Bayern Munich Appoint Rouven Kasper As Director Of Marketing And Sales

Rouven Kasper will return to Bayern Munich on Jan.1 2026. (Photo credit should read GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Bayern Munich has found a replacement for Dr. Michael Diederich, who stepped down as executive vice chairman and chief financial officer in September. As of Jan. 1, 2026, the board will be complemented by Rouven Kasper. Kasper will join Bayern Munich as director of marketing and sales. Kasper joins Bayern from Bundesliga rival VfB Stuttgart, where he served on the board. The 43-year-old began his career at the marketing agency Sportfive and served as President for Asia at Bayern Munich from 2016 to 2021. During that time, Kasper was the central figure behind Bayern's establishment in China, overseeing, among other things, the establishment of the Shanghai office. In 2022, Kasper returned to Stuttgart, where he oversaw the club's internationalization as the director of marketing and sales. "We have agreed to Rouven Kasper's request to take on this new professional challenge because he has rendered outstanding services to our club during his time at VfB and made a major contribution to our resurgence," VfB Stuttgart chairman of the supervisory board and president Dietmar Allgaier said in a club statement. "Without his work, VfB would not be as strongly positioned as a company, business platform, and brand as it is today." There is no doubt that it is true. Since his return in 2016, Stuttgart has, after an initial period of fighting against relegation, gone from strength to strength. In the 2023/24 season, Stuttgart finished second in the Bundesliga, ahead of Bayern Munich, and qualified for the Champions League. Last season, the club won the DFB-Pokal and once again qualified for a European competition, this time in the form of the UEFA Europa League. Off the field, Stuttgart has…