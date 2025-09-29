Popular Pundit Sends Important Message to XRP Holders

Pumpius emphasized that even modest XRP investments ($100–$500) represent real sacrifice and belief, making them significant. Despite holding millions of XRP himself, he stressed that whales and small stackers are equally important, united by a shared vision. He called smaller holders the backbone of the movement, praising their courage and hard work in pursuing financial freedom. Crypto pundit Pumpius has shared an impassioned message with the XRP community, emphasizing that holders with small amounts of XRP should never be overlooked or underestimated. According to him, even a $100 or $500 investment carries immense meaning because it reflects real sacrifice, effort, and belief in a better financial future. “Those small bags carry weight far beyond their size,” he said, noting that many retail investors are not playing with surplus cash, but with money earned through long hours and hard work. Unity Beyond Numbers While Pumpius himself disclosed holding over six to seven million XRP, he was quick to underline that bag size does not make one investor more important than another. What unites the XRP community, he said, is a shared vision of freedom from the legacy financial system and trust in the XRP Ledger as the rails of a new one. “From the smallest stacker to the largest whale, we are united by the same vision,” he stated. Also Read: Crypto Market Sees Strong Gains: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Others Surge in 24 Hours My friends, Never look down on someone who can only afford $100… or $500… in XRP. Those small bags carry weight far beyond their size. Behind them are people who work tirelessly, who don’t have the “extra” you and I may take for granted. Every dollar represents hours of… — Pumpius (@pumpius) September 28, 2025 Pumpius stressed that when the anticipated “reset” occurs, it will not be the size of one’s entry that determines significance, but rather the vision and courage of those who chose to participate. “It will be your vision, your courage, and your refusal to bow to a broken order,” he explained. Acknowledging Everyday Investors In closing, Pumpius directed his message specifically to the smaller holders, whom he called the backbone of the movement. “To those stacking with sweat, not surplus: I see you. I respect you,” he affirmed, reinforcing his belief that the community’s strength lies in its diversity and resilience. Also Read: Mike Novogratz Reflects on XRP’s Resilience Amid SEC Battle The post Popular Pundit Sends Important Message to XRP Holders appeared first on 36Crypto.