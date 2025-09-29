16,600+ investors, 730m+ tokens allocated
The post 16,600+ investors, 730m+ tokens allocated appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Mutuum Finance has attracted over 16,600 investors and raised more than $16 million in its presale, positioning itself as one of the most closely watched DeFi projects of 2025. Summary The presale has advanced from $0.01 to $0.035 across six stages, with a final launch price set at $0.06, reflecting gains of up to 500–600% for early buyers. A live presale dashboard, leaderboard rewards, and transparent reporting have helped foster broad community trust and engagement. Backed by a CertiK audit, bug bounty program, and plans for a lending platform and stablecoin, Mutuum Finance is preparing for a utility-driven launch. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has quickly established itself as one of the standout presales of 2025, recording remarkable growth in both investor participation and capital raised. With over 16,600 investors already onboarded and more than 730 million tokens allocated, the project’s traction underscores rising demand for DeFi protocols that combine utility, security, and transparent engagement. The numbers alone tell a compelling story, but analysts argue that the design of the presale is what makes MUTM a project to watch closely as it heads toward launch. Presale momentum The MUTM presale began at just $0.01 in Phase 1 in early 2025, giving participants a rare entry point. Since then, the token has steadily advanced through multiple stages, climbing to $0.035 in Stage 6, a 250% token value increase for Phase 1 buyers. Each stage has been structured to raise the price by roughly 20%, creating built-in appreciation for early entrants while maintaining a transparent progression for newcomers. Stage 6 is already nearly half sold, and the official launch price has been set at $0.06. For investors entering today, that equates to nearly…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 19:21