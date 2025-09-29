2025-10-01 Wednesday

DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp Model Released and Open-Sourced by Huawei Cloud

DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp Model Released and Open-Sourced by Huawei Cloud

The post DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp Model Released and Open-Sourced by Huawei Cloud appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp model launched with improved efficiency. Utilizes sparse attention to optimize resource use. No market impact seen in crypto assets. The DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp model, featuring sparse attention architecture, was released and open-sourced on September 29, available on Huawei Cloud’s MaaS platform for enhanced inference efficiency. This release signifies a step forward in AI model efficiency, yet lacks evident cryptocurrency market impact or direct statements from involved leadership. Huawei Introduces DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp with Sparse Attention DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp, launched on September 29, 2025, introduces new sparse attention architecture. Developed by the DeepSeek team, it’s available on Huawei Cloud’s MaaS platform. While no key leadership statements have been made, the technical improvement focuses on balancing model latency and throughput using large EP parallelization strategies. The sparse attention architecture in DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp provides increased efficiency, reducing computing resource consumption. This change highlights Huawei’s focus on optimizing AI models. Despite the technical improvement, major crypto markets remain unaffected, with no significant impact on total value locked or crypto asset valuation observed. No quotes available on September 29, 2025 regarding the DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp Model Release from its founder, CEO, CTO, or any key opinion leaders (KOLs) on primary platforms such as Twitter, LinkedIn, or the official DeepSeek changelog. Currently, no quotes or commentary from major market leaders or government officials have been issued regarding the release. The cryptocurrency community has not directly responded to this development, reflecting the project’s narrow market focus on AI deployment, rather than blockchain interaction. DeepSeek Outpaces Rivals Without Crypto Market Disruption Did you know? In prior model upgrades, DeepSeek has significantly enhanced AI efficiency, competing with major models like GPT-4o and Claude 3.5. Despite these technical advancements, their impact remains isolated, sparingly affecting broader cryptocurrency markets. As of September 29, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) holds a market dominance of 57.83% with a market cap of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:42
Visa Inc. ($V) Stock: AI-Powered VCS Hub Launch Drives Payment Innovation

Visa Inc. ($V) Stock: AI-Powered VCS Hub Launch Drives Payment Innovation

TLDR Visa stock closed at $337.37 and gained 0.33% pre-market ahead of VCS Hub launch. The VCS Hub introduces AI-driven automation and embedded payments for issuers and fintechs. Core features include GenAI payables, reporting, and tailored user experiences. Visa’s profit margin stands at 52.16%, with strong long-term returns versus the S&P 500. Market cap is [...] The post Visa Inc. ($V) Stock: AI-Powered VCS Hub Launch Drives Payment Innovation appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/29 18:35
Mike Novogratz on XRP's Survival

Mike Novogratz on XRP’s Survival

The post Mike Novogratz on XRP’s Survival appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 29 September 2025 | 13:22 Few tokens have been through more turbulence than XRP. Once written off by critics after the SEC’s 2020 lawsuit against Ripple, the asset has not only survived but has re-emerged as one of the strongest performers in the altcoin market. Its 47% rise since November 2024 is only the latest chapter in a comeback story that continues to surprise seasoned investors. One of those investors is Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz. Known for championing Bitcoin and Ethereum, Novogratz openly admitted during a recent podcast with Kyle Chasse that he had underestimated XRP. At the time of the SEC battle, he expected Ripple’s native token to collapse under regulatory pressure. Looking back, he says that assumption was flat-out wrong. What changed his mind was not just XRP’s price action but the force behind it: its community. Novogratz highlighted the role of Ripple’s supporters, describing them as a driving power that kept the token alive when doubt was at its highest. He compared their commitment to Bitcoin’s early adopters, arguing that XRP is proof of how a devoted base can make or break a project. He also credited Ripple’s leadership, pointing to Brad Garlinghouse’s persistence and John Deaton’s legal advocacy as key in turning the tide. For Novogratz, the saga has shown that XRP’s story is no longer defined by court filings alone – it’s an example of how conviction from both builders and holders can protect a crypto asset in the face of overwhelming challenges. “Who would have predicted this?” Novogratz said, reflecting on XRP’s unexpected rise. His admission marks a rare moment where one of crypto’s most outspoken figures publicly concedes a misjudgment – and it underscores just how dramatically XRP’s narrative has shifted over the past two years. The information provided in this…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:28
SEC October Deadlines Put XRP ETFs to the Test

SEC October Deadlines Put XRP ETFs to the Test

The post SEC October Deadlines Put XRP ETFs to the Test appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC’s generic listing standards cut approval delays from ~240 days to ~75 days XRP and Solana ETFs are among the first assets now eligible under the new standard Hashdex expanded its Crypto Index ETF to include XRP and SOL after rule approval The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is about to make the first real call on altcoin ETFs in October. The agency will decide whether six of the XRP products can move forward, and those rulings will show how far the door is opening beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Traders see this as the month where theory finally meets practice. Six XRP ETF Decisions Land in One Week Between October 18 and October 25, the SEC will decide on six separate spot XRP ETFs. The order is fixed as: Grayscale on October 18, 21Shares on October 19, Bitwise on October 22, Canary Capital and CoinShares on October 23, and WisdomTree on October 24  🔥 XRP ETFs could bring huge institutional inflows and push $XRP to new ATH $8-$10! 13 Issuers 💵19 Products 🎁 (9 Spot / 9 Futures)10 Live 🟢 | 9 Pending 🔴 pic.twitter.com/GiFEr1IpFr — XRP_Cro 🔥 AI / Gaming / DePIN (@stedas) September 27, 2025 This cluster matters because it falls under the SEC’s new generic listing standards. The system replaced the slower case-by-case model used in past cycles. If any XRP fund clears approval, it would show that altcoin ETFs can move through the same faster channel that Bitcoin used earlier this year. Related: XRP Traders Track October Deadlines as SEC’s Crypto ETF Approvals To Reset XRP Price Momentum Solana ETF Applications Extend Into 2025 While XRP faces immediate deadlines, Solana also has multiple pending applications. Applications from Grayscale, VanEck, 21Shares, Canary, Franklin, Fidelity, and Invesco are already under review. Their deadlines stretch from May…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:12
XRP whales scoop up 120 million tokens

XRP whales scoop up 120 million tokens

The post XRP whales scoop up 120 million tokens  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP whales have quietly stepped in, soaking up 120 million tokens over the past 72 hours. The buying spree, highlighted by on-chain analyst Ali Martinez and on September 29 and verified by Finbold, reveals the growing confidence that the token’s recent pullback may have run its course as whales (large scale investors) bought the dip. “120 million XRP bought by whales in the last 72 hours!” the crypto expert wrote, pointing to fresh accumulation activity just as the asset defends its multi-week support. The update followed a technical call suggesting that, if support holds, XRP could stage a rebound to $3 or even $3.15. XRP price rebound. Source: Ali_charts XRP price analysis At the time of writing, XRP trades at $2.88, recovering from last week’s dip that briefly pushed the price below $2.80. The move comes on the heels of a broader market inflow that saw XRP’s capitalization expand by more than $6 billion overnight, as reported earlier by Finbold.  Together, whale accumulation and renewed market depth highlight how capital continues to circle back into the token despite bouts of volatility. The whale bid adds fuel to XRP’s resilience narrative. While the broader crypto market has been rocked by Bitcoin’s drop from $116,000 to near $109,000, XRP whales appear to be positioning for a fresh leg higher. XRP’s ability to defend support comes at a critical juncture. The token’s market cap currently sits above $172 billion, with trading volumes surging nearly 40% in 24 hours. That combination of heavy whale inflows and renewed technical footing could help XRP recapture the psychological $3 level in the days ahead. For now, the focus is whether whales continue to add and whether XRP can sustain momentum against stiff resistance at $2.94 and $3.18. Martinez’s roadmap implies that if those levels are cleared, a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:10
Crypto Traders Brace for Potential Fake Pump Before Decline

Crypto Traders Brace for Potential Fake Pump Before Decline

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/crypto-traders-fake-pump-decline/
Coinstats2025/09/29 17:59
USDT and USDC dominate $45B in quarterly stablecoin inflows

USDT and USDC dominate $45B in quarterly stablecoin inflows

Stablecoin net inflows jumped from just $10.8 billion in Q2 to $45.6 billion in Q3, a 324% surge led by USDT, USDC and the rise of Ethena’s USDe. Stablecoins recorded more than $45 billion in net inflows in the last 90 days, highlighting rising demand for US dollar-pegged assets in the crypto space. On Monday, data tracker RWA.xyz showed that Tether’s USDt (USDT) stablecoin led the quarter with $19.6 billion in net inflows, followed by Circle’s USDC (USDC) with $12.3 billion. Ethena’s synthetic stablecoin Ethena USDe (USDe) also stood out, with $9 billion in net inflows for the quarter. Other players contributed smaller, but notable inflows during the quarter. PayPal USD (PYUSD) saw $1.4 billion in net inflows, while MakerDAO’s USDS (USDS) added $1.3 billion. Emerging projects like Ripple’s Ripple USD (RLUSD) and Ethena’s USDtb also showed steady gains. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/29 17:48
Dogecoin Fades From Headlines as Lyno AI Presale Surges in Popularity

Dogecoin Fades From Headlines as Lyno AI Presale Surges in Popularity

The post Dogecoin Fades From Headlines as Lyno AI Presale Surges in Popularity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The recent trough in Dogecoin has moved investors to newer crypto prospects. The presale of Lyno AI is currently gaining momentum, attracting considerable attention and recording good initial outcomes. This momentum is an indication that the token has the potential of realizing high growth. Meme Tokens Are Fading — Will You Keep Chasing Hype or Move to Real Tech? Dogecoin dropped 4.1 per cent to 0.2289, and the trading volume dropped to 2.65billion. Memes crypto–funds euphoria has died down, and speculation was removed by 1.5 billion dollars in liquidations in the third quarter. Such actions have decreased the popularity of Dogecoin, and this has given way to tech-focused projects. Lyno AI Presale Is Surging — Why Hesitate at $0.05? The presale has already sold over 797,769 tokens at a price of 0.05 each, which have raised nearly 39,888 in the Early Bird stage. The price will be increased to $0.055 in the next stage and a final limit of $0.10. Those investors who purchase over $100 during the presale will be eligible to participate in a giveaway: the $100 k will be divided into 10 prizes of 10 k each. Smarter Traders Are Choosing AI Arbitrage — Will You? Lyno AI stands out with state-of-the-art AI-based cross-chain arbitrage. Lyno uses autonomous algorithms to trade across blockchains in milliseconds, as opposed to social-media hype, such as meme tokens. The platform is safe, was audited by Cyberscope and is managed by its holders of $LYNO. The eye-opening 300,000% return by Q2 2026 is estimated by analysts, with Lyno making use of market inefficiencies through audited smart contracts and blazing-fast trade execution. That makes Lyno a superior investment to meme-coin speculation. Missed Shiba? Missed Litecoin? How Many More Chances Will You Miss? Users who did not get on the initial drops of coins…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 17:45
Bitchat downloads spike in Madagascar during protests

Bitchat downloads spike in Madagascar during protests

Jack Dorsey’s decentralized messaging app Bitchat has recorded a surge in Madagascar following the ongoing protests over water and power shortages. The ongoing demonstrations arose on Thursday last week, accompanied by the dismissal of the energy minister and an imposed dusk-to-dawn curfew. Bitchat, a peer-to-peer messaging app, has seen increased downloads following protests in Madagascar. The U.S. Embassy in Madagascar shared a demonstration alert message as demonstrators clashed with police and looted. The government responded by sacking the energy minister and imposing a dusk-to-dawn curfew to quell unrest. Bitchat search hit pick popularity amid unrest in Madagascar According to Google Trends data, Bitchat searches increased from 0 to 100 on Friday, with Antananarivo, the capital city, leading search activity. The data highlighted queries such as Bitchat download and how to use Bitchat, among the top five related searches flagged as related topics.  Chrome-Stats showed that Bitchat had been downloaded 365,307 times since the beta launch in July, with 21,000+ downloads in the past 24 hours and more than 71,000 in the past week. Google Trends specified regional breakdowns highlighting that Madagascar was the main driver of the latest surge. Bitchat has been designed to enable peer-to-peer communication via Bluetooth mesh networks. It allows users to exchange messages without internet access or centralized servers. It also does not require an account, email address, or phone number, making it the preferred solution for avoiding monitored networks.  In early September, Bitchat downloads skyrocketed in Nepal after the government banned at least 26 social media platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp, due to widespread protests over corruption. Downloads for the application jumped from 3,300 to 48,000 in just a week, making the app the primary coordinator for protestors. At least 34 people died in the Nepal demonstration crisis, with the resignation of the country’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli following.  Indonesia also saw a surge in Bitchat app downloads during the protests against parliamentary allowances earlier this month. More than 11,000 downloads were recorded. Citizens opted for the app to avoid being monitored while coordinating the demonstrations. Madagascar has low internet penetration, further increasing the need for a decent offline application in times of crisis. DataReportal showed that the country has nearly 32 million people, but only about 6.6 million had access to the internet by the start of 2025. At least 18 million devices had active mobile connections, but many only utilized voice and SMS services without internet access. Bitchat’s Bluetooth mesh functionality allowed users within a 300-meter radius to communicate, offering a rare opportunity in areas with limited network coverage.  Privacy-focused and censorship-free technologies continue to gain adoption, especially in areas experiencing physical unrest. Such decentralized platforms offer alternative communication tools when access to Mainstreet social media or mobile internet is restricted.  Crypto advocates say EU bill could drive adoption of decentralized tools Regulatory efforts in other parts of the world have raised concerns over tools with similar features to Bitchat. In the European region, a Chat Control bill has been proposed seeking to mandate pre-encryption scanning of messages. The law would undermine encrypted messaging, requiring platforms such as Telegram, WhatsApp, and Signal to allow regulators to scan messages before they are encrypted and sent. Diode CEO Hans Rempel and Brickken’s Elisenda Fabrega, a crypto advocate, have predicted that the proposal may point users towards decentralized Web3 platforms designed for privacy by default.   Currently, the bill has support from 15 EU member states, which is still lower than the 65% population threshold required to pass it into the next stage. Germany, holding the pivot role, has yet to decide on the law; if the country votes in favor, the bill is expected to pass, while the opposite may see the bill fail.  Bitchat’s adoption in Madagascar’s protest, Indonesia, and Nepal has highlighted how quickly decentralized communication tools may gain adoption in unstable environments.  If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.
Coinstats2025/09/29 17:45
Swift to work with Consensys on blockchain prototype for cross-border payments

Swift to work with Consensys on blockchain prototype for cross-border payments

Swift is planning to integrate a blockchain-based ledger into its infrastructure stack, with an initial focus on cross-border transactions.
Coinstats2025/09/29 17:40
