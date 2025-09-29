2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Swift and ConsenSys Join Forces for 24/7 Cross-Border Payment Blockchain

The post Swift and ConsenSys Join Forces for 24/7 Cross-Border Payment Blockchain appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News SWIFT is teaming up with ConsenSys and over 30 global banks to build a blockchain-based shared ledger. This new system will enable real-time, around-the-clock cross-border payments, making transactions faster, more secure, and transparent. The initial prototype, developed by ConsenSys, aims to support regulated tokenized assets and improve interoperability with existing payment networks. This move marks …
CoinPedia2025/09/29 18:42
Hyperliquid-based Hyperdrive resumes services after exploit

The post Hyperliquid-based Hyperdrive resumes services after exploit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperdrive has restored operations and compensated users after a June exploit drained funds from two markets on the Hyperliquid blockchain. Summary Hyperdrive exploited for ~$700K on Sept. 27. Attack traced to router contract permissions. Users reimbursed, markets fully restored. Hyperdrive, a decentralized finance protocol on the Hyperliquid blockchain, has resumed full operations and restored funds to affected users after an exploit drained nearly $700,000 from two markets. According to the project’s Sept. 29 update on X, all accounts impacted by the attack have been remediated and market functions are now back online. The team confirmed that the exploit was limited to the Primary and Treasury USDT0 markets and did not spread to other assets or contracts. Details of Hyperdrive exploit On Sept. 27, attackers took advantage of Hyperdrive’s router contract, which had been granted operator permissions during lending processes. This made it possible to manipulate collateralized positions and make arbitrary function calls to whitelisted contracts. Two accounts were drained, losing 672,934 USDT0 and 110,244 thBILL tokens. The stolen money was tracked to Ethereum (ETH) and BNB (BNB) Chain, where some of it was laundered using Tornado Cash. External auditors and forensic specialists were enlisted by Hyperdrive, who verified the vulnerability was fixed and created a patch in a matter of hours. All markets were paused during remediation, with operations resuming only after compensation was completed. Ongoing investigation and security response Hyperdrive stated that the attack was carried out by a known threat actor previously linked to high-profile protocol exploits. A full post-mortem report will be published in the coming days. While reiterating that user accounts are now secure, the team cautioned against scams and unofficial communications. Despite the setback, Hyperdrive says its long-term strategy is still the same, concentrating on yield strategies like tokenizing Treasury bills with partners like Theo…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:33
Revolut Weighs $75B Dual Listing in London and New York: Sunday Times

The post Revolut Weighs $75B Dual Listing in London and New York: Sunday Times appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. One of Europe’s most valuable startups, Revolut, is exploring a dual listing in London and New York for its blockbuster initial public offering (IPO), the Sunday Times reported, citing a “senior City source.” If it were to proceed, the move could mark the first time a company simultaneously lists in New York and joins London’s benchmark FTSE 100, potentially giving the U.K.’s financial center a much-needed vote of confidence, the newspaper said. The London-based firm is said to be valued at around $75 billion and has amassed 65 million users globally, including 12 million in the U.K. It began as a travel-focused prepaid card and has since expanded into stock and crypto trading, hotel bookings, and business accounts. Data from TheTie shows that the firm has raised $3.77 billion since its launch. The company was reportedly looking to raise $1 billion at a $65 billion valuation earlier this year. CEO Nik Storonsky has pushed for an IPO to allow early investors to exit, and had previously dismissed London as a venue due to the U.K.’s 0.5% tax, known as stamp duty, on share trading. Storonsky’s stance appears to be softening. New rules introduced this month allow large firms to enter the FTSE 100 within just five days of listing, a change that could unlock major demand from index-tracking funds and boost liquidity. Storonsky called the U.K. Revolut’s “home country” at the opening of its new headquarters in London last week, an event also attended by Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Revolut Chairman Martin Gilbert, the Sunday Times said. The company did not comment to the newspaper. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/29/revolut-weighs-usd75b-dual-listing-in-london-and-new-york-sunday-times
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:26
OPTO Miner Enables XRP Holders To Earn 3,700 USDT Daily

The post OPTO Miner Enables XRP Holders To Earn 3,700 USDT Daily appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Passive income from cryptocurrencies is experiencing a new surge. In 2025, a landmark U.S. court ruling explicitly clarified that XRP is not a security. This decision restored market confidence and propelled Ripple’s XRP token above the $3 threshold for the first time since 2018. As market sentiment improves, investors are not only reaping the benefits of price appreciation but also actively seeking more stable income streams—making cloud mining a new hot choice. The regulated cloud mining platform OPTO Miner has garnered significant attention, offering the advantage of converting cryptocurrency deposits into daily USD income, thereby mitigating market volatility risks. Data indicates that even ordinary XRP holders can earn over $1,000 in passive income daily through such platforms; some users leverage BTC, ETH, or USDT on the same platform to achieve consistent, stable cash flow. This trend reflects a broad shift in the cryptocurrency investment landscape. Investors are no longer solely reliant on speculative gains but are seeking predictable, dividend-like returns. In fact, analysts predict the global cryptocurrency mining market will reach $14.8 billion by 2025, partly due to the rise of cloud mining—where over half of mining operations are now powered by clean energy—and cryptocurrency holders increasingly seeking “dividend-like” returns to cushion market volatility. OPTO Miner is at the forefront of this trend, with reports indicating that some experienced XRP users on the platform earn thousands of dollars in stablecoin profits every 24 hours. This article explores how cloud mining works, why XRP investors favor it, and how OPTO Miner enables daily passive income through a simple step-by-step process—with some users earning as much as 3,700 USDT daily. Why Choose Cloud Mining? Turn XRP into Daily Passive Income For XRP investors, generating returns has always been challenging. Unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum, XRP cannot be mined and offers no staking rewards,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:17
Here’s Why Pepeto Can Outperfrom Floki, For The Best Meme Coin To Buy Now, Before The Next Crypto Bull Run

The post Here’s Why Pepeto Can Outperfrom Floki, For The Best Meme Coin To Buy Now, Before The Next Crypto Bull Run appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News We’ve all heard the stories, small crypto bets turning into millions. The real question is how to catch those windows before the crowd notices. First, we’ll look hard at Floki (FLOKI): in Q4 2025 it reads more like a toolkit than a pure meme, but we’ll test if it truly belongs among the best meme …
CoinPedia2025/09/29 18:14
How Blockchain Payment Networks Are Reshaping UK Transactions

The future of payments in the UK is being shaped by blockchain’s unique capabilities.
Cryptodaily2025/09/29 18:09
Altcoins Liquidations Hit $260M as Solana and Dogecoin Spark a Surprise Rally

Altcoins liquidations played a starring role in driving market volatility. Solana and Dogecoin led gains, fueled by aggressive short squeezes, unraveling $260 million in short bets. The move has traders on edge, because when so many leveraged positions get blown out, it often signals more than just a blip. Short Squeezes Ignite Rally in Altcoins Markets tilted upward after a wave of forced short liquidations. Traders who bet against the run found themselves scrambling to cover, adding upward pressure on select altcoins. Solana, fresh off a 4 % daily gain, saw short liquidation losses dwarf long ones, highlighting how bearish bets were unexpectedly crushed. Meanwhile, general crypto markets are still licking wounds from earlier long-side flushes. Over $1.5 billion in leveraged bets, mostly longs, were wiped out in a single session not long ago. This delicate dance of altcoins liquidations, first longs, now shorts, underscores how fragile sentiment remains. Reading the Key Crypto Indicators To make sense of this, one must track a few vital signals: Liquidation volume (longs vs shorts): Large long liquidations traditionally mark panic exits; huge short liquidations often spark squeezes. Open interest & funding rates: Rising open interest with steep funding can set traps. A crowded long or short side is one big catalyst away from collapse. Relative Strength Index (RSI): When RSI dips below ~30 on high volume, markets often oversell. But when it races above 70 during short squeezes, the rebound may overextend. Whale & institutional flows: Big wallets moving funds off exchanges or shifting holdings often foretell directional bias. Sentiment gauges (Fear & Greed, social metrics): When crowd sentiment flips quickly, the trend may follow. In the current stretch, altcoins liquidations have magnified price swings rather than establishing a clear direction. altcoins liquidations Why This Liquidation Cycle Matters This run isn’t just noise. The swing from liquidating overextended longs to now punishing short bets suggests a churny market. In plain terms: the bulls are cautious, the bears are vulnerable. That setup can lead to suspense, one more catalyst and direction could snap. Also, this volatility serves as a brutal reminder: leverage is a double-edged sword. Traders piling on ETH or SOL with 20x or higher risk can get ejected just as fast as those riding short. Finally, regulators and institutions are watching closely. When such violent moves happen in crypto, narratives around market stability, custody risks, and regulatory overreach tend to reemerge. What to Watch for Next Can the rebound in SOL and DOGE sustain above recent resistance zones? Will further altcoins liquidations (especially in smaller assets) spark fresh jolts? Does Bitcoin stabilize near key support (e.g., ~$112K)? Will macro cues (Fed commentary, U.S. economic data) refresh momentum or dampen it? In short: the next 48 hours may make or break this bounce. Conclusion This latest episode of altcoins liquidations is a microcosm of crypto’s volatile DNA. From forced short squeezes to the shadow of past long flushes, it’s a window into how sentiment, leverage, and positioning battle for control. The smart move now is to stay nimble, monitor the indicators closely, and resist getting caught off guard in either direction. Stay alert. The next trend shift might come out of left field. FAQs about altcoins liquidations 1. What exactly are altcoins liquidations?They are forced closures of leveraged derivative positions in altcoins, either long (bull bets) or short (bear bets), when margin thresholds are breached. 2. Why do short liquidations often spark rallies?When short bets get liquidated, those traders must buy back the asset, creating demand and pushing prices higher temporarily. 3. How do liquidation events inform trader strategy?They reveal crowded trades, potential inflection points, and which side (long or short) is under pressure, helping guide entries or exits. 4. Does heavy liquidation mean the trend will reverse?Not always. It can mark temporary extremes or just a sharper continuation. Context matters (volume, broader trend, macro backdrop). Glossary of Key Terms Altcoins: Any cryptocurrency other than Bitcoin (e.g. SOL, DOGE). Liquidation: Forced closure of a leveraged position when margin falls short. Short squeeze: When short positions are squeezed, causing rapid price jumps. Open interest: Total outstanding derivative contracts that are not yet closed. Funding rate: Periodic payments between long/short traders to balance perpetual futures. RSI (Relative Strength Index): Oscillator measuring overbought/oversold conditions. Read More: Altcoins Liquidations Hit $260M as Solana and Dogecoin Spark a Surprise Rally">Altcoins Liquidations Hit $260M as Solana and Dogecoin Spark a Surprise Rally
Coinstats2025/09/29 18:00
Breaking: SWIFT, Banks, & Consensys Announce Shared Blockchain Ledger for Global Payments

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/29 17:47
Is ETH About to Boom? Reserves Are Dropping! So What’s the Missing Piece?

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/is-eth-about-to-boom-reserves-are/
Coinstats2025/09/29 17:31
Platinum Joins Gold and Bitcoin in Investors’ Flight to Security

While Bitcoin challenges gold as a digital safe-haven, platinum emerges as a powerful third pillar. It's rarer than gold, faces a supply crunch due to industrial demand, and offers a unique hedge combining scarcity with real-world utility. Diversifying with platinum alongside Bitcoin and gold strengthens a portfolio against both financial and industrial risks.
Hackernoon2025/09/29 12:55
