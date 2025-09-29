2025-10-01 Wednesday

SWIFT, Banks, & Consensys Announce Shared Blockchain Ledger for Global Payments

The post SWIFT, Banks, & Consensys Announce Shared Blockchain Ledger for Global Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SWIFT on Monday said it has partnered with more than 30 global financial institutions and Ethereum blockchain software company Consensys to develop a shared blockchain-based ledger. The global banking system plans to primarily focus on real-time 24/7 cross-border payments. SWIFT Unveils Blockchain Ledger Plans with Consensys During the Sibos 2025 event on September 29, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) disclosed plans to launch a new blockchain-based ledger. This marks a groundbreaking moment for the global financial system and the blockchain industry. “Through this initial ledger concept we are paving the way for financial institutions to take the payments experience to the next level with Swift’s proven and trusted platform at the centre of the industry’s digital transformation,” said Swift CEO Javier Perez-Tasso. Over 30 financial institutions globally, such as JPMorgan, HSBC and Bank of America, are assisting in developing the shared digital ledger, with real-time 24/7 cross-border payments as the initial focus. The institutions will provide feedback on the design of the ledger and implement the prototype in phase one, and define its future phases of work. Financial Institutions Assisting in Shared Blockchain Ledger This will further expand the accessibility to regulated tokenized assets and boost blockchain use cases in the financial system. Also, the SWIFT will roll out client solutions to connect different systems, supporting both private and public networks to ensure safe and secure transactions. Partnership with Consensys SWIFT has partnered with Ethereum blockchain software firm Consensys to build the prototype of the shared ledger. The blockchain ledger will leverage the system’s resiliency, security, and scalability to bolster cross-border transaction facilitation. The ledger will record, sequence, and validate transactions and enforce rules through smart contracts. The global banking system has selected ConsenSys’ L2 network Linea over Ripple’s XRPL for a pilot project aimed at transitioning…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:35
Zhongshouyou announced a partnership with Amber Premium to jointly promote the implementation of the "Chinese Paladin" IP RWA plan

PANews reported on September 29th that Hong Kong-listed CSGO (00302.HK) announced a strategic partnership with institutional-grade crypto financial services provider Amber International Holding Limited. The two parties will jointly promote the "Chinese Paladin" IP RWA program, while maintaining regulatory compliance.
PANews2025/09/29 17:31
Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards

The latest Pi Network Price update paints a grim picture for investors who entered early. Once hyped as a community-driven mobile mining experiment, Pi Network’s lack of listings and slow product rollout has crushed sentiment. Many holders are now sitting on more than 85% losses, and analysts expect further downside unless utility arrives soon. Meanwhile, […] The post Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/29 17:30
Anoma is now open for XAN Season 1 airdrops, and the deadline for redemption is October 5th.

PANews reported on September 29th that Anoma tweeted that eligible users can now claim the first season (S1) of the XAN airdrop, with the deadline being 9:00 UTC on October 5th . The project also stated that the second season (S2) will be launched soon and will be larger in scale, primarily rewarding members who continue to contribute and support the community after the TGE .
PANews2025/09/29 17:22
5 features that set Leverage.Trading apart in the crypto market

Leverage.Trading has emerged as an independent hub for calculators, guides, and risk reports that help traders navigate crypto leverage, margin, futures, and derivatives. #projectreview
Crypto.news2025/09/29 17:05
Vanguard Eyes Breakthrough Crypto ETF Access for Investors

Vanguard intends to have crypto ETF accessibility to the brokerage clients, which is a shift of strategy considering the growing demand and the evolving regulatory environment. Vanguard, the second-largest asset manager in the world, will open up cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to brokerage customers.  Source –X One of the sources cited by Eleanor Terrett on […] The post Vanguard Eyes Breakthrough Crypto ETF Access for Investors appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/29 17:00
Solana’s TVL soars even as token launches hit a 7-month low: Why?

Solana’s TVL surges despite token creation shrink, raising questions on whether bulls can sustain prices above $200.
Coinstats2025/09/29 17:00
Investment Guru Robert Kiyosaki Reveals His Top Pick for a $100 Investment

Famed financial educator and Rich Dad Poor Dad author, Robert Kiyosaki, has once again weighed in on the current economic environment, offering a definitive recommendation for investors with limited capital. While his long-term advice frequently centers on holding gold and Bitcoin, Kiyosaki’s immediate focus for an investor with just $100 is on a specific precious … Continue reading "Investment Guru Robert Kiyosaki Reveals His Top Pick for a $100 Investment" The post Investment Guru Robert Kiyosaki Reveals His Top Pick for a $100 Investment appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats2025/09/29 16:57
XRP: Most Critical Price Breakout Starts Now?

XRP making another breakthrough attempt, which could be last one in medium term
Coinstats2025/09/29 16:40
Popular Pundit Sends Important Message to XRP Holders

Pumpius emphasized that even modest XRP investments ($100–$500) represent real sacrifice and belief, making them significant. Despite holding millions of XRP himself, he stressed that whales and small stackers are equally important, united by a shared vision. He called smaller holders the backbone of the movement, praising their courage and hard work in pursuing financial freedom. Crypto pundit Pumpius has shared an impassioned message with the XRP community, emphasizing that holders with small amounts of XRP should never be overlooked or underestimated. According to him, even a $100 or $500 investment carries immense meaning because it reflects real sacrifice, effort, and belief in a better financial future. “Those small bags carry weight far beyond their size,” he said, noting that many retail investors are not playing with surplus cash, but with money earned through long hours and hard work. Unity Beyond Numbers While Pumpius himself disclosed holding over six to seven million XRP, he was quick to underline that bag size does not make one investor more important than another. What unites the XRP community, he said, is a shared vision of freedom from the legacy financial system and trust in the XRP Ledger as the rails of a new one. “From the smallest stacker to the largest whale, we are united by the same vision,” he stated. Also Read: Crypto Market Sees Strong Gains: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Others Surge in 24 Hours My friends, Never look down on someone who can only afford $100… or $500… in XRP. Those small bags carry weight far beyond their size. Behind them are people who work tirelessly, who don’t have the “extra” you and I may take for granted. Every dollar represents hours of… — Pumpius (@pumpius) September 28, 2025 Pumpius stressed that when the anticipated “reset” occurs, it will not be the size of one’s entry that determines significance, but rather the vision and courage of those who chose to participate. “It will be your vision, your courage, and your refusal to bow to a broken order,” he explained. Acknowledging Everyday Investors In closing, Pumpius directed his message specifically to the smaller holders, whom he called the backbone of the movement. “To those stacking with sweat, not surplus: I see you. I respect you,” he affirmed, reinforcing his belief that the community’s strength lies in its diversity and resilience. Also Read: Mike Novogratz Reflects on XRP’s Resilience Amid SEC Battle The post Popular Pundit Sends Important Message to XRP Holders appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/29 16:29
