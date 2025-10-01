Hollywood’s AI ‘Actress’ Tilly Norwood Sparks A Fierce Debate Over ‘Talent’

Tilly Norwood Courtesy: Tilly Norwood Are AI "actresses" actual actresses? This week, during the Zurich Film Festival, multihyphinate (actor/comedian/producer) Eline Van der Velden unveiled and discussed something, or someone, that instantly divided Hollywood: Tilly Norwood. Tilly is the first AI actress from Eline's newly launched AI talent studio, Xicoia, a spin-off from Particle6. Within hours of this announcement, Tilly dominated headlines as the "world's first AI actress," creating an instant debate, while drawing curiosity from talent agencies and condemnation from many working actors. And while Elin's position is that Tilly Norwood is not meant to be a replacement for flesh-and-blood performers. "She is a creation, a piece of art," Van der Velden said. "AI is not a substitute for human craft, but a new paintbrush — like animation, puppetry, or CGI." The framing has not calmed the storm, and the opinionated have become vocal. The announcement of Tilly has landed in the midst of a community and industry still reeling from pandemic shutdowns, strikes, and shifting business models. The idea of an AI rival encroaching on their already scarce job opportunities feels like salt in the wound. Perhaps the most high-profile critique came from Whoopi Goldberg, on The View. "The problem with this, in my humble opinion, is that you are suddenly up against something that's been generated with 5,000 other actors," she said. "It's got Bette Davis' attitude, Humphrey Bogart's lips… and that's an unfair advantage. But you can always tell them from us. We move differently, our faces move differently, our bodies move differently." Goldberg also noted that while today's technology isn't seamless, "maybe in two or three years" it will be — a timeline that alarms many performers worried about their livelihoods. Tilly Norwood Courtesy: Tilly Norwood How Should We Categorize AI? The music industry is facing…