2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Tata Capital To Raise $1.7 Billion In What Could Be India’s Biggest IPO This Year

Tata Capital To Raise $1.7 Billion In What Could Be India’s Biggest IPO This Year

The post Tata Capital To Raise $1.7 Billion In What Could Be India’s Biggest IPO This Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.’s office in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Photographer: Abeer Khan/Bloomberg © 2025 Bloomberg Finance LP Tata Capital—the financial services arm of Tata Group, one of India’s largest conglomerates—is gearing up for the country’s biggest IPO this year, with the maiden share sale expected to raise as much as 155 billion rupees ($1.7 billion). The company, along with existing shareholders including Tata Sons and International Finance Corp. are selling up to 475.8 million existing and new shares between 310 rupees to 326 rupees apiece, according to a newspaper advertisement released on Monday. Proceeds from the IPO will strengthen Tata Capital’s capital base and support future lending activities. Book building for the IPO will open for anchor investors on October 3, while the shares will be available to retail investors from October 6 to 8. Tata Capital shares will begin trading on India’s National Stock Exchange on October 13. Tata Capital provides loans to consumers and businesses through almost 1,500 branches across India. Serving 7 million customers nationwide, it offers home loans, business finance, microfinance, private equity funding, and credit cards. The company’s net profit rose 16% to 36.6 billion rupees in the year ended March. The company is coming to market as IPO activity in India is picking up. Earlier this month, Urban Co., which provides a range of services from cleaning to plumbing, surged 62% on its first day of trading, the best market debut for Indian IPOs above $100 million. Several IPOs are in the pipeline, including that of Walmart-owned digital wallet PhonePe and billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, India’s largest wireless carrier. Tata Capital is part of India’s oldest conglomerate that the late Ratan Tata (who passed away in October) transformed into an industrial powerhouse. Under his two-decade leadership, he made global…
1
1$0.003702-29.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011096-11.92%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12207-1.73%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:37
බෙදාගන්න
Global Banking Giants Back SWIFT’s Blockchain Pivot with ConsenSys

Global Banking Giants Back SWIFT’s Blockchain Pivot with ConsenSys

The post Global Banking Giants Back SWIFT’s Blockchain Pivot with ConsenSys appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlockchainFintech 29 September 2025 | 13:33 The race to modernize cross-border payments has taken a decisive turn. SWIFT, the backbone of international banking communications, is moving beyond messaging and into blockchain infrastructure – with ConsenSys, the Ethereum development powerhouse, tapped as its technology partner. Rather than leaning on Ripple’s XRPL, long seen as a natural fit for interbank transfers, SWIFT has chosen ConsenSys’ Linea network to test how global value can be settled directly on-chain. The choice signals a strategic shift toward Ethereum’s ecosystem, seen by many banks as more flexible for scaling tokenized assets. From Messaging to Value Movement For decades, SWIFT has served as the neutral rails connecting banks worldwide. Now it wants to expand that role. At the Sibos 2025 conference, executives described plans for a shared ledger capable of validating, sequencing and enforcing transactions in real time – 24 hours a day, across borders. Unlike today’s patchwork of systems, the vision is a continuous payments backbone built directly on blockchain. Who’s Involved More than 30 of the world’s largest financial institutions, including JPMorgan, HSBC and Bank of America, are already inside the tent. Their role is not passive: they will shape the design, test early prototypes, and decide how the system evolves through multiple phases of development. If the pilot succeeds, banks will be able to move regulated tokenized assets at scale – not just money but securities and other instruments. SWIFT insists its mission is limited to infrastructure, leaving central banks to determine which assets can circulate across the system. Chainlink and the Bigger Picture The move also builds on SWIFT’s earlier collaborations with Chainlink, which focused on bridging legacy banking infrastructure with blockchain networks. The difference now is depth: instead of connecting to external ledgers, SWIFT itself will operate one. The experiment could become…
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0001612+0.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011096-11.92%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23864+2.92%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:34
බෙදාගන්න
Legendary Cryptographer Nick Szabo Posts Again: Bitcoin Remains King

Legendary Cryptographer Nick Szabo Posts Again: Bitcoin Remains King

The post Legendary Cryptographer Nick Szabo Posts Again: Bitcoin Remains King appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nick Szabo, known for his work in cryptography and decentralized currency, came out of social media retirement to reaffirm bitcoin’s value proposition. In response to other posts, Szabo said bitcoin remains king among assets because of its unique characteristics. Nick Szabo Rises Again, Reiterates Bitcoin Is Still King Nick Szabo, a legendary cryptographer who designed […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/legendary-cryptographer-nick-szabo-posts-again-bitcoin-remains-king/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011096-11.92%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:32
බෙදාගන්න
Former FBI Director Christopher Wray Is Likely Being Probed By DOJ, Trump Signals

Former FBI Director Christopher Wray Is Likely Being Probed By DOJ, Trump Signals

The post Former FBI Director Christopher Wray Is Likely Being Probed By DOJ, Trump Signals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump on Sunday night suggested the Justice Department may be investigating former FBI Director Christopher Wray, just days after his predecessor and another Trump foe, James Comey, was indicted in Federal Court in Virginia for allegedly lying in a Congressional testimony. President Donald Trump claimed Christopher Wray “did a terrible job” during his stint as the FBI Director. Getty Images Key Facts In a phone interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump claimed Wray “did a terrible job and we just found out about it.” Trump said it is “very inappropriate…what he did” and a lot of his service as the FBI head was “very inappropriate.” The president then said, “Don’t forget, we just found out about all of these FBI agents being there,” appearing to allude to an unsubstantiated claim about hundreds of plainclothes FBI agents being present at the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riots. When asked if the DOJ should investigate Wray, Trump said he would “certainly imagine” that would happen, adding “would think they are doing that.” Wray has not yet publicly commented on Trump’s allegations. What Has Trump Said About The Fbi And The January 6 Riots? In a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, Trump boosted the unsubstantiated claims about FBI officers secretly embedding themselves into the crowd of rioters during the January 6 attack on the Capitol. “It was just revealed that the FBI had secretly placed, against all Rules, Regulations, Protocols, and Standards, 274 FBI Agents into the Crowd just prior to, and during, the January 6th Hoax,” Trump wrote. The president then claimed, without evidence, that these agents were “probably acting as Agitators and Insurrectionists, but certainly not as ‘Law Enforcement Officials.’” The post mentioned the former FBI director by name, saying, “This is different…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.358-1.89%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011096-11.92%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00005754-4.97%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:19
බෙදාගන්න
Bitcoin Price Rebounds Above $112K – Analysts Say Bull Market Still Strong

Bitcoin Price Rebounds Above $112K – Analysts Say Bull Market Still Strong

The post Bitcoin Price Rebounds Above $112K – Analysts Say Bull Market Still Strong appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 29 September 2025 | 13:16 Markets spent the past week on edge as Bitcoin swung violently, but the latest recovery above $112,000 has sparked renewed optimism. Instead of signaling exhaustion, analysts say the recent turbulence may have set the stage for the next surge. XWIN Research highlights that Bitcoin’s bull market remains intact, pointing to a key on-chain metric: the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio. Now at 2, the indicator suggests that overheated conditions have cooled and that BTC has entered a healthier phase for continued growth. Historically, similar readings in 2017 and 2020 preceded powerful rallies after mid-cycle corrections. Another encouraging signal is the behavior of long-term holders. Selling pressure from this group has eased, removing one of the main brakes on upward momentum. Together, these signs suggest that the current cycle has not reached its peak. While Bitcoin regains its footing, Ethereum could be gearing up for fireworks of its own. The futures market has been stripped of most leveraged long positions, leaving shorts heavily concentrated. Analysts warn that this imbalance could quickly unravel — even a modest upward move might trigger cascading short liquidations, sparking a sharp rally. XWIN Research argues that downside liquidity has already been drained, creating the conditions for a squeeze-driven surge. If Ethereum catches momentum, the rally could accelerate far faster than many traders expect. Taken together, the picture is one of resilience and unfinished business for the two largest cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin’s correction appears to have been a reset rather than a collapse, while Ethereum may be positioned for one of the most dramatic reversals in months. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always…
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001881+0.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011096-11.92%
Edge
EDGE$0.29448-4.40%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:16
බෙදාගන්න
Bitcoin Hyper Growth Mirrored in XRP Tundra: Presale Offers Dual Token System with Significant Return Potential

Bitcoin Hyper Growth Mirrored in XRP Tundra: Presale Offers Dual Token System with Significant Return Potential

The post Bitcoin Hyper Growth Mirrored in XRP Tundra: Presale Offers Dual Token System with Significant Return Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The presale market in 2025 has been dominated by headlines around Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER). Promoted as a Bitcoin Layer-2 project with ZK-rollup technology and a Solana-compatible framework, it has raised more than $18 million in just a few months. Investors are lured by promises of bringing DeFi and smart contract functions into the Bitcoin ecosystem, alongside presale staking rewards of up to 65% APY. But while Bitcoin Hyper captures attention with scale and hype, other presales are targeting long-term sustainability through more defined mechanics. One of those is XRP Tundra, a dual-token system that integrates yield, governance, and liquidity protection. For investors comparing options, Tundra offers a structure designed to give retail holders more than speculative exposure. Bitcoin Hyper’s Presale Mechanics HYPER tokens are offered across multiple blockchains (Ethereum ERC-20 and BNB Chain BEP-20) at a current presale price of roughly $0.0129. The total supply is capped at 21 billion HYPER, with allocations including 30% to development, 30% to treasury, 25% to marketing, 10% to listings, and 5% to rewards. A distinctive feature is that staking is already available during presale, advertised at 65% APY. However, tokens staked cannot be withdrawn until seven days after the Token Generation Event (TGE), leaving participants exposed to lock-up risk. Reports suggest large whale transactions—one exceeding $69,000—have entered the sale, underscoring institutional-level participation. HYPER’s roadmap promises governance rights, reduced gas fees, and wrapped BTC for use in dApps once its layer-2 is live. Still, execution of its ambitious design remains a key variable. XRP Tundra: A Dual-Token Alternative While Bitcoin Hyper focuses on extending Bitcoin’s ecosystem, XRP Tundra is built around providing retail investors with yield and stability. Its presale, currently in Phase 4, prices TUNDRA-S at $0.068. Each purchase includes a 16% bonus allocation and a free distribution of TUNDRA-X on XRPL, valued…
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.24926+4.61%
XRP
XRP$2.8381-2.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01192-0.58%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:13
බෙදාගන්න
X vows to fight court ruling on Indian “censorship portal”

X vows to fight court ruling on Indian “censorship portal”

The post X vows to fight court ruling on Indian “censorship portal” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Social media company X announced Monday it will fight a court decision allowing millions of Indian police officers to demand content takedowns through a government-run online system. The platform said it would appeal the ruling from Karnataka’s High Court, which last week rejected X’s attempt to shut down India’s content removal processes. X is deeply concerned by the recent order from the Karnataka court in India, which will allow millions of police officers to issue arbitrary takedown orders through a secretive online portal called the Sahyog. This new regime has no basis in the law, circumvents Section 69A of… — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) September 29, 2025 At the center of the dispute is an online portal named Sahyog, which gives police officers authority to request content removals by simply claiming material is illegal. X said the system operates without court oversight or legal protections for people whose posts get flagged, and companies face criminal charges if they don’t comply. This isn’t the first time X has clashed with Indian authorities. The company has previously described government content controls as censorship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration says the system helps address illegal online material and creates responsibility on the internet. X’s owner Elon Musk, who calls himself a strong defender of free speech, has disagreed with governments in multiple countries over following rules and removing content. But the Indian case targets the fundamental structure of internet regulation in the world’s largest country by population. India expanded online policing since 2023 under Modi Modi’s government increased online policing starting in 2023, letting far more officials file removal orders and send them straight to technology companies through a website that launched in October. Government officials previously used Section 69a of the Information Technology Act from 2000 to make social platforms remove content.…
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0004593-1.05%
Portal
PORTAL$0.03561-1.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011096-11.92%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:07
බෙදාගන්න
Bitcoin Wholecoiner Inflows Decline To Lowest Levels Since November 2023 – Details

Bitcoin Wholecoiner Inflows Decline To Lowest Levels Since November 2023 – Details

The post Bitcoin Wholecoiner Inflows Decline To Lowest Levels Since November 2023 – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Wholecoiner Inflows Decline To Lowest Levels Since November 2023 – Details | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011096-11.92%
Sign
SIGN$0.06428-1.90%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.113596-3.12%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:02
බෙදාගන්න
Today both Bitcoin and Ethereum are doing very well

Today both Bitcoin and Ethereum are doing very well

The post Today both Bitcoin and Ethereum are doing very well appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After a quiet weekend, today both Bitcoin and Ethereum have awakened in the crypto markets. Last week was a slightly difficult week for both, so today’s small rebound is particularly interesting, although it is really tiny.  The key point could be the end of September, a month often challenging for financial markets, and the imminent arrival of October, one of the months often best for crypto markets.  How did Bitcoin and Ethereum wake up today after a weekend of declines? Today the price of Bitcoin is 2.3% higher than yesterday.  In fact, compared to the weekly low reached last Thursday below $109,000, the recovery is almost 3%. The correction last week had cast a hint of fear on the crypto markets, with the CMC fear and greed index dropping to 32/100, well below the normal threshold of 50/100. However, it was quite simple to understand that it was not a movement involving particular risks, because it was simply due to the rebound of the Dollar Index.  The price trend of Bitcoin tends to be inversely correlated with the Dollar Index in the medium term, but sometimes the correlation also acts in the short term.  By now, since August 22, this correlation has also been acting in the short term, with an almost perfect sequence that has been lasting since last Wednesday, September 24.  In fact, the Dollar Index rose from 97.2 points to over 95.5 between last Wednesday and Thursday, triggering the decline in Bitcoin’s price from $113,000 to less than $109,000.  Then on Friday, a sort of rebound began contrary to the Dollar Index, which today returned below 98 points, followed by a small rebound of Bitcoin from $109,000 to more than $111,000.  In short, it’s simply all normal, to the point that it shouldn’t have generated any fear.…
WELL3
WELL$0.0001127+123.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011096-11.92%
Factor
FACT$3.06-3.47%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 17:54
බෙදාගන්න
Report: Under 20,000 Addresses Hold More Than 60% of Bitcoin’s Supply

Report: Under 20,000 Addresses Hold More Than 60% of Bitcoin’s Supply

The post Report: Under 20,000 Addresses Hold More Than 60% of Bitcoin’s Supply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sani, co‑founder of Time Chain Index, a bitcoin onchain metrics platform, studied the bitcoin address dataset to estimate the number of network users. He found fewer than 20,000 addresses hold over 60% of the supply, while about 3.9 million active users hold the remainder. Report: Bitcoin Is Highly Concentrated, Users Likely Under 4 Million While […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/report-under-20000-addresses-hold-more-than-60-of-bitcoins-supply/
Moonveil
MORE$0.07374-5.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011096-11.92%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.008-2.98%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 17:53
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network