SEC is set to decide on six Spot XRP ETF applications in October

The SEC will decide on six spot XRP ETF applications between October 18-25, as Ripple's bank charter decision also looms. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing to review six spot XRP ETF applications in October. The decisions, set between October 18 and October 25, will be closely watched by the crypto community.