly reduces mining costs and integrates surplus electricity into the power grid. This means you get access to tons of mining power without the hassle of expensive hardware or dealing with noise and heat at home. You can sign a mining contract and start reaping rewards simply from your computer or phone. The profit potential is beyond imagination. What makes ALL4 Mining different is the daily income potential. ALL4 Mining offers the opportunity to earn $$9,170 or more per…
A whale held a 3x long position in ASTER on HyperLiquid, earning a floating profit of $4 million.

A whale held a 3x long position in ASTER on HyperLiquid, earning a floating profit of $4 million.

PANews reported on September 29 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as the price of ASTER tokens once again reached $2, a whale held a 3x leveraged long position in ASTER on the HyperLiquid platform, and its current floating profit has reached $4 million.
ECB Advocates Digital Euro as Shield for Freedom, Autonomy and Security

ECB Advocates Digital Euro as Shield for Freedom, Autonomy and Security

The post ECB Advocates Digital Euro as Shield for Freedom, Autonomy and Security appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Piero Cipollone, member of the ECB Executive Board, delivered a keynote at the Baltic conference “Payments & Policy in a Changing Environment,” arguing the digital euro is essential to preserve Europeans’ ability to use sovereign money as transactions go increasingly digital. Cipollone framed the digital euro as an extension of central bank money that would […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ecb-advocates-digital-euro-as-shield-for-freedom-autonomy-and-security/
What Could Drive Litecoin (LTC) in Q4?

What Could Drive Litecoin (LTC) in Q4?

The post What Could Drive Litecoin (LTC) in Q4? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Litecoin (LTC), an altcoin that uses the proof-of-work consensus mechanism and was once called “digital silver,” is working to regain its former glory. Fundamental factors strengthen the network’s resilience and utility, but the price does not reflect those underlying values. A few signals suggest that Litecoin’s momentum is reviving and growing in the year’s final quarter. Sponsored Sponsored Average Transaction Value, Litecoin ETF, and More According to expert Nate Geraci, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will soon issue final decisions on spot crypto ETF applications in the coming weeks. The Canary Litecoin ETF application is the first in line. A decision is expected this week on October 2, followed by rulings on other altcoins such as SOL, DOGE, XRP, ADA, and HBAR. Prediction platform Polymarket currently assigns a 90% probability that regulators will approve a Litecoin ETF in 2025. Investors show strong confidence in this outcome. Litecoin ETF Approval Possibility in 2025. Source: Polymarket Second, Litecoin’s average transaction value has reached a two-year high, signaling a surge in large transactions across the network. Data from BitInfoCharts shows that the average transaction value (solid line) climbed from $25,000 at the end of 2023 to nearly $100,000 in September 2025, four times higher and the highest level in two years. Average LTC Transaction Value. Source: Bitinfocharts Sponsored Sponsored The rise is noteworthy because LTC’s price remained stable at around $100 without hitting new highs. This suggests more LTC is moving across the network. These could be payment transactions or accumulation moves. Recent Santiment data support the accumulation thesis. Wallet addresses holding between 10,000 and 100,000 LTC have grown steadily over the past five years, accounting for more than 20% of the supply. Share of Supply Distribution of Wallet Addresses Holding Between 10,000 and 100,000 LTC. Source: Santiment Third, a report…
Crypto markt weer omhoog: Bitcoin koers boven $112K en altcoins knallen

Crypto markt weer omhoog: Bitcoin koers boven $112K en altcoins knallen

De crypto markt laat de afgelopen 24 uur een gemengd beeld zien. Ondanks relatief bescheiden liquidaties van $350 miljoen in totaal, veert de markt aardig op. Bitcoin en Ethereum boeken beide winst, maar het zijn vooral de kleinere altcoins die de show stelen. Traders met shortposities kregen het zwaar te... Het bericht Crypto markt weer omhoog: Bitcoin koers boven $112K en altcoins knallen verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
