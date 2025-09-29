2025-10-01 Wednesday

Alpenglow and Firedancer Set the Stage for a New Era of Solana Scalability

Alpenglow and Firedancer Set the Stage for a New Era of Solana Scalability

TLDR Solana’s Alpenglow revamps consensus with 150ms finality & dynamic scaling Alpenglow + SIMD-0370 drive Solana’s leap to sub-second finality Firedancer and Alpenglow supercharge Solana with next-gen performance Solana drops compute limits, enables validator-driven block scaling Alpenglow ushers Solana into high-speed, validator-optimized future Solana is preparing to transform its performance through the Alpenglow upgrade, which [...] The post Alpenglow and Firedancer Set the Stage for a New Era of Solana Scalability appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/29 17:41
Falcon Finance: 0.3% of total rewards are allocated to Yap2Fly and Kaito staking

Falcon Finance: 0.3% of total rewards are allocated to Yap2Fly and Kaito staking

PANews reported on September 29th that Falcon Finance announced that $FF redemption will open today at 20:00 UTC+8. The announcement stated that 0.3% of the total token supply will be distributed 50/50 between the top 200 Yap2Fly leaders and Kaito stakers (holding 5,000 sKAITO or YT-sKAITO ). Vesting will unlock 40% of the tokens for the TGE , with the remainder gradually unlocked in Q4 as Falcon badge levels are achieved. Any rewards not claimed within three months will be forfeited and redistributed equally between the two groups of eligible users.
PANews2025/09/29 17:39
Hyperliquid Airdrops Hypurr NFT Collection with Floor Price of $68,900

Hyperliquid Airdrops Hypurr NFT Collection with Floor Price of $68,900

TLDR Hyperliquid airdropped 4,600 Hypurr NFT collection to early users and contributors Floor price has surged to approximately $68,900 (1,458 HYPE) Highest sale recorded was Hypurr #21 for 9,999 HYPE ($467,000) 24-hour trading volume reached 952,000 HYPE ($45 million) NFTs went primarily to participants from November 2024 “Genesis” event Early adopters of Hyperliquid, the perpetuals-focused [...] The post Hyperliquid Airdrops Hypurr NFT Collection with Floor Price of $68,900 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/29 17:37
Bitcoin Price Prediction for the Next 24 Hours – Sep-29, 2025

Bitcoin Price Prediction for the Next 24 Hours – Sep-29, 2025

Bitcoin, one of the top cryptocurrencies, experienced a rather steep decline in September 2025. However, after an extensive losing streak, the coin is finally attempting a comeback, bouncing back above $110,000. However, many speculate that this bounce back is just a relief rally before a large correction, as the coin lacks a solid base and ... Read more The post Bitcoin Price Prediction for the Next 24 Hours – Sep-29, 2025 appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/29 17:30
5 features that set Leverage.Trading apart in crypto market

5 features that set Leverage.Trading apart in crypto market

The post 5 features that set Leverage.Trading apart in crypto market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Leverage.Trading has emerged as an independent hub for calculators, guides, and risk reports that help traders navigate crypto leverage, margin, futures, and derivatives. Summary Founded by trader and analyst Anton Palovaara, Leverage.Trading serves 850,000+ users across 200 countries with over 15 million calculations to date. Its mobile-first calculators, plain-English strategy guides, and transparent platform reviews make it a go-to resource for risk-focused traders. The Global Leverage & Risk Report, launched in 2025, highlights real-time trading behavior through anonymized data, offering insights into market stress before major liquidations. Leverage moves fast, and so do mistakes. In the summer of 2025, data from Leverage.Trading’s calculators captured that reality in stark detail, with nearly 85% of liquidation checks coming from mobile devices, and sharp spikes in risk testing just before billion-dollar wipeouts. This Project Review takes a closer look at Leverage.Trading, the independent brand behind those signals. Founded by trader and analyst Anton Palovaara and operated by Prospective Aimline S.L. in Córdoba, Spain, the platform has become a go-to companion for traders trading high-risk instruments like leverage, margin, futures, and derivatives. Overview Website: https://leverage.trading/  Focus: Independent analytics and education for crypto leverage, futures, and margin trading. User Base: 850,000+ traders in 200+ countries. Content: Calculator suite, guides, platform reviews, risk reports Commercial stance: Rankings not for sale; affiliate disclosure published Support: Yes Languages: English What is Leverage.Trading? Leverage.Trading is an independent educational and analytics brand focused on crypto leverage, margin trading, futures, and derivatives. Founded by trader and analyst Anton Palovaara and operated by Prospective Aimline S.L. in Córdoba, Spain, the publisher combines pro-grade calculators (liquidation price, leverage, position size, futures, funding, risk–reward, stop loss, margin call), plain-English strategy guides, and transparent…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 17:24
Cloud Mining Wealth Code: OPTO Miner Enables XRP Holders to Earn 3,700 USDT Daily

Cloud Mining Wealth Code: OPTO Miner Enables XRP Holders to Earn 3,700 USDT Daily

After XRP’s legal win boosts prices past $3, investors turn to OPTO Miner for stable passive income. Cloud mining pays daily USD from XRP, BTC, ETH, and USDT.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/29 17:15
DeepSeek and Zhipu will release new models

DeepSeek and Zhipu will release new models

PANews reported on September 29th that, according to Yicai Global, AI practitioners discovered that the new DeepSeek-V3.2 model had been uploaded to the community platform HuggingFace and subsequently deleted. It is also understood that Zhipu's new model, GLM-4.6, will be released soon and is currently available through the API.
PANews2025/09/29 17:13
16 Crypto ETFs Await SEC Approval in October: Major Decisions Ahead

16 Crypto ETFs Await SEC Approval in October: Major Decisions Ahead

TLDR The SEC will make final decisions on 16 crypto ETFs throughout October. Key altcoins such as Solana, XRP, Litecoin, and Dogecoin are included in the ETF filings. The first decision will be on Canary’s Litecoin ETF, with a deadline of October 2. Grayscale’s Solana and Litecoin trust conversion will be reviewed on October 10. [...] The post 16 Crypto ETFs Await SEC Approval in October: Major Decisions Ahead appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/29 17:11
Tata loses $75 billion in market value after visa fees hikes and cyberattack

Tata loses $75 billion in market value after visa fees hikes and cyberattack

Tata Group's 16 listed companies lost over $75 billion in market value this year, with $20 billion gone since September 19.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 17:00
Bitcoin mining krijgt impuls door DL Holdings en Bitmain

Bitcoin mining krijgt impuls door DL Holdings en Bitmain

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   DL Holdings investeert samen met Bitmain HK$320 miljoen (USD $41 miljoen)om de wereldwijde Bitcoin mining capaciteit te vergroten. De samenwerking onderstreept de institutionele rol in digitale activa en toont de groeiende invloed van Hongkong in de cryptomarkt. DL Holdings investeert in groei van Bitcoin mining DL Holdings Group Limited, een beursgenoteerd investeringsbedrijf, kondigde een forse investering aan in de infrastructuur van Bitcoin mining. De inbreng van HK$320 miljoen is bedoeld om miningcapaciteit aanzienlijk uit te breiden en een concurrentievoordeel te behalen in de wereldwijde hashrate. Hiermee zet het bedrijf een duidelijke stap richting diversificatie van zijn inkomsten, die tot nu toe vooral uit traditionele vermogensbeheeractiviteiten kwamen. DL Holdings (https://t.co/F2PHhSpjmj) invests HK$320M+ with BITMAIN, buying 2,995 Antminer S21 miners ~2.1 EH/s combined hashrate Target: HK’s #1 Bitcoin hashrate stock Inclusive mining + tokenization potential#DLHoldings #Bitcoin #BITMAIN #Hashrate #Crypto pic.twitter.com/joerx2aiPv — DL Holdings (@dl_holding16552) September 29, 2025 Bitmain levert technologie voor hogere hashrate De samenwerking met Bitmain is cruciaal, omdat dit bedrijf wereldwijd bekendstaat als producent van hoogwaardige ASIC-mininghardware. Met de nieuwste generatie energie-efficiënte miners vergroot DL Holdings zijn slagkracht. Ook duurzaamheid en energie-efficiëntie worden steeds belangrijker in de mining-industrie. Strategisch belang voor het wereldwijde Bitcoin-netwerk Een hogere hashrate betekent meer rekenkracht die wordt ingezet om het Bitcoin-netwerk te beveiligen. Voor DL Holdings draait het niet alleen om winstgevendheid. Het bedrijf wil ook bijdragen aan de stabiliteit en veiligheid van het netwerk. Dit sluit aan bij de bredere trend waarin institutionele investeerders een steeds grotere rol spelen in de fundamenten van de cryptomarkt, niet alleen in de handel. Hongkong en China versterken hun mining invloed De investering benadrukt ook de groeiende rol van Hongkong en China in de wereldwijde cryptosector. Met de bundeling van kapitaal en technologie verstevigt de regio haar rol als centrum voor mining en digitale infrastructuur. Daarmee vergroot Azië zijn invloed op de mondiale ontwikkeling van Bitcoin mining en het bredere ecosysteem van digitale activa. NEW: Hong Kong-listed DL Holdings Group enters Bitcoin mining with a $21.85M convertible bond deal, partnering with Fortune Peak to acquire over 2,200 ASIC miners, targeting 200 BTC annually and a Bitcoin reserve of over 4,000 BTC within two years. pic.twitter.com/ui9KaGMlP3 — Bitcoin News (@BitcoinNewsCom) September 18, 2025 Nieuwe fase voor institutionele Bitcoin mining De samenwerking tussen DL Holdings en Bitmain laat zien dat institutionele investeerders steeds actiever worden in de basis van het Bitcoin-ecosysteem. Door grootschalige miningprojecten te financieren en uit te voeren, creëren ze een stevig fundament dat de verdere groei van de cryptomarkt ondersteunt. Aziatische kracht in de wereldwijde miningmarkt Met deze investering zet DL Holdings een strategische stap vooruit. Dit levert financiële voordelen op en vergroot de invloed van Azië op de wereldwijde miningmarkt. Het project luidt een nieuwe fase in waarin financiële spelers en technologiebedrijven samen de koers van Bitcoin mining bepalen. Koop je Bitcoin via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitcoin mining krijgt impuls door DL Holdings en Bitmain is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/29 16:46
