2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

Remittix Could Eclipse The Early Gains Shiba Inu Holders Made At The Start Of 2020

The post Remittix Could Eclipse The Early Gains Shiba Inu Holders Made At The Start Of 2020 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 14:20 Early investors in Shiba Inu saw incredible gains during the 2020 bull run. Those who held on to SHIB from its early days experienced exponential returns, fueling interest in meme coins worldwide. However, new investors are now looking beyond the old favorites. A fresh wave of crypto participants is increasingly turning their attention to projects with real utility and growth potential. Among these, Remittix (RTX) is emerging as a trending altcoin with PayFi functionality, catching the eye of both retail and institutional investors. Why Remittix Is Gaining Favor Remittix has raised over $26.7 million through the sale of more than 672 million tokens. The current price of RTX is $0.1130 and unlike meme coins like Shiba Inu, Remittix is designed with real-world use in mind. Its PayFi ecosystem allows fast crypto-to-bank transfers across multiple countries. Investors see RTX as a next-generation solution with the potential for substantial returns, especially as adoption grows and institutional interest expands. The project has achieved full verification by CertiK, the world’s leading blockchain security firm. Remittix is officially ranked #1 on CertiK for pre-launch tokens, providing additional confidence for early investors. The wallet beta is now live, allowing community members to test features and engage directly with the ecosystem. Key Features of Remittix (RTX) Remittix is the #1 verified project on CertiK, ensuring top-tier security. The wallet beta is live, enabling users to experience real-time transactions. Users can send crypto to bank accounts in over 30 countries. The tokenomics are deflationary and designed for long-term growth. The ecosystem is built for adoption, not speculation, making it ideal for new investors. Remittix’s combination of security, utility, and a growing user base positions it as a compelling alternative to older meme coins. Investors seeking both stability and upside potential are…
GAINS
GAINS$0.02277-1.93%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000545-2.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01108-11.97%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 19:45
Bitcoin Price Prediction as Analyst Predicts $150K ATH, Major Correction Becoming Before Massive Rally, and More…

The post Bitcoin Price Prediction as Analyst Predicts $150K ATH, Major Correction Becoming Before Massive Rally, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: Bitcoin Price Prediction as Analyst Predicts $150K ATH, Major Correction Becoming Before Massive Rally, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-september-29-2025/
Aethir
ATH$0.04684-13.06%
Major
MAJOR$0.11857-0.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07376-5.09%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 19:26
Top 3 Altcoins Under $5 Set to Outshine Bitcoin (BTC) in the Next Run

The post Top 3 Altcoins Under $5 Set to Outshine Bitcoin (BTC) in the Next Run appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the crypto market ready for the next bull run, investors are focusing on top cryptos beyond Bitcoin for big returns. Some of the top coins include XRP, Cardano (ADA), and Mutuum Finance (MUTM), and all these are going to outshine Bitcoin (BTC) in the next cycle. XRP, continues to perform in top form, basked by its already established brand and ongoing growth within the financial markets. Cardano (ADA), is a market darling among investors due to its robust ecosystem and emphasis on scalability as well as sustainability. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is however gaining popularity because of its robust presale performance. With over $16.52 million in funds raised and over 16,640 owners, MUTM’s worth has increased from $0.01 to $0.035 in its presale stages, with projections at about $2 by the close of 2025. With its pioneering DeFi venture, increasing investor attention, and potential for tremendous returns, Mutuum Finance presents a viable option beyond traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. For investors in search of alternatives to Bitcoin, these altcoins offer exciting potential for future market cycle. XRP Undergoes Critical Test Following Market Liquidations Ripple (XRP) recently came under stress, falling to a low of $2.76 after an enormous $1.5 billion tidal wave of liquidations across the crypto space following in part due to Ethereum’s fall below $4,000. Technicals show XRP falling from the $2.81 support, now just above the key $2.71 area that has been stubborn since July.  The decline is caused by a combination of general market liquidations, breakdown below the $2.81 Fibonacci and 100-hour moving average levels, and profit-taking upon ETFs getting approved. At such volatility, investors increasingly are looking at an alternative project with vast utility innovation and robust growth prospects, Mutuum Finance. Cardano Holding Strong In Spite of Market Volatility Cardano (ADA) has demonstrated remarkable resilience, with…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,342.44+0.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01108-11.97%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 19:22
A New Front Office Will Clean Up After The Rockies Horror Show

The post A New Front Office Will Clean Up After The Rockies Horror Show appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Colorado Rockies pitcher Germán Márquez, left, reacts after San Francisco Giants’ Willy Adames, right, hit a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved No team in MLB will welcome the end of the regular season more than the Colorado Rockies. They finished the year at 43-119, which makes them one of the worst teams baseball history. ESPN’s Buster Olney and Jesse Rogers reported recently that the Rockies are likely to shake up their front office this offseason. At this point, not doing so would be malpractice. They have scored 597 runs and surrendered 1,021, and their -424 run differential is the worst by any team since the 1899 Cleveland Spiders (who were disbanded after that season). The Rockies are a product of their own making. They’re notoriously loyal to front office staff and prefer to hire from within the family. Walker Monfort, son of owner Dick Monfort, is the executive vice president, and his brother, Sterling Monfort, is the director of pro scouting. Current—and likely outgoing—general manager Bill Schmidt has been employed by the organization for more than 25 years. He ascended to the top job when his predecessor Jeff Bridich was asked to step down in the middle of the 2021 season after Colorado was swindled in the infamous Nolan Arenado trade. That situation seemed to call for an external hire to recalibrate how the franchise operates, since the rest of MLB had been getting the better of them on and off the field. Instead, they promoted Schmidt, and they’ve only gone downhill since then. The Rockies finished the 2021 season in fourth place in the National League West with a 74-87 record. They haven’t finished out…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01108-11.97%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0001611+0.31%
SQUID MEME
GAME$32.6688-9.74%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 19:19
Best Crypto To Invest In As Bitcoin (BTC) Slips Below $109k As $1.1b In Liquidations Hit

The post Best Crypto To Invest In As Bitcoin (BTC) Slips Below $109k As $1.1b In Liquidations Hit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 14:00 Bitcoin has fallen under the $109,000 mark, triggering liquidations worth $1.1 billion across the market. Analysts point to weakening momentum in crypto charts, linking the decline to the Federal Reserve’s recent rate cut. Historically, similar cuts have produced short-term pullbacks before sparking strong recoveries, creating both fear and opportunity for crypto investing. The question many are asking now is what crypto to invest in as traders weigh the fallout of the correction. Bitcoin Facing Pressure Before Potential Rebound The current Bitcoin price is showing vulnerability, with technical signals reflecting bearish activity. Analysts highlight that capital has shifted toward gold, reducing institutional demand for Bitcoin. This thinning liquidity has coincided with daily charts flashing warnings that sellers are controlling the short-term trend. Bitcoin is holding above a crucial support zone with an 11% downside if breached. However, history demonstrates that Bitcoin frequently recovers from significant declines, particularly during monetary easing periods. Market observers remember how a similar trend played out in 2024, when a 58% rebound followed a fall at $93,000. The next wave may aim for $162,000 if this cycle recurs, solidifying Bitcoin’s position as one of the leading cryptocurrencies in spite of the present decline. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Rising In Presale Amid the ongoing volatility, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is attracting investors who are searching for the best cryptocurrency to invest today. The presale is currently in Phase 6, already 50% filled. To date, the project has raised $16,500,000 and onboarded 16,620 holders. Tokens are now selling at $0.035, a 250% rise from the opening phase price of $0.01. Phase 6 is advancing quickly and will soon close. Once Phase 7 begins, the price increases to $0.04, marking a 14.3% rise. When trading launches at $0.06, buyers at the current level stand to…
Bitcoin
BTC$114,342.44+0.37%
1
1$0.003693-30.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01108-11.97%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 19:13
SWIFT to Develop Blockchain-Based Ledger for 24/7 Cross-Border Payments

The post SWIFT to Develop Blockchain-Based Ledger for 24/7 Cross-Border Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global traditional finance (TradFi) payments system SWIFT said it is adding a blockchain-based ledger to its network. SWIFT is working with a group of over 30 financial institutions to build a ledger that could make cross-border payments 24/7, based on a prototype by Ethereum developers Consensys, according to an announcement on Monday. “The ledger will extend SWIFT’s financial communication role into a digital environment, facilitating banks’ movement of regulated tokenized value across digital ecosystems,” SWIFT said. SWIFT is a messaging system that supports international bank transactions and is used by more than 11,000 financial institutions across over 200 countries. Facing suggestions that it could be made obsolete by adoption of digital assets, particularly stablecoins, SWIFT has been experimenting with blockchain technology and tokenization for several years to try and get on the front foot against this potential disruption. SWIFT said it envisages that the ledger will act as a real-time log of transactions between financial institutions, record, sequencing and validating transactions and enforcing its rules through smart contracts. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/29/swift-to-develop-blockchain-based-ledger-for-24-7-cross-border-payments
CROSS
CROSS$0.2386+2.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01108-11.97%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06951-2.18%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 19:08
XRP $1000 Prediction Requires Years, but DAMM V2 Ensures Tundra’s 25x Multiplication Happens at Launch

The post XRP $1000 Prediction Requires Years, but DAMM V2 Ensures Tundra’s 25x Multiplication Happens at Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The XRP community is buzzing with bold predictions. Analyst John Squire recently argued that XRP remains a bargain under $5, warning that “by 2030, regret will be widespread for those who didn’t accumulate more XRP at current levels.” His view is echoed by macro strategist Jake Claver, who believes XRP could exceed $1,000 if it cements its role as a global settlement asset. Edoardo Farina, another prominent analyst, suggests XRP’s true price potential will only emerge once it decouples from Bitcoin. “The resulting price surge will leave most sidelined investors in disbelief,” he said. Such forecasts highlight XRP’s long-term promise, but they also imply years of waiting before headline-grabbing multiples arrive. For investors seeking nearer-term returns, XRP Tundra is offering a different narrative. The dual-token presale not only defines valuations in advance but also uses DAMM V2 liquidity pools to engineer a controlled path from $0.068 in Phase 4 to a $2.50 launch price for TUNDRA-S. The War on Launch-Day Volatility Token launches are notoriously fragile. Early dumping and bot-driven trading can erase presale value within hours, leaving genuine participants with little to show. DAMM V2 — Dynamic Automated Market Maker, Version 2 — addresses this by introducing dynamic fees that begin at up to 50% and gradually normalize. This structure makes opportunistic dumping unprofitable, creating room for organic price discovery. Liquidity is represented as NFTs for transparency and flexibility, while permanent lock options prevent sudden withdrawals. In effect, DAMM V2 turns launch-day chaos into a managed process that protects presale multiples. From $0.068 to $2.50: A Controlled Ascent The math is straightforward. In Phase 4, buyers purchase TUNDRA-S at $0.068, receive a 16% bonus, and unlock free allocations of TUNDRA-X valued at $0.034. Launch values are fixed at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. Early participants in the…
XRP
XRP$2.8381-2.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01108-11.97%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01546+1.31%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 19:01
NZD/USD’s rebound approaches 0.5800 amid US Dollar’s weakness

The post NZD/USD’s rebound approaches 0.5800 amid US Dollar’s weakness appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The New Zealand Dollar trims gains and approaches 0.5800 after bouncing at 5-month lows of 0.5755 The US Dollar depreciates across the board with markets bracing for a US government shutdown. Hopes of further RBNZ easing in the near-term are keeping Kiwi’s rallies limited. The New Zealand Dollar trimmed some losses on Monday and reached prices right below 0.5800, after bouncing at 0.5755 on Friday. The US Dollar’s weakness due to concerns about a potential US government shutdown has provided some support to the Kiwi. Investors are selling US Dollars, on growing concerns that the US administration will be unable to keep the government going beyond Tuesday, which is the last day of the 2025 fiscal year. US Dollar falters with US government’s shutdown looming Trump has scheduled a meeting with congressional leaders later on Monday to avert the federal government’s closure, but the positions of the two major parties remain far apart. The US President deemed the Democrats’ demands as “totally unreasonable” last week, and the odds for a last-minute deal seem remote. Also on Monday, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack affirmed on a CNBC interview that the Fed should maintain a restrictive monetary policy amid the upside risks to inflation while warning about the negative impact on the GDP from a potential shutdown. The New Zealand Dollar, on the other hand, maintains its broader bearish trend in play, with investors anticipating further RBNZ monetary easing. The central bank announced that Dr Anna Brennan, Deputy Governor of the Swedish Central Bank, will be the next Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand from December 1 onwards, but a rate cut before that date is not ruled out.  RBNZ FAQs The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is the country’s central bank. Its economic objectives are achieving and maintaining…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01108-11.97%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02277-1.93%
NEAR
NEAR$2.663-1.51%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:52
After DOGE and XRP Listings, All Eyes Shift to Pepeto

The post After DOGE and XRP Listings, All Eyes Shift to Pepeto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* SEC Approves Standards That Could Lead to a Flurry of New Crypto ETFs The SEC has approved a set of “generic listing standards” that aim to make it easier for spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to be listed. Starting on September 19, 2025, the process for getting these ETFs approved is set to become faster and less complicated. Previously, each ETF had to go through a lengthy, detailed review process, involving filings from both the exchange and the fund managers under Section 19(b). Now, if an ETF meets simple criteria, such as having a regulated futures market for the underlying cryptocurrency, it can be listed more swiftly. This new regulation simplifies the approval process, reducing the time it takes from several months to about 75 days, and lowers the costs and legal hurdles for fund issuers. How More Spot ETFs Could Reshape the Crypto Market Including Ethereum Solana and XRP This regulatory shift means more digital assets beyond just Bitcoin and Ethereum, such as Solana and XRP, could become eligible for ETFs if they meet rule criteria. This expansion will give investors greater access, attract more mainstream financial interest, and typically lead to increased capital inflows into the crypto industry. Since ETFs are regulated products, they help build trust with both institutional and retail investors. The clearer regulatory environment tends to reduce perceived risks, which often drives up prices, improves liquidity, and boosts adoption of the cryptocurrencies involved. With Pepeto already launching with key infrastructure like a demo exchange, a cross-chain bridge, and staking rewards, if future spot ETF regulations also include smaller or utility tokens, Pepeto could attract attention as a token backed by utility and a strong community. Could Pepeto Benefit from the Growing ETF Trend? Even if Pepeto does not directly become an ETF, the…
DOGE
DOGE$0.23312+0.09%
XRP
XRP$2.8381-2.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01108-11.97%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:51
$15 billion Bitcoin time bomb

The post $15 billion Bitcoin time bomb appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) suffered a sharp selloff last week, losing almost 1,000 millionaires a day as prices slid to as low as $109,000.  The drop was followed by an altcoin rebound on Monday, September 29, as more than $260 million in BTC short positions were liquidated, fueling gains in Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP, which also saw over $6 billion in inflows overnight.  With Bitcoin’s total capitalization recovering to $2.23 trillion and the price seeing a 2.5% uptick on the daily chart ($112,042 at press time), though, investor sentiment appears to be somewhat better at the start of the new week. However, a large shadow still looms over the market, as there are another $15 billion in Bitcoin shorts ready to be liquidated if the price climbs back to $120,000, according to data retrieved by Finbold from CoinGlass. Bitcoin short positions. Source: CoinGlass Bitcoin short squeeze alert As the chart above suggests, a large concentration of leveraged positions sits below the $120,000 threshold. With Bitcoin edges closer to that zone, the risk of a short squeeze increases. In simple terms, the chart highlights just how much capital is positioned against the cryptocurrency. Any sustained upward move would force these shorts into losses, and if the rally is sharp enough, exchanges could begin liquidating them automatically. Such liquidations typically trigger additional buy orders, as traders must cover their positions. This influx of forced buying often amplifies the rally, creating a cascade effect similar to the short squeezes witnessed in 2020 and 2021. Is Bitcoin on its way to recovery? Bitcoin’s Monday rebound came as gold hit an all-time high of $3,800 per ounce, underscoring demand for safe-haven assets. Macro signals also remain supportive. For instance, while U.S. GDP already grew 3.8% in the second quarter, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow…
Bombie
BOMB$0.0003588-6.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01108-11.97%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,342.44+0.37%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:49
නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network