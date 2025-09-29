2025-10-01 Wednesday

Crypto Finds Its Feet: BTC, ETH Rebound With Whale Buying Stabilizing the Market

Blockhead2025/09/29 18:33
Hyperliquid-based Hyperdrive resumes services after $700K exploit

Hyperdrive has restored operations and compensated users after a June exploit drained funds from two markets on the Hyperliquid blockchain. Hyperdrive, a decentralized finance protocol on the Hyperliquid blockchain, has resumed full operations and restored funds to affected users after…
Crypto.news2025/09/29 18:31
Singapore and the UAE emerge as global leaders in crypto adoption

The post Singapore and the UAE emerge as global leaders in crypto adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have emerged as the world’s leaders in cryptocurrency adoption, with both nations showing record ownership levels, rapid growth, and strong regulatory support that sets them apart from other countries. Singapore achieved a perfect composite score of 100, driven by a sharp increase in cryptocurrency ownership and public interest. The country won the top global score for crypto adoption with a perfect score of 100, and the UAE came right after it with 99.7. According to the ApeX Protocol report, 24.4% of Singapore’s population holds digital assets—twice the 11% recorded just a year earlier. Singapore and the UAE stood out because many people own digital assets, governments created clear rules to support the industry, and public interest grows through online searches and daily use. The US, Canada, and Turkey were among the most active markets, scoring 98.5, 64.7, and 57.6, respectively. Singapore creates clear rules to increase crypto adoption Singapore is now the number one country worldwide that has adopted cryptocurrency. At the same time, people in Singapore are spending more time trying to understand cryptocurrency, as the country holds the highest level of online search activity for crypto worldwide. It has about 2,000 searches for every 100,000 people, which shows that the public is very curious, active, and interested in learning about digital assets. One of the biggest reasons Singapore has grown this way is that its government has made clear and strong cryptocurrency rules. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is both the central bank and the country’s main financial regulator, and handles this framework. MAS created a system where companies that want to provide crypto services must apply for a license, and they can only get it if they follow strict requirements. MAS also created stronger consumer protection measures, like banning confusing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:22
Altcoin ETFs in Focus as SEC Deadlines Loom

The post Altcoin ETFs in Focus as SEC Deadlines Loom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes SEC has withdrawn all delay notices for Solana, XRP, HBAR, Litecoin, signaling accelerated progress toward approvals. The approval of generic listing standards for crypto ETFs will lead to faster SEC approvals. Multiple ETF products are now expected to receive the green light, raising anticipation of a strong “Uptober” rally. . The crypto community has been eagerly waiting for October as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) faces the deadline for the approval of crypto ETFs for some of the top altcoins like Litecoin LTC $105.9 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $8.09 B Vol. 24h: $366.65 M , XRP XRP $2.87 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $171.73 B Vol. 24h: $3.76 B , Solana SOL $208.1 24h volatility: 3.5% Market cap: $113.11 B Vol. 24h: $5.22 B , Cardano ADA $0.80 24h volatility: 3.7% Market cap: $29.14 B Vol. 24h: $1.13 B . The first in line is Canary Capital’s spot Litecoin ETF, facing the deadline this week on Oct. 2. LTC, XRP, SOL Crypto ETFs Could Dominate Uptober Rally With the SEC’s approval of generic listing standards for crypto ETFs earlier this month, investors are now awaiting the SEC greenlight for several filings recently. Last week, the SEC already approved the Hashdex Crypto Index ETF, comprising top digital assets like BTC BTC $112 100 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $2.23 T Vol. 24h: $43.10 B , ETH ETH $4 135 24h volatility: 3.4% Market cap: $499.04 B Vol. 24h: $27.55 B , XRP, SOL, etc. The next in line awaiting approval is the spot Litecoin ETF by asset manager Canary Capital. Also, the Canary spot Litecoin ETF is scheduled to list on Nasdaq. Moreover, the SEC has withdrawn its decision to extend the review period for the product, signaling a quicker path to market. The move…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:15
Solana Developers Impressed by XRP Tundra Presale: Two Tokens at $0.068 with $2.50 Target Creates Wealth Path

The post Solana Developers Impressed by XRP Tundra Presale: Two Tokens at $0.068 with $2.50 Target Creates Wealth Path appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Solana has built its reputation as one of the fastest blockchains in operation. Developers are drawn to its ability to handle thousands of transactions per second with minimal fees, making it a favored environment for decentralized finance protocols. Its role as a performance leader has positioned Solana as the backbone of countless applications built for …
CoinPedia2025/09/29 18:08
OurCryptoMiner Launches USDC, Ushering in a New Era of BTC Mining

Now, OurCryptoMiner, a leading global cloud mining platform, has innovatively launched BTC+USDC dual mining contracts.
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/29 18:03
Swift partners with Consensys to build blockchain settlement system

Swift is teaming up with Consensys and over 30 unspecified institutions to build a blockchain-based settlement system for 24/7 real-time cross-border payments. The Swift interbank communication network is working with Ethereum ecosystem developer Consensys to develop a blockchain settlement system.According to a Monday announcement, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) is developing a blockchain in collaboration with over 30 financial institutions and Consensys. The initial focus is on developing infrastructure for “real-time 24/7 cross-border payments.”One of the objectives of the new blockchain will be interoperability with “existing and emerging networks,” while also maintaining compliance. Consensys is tasked with developing the conceptual prototype in the first phase and defining the future work phases.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/29 17:34
ETF Shockwave: After DOGE and XRP Listings, All Eyes Shift to Pepeto

The SEC has approved a set of “generic listing standards” that aim to make it easier for spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to be listed.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/29 17:00
Language is Civilization's Worst Inefficiency

Human language is the greatest inefficiency in knowledge transfer. While our brains and bodies store and process information at immense scales, language reduces this to a trickle of 1–400 bits per second. Language evolved to coordinate and bond, not to transmit deep knowledge, which makes direct sharing of internal experience or understanding nearly impossible. This bottleneck limits collaboration, intelligence, and progress. With AI and new interfaces, we may be on the verge of transcending language’s constraints.
Hackernoon2025/09/29 12:53
What Are Public and Private Keys: An Intro to the Mathematics of Crypto Security

Cryptocurrency security is based on a mathematical idea known as asymmetric cryptography. Two cryptographically related keys are used simultaneously to establish an unbreakable security system. Your private key is an extremely large random number and is usually 256 bits long.
Hackernoon2025/09/29 12:46
