2025-10-01 Wednesday
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
උණුසුම්ම ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
SEC is set to decide on six Spot XRP ETF applications in October
The SEC will decide on six spot XRP ETF applications between October 18-25, as Ripple's bank charter decision also looms. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing to review six spot XRP ETF applications in October. The decisions, set between October 18 and October 25, will be closely watched by the crypto community. […] The post SEC is set to decide on six Spot XRP ETF applications in October appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SIX
$0.01959
-2.63%
XRP
$2.8393
-2.21%
BANK
$0.0695
-2.19%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/29 18:30
Cardano Founder Accuses Leading Publisher of Lacking Journalistic Integrity in $600M ADA Theft Allegation
Charles Hoskinson slams Cointelegraph for refusing to retract after audit clears ADA theft claims. Hoskinson Urges Crypto Projects to Boycott Cointelegraph Over Reckless $600M Defamation Report. Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, has publicly criticized crypto news outlet Cointelegraph, calling its reporting "defamation at the highest level." The conflict stems from allegations that Input Output [...]]]>
ADA
$0.8023
-0.24%
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/29 18:26
Swift and Consensys Unveil Blockchain Ledger to Transform Global Payments
TLDR Swift & Consensys launch blockchain ledger to power real-time global payments Swift upgrades global payments with blockchain, smart contracts & tokenization Global payments go 24/7 as Swift unveils interoperable blockchain ledger Swift enters blockchain era with tokenized finance push via new ledger system Swift's blockchain ledger brings faster, compliant global transactions at scale Swift [...] The post Swift and Consensys Unveil Blockchain Ledger to Transform Global Payments appeared first on CoinCentral.
REAL
$0.07482
+0.61%
SMART
$0.004501
+0.08%
ERA
$0.5081
+0.23%
Coincentral
2025/09/29 18:22
Crypto ETFs for Litecoin, XRP, SOL, ADA in Spotlight as SEC October Deadlines Near
The SEC faces key October deadlines on several crypto ETF filings, with Canary Capital's spot Litecoin ETF first in line on Oct. 2. The post Crypto ETFs for Litecoin, XRP, SOL, ADA in Spotlight as SEC October Deadlines Near appeared first on Coinspeaker.
XRP
$2.8393
-2.21%
SOL
$208.58
-0.86%
ADA
$0.8023
-0.24%
Coinspeaker
2025/09/29 18:02
Singapore and UAE rise as global crypto adoption leaders
Singapore ranks first worldwide with strong ownership, clear rules, and high public interest in crypto.
RISE
$0.009884
-10.50%
CLEAR
$0.02441
+56.27%
PUBLIC
$0.05232
-0.90%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/29 18:02
Web3 Testers Have a Bleak Future (Unless We Fix This)
In Web3 testnets, testers start as heroes, proudly called "the community." But after TGE fills project coffers, they're often tossed aside like trash.
FUTURE
$0.12207
-1.76%
LIKE
$0.007473
-3.23%
TRASH
$0.00261
+17.77%
Hackernoon
2025/09/29 13:10
Step-by-Step: Turning Your Slack Listener into a Proactive Agent
This step-by-step Symfony tutorial shows you how to handle webhooks, process events asynchronously, and send automated Slack responses using Notifier and Messenger.
SEND
$0.4936
-1.82%
Hackernoon
2025/09/29 13:08
Thinner, Not Tougher: Why Apple May Bet on an 'Air' Watch
The Apple Watch Air will be an ultra-thin smartwatch focused on health. The 5mm-thin body will house a 46mm screen and a high-density battery. The watch will help everyday users understand their wellbeing, proactively get medical help.
NOT
$0.001529
-0.13%
WHY
$0.00000003233
+2.70%
MAY
$0.03818
-1.01%
Hackernoon
2025/09/29 13:02
Mental Obesity Is Killing Your Potential—Here's How to Get Jacked
You are binge-eating information and wondering why you're not growing.
HERE
$0.000229
--%
GET
$0.004559
+0.28%
WHY
$0.00000003233
+2.70%
Hackernoon
2025/09/29 12:53
Building Louder - When Your Calling Transcends Contracts
Sometimes the most powerful building happens not because you're contractually obligated, but because your soul won't let you walk away from people who need help.
NOT
$0.001529
-0.13%
SOUL
$0.000001221
--%
T
$0.0147
-1.14%
Hackernoon
2025/09/29 12:44
නැගී එන පුවත්
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG's Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025's Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital
Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto's valuations make sense
TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network