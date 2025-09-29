2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Solana Block Limit Removal Proposed by Jump Crypto After Alpenglow Upgrade

Solana Block Limit Removal Proposed by Jump Crypto After Alpenglow Upgrade

TLDR Jump Crypto proposed removing Solana’s fixed compute block limit after the upcoming Alpenglow upgrade The change would let high-performance validators process more complex blocks, creating a performance incentive system Current fixed limit of 60 million compute units would be replaced with scaling based on validator capabilities Validators with better hardware could earn more fees, [...] The post Solana Block Limit Removal Proposed by Jump Crypto After Alpenglow Upgrade appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/29 17:24
Big Week Ahead for U.S. Economy & Crypto Markets: Fed Speeches, FTX Payout, and More

Big Week Ahead for U.S. Economy & Crypto Markets: Fed Speeches, FTX Payout, and More

The post Big Week Ahead for U.S. Economy & Crypto Markets: Fed Speeches, FTX Payout, and More appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A big week is ahead for both the U.S. economy and crypto markets.  Investors and crypto holders alike are watching closely as fresh jobs data, key Federal Reserve speeches, and the $1.6 billion FTX payout are all set to be released. This comes after the Fed recently slashed its rates by 25 bps and investors …
CoinPedia2025/09/29 17:21
Bittensor (TAO) Faces Pullback, Eyes $310–$320 Rebound Soon

Bittensor (TAO) Faces Pullback, Eyes $310–$320 Rebound Soon

Bittensor (TAO) is showing volatility as it touched at $305. After failing to hold the support $353 mark, the coin retreated back to $310 before sliding further. It is now significant support around $260, while a reclamation of $310 could catalyse the short-term retracement. Bittensor is currently trading at $305.48, with a 24-hour trading volume […]
Tronweekly2025/09/29 17:15
Chinese EV Giant BYD Targets up to 1 Million Overseas Deliveries This Year

Chinese EV Giant BYD Targets up to 1 Million Overseas Deliveries This Year

TLDRs; BYD forecasts 800,000–1 million overseas EV deliveries in 2025, nearly double last year’s performance. The company now operates eight car-carrier ships, boosting efficiency in exports to Europe and Southeast Asia. BYD will open a Hungary plant in 2026 and plans to double European showrooms to strengthen its market presence. Overseas sales already grew 145% [...] The post Chinese EV Giant BYD Targets up to 1 Million Overseas Deliveries This Year appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/29 17:11
West Africa pushes for democracy with AI; Data breach hits Nigeria

West Africa pushes for democracy with AI; Data breach hits Nigeria

The post West Africa pushes for democracy with AI; Data breach hits Nigeria appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > West Africa pushes for democracy with AI; Data breach hits Nigeria West African countries must utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance accountability in governance and improve parliamentary efficiency, the regional economic bloc states. At a recent seminar for legislators in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), AI was highlighted as a vital tool to enhance ethical governance and promote development within the 12-member bloc. The seminar focused on how lawmakers can tap AI to accelerate the legislative process and make it more efficient, without sacrificing the principles of democracy, trust, and accountability. According to Christian Odo, who spoke to the legislators as a resource person on the technology, AI could “transform various aspects of parliamentary work, from streamlining administrative tasks to enhancing legislative research and improving public engagement process, as well as parliamentary transparency efforts.” Odo, who heads the ICT division of Nigeria’s National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, added that AI could compensate for ECOWAS’ resource and oversight deficiencies. ECOWAS is a regional economic and political organization established in 1975 with 12 members after the withdrawal of three military-led countries earlier this year. It’s headquartered in Abuja. Speaking at the seminar, deputy speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Jubrin Barau, called on regional legislators to sharpen their AI skills so they can formulate policies that promote its uptake and protect the people against its risks. “AI is reshaping governance, economies, and societies worldwide. For us, legislators entrusted with the sacred duty of representation, lawmaking, and oversight, AI presents opportunities to enhance efficiency, strengthen accountability, and promote development,” he stated. Cautious optimism But while the legislators and industry experts believe AI holds great promise for the region, they noted that it comes with a set of risks that the people must be…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 17:06
Qatar National Bank Embraces J.P. Morgan’s Blockchain for Faster 24/7 Dollar Payments

Qatar National Bank Embraces J.P. Morgan's Blockchain for Faster 24/7 Dollar Payments

Highlights: QNB adopts JPMorgan’s Kinexys, enabling faster 24/7 corporate US dollar payments. Kinexys expands across MENA, processing $3 billion daily with strong growth potential. QNB’s blockchain adoption may inspire Gulf banks, boosting regional leadership in digital finance. Qatar National Bank (QNB), one of the largest financial institutions in the region, has taken a big step into blockchain-based finance. The bank has adopted JPMorgan’s Kinexys Digital Payments platform to manage corporate US dollar payments in Qatar, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. With this system, transactions can be processed within minutes and are available 24/7, unlike conventional payment methods that usually take several days to complete. Kamel Moris, executive vice president of transactional banking at QNB, told Bloomberg that corporate clients are showing growing demand for faster and more reliable cross-border payment solutions. “Now we can have a 24/7 service window, we can guarantee payments as fast as in two minutes. It’s a treasurer’s dream,” he said. QNB, one of the largest financial institutions in the Middle East, has switched to JPMorgan’s blockchain platform for US dollar corporate payments processed by its Qatar-based bank https://t.co/lixFy7R2Qb — Bloomberg (@business) September 29, 2025 Kinexys Expands Across the MENA Region JPMorgan introduced Kinexys in 2019, and the platform currently processes around $3 billion in daily transactions. Although this is relatively small compared to the bank’s $10 trillion payments business, its growth prospects remain strong. The US banking giant is leveraging its vast global correspondent network to expand participation from more financial institutions. “This is institutional-grade scale,” stated Naveen Mallela, global co-head of Kinexys. In May, J.P. Morgan confirmed that eight of the biggest banks in the Middle East and North Africa had joined Kinexys. QNB was among the first to use the system. This shows a wider change in the region, where banks are turning to blockchain to cut settlement costs and improve liquidity. In September, QNB also launched a tokenized money market fund. This step added to its focus on tokenization and digital assets. It showed the bank’s plan to use distributed ledger technology in more parts of its business. By adopting both tokenized investment products and blockchain-based payments, QNB is positioning itself as a leader in the Gulf’s move toward digital finance. Regional Impact and Future Outlook Industry experts say QNB’s use of Kinexys could encourage other banks in the region to move faster with blockchain. QNB has size, influence, and a strong presence in the market. Its adoption of J.P. Morgan’s platform could become a model for the wider financial sector. Blockchain payments are now moving from small pilot projects to full-scale use. Banks like QNB are showing that distributed ledger technology can bring real results. The benefits include faster speed, stronger security, and better efficiency. The partnership between Qatar National Bank and J.P. Morgan is a major step in the growth of banking in the region. It shows the rising demand for faster settlement systems. It also highlights the value of working with global leaders driving blockchain innovation. As Gulf banks continue to upgrade their systems, QNB’s use of Kinexys points to what the future may look like. Blockchain-based payments could soon replace traditional methods and become the normal way of doing business. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/09/29 16:53
SEC Surprises Market by Dropping All Delays on Solana, XRP and Ethereum ETFs

SEC Surprises Market by Dropping All Delays on Solana, XRP and Ethereum ETFs

The regulator has now dropped every delay notice connected to applications for products based on Solana, XRP, Hedera, Litecoin, Cardano […] The post SEC Surprises Market by Dropping All Delays on Solana, XRP and Ethereum ETFs appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/29 16:48
Pakistan’s Crypto Czar Presses UN on Bitcoin, Seeks Deeper US Blockchain Ties

Pakistan's Crypto Czar Presses UN on Bitcoin, Seeks Deeper US Blockchain Ties

Pakistan crypto policy moved onto a bilateral track in Washington. Bilal bin Saqib, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain, met Patrick Witt, the US President’s crypto advisor, at a White House crypto meeting. The conversation focused on Pakistan United States crypto coordination and Pakistan US blockchain ties. Saqib said he explored best practices […] The post Pakistan’s Crypto Czar Presses UN on Bitcoin, Seeks Deeper US Blockchain Ties appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/09/29 16:44
China’s CSI 300 tech index hits highest level since 2015

China's CSI 300 tech index hits highest level since 2015

Retail investors in China are flooding the market like it’s a clearance sale, and the CSI 300 Information Technology Index just hit its highest point since 2015.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 16:29
Ex-Goldman Sachs Exec Sees Another Bitcoin Bull Market Arriving Later Than Expected

Ex-Goldman Sachs Exec Sees Another Bitcoin Bull Market Arriving Later Than Expected

Raoul Pal, macro strategist and former Goldman Sachs executive, believes the cycle driving Bitcoin has shifted – and that the […] The post Ex-Goldman Sachs Exec Sees Another Bitcoin Bull Market Arriving Later Than Expected appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/29 12:01
නැගී එන පුවත්

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network