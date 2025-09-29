MEXC හුවමාරුව
Pakistani Prime Minister Calls Cryptocurrency a 'Tool of the Future'
PANews reported on September 29th that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to Bitcoin Magazine, described cryptocurrency as "the tool of the future." This statement suggests a positive government attitude toward crypto assets and potential policy coordination.
PANews
2025/09/29 18:43
From Skeptic to Believer: Mike Novogratz on XRP’s Survival
Its 47% rise since November 2024 is only the latest chapter in a comeback story that continues to surprise seasoned […] The post From Skeptic to Believer: Mike Novogratz on XRP’s Survival appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/29 18:22
DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp API price officially announced a significant reduction
PANews reported on September 29th that DeepSeek has updated its official app, website, and mini-program to DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp. DeepSeek explained that due to the significant reduction in service costs associated with the new model, the official API price has also been lowered, effective immediately. Under the new pricing policy, developers will see a reduction of over 50% in the cost of using the DeepSeek API.
PANews
2025/09/29 18:19
DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp model officially released and open sourced
PANews reported on September 29th that the DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp model was officially released and open-sourced today. The model incorporates a sparse attention architecture, which effectively reduces computing resource consumption and improves model inference efficiency. The model is now available on Huawei Cloud's MaaS platform. Huawei Cloud continues to deploy the DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp model using a large EP parallelization solution, leveraging the sparse attention structure to achieve a long-sequence affinity context parallelization strategy while balancing model latency and throughput performance.
PANews
2025/09/29 18:12
BTC price due for $108K ‘ping pong’: 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin rebounded to $112,000 into the weekly close, but traders immediately positioned for a BTC price correction to the bottom of its local range. Bitcoin (BTC) goes for a late September comeback as the monthly and quarterly close arrive.BTC price action surprises with a push above $112,000 for the weekly close, setting up a tug-of-war between bulls and bears.Liquidity games are back, but observers warn of a move down to liquidate late longs next.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/29 17:55
Hypurr NFT #1687 was sold for 9999 HYPE again, doubling its value in 8 hours.
PANews reported on September 29th that, according to Aunt Ai, Hypurr NFT #1687 sold for 9,999 HYPE to the buyer at 0x3D7…a6909. The buyer, 0xDA0…7EB2F, had previously purchased it for 5,000 HYPE and sold it eight hours later, making a profit of approximately $237,000. The floor price that day was approximately 1,315 HYPE, and the 24-hour trading volume was approximately 821,000 HYPE. Earlier, #21 was purchased by Flowdesk for 9,999 HYPE, setting a record high for the day. The transaction was conducted on OpenSea.
PANews
2025/09/29 17:53
Phase 6 Near-Sellout: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver Life-Changing ROI, Outperform Ethereum and Be the Hottest AI Token Presale
Phase 6 of the pre-sale of the Ozak AI token, $OZ, is almost fully sold out, and this is an indicator of growing investor interest and confidence. The presale alone has already raised over $3.4 million at a cost of $0.012 at this phase, with nearly 922 million tokens having been sold already. Since the […] The post Phase 6 Near-Sellout: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver Life-Changing ROI, Outperform Ethereum and Be the Hottest AI Token Presale appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/29 17:51
Hong Kong’s $500M HashKey Fund: How DATs could redefine BTC and ETH treasuries
Hong Kong’s $500-million HashKey Fund shows how DATs could reshape Bitcoin and Ether treasuries with compliance, diversification and transparency. Hong Kong-based HashKey Group has launched a significant $500-million Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT) fund, marking a major step toward mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies. This initiative places digital assets at the heart of treasury innovation.DATs are changing how companies manage balance sheets, and they are increasingly drawing attention from both investors and regulators worldwide.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/29 17:45
How to Force AI Into Obedience With a Compiled Rule
AI doesn’t “understand,” it predicts. If you give it a rigid regla compilada—a skeleton with anchors and refusal grammar—you can force obedience. This flips control from provider defaults to user rules. It works, but the risks are real: hallucinated evidence, blocked outputs, and false trust. The controversial lesson: in AI, whoever writes the form holds the power.
Hackernoon
2025/09/29 13:01
Interstellar Travel in Games and the Scientific Perspective
Space is probably one of the most interesting and popular themes for video games. Especially since the entire industry began with Space Invaders.
Hackernoon
2025/09/29 12:56
