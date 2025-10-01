COTI rolls out on-chain rewards program
Key highlights: COTI Earn rewards users with on-chain tokens for everyday activity, with 12.5 million $COTI allocated for the first season Token Points (TPs) are minted daily and distributed automatically to user wallets based on participation Supported assets include wETH, wBTC, USDC-e, COTI, and gCOTI, with multiple ways to boost rewards New loyalty model rewards meaningful engagement COTI has launched "COTI Earn," a new loyalty platform that directly incentivizes user activity across its blockchain ecosystem. Season 001, called Genesis, kicks off with 12.5 million $COTI in token-based rewards. The program introduces Token Points (TPs), a unique reward unit that's minted and distributed daily on-chain. These tokens are automatically sent to users' wallets and can be earned through a variety of on-chain and social actions, including holding specific assets, making trades, and referring others to the network. "COTI Earn is designed to recognize real users and real contributions to the ecosystem. As on-chain activity increases, loyalty platforms must evolve to be transparent, fair, and rewarding by design. Platforms running on vanity metrics simply won't stand the test of time" — Shahaf Bar-Geffen, COTI's CEO How rewards are earned Participants can connect their wallet at earn.coti.io and begin collecting rewards simply by holding supported assets like wrapped ETH, wrapped BTC, and USDC-e on the COTI Network, or native COTI and gCOTI within the COTI Treasury. Additional opportunities exist for those who trade on DeFi platforms such as PriveX or Carbon, engage with community channels, complete quizzes, or bring new users into the ecosystem. COTI Earn also includes elements like badges for early participation, leaderboards to track top users, and seasonal challenges designed to keep engagement fresh. The program aims to appeal to a wide range of users, from traders and referrers to long-time supporters. A privacy-first foundation for Web3 The loyalty initiative comes…
