Philippines Sees AI Boost with Dell, ePLDT, and Katonic Collaboration
TLDRs; Dell, ePLDT, and Katonic AI launched Pilipinas AI, a local AI solutions stack hosted at VITRO Sta. Rosa. The platform integrates Dell GPU infrastructure and Katonic’s AI tools, helping businesses adopt AI without massive investment. Target sectors include banking, healthcare, and government services, with applications like fraud detection and AI-powered forecasting. The launch aligns [...] The post Philippines Sees AI Boost with Dell, ePLDT, and Katonic Collaboration appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/29 19:32
Pacifica outpaces Jupiter as largest perpetual DEX on Solana by trading volume
The post Pacifica outpaces Jupiter as largest perpetual DEX on Solana by trading volume appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Pacifica is now the largest perpetual DEX by trading volume on Solana, outpacing Jupiter Exchange. Pacifica achieved over $600 million in 24-hour trading volume. Pacifica, a Solana-based perpetual DEX, has become the largest perpetual exchange on Solana by trading volume, surpassing Jupiter Exchange in the network’s growing derivatives market. The platform reported over $440 million in 24-hour trading volume, positioning it ahead of established players like Jupiter in the Solana perpetual DEX space. Pacifica has processed billions of dollars in total trading volume while still operating in closed beta. The exchange has attracted over 10,000 active traders in under three months of operation, with platform data showing a 50% increase in total volume within a week. This rapid adoption highlights the growing interest in Solana’s DeFi ecosystem for derivatives trading. Recent updates to Pacifica include raised deposit and withdrawal limits to $50,000 per day and new trading pairs like $XPL perpetuals with 10x leverage during its closed beta phase. The platform’s growth comes as Solana’s perpetual DEX market experiences rapid expansion. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/pacifica-overtakes-jupiter-largest-perpetual-dex-solana/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 19:30
How Long Will It Take to Turn $800 into $100,000 with New Pepe Coin Competitor Little Pepe (LILPEPE)?
The post How Long Will It Take to Turn $800 into $100,000 with New Pepe Coin Competitor Little Pepe (LILPEPE)? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Meme coins have shown time and time again that getting in early can lead to huge profits. The market rewards individuals who recognize cultural relevance and community momentum early on, as seen with Dogecoin’s viral rise and Shiba Inu’s unprecedented growth. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is a new meme coin that aims not only to capitalize …
CoinPedia
2025/09/29 19:28
SUI, ENA, EIGEN Lead October’s Biggest Token Unlocks
The post SUI, ENA, EIGEN Lead October’s Biggest Token Unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto tokens worth more than $773 million will enter the market over the next seven days. Notably, three major ecosystems, Sui (SUI), EigenCloud (EIGEN), and Ethena (ENA) will release significant new token supply into circulation in the first week of October. The token unlocks will inject fresh liquidity into the market and can also trigger price swings and volatility. So, here is a breakdown of what to watch for in each project. 1. Sui (SUI) Sponsored Sponsored Unlock Date: October 1 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 44 million SUI (0.44% of Total Supply) Current Circulating Supply: 3.568 billion SUI Total Supply: 10 billion SUI Sui is a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain. It utilizes the Move programming language to enable scalable, secure, and efficient decentralized applications (dApps). Moreover, the network focuses on parallel execution for high throughput, making it suitable for gaming, decentralized finance (DeFi), and Web3 ecosystems. On October 1, Sui will unlock 44 million SUI tokens as part of its ongoing monthly vesting schedule. This stack represents 1.23% of the released supply. Furthermore, it is worth approximately $145.18 million. SUI Token Unlock in October. Source: Tokenomist Of the unlocked supply, 19.32 million SUI will go to Series B investors. Community reserve and early contributors will get 12.63 million and 9.98 million SUI, respectively. Lastly, Mysten Labs will receive 2.07 million altcoins. 2. EigenCloud (EIGEN) Unlock Date: October 1 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 36.82 million EIGEN (2.1% of Total Supply) Current Circulating Supply: 339.49 million EIGEN Total Supply: 1.749 billion EIGEN EigenCloud (formerly EigenLayer) is a verifiable cloud platform built on the EigenLayer protocol. It offers developers a unified infrastructure to create trustless, verifiable Web3 applications and services. Sponsored Sponsored On October 1, the network will unlock 36.82 million EIGEN tokens, worth around $64.80 million. The unlocked tokens…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 19:18
Altcoin ETFs Face Make-or-Break Moment in October
That answer could arrive within weeks, as U.S. regulators prepare to decide the fate of 16 new ETF filings linked […] The post Altcoin ETFs Face Make-or-Break Moment in October appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/29 19:03
Bitcoin price action steadies above $110K – Will October set up the next ATH?
Defensive support, stronger longs, and buyer flows put Bitcoin on track for $120k–$140k in Q4.
Coinstats
2025/09/29 19:00
Beth Hammack Predicts Prolonged Inflation Above Target
The post Beth Hammack Predicts Prolonged Inflation Above Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The Federal Reserve’s inflation target may not be met until 2028. Hammack opposes rate cuts due to inflation concerns. Persistent service-sector inflation impacts monetary policy stance. Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack asserted on September 29, 2025, that U.S. inflation may not reach the Federal Reserve’s 2% target until 2028, during a CNBC interview in Frankfurt. Hammack’s inflation concerns suggest maintaining a restrictive monetary policy, influencing market expectations and potentially impacting cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). U.S. Inflation Expected to Stay Elevated Until 2028 Beth Hammack expressed concerns over inflation potentially staying above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. This announcement came during her CNBC interview in Frankfurt. Hammack highlighted that the inflation rate has not reached its target level for over four and a half years, suggesting it might remain elevated until the end of 2027. This outlook affects Federal Reserve policy, as Hammack opposed interest rate cuts due to inflationary pressures. She underscored that tariff impacts on prices could extend beyond a “one-off” shock, mandating a cautious policy approach. The Fed maintains a restrictive monetary stance, keeping rates high to counter inflation. As Hammack stated, “With the persistent service-sector inflation and the risk that tariff effects on prices are not merely transitory, I believe it is unwise to pursue a rate cut at this time.” Market participants have shown increased caution due to Hammack’s remarks. Although her statement didn’t result in immediate cryptocurrency market moves, risk assets like BTC and ETH are sensitive to such policy stances. The expectation of prolonged inflation could influence broader market and fiscal strategies. Historical Fed Policies and Cryptocurrency Market Trends Did you know? Historically, periods of hawkish Fed policies, such as in 2018 and 2022, have coincided with liquidity retrenchment in cryptocurrency markets, leading to corrective trends for assets like…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 19:00
Mysterious Cardano Whale Empties Major US Exchange for 67,926,042 ADA
Coinbase sees $54,324,535 ADA outflow as Cardano tokens head to unknown wallet
Coinstats
2025/09/29 18:49
Sonic Labs Names Mitchell Demeter CEO in Strategy for Global Expansion
Sonic Labs has appointed Mitchell Demeter as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as it sets its sights on international expansion. A pioneer in digital assets and seasoned entrepreneur, Demeter will lead Sonic Labs in its next phase of global growth, accelerating the adoption of Sonic as one of the world’s leading blockchains. He will […]
Coinstats
2025/09/29 18:48
Revolut Eyes Dual London-New York IPO at $75B Valuation: Report
Revolut is reportedly exploring a dual listing in London and New York, a move that would mark a landmark moment for both financial hubs.
Coinstats
2025/09/29 18:36
නැගී එන පුවත්
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital
Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense
TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network