2025-10-01 Wednesday

Hollywood’s AI ‘Actress’ Tilly Norwood Sparks A Fierce Debate Over ‘Talent’

Hollywood’s AI ‘Actress’ Tilly Norwood Sparks A Fierce Debate Over ‘Talent’

The post Hollywood’s AI ‘Actress’ Tilly Norwood Sparks A Fierce Debate Over ‘Talent’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tilly Norwood Courtesy: Tilly Norwood Are AI “actresses” actual actresses? This week, during the Zurich Film Festival, multihyphinate (actor/comedian/producer) Eline Van der Velden unveiled and discussed something, or someone, that instantly divided Hollywood: Tilly Norwood. Tilly is the first AI actress from Eline’s newly launched AI talent studio, Xicoia, a spin-off from Particle6. Within hours of this announcement, Tilly dominated headlines as the “world’s first AI actress,” creating an instant debate, while drawing curiosity from talent agencies and condemnation from many working actors. And while Elin’s position is that Tilly Norwood is not meant to be a replacement for flesh-and-blood performers. “She is a creation, a piece of art,” Van der Velden said. “AI is not a substitute for human craft, but a new paintbrush — like animation, puppetry, or CGI.” The framing has not calmed the storm, and the opinionated have become vocal. The announcement of Tilly has landed in the midst of a community and industry still reeling from pandemic shutdowns, strikes, and shifting business models. The idea of an AI rival encroaching on their already scarce job opportunities feels like salt in the wound. Perhaps the most high-profile critique came from Whoopi Goldberg, on The View. “The problem with this, in my humble opinion, is that you are suddenly up against something that’s been generated with 5,000 other actors,” she said. “It’s got Bette Davis’ attitude, Humphrey Bogart’s lips… and that’s an unfair advantage. But you can always tell them from us. We move differently, our faces move differently, our bodies move differently.” Goldberg also noted that while today’s technology isn’t seamless, “maybe in two or three years” it will be — a timeline that alarms many performers worried about their livelihoods. Tilly Norwood Courtesy: Tilly Norwood How Should We Categorize AI? The music industry is facing…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 07:39
Glowing Reviews: Rosatom Has Scored Major Projects

Glowing Reviews: Rosatom Has Scored Major Projects

The post Glowing Reviews: Rosatom Has Scored Major Projects appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rosatom’s construction of nuclear reactors is a key geopolitical asset for Vladimir Putin, as sanctions weaken Russia’s economy during the war in Ukraine. Alamy Stock Photo While Russia’s economic performance has been lackluster as its war economy struggles to underpin growth, a clear bright spot remains: nuclear energy. Following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit, where the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline progress dominated headlines, Rosatom signed a memorandum with China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) on personnel collaboration, building on recent wins in Central Asia, Europe, and North Africa. Rosatom has customers lined up worldwide, but as financing problems and global competition build, the jury is out on whether they can expand on their recent success. As the United States seeks to modernize its moribund nuclear power capabilities, Russia’s Rosatom stands as both a competitor and a model. Rosatom’s Nuclear Successes Rosatom is one of the world’s most prominent players in global nuclear exports, with 40% of global enrichment capacity and nearly 40 domestic and international projects concurrently under development. The firm’s most recent victories in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan demonstrate a continued competitiveness despite intensifying Western sanctions. In addition to its technical capabilities, including small modular reactor construction, Rosatom leverages its status as a massive state enterprise by leaning on Vladimir Putin’s salesmanship (“we will make you an offer you cannot refuse”) while offering generous financing terms from state coffers that rivals cannot match. However, financing is not the main competitive advantage here, as China could offer even more generous conditions. Rosatom uniquely provides “turnkey,” one-stop shop services, unlike Westinghouse, GE Hitachi, and other Western companies that require a country to have their own well-trained specialists. Rosatom provides the ability to build a plant in a country with minimal nuclear expertise by assisting in developing legislation, establishing a regulator, offering…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 07:36
Arm Joins $250 Million Funding Round Of Korean AI Chip Startup Rebellions

Arm Joins $250 Million Funding Round Of Korean AI Chip Startup Rebellions

The post Arm Joins $250 Million Funding Round Of Korean AI Chip Startup Rebellions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rebellions cofounder and CEO Sunghyun Park. Jae-hyun Kim for Forbes Asia Rebellions, a South Korean semiconductor startup, raised $250 million at a valuation of $1.4 billion to help build its latest AI chip offering, called the Rebel-Quad. Arm, the chip designer backed by Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank, invested in Rebellions for the first time. It’s also Arm’s first investment in an Asian startup. Samsung Ventures, Pegatron VC, Korea Development Bank, Korelya Capital and Lion X Ventures, a Southeast Asian venture capital firm backed by Singapore’s OCBC Bank, also participated in the Series C fundraising round, Rebellions said in an announcement Tuesday. “This investment will accelerate Rebel-Quad mass production and fuel the company’s expanded chiplet-based product roadmap designed to deliver energy-efficient yet powerful inference infrastructure for the world’s most demanding AI models,” Rebellions said in the statement. Rebellions’ earlier investors include the venture arms of South Korean billionaire Kim Beom-su’s internet giant Kakao and Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco. Founded in 2020, Rebellions introduced Rebel-Quad in August. Designed for large-scale AI inference (running a large language model after it has been trained), Rebel-Quad is the world’s first AI accelerator to use UCIe-Advanced, according to the company, which makes it energy efficient and scalable. Rebellions plans to grow its presence in the U.S., Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Its earlier AI chips, the power-lean Atom series, are already used in data centers in South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. In August, a consortium that included Rebellions, SK Telecom and game maker Krafton was among the five consortia selected by South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT to develop a proprietary AI foundation model. Rebellions in July announced that it is collaborating with semiconductor giant Marvell to design energy-efficient chips customized for sovereign-backed AI initiatives across the Asia-Pacific…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 07:27
Will ‘Bitcoin staking’ on Starknet really make BTC productive?

Will ‘Bitcoin staking’ on Starknet really make BTC productive?

The post Will ‘Bitcoin staking’ on Starknet really make BTC productive? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Starknet has introduced a new feature that enables Bitcoin holders to stake their assets on its Ethereum-based Layer 2 network. Announced on Sept. 30, the update marks what the team calls the first trustless method of staking BTC beyond its original blockchain. Through the program, participants can delegate tokenized versions of Bitcoin, earn staking rewards, and contribute to Starknet’s security, all without surrendering custody of their coins. Bitcoin itself was never designed for staking. Its proof-of-work system keeps miners central to validation, leaving little room for holders to earn yield directly. Starknet circumvents this limitation by accepting wrapped representations of Bitcoin, such as WBTC, tBTC, Liquid Bitcoin, and SolvBTC. These assets can be integrated into Starknet’s consensus process and are protected by zk-STARK cryptography. Notably, the technology is widely recognized for its speed and post-quantum resistance. This initiative also ties into Starknet’s broader ambition of becoming an execution layer for Bitcoin. In recent tests, the team used Circle STARKs to verify Bitcoin’s full header chain in 25 milliseconds on a Raspberry Pi, demonstrating real-world performance. Starknet has also launched decentralized sequencers and is collaborating with BitVM researchers to explore next-generation Bitcoin scaling solutions. Will this make Bitcoin productive? Starknet stated that the upgrade aims to rectify a glaring imbalance that has left most of Bitcoin’s $2 trillion market capitalization inactive on its base chain. According to the firm, roughly 98.5% of the supply remains unused, while Ethereum has developed a thriving staking economy that now holds more than $38 billion, or approximately one-third of its circulating supply. Bitcoin’s equivalent sector is comparatively small, at approximately $2.5 billion, with only 58,500 BTC in circulation. Bitcoin Staking Market (Source: Coinlaw) Starknet argued that staking Bitcoin on its network would help redirect part of this dormant value by allowing BTC holders to gain fresh yield opportunities and adding a deeper security base for the Ethereum…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 07:14
OP_RETURN a Rehashed 2010 Arbitrary Data Debate

OP_RETURN a Rehashed 2010 Arbitrary Data Debate

The post OP_RETURN a Rehashed 2010 Arbitrary Data Debate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin community is split over Bitcoin Core developers’ decision to remove a limit on arbitrary data stored in transactions, a move that traces back to a debate first raised by Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto in 2010. Bitcoin Core v30’s expected release next month will remove the 80-byte cap on OP_RETURN, an opcode used for saving arbitrary data (any non-financial data) onchain. The decision has proved controversial, with some accusing developers of bowing to corporate influence and others arguing that arbitrary data storage is outside Bitcoin’s intended scope. However, this debate is much older than OP_RETURN itself, which was introduced in Bitcoin Core 0.9.0 in March 2014. Back in 2010, when Bitcoin (BTC) was barely a year old, the protocol’s pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, sparked the same debate by introducing checks to ensure that transaction data complied with the intended standards. Satoshi’s post on Bitcoin Forum. Source: Bitcoin Forum The choice to limit the storage of arbitrary data onchain is immediately controversial. “Why on Earth would any miner adopt this change, when it means that they will be getting fewer transaction fees due to the lost non-standard transactions?” one user asked. Related: Jimmy Song slams Bitcoin Core devs for ‘fiat’ mentality on OP_Return Governing with incentives Bitcoin is a decentralized network with no central authority able to enforce its rules, which complicates enforcement. If miners have a financial incentive to allow something, such as the inclusion of non-financial data onchain, they are likely to adjust the parameters of their software in a way that enables it. This was the case back then, too, with multiple miners announcing that they would allow non-standard transactions with arbitrary data. One user suggested allowing non-standard transactions up to 128 bytes, but Bitcoin Core developer Jeff Garzik said that attempting to enforce such limits would…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 07:13
Web3 Firm Faces Backlash For Supporting Israel’s Netanyahu

Web3 Firm Faces Backlash For Supporting Israel’s Netanyahu

The post Web3 Firm Faces Backlash For Supporting Israel’s Netanyahu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vercel is facing a major controversy after its CEO posted a selfie with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Employee resignations and cancelled contracts have hounded the project ever since. This firestorm could hamper the company’s fledgling efforts to integrate with the Web3 sector. Its competitors have already gone viral, with strong condemnations and tutorials on abandoning Vercel’s infrastructure. Vercel CEO Meets Netanyahu Sponsored Vercel, an American AI and cloud services company, is not a huge presence in the Web3 space, but it has made important inroads recently. For example, it partnered with Ledger to implement new traffic solutions, built wallet managers on Coinbase’s infrastructure, and powered some SUI-based NFT marketplaces in the last year alone. However, this expansion may stop in its tracks soon, as Vercel is in a firestorm of controversy after its CEO had a meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu. The meeting, which took place in New York, involved a discussion on AI and a selfie that has since gone viral. 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇦🇷 Enjoyed my discussion with PM Netanyahu on how AI education and literacy will keep our free societies ahead. We spoke about AI empowering everyone to build software and the importance of ensuring it serves quality and progress. Optimistic for peace, safety, and… pic.twitter.com/zENBbRig2L — Guillermo Rauch (@rauchg) September 29, 2025 Sponsored The Israeli Prime Minister, a wanted man by the International Criminal Court and genocide suspect, has already caused Vercel a lot of problems with this meeting. Within hours of the CEO’s post, employees began resigning, and numerous projects have vowed to cancel their enterprise contracts. To be fair, Netanyahu does still have supporters, and the incident may not completely lead to Vercel’s ostracism. For example, one Coinbase engineer praised the gesture, but his views do not reflect the company’s official position. In any event, this engineer also…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 07:08
Rosé And Bruno Mars’s “Apt.” Could Earn A Grammy Nomination In 2026

Rosé And Bruno Mars’s “Apt.” Could Earn A Grammy Nomination In 2026

The post Rosé And Bruno Mars’s “Apt.” Could Earn A Grammy Nomination In 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blackpink star Rosé may break Grammy barriers with “Apt.,” a global smash with Bruno Mars that topped pop radio and reached No. 3 on the Hot 100. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Rosé poses with the Song of the Year Award for “Apt.” with Bruno Mars during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage) WireImage Rosé, one of the four singers that make up the band Blackpink, may be on her way to making history. The superstar released her single “Apt.,” a collaboration with Bruno Mars, in October 2024, and while that feels like a lifetime ago in the world of pop music, the track is eligible to be nominated for Grammys at the upcoming ceremony. “Apt.” was a huge hit and critics very much enjoyed it, and Rosé stands a real shot at smashing a barrier if she and her collaborator can score a highly-coveted nod. How Rosé and Bruno Mars Turned “Apt.” Into a Global Smash Rosé dropped “Apt.” on October 18, 2024, ahead of her solo album Rosie. The tune is performed partially in Korean and partially in English, and the star power of the Blackpink musician and Mars turned it into a global sensation. While Rosé had previously released just a handful of songs under her own name outside of the girl group that brought her to superstardom, “Apt.” took her to new heights. It wasn’t a hit solely because of Rosé’s popularity or because of Blackpink fans. The upbeat, catchy cut was, simply, a proper radio smash — the kind that hung around for months and helped define the last year in pop music. “Apt.” is exactly the kind of thing that Grammy voters flock to. How Did “Apt.” Perform…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 06:54
COTI rolls out on-chain rewards program

COTI rolls out on-chain rewards program

The post COTI rolls out on-chain rewards program appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: COTI Earn rewards users with on-chain tokens for everyday activity, with 12.5 million $COTI allocated for the first season Token Points (TPs) are minted daily and distributed automatically to user wallets based on participation Supported assets include wETH, wBTC, USDC-e, COTI, and gCOTI, with multiple ways to boost rewards New loyalty model rewards meaningful engagement COTI has launched “COTI Earn,” a new loyalty platform that directly incentivizes user activity across its blockchain ecosystem. Season 001, called Genesis, kicks off with 12.5 million $COTI in token-based rewards. The program introduces Token Points (TPs), a unique reward unit that’s minted and distributed daily on-chain. These tokens are automatically sent to users’ wallets and can be earned through a variety of on-chain and social actions, including holding specific assets, making trades, and referring others to the network. “COTI Earn is designed to recognize real users and real contributions to the ecosystem. As on-chain activity increases, loyalty platforms must evolve to be transparent, fair, and rewarding by design. Platforms running on vanity metrics simply won’t stand the test of time” —  Shahaf Bar-Geffen, COTI’s CEO How rewards are earned Participants can connect their wallet at earn.coti.io and begin collecting rewards simply by holding supported assets like wrapped ETH, wrapped BTC, and USDC-e on the COTI Network, or native COTI and gCOTI within the COTI Treasury. Additional opportunities exist for those who trade on DeFi platforms such as PriveX or Carbon, engage with community channels, complete quizzes, or bring new users into the ecosystem. COTI Earn also includes elements like badges for early participation, leaderboards to track top users, and seasonal challenges designed to keep engagement fresh. The program aims to appeal to a wide range of users, from traders and referrers to long-time supporters. A privacy-first foundation for Web3 The loyalty initiative comes…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 06:51
Diego Gómez Is A Rising Star For Paraguay And Brighton

Diego Gómez Is A Rising Star For Paraguay And Brighton

The post Diego Gómez Is A Rising Star For Paraguay And Brighton appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BARNSLEY, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: Diego Gomez of Brighton and Hove Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-4 during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Barnsley and Brighton & Hove Albion at Oakwell Stadium on September 23, 2025 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images) Getty Images Diego Gómez plays for Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League and the Paraguay national team. At just 22 years of age he has emerged as the brightest young talent from his nation. Diego Gómez Impresses In England Diego Gómez has made his way into the Brighton starting team for Premier League matches on a regular basis this season. Less than a year ago he was still playing for Inter Miami in the MLS. The star player from Paraguay can play as a forward or midfielder, and he has shot to fame over the last 12 months. Last week the world found out about Gómez and his incredible talent. The Paraguayan scored four goals in Brighton’s emphatic 6-0 League Cup victory against Barnsley. Gomez’s second and third goals will be contenders for Brighton’s ‘Goal of the Season’ award. The 22 year-old rifled those strikes home from distance, displaying incredible technique. BARNSLEY, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: Diego Gomez of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates his side’s victory following the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Barnsley and Brighton & Hove Albion at Oakwell Stadium on September 23, 2025 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Getty Images Gómez has played in every Brighton Premier League game of the 2025/26 season so far. He scored just one goal in 13 World Cup qualifying appearances for Paraguay but if last week’s club display is anything to go by then he will be racking up the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 06:45
Best Crypto to Buy Now 30 September – XRP, Solana, Pepe

Best Crypto to Buy Now 30 September – XRP, Solana, Pepe

As crypto markets have strengthened, attention has turned to XRP, Solana, Pepe, and Bitcoin Hyper in the best crypto debate. Recent U.S. policy steps, ETF milestones, and technical readings have framed expectations for dip-buying, support zones, and potential breakouts into 2025.
Coinstats 2025/10/01 06:30
